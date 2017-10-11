Donald Trump pleased Roger Goodell is 'demanding' players stand for anthem

Man, it is getting hairy out there when it comes to discussion of protests and anthems as it relates to NFL players. Rapper Eminem released a video during the BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night blasting President Donald Trump and supporting Colin Kaepernick. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is telling his players stand for the anthem or sit for the game and getting rulebook advice from Trump. The NFL is considering a rule to require players to stand during the anthem.

And meanwhile the president just keeps tweeting through it. On Wednesday morning he tweeted that "it is about time" the NFL is "demanding" players stand for the anthem.

It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

The NFL promptly denied the president's claim on Wednesday morning, issuing a statement to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media in which the league claims Trump's comments are "not accurate."

"Commentary this morning about the Commissioner's position on the Anthem is not accurate. As we said yesterday, there will be a discussion of these issues at the owners meeting next week. The NFL is doing the hard work of trying to move from protest to progress, working to bring people together. Commissioner Goodell spent yesterday with Miami Dolphins players, law enforcement and community leaders witnessing firsthand the outstanding work our players and clubs are doing to strengthen their communities. Players from around the league will be in New York to meet with owners to continue our work together."

According to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, "there is no proposal" currently being weighed that would require players to stand for the anthem.

There is NO proposal on the books right now to force players to stand for the anthem, I'm told. NFL will discuss anthem in NYC next week. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 10, 2017

So there's really no telling what's going on with the owners right now. The league clearly wants to move past the protest, but there is very little chance that the players are willing to simply quit exercising their First Amendment right.

And it's not like the current administration is going out of its way to avoid the controversy. Vice President Mike Pence went to the 49ers-Colts game and promptly left after some of the players kneeled for the anthem in what was derided as a PR stunt by 49ers safety Eric Reid.

There is some major discord in the country right now and it does not appear that the NFL is going to be the avenue for slowing things down, as much as some owners say they want it to be.