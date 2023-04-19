The Cowboys want to keep wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and cornerback Trevon Diggs in Dallas for the foreseeable future.

While on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said extensions for Lamb and Diggs are "on our radar."

"As we move forward, that'll become a bigger priority here as we move past the draft," Jones said. "We've historically signed a lot of guys during that training camp period to extensions. But guys like CeeDee Lamb and Diggs are certainly on our radar in terms of guys that we'd love to have around here for another five, six years, whatever that turns out to be."

This comes after Jones said this in February about Lamb and Diggs (via The Dallas Morning News): "Obviously, they're in our plans long term."

Diggs is entering the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he's set to become a free agent next year. If the two sides are unable to come to a long-term deal by then, the team could decide to place a franchise tag on the cornerback.

The 24-year-old was selected in 2020, picked by Dallas in the second round. He signed a four-year, $6.32 million rookie contract with a $2.157 million signing bonus.

Lamb, meanwhile, has a fifth-year option Dallas can pick up until May 1. If the team decides to exercise the option, the 24-year-old is projected to make $24.05 million in 2024, according to Over the Cap.

After the Cowboys took Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick, also in 2020, he signed a four-year rookie contract worth just over $14 million, which included a $7.749 million signing bonus.

Both players have made an impact since joining the team. Last season, Diggs played in 17 games, ending the year with 59 combined tackles, three interceptions, 14 passes defended and a fumble recovery. Lamb also played 17 games, leading the team with 107 receptions, 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns.