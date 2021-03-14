On the 15th anniversary of his signing with the Saints, Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL. The longtime Saints quarterback retires as the only player in league history to throw for over 80,000 yards. A 13-time Pro Bowler, Brees took home MVP honors in the Saints' first and only Super Bowl win, a 31-17 triumph over the Colts in Super Bowl XLI.

Brees' final game was played against the man who will likely surpass him as the NFL's all-time leading passer: Tom Brady. The two future Hall of Famers spent extensive time together on the Superdome turf following Tampa Bay's divisional round playoff victory over the Saints.

Brady leads off our reaction to Brees' retirement announcement, as some of the NFL's greatest stars and coaches, as well as some of the teams Brees competed against, congratulated the NFL legend on his 20-year career.

Of course, Brees' children also posted their own video congratulating their dad on his career.