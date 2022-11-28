Happy Monday morning, everyone, and especially to those with Josh Jacobs on their fantasy football team.

The Football Five

Before diving in to the regularly scheduled programming, here's what the NFL playoff picture looks like at the moment:

THE LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Staring a third consecutive loss right in the face, the Chargers showed that, with Justin Herbert behind center, they're still plenty dangerous. Herbert threw a touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with just 15 seconds remaining and then found Gerald Everett on a well-designed two-point conversion to propel the Chargers past the Cardinals, 25-24.

Herbert completed 18 straight passes at one point . Crucially, he had no interceptions for the first time since Week 5 . He also led the team with 38 rushing yards.

. Crucially, he had . He also led the team with 38 rushing yards. The Chargers' defense stepped up late, forcing three straight three-and-outs in the fourth quarter , the last of which set up the game-winning drive.

, the last of which set up the game-winning drive. With the win, the Chargers (6-5) remain just one game back of a playoff spot.

I loved Chargers head coach Brandon Staley going for the two-point conversion. He put the ball in the hands of his best player, and his best player came through.

Honorable mentions

Ivica Zubac scored 31 points and had 29 rebounds Pacers . Yes, 31 and 29. For Ivica Zubac.

. Yes, 31 and 29. For Ivica Zubac. No. 24 Purdue dominated No. 8 Duke, 75-56, to win the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

THE BALTIMORE RAVENS

For once, the Ravens put themselves in a position that not even Justin Tucker could dig them out of. Baltimore blew yet another late lead, falling to the Jaguars, 28-27.

Trevor Lawrence led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts. He capped it with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to Zay Jones .

led a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with no timeouts. He capped it with a touchdown and a two-point conversion to . Tucker tried what would have been an NFL-record 67-yard kick as time expired, but he came up short. It snapped his streak of 65 consecutive makes in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Lamar Jackson expressed frustration -- in vulgar fashion -- on Twitter

The Ravens have an NFL-high three losses when leading by at least two possessions in the fourth quarter this season, and in this one -- just like the other two -- they have no one to blame but themselves. In what turned out to be crucial, Baltimore managed just two touchdowns and three field goals on five red-zone trips.

Baltimore turned the ball over twice, leading to 10 Jacksonville points. The Ravens are now 1-3 when they turn it over multiple times and 6-1 when they don't.

On the game-winning drive, the Jaguars overcame a 3rd-and-21 and a 4th-and-6 deep in their own territory .

. It's the Jaguars' first ever win when trailing by seven or more in the final minute . They had been 0-175 in those situations.

. They had been 0-175 in those situations. The Ravens rank last in yards per game allowed, yards per play allowed and points allowed in the fourth quarter.

Combine this loss with the Bengals' impressive win, and there's a tie atop the AFC North standings (although Baltimore owns the tiebreaker).

It was a tough weekend for North Carolina. The No. 1-ranked men's basketball team lost to Iowa State on Friday and to Alabama (in four overtimes) lost to NC State.

College football recap: Michigan throttles Ohio State, Texas A&M shocks LSU 🏈

They'll remember this one for a long, long time in Ann Arbor, Mich. They might remember it for even longer in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan came into the Horseshoe and crushed Ohio State, 45-23, for its second straight dominant win over the Buckeyes.

It's the first time the Wolverines have won The Game in consecutive years since 1999-2000. The Wolverine offense had their way with the Buckeye defense en route to their most points in The Game since 1946.

J.J. McCarthy threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns -- 69 and 75 yards to Cornelius Johnson and 45 yards to Colston Loveland . He's the first player in the history of the rivalry with three touchdown passes of at least 45 yards in one game.

threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns -- 69 and 75 yards to and 45 yards to . He's the in one game. McCarthy barreled in from three yards out to make it 31-20 early in the fourth quarter, and Donovan Edwards provided exclamation points with 75- and 85-yard touchdown runs. This came with star running back Blake Corum (knee) barely playing.

provided exclamation points with 75- and 85-yard touchdown runs. This came with star running back (knee) barely playing. As for the defense, Taylor Upshaw and Makari Paige both intercepted C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter. Mike Sainristil, who had a touchdown-saving pass breakup, planted the Michigan flag at midfield after the game

Simply put, Michigan outplayed, outcoached and outclassed Ohio State, writes our college football reporter Dennis Dodd.

Dodd: "The Michigan team that couldn't run it (9 yards in the first half) suddenly crammed it down the Buckeyes' throats (243 yards in the second half). The team without the Heisman frontrunner (Stroud) saw its five-star quarterback (McCarthy) break out with three long touchdown passes. The team that -- as recent as a year ago -- couldn't beat Ohio State to save its life with eight straight series losses now owns its most hated rival. Who's your daddy, Buckeyes?"

Tom Fornelli wonders just how warm Ryan Day's seat is, and the Buckeyes earned an "F" in Barrett Sallee's weekly grades. Jim Harbaugh, meanwhile, was one of the weekend's biggest winners, writes Shehan Jeyarajah.

Perhaps just as shocking was Texas A&M -- in the midst of a lost season -- taking it to LSU, 38-23. The Tigers were No. 5 in the College Football Playoff Rankings, and while they'll still play Georgia in the SEC Championship, their playoff chances are gone. USC is in line to take advantage, and Caleb Williams may have taken the Heisman lead as the Trojans topped Notre Dame, 38-27. We'll see how high they officially rise tomorrow, but our bowl prognosticator Jerry Palm has them in as the four seed.

Coaching carousel spins as college football regular season ends 👀

While most eyes are on the teams in the running for the College Football Playoff, many teams on the other end of things have seen their seasons come to an end. That means the coaching carousel is spinning, so let's get caught up.

Arrivals:

Nebraska hired Matt Rhule . The Panthers fired Baylor and Temple .

. The and . Wisconsin hired Luke Fickell , who is one season removed from taking Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff.

, who is one season removed from taking to the College Football Playoff. Arizona State hired Kenny Dillingham, who, at 32, is the youngest Power Five head coach.

Departures:

David Shaw stepped down Stanford , where he is the program's all-time winningest coach.

, where he is the program's all-time winningest coach. FAU fired Willie Taggart.

Everything else:

You can keep up with every development -- including grades for each hire -- right here.

Odell Beckham Jr. removed from flight, causes delay at Miami airport

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight that was headed from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police. He was not officially cited or detained as part of the incident, but here are the details:

Officers were dispatched to deal with a "medical emergency," with Beckham allegedly appearing to "come in and out of consciousness" and not buckling his seatbelt.

with Beckham allegedly appearing to and not buckling his seatbelt. Beckham was asked to exit the plane, but refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which point OBJ was escorted off without incident.

Beckham tweeted, "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me ... I've seen it all." His attorney, Daniel Davillier, said Beckham was simply trying to sleep and Beckham was never "disruptive or combative."



Beckham is lining up visits with teams as he nears a return from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. He is expected to meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5 and also plans to meet with the Giants and Bills.

World Cup recap: Germany stays alive in dramatic fashion ⚽

For much of Sunday, it looked like Germany's World Cup run would be a short one. Now, it at least has a chance. Niclas Fullkrug's 83rd-minute score earned a 1-1 draw with Spain, which dominated most of the game. The Germans -- who dropped their first game to Japan -- still have life in Group E, as the standings look like this:

1. Spain: 4 pts, +7 goal differential

2. Japan: 3 points, 0 goal differential

3. Costa Rica: 3 points, -6 goal differential

4. Germany: 1 point, -1 goal differential

Germany needs to beat Costa Rica and get some help from Spain on Thursday. Elsewhere Sunday...

This morning, Cameroon and Serbia played to a 3-3 draw. You can see all of our takeaways from Sunday here, check the standings here and sign up for our Golazo Starting XI newsletter here.

