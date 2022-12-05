PHILADELPHIA -- There was only one word Jalen Hurts could use to describe DeVonta Smith.

Elite.

Hurts wasn't blowing smoke up anyone's ear either. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is fully aware how good Smith is and what he provides to an offense that has averaged 37.5 points per game and 476.5 yards per game over the last two games.

"We all grow from experiences -- and I think experience is the biggest teacher," Hurts said. "DeVonta's grown from everything. He's grown from stuff in college, from being a rookie last year, practice, all these things. His game's been definitely taken to another level."

Smith showcased an elite performance in Sunday's victory over the Tennessee Titans, finishing with five catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. Three of those catches game on the Eagles' first drive of the game, as Smith was the open target with the Titans looking to stop A.J. Brown from taking over the game.

Leave it to Smith to make Brown's job easier, as Smith had 59 yards and his lone touchdown on Philadelphia's first drive. Smith's 34-yard touchdown catch gave the Eagles an early lead they'd never relinquish, forcing the Titans pass coverage to game plan for him in addition to Brown.

Brown took over immediately after that first drive and the rest was history. The Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers in Brown and Smith, with the latter making sure he wasn't the forgotten man in the Eagles offense.

"Anybody in the receiving room -- we feel like can be a No. 1 receiver," Smith said. "Everybody can just go out there and do their job, make the plays come to you, and make the most of their opportunities."

Smith hasn't had a quiet year on the stat sheet -- far from it. He has 61 catches for 711 yards and and four touchdowns on the year, on pace for 86 catches and 1,007 yards for the season. Smith has 125 receptions in his two seasons with the Eagles, fourth-most in franchise history after a player's first two years. With five games to play, Hurts is just 28 catches away from breaking Jordan Matthews' mark of 152.

Elite.

"DeVonta has been going the whole year," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "I know there have been things that have been brought to my attention because of the questions you guys ask about, 'Well, does DeVonta need to get going?' He's been going. He's been a steady -- besides the first game where he got shut out.

"DeVonta has been going the whole year. He's been a steady -- he is just very steady. This guy is a phenomenal route runner."

Both Smith and Brown ended up with 100 receiving yards Sunday, the first time two Eagles wide receivers had 100 yards in the same game since Riley Cooper and DeSean Jackson accomplished the feat in Week 9 of the 2013 season. That was the game Nick Foles threw for seven touchdowns.

Brown gets the bombs, but Smith is the one who provides the death by 1,000 cuts.

The Eagles have two No. 1 wide receivers on their roster. A dangerous combination come January.