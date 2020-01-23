Derek Carr addresses Raiders QB rumors, owner's chat with Tom Brady; plans to take 'first snap' in Vegas

While Vegas is abuzz with the Raiders officially coming to town in 2020, there does seem to be a question as to who will be their quarterback in this transformative season in the franchise's history. Currently, that job belongs to Derek Carr, who has been with the Raiders since 2014. Recently, however, there's been some doubt if that'll remain the case, especially with the crop of free agent quarterbacks set to hit the market this offseason.

Social media put on their tinfoil hats during the latest UFC event in Las Vegas, when Raiders owner Mark Davis was seen chatting it up with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Because the six-time Super Bowl champion is set to be a free agent for the first time in his two-decade career, coupled with rumblings that the marriage between Carr and the Raiders isn't exactly solid, the visions of TB12 in Sin City came hot and heavy.

Despite that possibility being dangled out there with that quick meeting between Brady and Davis, Carr is doing his best to let things roll over his shoulder.

"I mean, there was a lot of quarterbacks at that fight," Carr told ESPN's Paul Gutierrez. "And there was a lot of football players at that fight that are free agents. And it's like, every time, with my job, it's always a story. No matter what. And knowing some people that were around, I even know what the conversation was [between Davis and Brady], and it's like, 'C'mon, man, when's it going to end?'"

It should be noted that Davis later joked that his conversation with Brady was about him fighting Manny Pacquiao to open up his new Vegas stadium. Of course, Davis and Brady legally couldn't discuss a potential deal that would bring him to Las Vegas currently as that would violate league tampering rules.

While it would be understandable for any franchise with a questionable situation under center to at least gauge the interest of Brady down the line, Carr doesn't seem to be taking too kindly to people thinking he'll quickly be kicked the curb for another QB in the near future.

"All of these things that [you'd think] everyone would be like, 'Yes, we're going the right way. Everything's getting better, and we know where we need to add things and where we [need] help.' You would think that that would be the story. But that's not how it works. And I understand that now," he said.

"Especially when people are seen with certain people. It's like, 'Oh, gosh. Well, I was at dinner with [Davis] last night. Does that count for anything?' Golly. It's just funny. But I'm used to it now. But I'll say it this way: I look forward to taking the first snap in that stadium, and I look forward to taking every snap from here on out -- until I'm done."

While Carr may be optimistic that he'll be the one breaking in Allegiant Stadium, his contract does open the door for the Raiders to possibly move on from him. His dead cap hit dropped from $27.5 million in 2019 to just $5 million in 2020. If they were to cut bait, they would create $16.5 million in extra cap space heading into free agency. Again, if they feel like he's the best man for the job, then he'll continue to keep his post. That said, if another, more talented signal caller comes along and woos the Raiders brass, it will likely results in curtain's for Carr's time in black and sliver.