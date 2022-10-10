For the first time since being served an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, Deshaun Watson is permitted to return to the Browns facility. Before Monday, Watson had not been allowed to enter the building, have contact with coaches or receive a playbook. So, this will be Watson's first contact with the club since Aug. 30, when his suspension officially went into effect.

Per the terms of his settlement between the NFL and NFLPA, Watson can now take part in limited activities with the team. He can receive treatment from the team's medical staff, attend meetings, and meet individually with coaches. He can also participate in individual workouts with the strength staff and eat meals in the cafeteria.

While this marks the initial contact between Watson and the Browns following his suspension, the quarterback is still limited in what he can do. He is still unable to attend group workouts and can't attend practices or games. He also cannot attend club-sponsored events or do media.

Watson can begin practicing on Nov. 14 -- a full two weeks before his suspension ends -- and is eligible to be reinstated on Nov. 28. The earliest he'd see the field is Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans.

Deshaun Watson CLE • QB • 4 CMP% 20.0 YDs 7 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att 1.4 View Profile

On Aug. 1, Sue L. Robinson, who was the jointly appointed independent disciplinary officer to oversee Watson's case, found that Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy and suspended him for six games. The NFL appealed that ruling with the intent to push for a full-season ban. Instead, the two sides settled with Watson getting the 11-game suspension along with a $5 million fine.

Watson was alleged by over 20 women to have committed sexual misconduct during massage sessions and Robinson concluded that Watson engaged in "sexual assault; conduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person; and conduct that undermines or puts at risk the integrity of the NFL."

As the NFL Network reports, Watson has been working out at an Ohio gym throughout his suspension with his personal QB coach Quincy Avery. He's been throwing for about 90 minutes three days per week and simulating how team practices would typically run.