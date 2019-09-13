Devin White ruled out, first-round pick leaves Buccaneers' Thursday Night Football game with knee injury

Devin White, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' rookie inside linebacker and the No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, left Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers with a knee injury. White will not return, according to The Athletic's Greg Auman.

White sustained the injury during the first quarter of Thursday night's game, just before the game was temporarily delayed due to lightning. Below is the play where White appeared to sustain his injury:

Devin White (Knee) is OUT for the rest of the game.

Due to the lack of cameras from NFL Network b/c of lightning, here's the only angle of White's injury from the network broadcast. Looks like it's his left knee.@NFLSTROUD @gregauman @TampaBayTre #GoBucs #KeepPounding #TBvsCAR pic.twitter.com/wmrDI6RBkV — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 13, 2019

White, who had made two tackles Thursday night before sustaining his injury, recorded six tackles that included four solo stops in his NFL debut, a 31-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. White had been operating as the "quarterback of the defense" with the headset in his helmet. It was his responsibility to relay the play call to his teammates and get them set up. The Buccaneers will have to turn to another linebacker for this job for the rest of Thursday's game.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will most likely provide an update on White's injury during his postgame press conference.