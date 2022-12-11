The Miami Dolphins aim to maintain playoff positioning in Week 14. Miami enters the week as the No. 6 seed in the AFC and just one game back of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East. The Dolphins are 8-4 overall and 3-3 on the road this season, and Miami will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. The Chargers are 6-6 overall and just 1-3 in the last four games, with Los Angeles posting a 2-3 mark at home.

Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the three-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Chargers odds. Before making any Chargers vs. Dolphins picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Chargers and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Chargers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Chargers spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins vs. Chargers over/under: 54.5 points

Dolphins vs. Chargers money line: Dolphins -178, Chargers +150

MIA: The Over has hit in five of Miami's six road games

LAC: The Chargers are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami's passing game is a massive weapon, both in this matchup and overall. The Dolphins are No. 2 in the league in passing offense, averaging 290.5 yards per game through the air, and Miami is leading the league in yards per pass attempt (8.5) as a team. The passing game keys a top-five unit in total offense (380.2 yards per game) and yards per play (6.3), with true standouts at quarterback and wide receiver. Tua Tagovailoa is leading the NFL in passer rating (112.0) and yards per attempt (9.0), with top-three marks in QBR (77.4), completion rate (68.1%), and passing yards per game (285.9 per game).

Tagovailoa is No. 6 in the NFL with 21 passing touchdowns despite missing time earlier in the season, and he is equipped with elite wide receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill has been the most productive receiver in the NFL this season, leading the league with 96 catches and 1,379 receiving yards.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers create havoc on defense, ranking in the top 10 of the NFL with 17 takeaways. Los Angeles is also No. 7 in the NFL in red zone efficiency allowed at 51.2%, and Miami has some shortcomings on offense. The Dolphins are No. 28 in rushing yards (1,076) and yards per carry (4.0), with Miami landing below the NFL average in third down efficiency at 38.7%.

On the other side, the Chargers are highly productive on offense, with Los Angeles averaging 22.7 points per game this season and 23.8 points per game in the last nine contests. Los Angeles is above the NFL average in total yards and first downs this season, and the Chargers are in the top eight of the league in passing yards (266.5 per game), passing touchdowns (20), and interceptions (eight). The Chargers also move the chains effectively with a stellar 42.0% conversion rate on third down.

