The Miami Dolphins' newest star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, has had high praise for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa since joining the team. Hill is going from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the greatest in the league, to someone who is, well, not the greatest in the league, but that doesn't seem to matter to him.

If anyone believes in Tagovailoa's abilities, it's Hill, who said recently that those who doubted him are about to retract their former statements.

"It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]," Hill said on his podcast, "It Needed To Be Said." "Reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua]. I'm gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn."

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 67.8 YDs 2653 TD 16 INT 10 YD/Att 6.84 View Profile

Hill also referred back to the clip the Dolphins posted in May of Tagovailoa underthrowing Hill. The wide receiver even brought up a conspiracy theory on the matter.

"I really believe they showed that clip of Tua underthrowing me just to get people talking. Because they really know what Tua's capable of, for real."

Tagovailoa is definitely under the microscope this year after not finding much success since he joined the league in 2020 as the fifth-overall pick in the draft. Judging by what Hill has said of what he sees of Tagovailoa, the third-year signal-caller should have a breakout year, but that is far from a safe bet.

Hill knows his QB will be highly criticized if he does not improve from the last two years, claiming that the NFL only allows players a certain number of time to show star power.

"In the NFL, they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you're a first-round draft pick," Hill said. "And if you don't succeed after those years, then it's kick rocks, man. So, basically, they're going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he's got."

Hill may be overselling Tua in many ways, but he is accurate on this being a big year for the 24-year-old. The Dolphins last made the playoffs in 2016, when they lost in the wild card round.