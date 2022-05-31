A woman has filed a lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to ESPN, bringing the total of active civil lawsuits against the embattled QB to 23. The woman changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching two of Watson's alleged victims speak out on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" last week.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct during massages. The woman who filed the most recent lawsuit claims she had her first massage session with Watson in 2020, and that his "behavior grew worse," per ESPN. The lawsuit claims Watson exposed himself, touched the woman between her legs and "repeatedly requested" she have sex with him. Watson was not indicted by two separate grand juries on criminal charges, but civil suits are still pending. The three-time Pro Bowler has maintained his innocence.

The NFL launched its own investigation into Watson, and commissioner Roger Goodell said it's close to being wrapped up. Many expect the quarterback to be suspended for a certain amount of games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I can't give you a timeline (for a possible suspension),'' Goodell said, via Cleveland.com. "We are nearing the end of the investigative period and then it will be handled by our disciplinary officer."

Watson hasn't played in an NFL game since Jan. 3, 2021. He requested a trade from the Houston Texans following the 2020 season, and his legal troubles followed a couple months later. In March, Watson finally got his trade -- and a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns.