The 2023 Miami Dolphins offense has been compared to a "race car game" by cornerback Xavien Howard, and fans are certainly expecting fireworks this upcoming season. With the speed Mike McDaniel's unit possesses, this offense can score from anywhere on the field if defenses aren't careful.

The conductor of Miami's offense is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who put together a career year in 2022 despite missing the better part of five games due to concussions. He became the first Dolphins quarterback to lead the NFL in passer rating since Dan Marino in 1984, and Miami averaged 6.5 yards per play with Tagovailoa as the starter, which were the most by any starting quarterback in the league last season (min. 10 starts).

There are still differing opinions when it comes to Tagovailoa, but there's no doubt his wide receivers love him. KPRC 2 Click2Houston recently asked Jaylen Waddle what makes Tagovailoa so special. The Dolphins receiver responded saying it's how his quarterback throws the football.

"His ball placement," Waddle replied. "I think everybody sees it, knowing exactly where to put the ball where his receivers can not just catch it, but catch it and run with it. So that's what makes Tua Tua."

Waddle knows Tagovailoa well, as he threw the wideout his first touchdown in college at Alabama, and his first touchdown in the NFL as well. Waddle said McDaniel "harped on YAC" in his first season as head coach, and Waddle certainly got the message. The second-year wideout led the entire league in yards per reception (18.1), while catching 75 passes for 1,356 yards and eight touchdowns. It was a reason why he made CBS Sports' list of top 10 wide receivers entering 2023, and thanks to his quarterback and head coach, Waddle will likely be on that list for years to come.