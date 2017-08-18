Dolphins' Jay Cutler says DeVante Parker is a faster version of Alshon Jeffery

It's been one preseason game and new Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is already in love. By the sound of it, he's found his next go-to target.

After Cutler made his debut against the Ravens on Thursday night, he offered high praise for DeVante Parker, calling the third-year receiver a faster version of Alshon Jeffery, who combined for 20 touchdowns with Cutler in Chicago.

"I think he's kind of a faster Alshon [Jeffery]," Cutler said, per ESPN. "He's got a lot of range, back shoulder and over the top. He's got great hands. Then, he can burn you up if you're flat-footed."

That's a heck of a compliment considering Parker, a first-round pick in 2015, has averaged 41 catches, 619 yards, and 3.5 touchdowns per season. He's yet to live up to his first-round billing. But Parker is showing signs of improvement. In his second season, he increased his catch total by 30 (from 26 to 56) and his yardage by 250 (from 494 to 744).

With Cutler -- not Ryan Tannehill -- throwing him balls, Parker's production could skyrocket. That's because Cutler isn't opposed to taking his fair share of deep shots. He also has a habit of locking onto big-bodied receivers and forcing the ball in their direction. That's what happened in Chicago when the Bears offense featured Brandon Marshall. And when Marshall left, Cutler fed Jeffery. If there's a receiver that's going to benefit the most from Cutler's arrival, it's probably Parker, and not a smaller receiver like Jarvis Landry.

It started Thursday night, when Cutler went 3 of 6 for 24 yards. One of his completions went to Parker for a gain of 16.

He completed another deep shot to Parker, but it was called back due to a penalty. Still, that play offered a glimpse at what Cutler and Parker's relationship will probably look like.

While this play didn't count, it's a great example of what Jay Cutler does best. He can evade sacks and throw a strike with bad footing. pic.twitter.com/Ehz378er5E — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 18, 2017

Instead of throwing the ball away or taking the sack, Cutler dodged pressure and gave his receiver a chance to win downfield. Tannehill isn't a bad quarterback, but he probably doesn't do what Cutler did above.

Cutler loves giving his big receivers a chance to come down with jump balls. Sometimes that results in ugly looking interceptions, but sometimes it results in touchdowns like these:

Alshon Jeffery is good at playing professional football. #MINvsCHI

https://t.co/syXwOOUHqz — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2015

A faster version of that could be coming to Miami this season.

"He's a really good player," Cutler said. "The sky is the limit for him. He's big, he's fast and can do a lot of different things."