Deion Sanders' career and reputation as one of the greatest cornerbacks and all-around playmakers in NFL history has preceded him as he has climbed the coaching ranks at the college football level. And that career included a prominent and successful tenure with the Dallas Cowboys, and an endorsement of Sanders' coaching abilities from his former team owner.

Speaking to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke highly of Sanders' coaching abilities, going as far as to say that the Pro Football Hall of Famer has what it takes to become a head coach at the NFL level. Sanders is reportedly expected to accept an offer to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes after serving as head coach at Jackson State since 2020.

"Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League," Jones said, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "You couldn't be talking to anybody that knows him any better than I do.

"Deion has such a positive enthusiasm about him, and a real genuine 'one and one is three.' It's a positiveness about him. He has a real understanding of what a player's mentality can and should be. Of course, he's actually been around and gotten the benefit of some of the greatest people in sport, and look what he brings to the table.

"Deion Sanders has a little bit going for him when it comes to being able to be a coach ... He's a great communicator and he's a real leader of men."

After an abbreviated 2020 season, Sanders has been very successful as the head coach at Jackson State, which competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference at the FCS level. The Tigers went 11-2 and won their conference before losing in the Celebration Bowl last year, and they are currently undefeated at 11-0 in 2022. Last season, Sanders was named the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award for the top coach in FCS.