PHILADELPHIA -- DeAndre Hopkins has been a free agent for two weeks and still hasn't found an NFL team for next season. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was one of the quarterbacks (actually the second one mentioned) Hopkins said he wanted to play with prior to his release from the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins may be interested in the Eagles. Are the Eagles interested in him?

Philadelphia doesn't need Hopkins with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the fold. Hopkins is a luxury for the Eagles -- if they were to pursue him.

"I'm really pleased with the group that we have," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said before Eagles OTA practice Thursday. when asked about the franchise potentially entertaining Hopkins coming to Philadelphia. "Howie (Roseman) and myself are always looking for opportunities to make the team better, but I really love the room that we have."

The Eagles didn't exactly rule out Hopkins, but it's hard to entertain the possibility of signing him given how deep their room is already. Brown and Smith are both 1,000-yard receivers that aren't older than 25. Quez Watkins is 24 and Olamide Zaccheaus is 25. None of the Eagles top four receivers are over 25 years old.

In essence, the Eagles don't need Hopkins. They aren't going to close the door on him coming either, but the logistics are against the three-time First Team All-Pro coming to Philadelphia.

"I think we have a really phenomenal room led by A.J. (Brown) and DeVonta (Smith), who have had great spring's," Sirianni said. "I'm excited about Quez (Watkins), I'm excited about OZ (Olamide Zaccheaus). I'm just excited. Britain Covey has taken another step. We have some young guys in the fold that I really like.

"So, I'm really pleased with that room. You never know what's going to happen, but I really like our room, and I'm really pleased with that room."