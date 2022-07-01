Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is now with the Miami Dolphins, where he goes from working with Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. Many found Hill's decision surprising, but he already made headlines in his praise for his new offensive leader.

Tagovailoa went on Hill's podcast, It Needed to Be Said, and the two discussed how the chemistry has been between the young quarterback and his new star wideout. After Tagovailoa joked about their much-discussed on-field connection during offseason workouts -- "I've been underthrowing him so many times that he's got people talking about how I can't throw the deep ball" -- he discussed what it's like having a perennial Pro Bowler in the receiver room.

"Although he's an established player, he doesn't make it seem like he's an established player. He's always willing to learn. There's guys that have two years in the NFL, on our team, that are talking to him through routes, what their thoughts are on routes, and he's out there like, 'Coach me up. Why do you see that being run this way?' That kind of tells you about who he is as well. There's no ego, and that sets the standard for the receiver room entirely."

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • 10 TAR 159 REC 111 REC YDs 1239 REC TD 9 FL 1 View Profile

When discussing how his chemistry will be with Tagovailoa, Hill made a wild reference: "Expect a Dennis Rodman and a Carmen Electra connection," he said, referring to the nine-day marriage between the former NBA player and model. Tagovailoa, laughing, suggested that he be Michael Jordan and Hill be Dennis Rodman, but regardless, they are confident they'll work well in Year 1 together.

"I just feel that our chemistry will get there," Hill said. "Look, it's going to be about 2 a.m. one night and you're gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen and I'm going to be washing your dishes. That's how good our chemistry is going to be, dawg."

That fact the Tagovailoa and Hill are even on the same offense was something Tagovailoa didn't believe at first.

"I heard about it and I didn't think it was real because I kind of already had the notion like, 'Dude, this guy is set in KC,' Tagovailoa said. "Me assuming he has a good relationship with all the guys there. He's been playing there for awhile already, so they all mesh well together."

Once he got phone calls from his coaches, he realized it was actually happening. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is crazy. This is ridiculous.'"

Tagovailoa has had question marks surrounding him during his NFL career, but a star like Hill joining his offense could elevate the Dolphins to the next level. And while they have to prove their worth in a loaded AFC, Hill is ready to help create a winning culture in Miami.

"We got to turn the city up, man. We can't only be about talk. We gotta continue what we're doing. We gotta obviously follow coach's lead and follow your lead. We just gotta let the naysayers do their talking, motivate us, and then we just play ball on Sundays, man."