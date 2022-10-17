The Dallas Cowboys may have lost to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night, but they may soon be getting their starting quarterback back in the lineup.

Speaking after the Cowboys' 26-17 loss on Sunday night, Prescott told reporters that he felt "great, fantastic" throwing the ball to receivers prior to the game. He added that it is his plan to play against the Detroit Lions next week.

"That's my plan," he said, according to Yahoo!. "Obviously got to see the doc, got to see them, but yeah that's kind of my plan."

The Cowboys have gone 4-1 in Prescott's absence, winning each of the first four contests before losing to Philadelphia on Sunday night. Cooper Rush started in his place. His original timeline was a return within four-to-six weeks. Next week will mark six weeks since he broke his thumb against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in Week 1.

"Something was healing. I had plans, bone obviously didn't have the same plan ... but that was just me being eager," Prescott said, referring to his preference to return earlier, which is part of why the Cowboys did not place him on injured reserve after Week 1. "That was nothing different than doc's plans, trainer's plans. Plan now is to go next week. Let's see if I can."

Despite the 4-1 record, the Dallas offense struggled pretty badly in Prescott's absence, so his return will be a welcome one. The Cowboys badly need a way to create more explosive plays, and when healthy, Prescott has shown the ability to create them.