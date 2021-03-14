On the 15th anniversary of his signing with the Saints, Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL. The longtime Saints quarterback retires as the only player in league history to throw for over 80,000 yards. A 13-time Pro Bowler, Brees took home MVP honors in the Saints' first and only Super Bowl win, a 31-17 triumph over the Colts in Super Bowl XLI.
Brees' final game was played against the man who will likely surpass him as the NFL's all-time leading passer: Tom Brady. The two future Hall of Famers spent extensive time together on the Superdome turf following Tampa Bay's divisional round playoff victory over the Saints.
Brady leads off our reaction to Brees' retirement announcement, as some of the NFL's greatest stars and coaches, as well as some of the teams Brees competed against, congratulated the NFL legend on his 20-year career.
Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021
You came to us at our lowest point.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021
You led us to our highest.
You represented our state, city, and team with incredible professionalism, class, and toughness.
We are forever grateful for the immeasurable impact you and your family had on this city. #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/HljWp4NG2K
#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/3RrC7JyJOx— NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2021
Sean Payton’s statement on Drew Brees’ retirement. pic.twitter.com/JxcP4DPbKl— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) March 14, 2021
Congratulations on an incredible career, @drewbrees. pic.twitter.com/aHIMLonUmp— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 14, 2021
We thank you, @drewbrees.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 14, 2021
But, we won't miss you. pic.twitter.com/MkA0W9ak9o
We always enjoyed our battles with you, @drewbrees, whether it was as a Charger or as a Saint. 👏#ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/HxLcbDVLvP— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 14, 2021
MAJOR CONGRATS!!! @drewbrees you was the last one left from the Class of 2001... Not bad for a 2nd Round QB that some said was too short to play the position. Way to silence the critics... HELL OF A CAREER... Now you can enjoy yourself on Sundays... 🥃🥃🥃 pic.twitter.com/qoVSB3qLFq— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) March 14, 2021
Happy retirement legend!! The game will miss you @drewbrees #AllDay pic.twitter.com/fgF5pEHgr9— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) March 14, 2021
Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!!!! Greatest Q B 1 Ever to touch the statline!!!!!! Dreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwwwwww!!!!!!!! #1 pic.twitter.com/4HIW2xGhK0— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 14, 2021
From Purdue to the @Saints, @DrewBrees will always be 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗 & 𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗞.— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) March 14, 2021
👏🏽 Thank you Drew. pic.twitter.com/irrZyvFIJR
One of the best to ever do @drewbrees pic.twitter.com/JrNoCAVJdi— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) March 14, 2021
The legend, my brotha @drewbrees.....respect!!— Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) March 14, 2021
Of course, Brees' children also posted their own video congratulating their dad on his career.