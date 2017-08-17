Deion Sanders is switching to offense to coach his sons in high school
Coming soon to a Dallas-area high school this fall: Prime Time as offensive coordinator
Opponents of Trininty Christian-Cedar Hill (Cedar Hill, Texas) might have some trouble concentrating on Friday nights this fall. That's because the high school team has added Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to its staff as an offensive coordinator.
Considering Sanders was a cornerback and special teams ace (who also caught 60 passes for 784 yards in his NFL career), the move seemed like the next logical stop for him. Sanders will be coaching his two sons Shedeur and Shilo.
Shilo is a junior defensive back who has already received scholarship offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Oregon State, SMU and Syracuse. Shedeur is a freshman quarterback who is expected to be the team's starting quarterback. He already has a scholarship offer from Oregon, even though he's never thrown a high school pass
The news comes from Sean Riley, the school's assistant principal and an assistant coach. Aveion Cason, another former Cowboy, is the team's new head coach. Cason played in the NFL for eight seasons, with his stint on the Cowboys coming in 2003.
Coaching isn't new to Sanders. He has coached at several schools in the area, and he helped found the Prime Prep Academy in 2012, though he was fired as the school's football coach just a year later after allegedly assaulting a school staffer, who claimed Sanders grabbed him by the throat and threw him to the ground. Sanders disputed the claims.
The controversial charter school shuttered in 2015 with less than an hour's notice after financial mismanagement led to its insolvency. That led to local, state and federal investigations into wrongdoing and numerous lawsuits. In 2015, Sanders was named the CEO of FOCUS Academies and the head coach of Triple A Academy, and last year Sanders took the Triple A Academy team to Fort Myers, Florida, to play an August game against his high school alma mater.
