No. 17 North Carolina hopes to finish strong vs. rival NC State
With two losses, it's fair to assume that No. 18 North Carolina is eliminated from the College Football Playoff, but the Tar Heels are aiming to end their regular season on a strong note and carry some momentum into its Atlantic Coast Conference Championship clash with Clemson.
On Friday, the Tar Heels will host rival North Carolina State in Chapel Hill in the regular-season finale for both squads. It's a chance for both teams to bolster their resumes for bowl season.
UNC (9-2, 6-1 ACC) brings to the game a potent offense, while NC State (7-4, 3-4 ACC) brings a stout defense. The Heels are sixth in the nation in passing touchdowns per game (3.1) and tied for eighth in total offensive yards per game (492.7). Meanwhile, the Wolfpack are 21st in total defense (323.4 yards allowed per game) and ninth in rushing yards allowed per game (101.4).
Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye still leads the nation in total yards with 4,211 this season.
"NC State is a very emotional game, it's a rival game, and I've always said that fans are the ones that create rivalries," UNC coach Mack Brown said. "NC State has played great defense; not good defense. Drake Thomas, Isaiah Moore and Payton Wilson are three of the best linebackers in the country."
Both teams are coming off loses. North Carolina saw its six-game winning streak snapped on Saturday in a surprise 21-17 loss to Georgia Tech.
The Tar Heels started that game against the Yellow Jackets off strong, as Elijah Green broke away for an 80-yard touchdown on UNC's first offensive play. Brown told his players and assistant coaches to mentally reset after that play.
"It's usually an imposter," Brown said. "It just looks like it's going to be too easy. And you jump out 17-0 and then you don't finish it."
Indeed, UNC was held scoreless in the second half as Georgia Tech scored a pair of touchdowns to take the lead. Brown called the loss and the Heels' performance "very uncharacteristic" and "very, very disappointing."
UNC might get two offensive weapons back for the NC State game. After missing the loss to Georgia Tech -- both with upper-body injuries -- tight end John Copenhaver and receiver Antoine Green both practiced on Monday.
The Wolfpack are coming off a 25-10 road loss at Louisville. NC State was forced to play redshirt freshman Ben Finley at quarterback due to injuries to Devin Leary and MJ Morris. In his first appearance of the season, Finley completed 16 of 35 passes for 201 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
It remains unclear if Morris will play against North Carolina.
"I'm not going have any answers on medical things," NC State coach Dave Doeren said. "Let's see this week how practice goes. We have four days. It's really nobody's business."
Last week was also a tough week for NC State off the field as a former player -- Joseph Boletepeli -- was arrested after stalking and making threats against Doeren.
"Outside of the COVID year where it was tough for everybody to be a head coach, this last week was the hardest in my career," Doeren said.
UNC has the advantage in the all-time series against NC State with a 68-37-6 record. The Wolfpack beat the Tar Heels last season 34-30 in Raleigh.
|
B. Finley
10 QB
271 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -10 RuYds
|
D. Maye
10 QB
233 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 32 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|23
|Rushing
|2
|7
|Passing
|13
|12
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|5-20
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|330
|351
|Total Plays
|67
|89
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|59
|118
|Rush Attempts
|25
|40
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.0
|Yards Passing
|271
|233
|Comp. - Att.
|27-42
|29-49
|Yards Per Pass
|6.5
|4.4
|Penalties - Yards
|8-65
|7-58
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.6
|7-43.0
|Return Yards
|43
|12
|Punts - Returns
|4-43
|1-12
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|233
|
|
|59
|RUSH YDS
|118
|
|
|330
|TOTAL YDS
|351
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|27/41
|271
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|12
|53
|0
|11
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|8
|30
|0
|10
|
J. Chambers 14 QB
|J. Chambers
|2
|2
|1
|2
|
B. Finley 10 QB
|B. Finley
|2
|-10
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|10
|6
|130
|1
|52
|
T. Timmons Jr. 82 WR
|T. Timmons Jr.
|2
|1
|28
|1
|28
|
F. Seabrough Jr. 48 TE
|F. Seabrough Jr.
|3
|2
|27
|0
|18
|
K. Lesane 15 WR
|K. Lesane
|5
|4
|27
|0
|8
|
P. Rooks 4 WR
|P. Rooks
|3
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
M. Allen 24 RB
|M. Allen
|4
|3
|20
|0
|12
|
J. Houston 3 RB
|J. Houston
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
D. Jones 11 WR
|D. Jones
|5
|3
|7
|0
|5
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|3
|2
|2
|0
|9
|
K. Walker 87 TE
|K. Walker
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Zavala 64 G
|C. Zavala
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
I. Moore 1 LB
|I. Moore
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. White 3 CB
|A. White
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Clark 5 DT
|C. Clark
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|4-5
|0.0
|1
|
C. Durden 48 DT
|C. Durden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Betty 26 LB
|D. Betty
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Vann 45 DT
|D. Vann
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
S. Battle 25 CB
|S. Battle
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Fagan 4 S
|C. Fagan
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pitts Jr. 24 CB
|D. Pitts Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 22 CB
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|3/4
|31
|3/3
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Noonkester 98 P
|C. Noonkester
|7
|45.6
|2
|67
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Gray 8 WR
|J. Gray
|2
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thomas 5 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|10.8
|19
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|29/49
|233
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|24
|83
|1
|12
|
D. Maye 10 QB
|D. Maye
|14
|32
|1
|14
|
O. Hampton 28 RB
|O. Hampton
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Green 3 WR
|A. Green
|10
|8
|67
|1
|18
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|13
|6
|51
|0
|15
|
B. Nesbit 18 TE
|B. Nesbit
|3
|3
|32
|0
|19
|
J. Jones 5 WR
|J. Jones
|9
|3
|31
|0
|18
|
E. Green 21 RB
|E. Green
|4
|4
|20
|0
|14
|
K. Morales 88 TE
|K. Morales
|2
|2
|19
|0
|14
|
D. Jones 26 RB
|D. Jones
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
G. Blackwell 2 WR
|G. Blackwell
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Copenhaver 81 TE
|J. Copenhaver
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Gray 33 LB
|C. Gray
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Chapman 2 DB
|D. Chapman
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Boykins 16 DB
|D. Boykins
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Biggers 27 DB
|G. Biggers
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Echols 23 LB
|P. Echols
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Duck 3 DB
|S. Duck
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Cavazos 6 DB
|L. Cavazos
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hester Jr. 98 DL
|K. Hester Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Hardy 31 DB
|W. Hardy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ritzie 5 DL
|J. Ritzie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Rucker 25 DL
|K. Rucker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Allen 29 DB
|M. Allen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cowan 93 DL
|J. Cowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kelly 9 DB
|C. Kelly
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Collins 17 LB
|C. Collins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Burnette 98 K
|N. Burnette
|2/4
|37
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Kiernan 91 P
|B. Kiernan
|7
|43.0
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Pettaway 23 RB
|G. Pettaway
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Downs 11 WR
|J. Downs
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the NC End Zone. Fair catch by G.Pettaway.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(14:55 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NC 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNC 31(14:28 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UNC 31(14:21 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 45 yards to NCST 24 Center-NC. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 24. Tackled by O.Egbuna; W.Hardy at NCST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 33(14:09 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 43 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Boykins at NCST 43.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43(13:44 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 43. Gain of 52 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 5. PENALTY on NC-G.Biggers Horse Collar Tackle 3 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 2(13:29 - 1st) J.Chambers rushed to NC End Zone for 2 yards. J.Chambers for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:20 - 1st) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:20 - 1st) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the NC End Zone. G.Pettaway returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Thompson at NC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 25(13:14 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 25(13:12 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 25. Gain of 2 yards. J.Downs ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - UNC 27(12:39 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Punt
4 & 8 - UNC 27(12:36 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to NCST 29 Center-NC. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 29. Tackled by D.Nash at NCST 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 32(12:26 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to NCST 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NCST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NCST 33(11:47 - 1st) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for M.Allen.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - NCST 33(11:41 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-K.Rucker Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NCST 38(11:41 - 1st) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NCST 38(11:34 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 43 yards to NC 19 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(11:26 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 20. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts; S.Battle at NC 27.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UNC 27(11:13 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NC 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Clark at NC 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 27(10:59 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 27. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NC 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 31(10:02 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 31. Catch made by A.Green at NC 31. Gain of yards. Tackled by NCST at NCST 18. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green. PENALTY on NCST-A.White Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 46(10:02 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NCST 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; D.Thomas at NCST 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UNC 49(9:32 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NCST 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; D.Thomas at NCST 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - UNC 47(8:58 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NCST 43 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Wilson at NCST 43.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(8:24 - 1st) D.Maye rushed to NCST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Durden; D.Vann at NCST 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 42(7:47 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NCST 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Clark at NCST 34.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - UNC 34(7:21 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NCST 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; D.Betty at NCST 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 30(6:53 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 30(6:43 - 1st) E.Green rushed to NCST 19 for 11 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 19(6:13 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 19(6:07 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 19. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NCST 19. Gain of 1 yards. J.Copenhaver ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - UNC 18(5:26 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - UNC 27(5:17 - 1st) N.Burnette 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:13 - 1st) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(5:13 - 1st) J.Houston rushed to NCST 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by NC at NCST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - NCST 23(4:34 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 23. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Rucker at NCST 29.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - NCST 29(3:57 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by NC at NCST 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NCST 31(3:13 - 1st) C.Noonkester punts 50 yards to NC 19 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNC 19(3:03 - 1st) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 11 for -8 yards (D.Thomas)
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - UNC 11(2:26 - 1st) D.Maye scrambles to NC 14 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Thomas at NC 14.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - UNC 14(1:54 - 1st) PENALTY on NC-E.Montilus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 20 - UNC 9(1:52 - 1st) D.Maye pass complete to NC 9. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 9. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson; D.Thomas at NC 17.
|Punt
4 & 12 - UNC 17(1:14 - 1st) B.Kiernan punts 38 yards to NCST 45 Center-NC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 45(0:55 - 1st) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 45. Catch made by T.Thomas at NCST 45. Gain of -7 yards. Lateral to M.Allen to NCST 44 for yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NCST 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 44(0:16 - 1st) M.Allen rushed to NCST 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Kelly at NCST 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - NCST 49(15:00 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 49. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 49. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 43(14:55 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NC 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by NC at NC 44.
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - NCST 44(13:58 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 44. Catch made by K.Lesane at NC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 37.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - NCST 37(13:16 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 37. Catch made by T.Thomas at NC 37. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Gray at NC 28.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 28(12:47 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by T.Timmons at NC 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Timmons for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:38 - 2nd) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:38 - 2nd) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(12:38 - 2nd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NC 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(12:07 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; D.Vann at NC 29.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UNC 29(11:31 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by A.Green at NC 29. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at NC 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 33(10:48 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 48 yards to NCST 19 Center-NC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-16 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 19(10:40 - 2nd) NCST rushed to NCST 3 for -16 yards. NCST FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-B.Finley at NCST 3. Tackled by NC at NCST 3.
|+1 YD
2 & 26 - NCST 3(10:10 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Echols; C.Collins at NCST 4.
|+7 YD
3 & 25 - NCST 4(9:34 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NCST 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NCST 11.
|Punt
4 & 18 - NCST 11(8:42 - 2nd) C.Noonkester punts 48 yards to NC 41 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Downs.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 41(8:33 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 41. Catch made by A.Green at NC 41. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by A.White at NC 40.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - UNC 40(7:36 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 50(7:35 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by A.Green at NC 50. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White at NCST 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(7:17 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NCST 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 39.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 39(6:45 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NCST 27 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Fagan; P.Wilson at NCST 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 27(6:23 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Copenhaver.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 27(6:07 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 27. Catch made by A.Green at NCST 27. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.White at NCST 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UNC 9(5:47 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NCST 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at NCST 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 9(5:18 - 2nd) E.Green rushed to NCST End Zone for 9 yards. E.Green for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:03 - 2nd) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:03 - 2nd) N.Burnette kicks 63 yards from NC 35 to the NCST 2. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Hamrick at NCST 27. PENALTY on NC-L.Hollins Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(4:57 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NCST 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NCST 43(4:26 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 43. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at NC 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 47(3:45 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 47. Catch made by M.Allen at NC 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 40. PENALTY on NC-D.Boykins Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(3:24 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NC 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins; C.Gray at NC 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 18(2:54 - 2nd) M.Allen rushed to NC 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 16.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NCST 16(2:16 - 2nd) J.Chambers rushed to NC 16 for 0 yards. J.Chambers FUMBLES forced by D.Chapman. Fumble RECOVERED by NC-C.Gray at NC 16. Tackled by NCST at NC 16.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 16(2:10 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 16. Catch made by A.Green at NC 16. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by NCST at NC 28.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 28(0:15 - 2nd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by E.Green at NC 28. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Pitts at NC 29. PENALTY on NC-J.Jones Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 19 - UNC 19(1:39 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Clark at NC 24.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UNC 24(1:18 - 2nd) D.Maye rushed to NC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Durden at NC 24.
|Sack
3 & 14 - UNC 24(1:02 - 2nd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye sacked at NC 22 for -2 yards (D.Vann)
|Punt
4 & 16 - UNC 22(0:49 - 2nd) B.Kiernan punts 41 yards to NCST 37 Center-NC. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 37. Pushed out of bounds by NC at NC 44.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 44(0:38 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 44. Catch made by K.Lesane at NC 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - NCST 37(0:22 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 37. Catch made by P.Rooks at NC 37. Gain of 2 yards. P.Rooks ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NCST 35(0:20 - 2nd) J.Houston rushed to NC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Cowan at NC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(0:16 - 2nd) B.Finley spikes the ball.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(0:14 - 2nd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 30. Catch made by C.Seabrough at NC 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 12(0:08 - 2nd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - NCST 19(0:05 - 2nd) C.Dunn 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the NCST End Zone. J.Gray returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by R.Caldwell at NCST 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 25(14:51 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NCST 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at NCST 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 25(14:17 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 25. Catch made by K.Lesane at NCST 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at NCST 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NCST 30(13:34 - 3rd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Lesane.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NCST 30(13:28 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 53 yards to NC 17 Center-NCST. J.Downs returned punt from the NC 17. Tackled by J.Shimko at NC 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 29(13:16 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 29. Catch made by J.Jones at NC 29. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - UNC 35(12:49 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NC 38.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UNC 38(12:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-C.Durden Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 43(11:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on NC-E.Montilus False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - UNC 38(11:35 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 38. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NC 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNC 48(11:03 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|-2 YD
3 & 5 - UNC 48(10:55 - 3rd) D.Maye rushed to NC 46 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NC 46.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNC 46(10:12 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 41 yards to NCST 13 Center-NC. T.Thomas returned punt from the NCST 13. Pushed out of bounds by J.Harkleroad at NCST 25.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNC 25(10:03 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-T.McKay False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NCST 20(10:03 - 3rd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - NCST 20(9:59 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 20. Catch made by J.Houston at NCST 20. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos; P.Echols at NCST 24.
|+9 YD
3 & 11 - NCST 24(9:16 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 24. Catch made by P.Rooks at NCST 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NCST 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NCST 33(8:36 - 3rd) C.Noonkester punts 67 yards to NC End Zone Center-NCST. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 20(8:24 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 20(8:17 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NC 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - UNC 21(7:35 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 21. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 21. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NC 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - UNC 28(6:53 - 3rd) B.Kiernan punts 44 yards to NCST 28 Center-NC. Fair catch by T.Thomas.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 28(6:44 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 28. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 28. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Cavazos at NCST 42.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 42(6:08 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 42. Catch made by D.Carter at NCST 42. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Duck at NC 45.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 45(5:35 - 3rd) B.Finley rushed to NC 50 for -5 yards. B.Finley FUMBLES forced by NC. Fumble RECOVERED by NCST-D.McMahon at NC 50. Tackled by NC at NC 50.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - NCST 50(4:45 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 50. Catch made by D.Jones at NC 50. Gain of 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Echols at NC 50.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - NCST 50(4:02 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NC 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NC 39.
|+9 YD
4 & 4 - NCST 39(3:26 - 3rd) B.Finley pass complete to NC 39. Catch made by P.Rooks at NC 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Boykins at NC 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 30(2:51 - 3rd) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for C.Seabrough.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 30(2:44 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NC 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 22.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NCST 22(2:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on NCST-D.Eason Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 17 - NCST 37(2:10 - 3rd) M.Allen rushed to NC 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NC 26.
|No Good
4 & 6 - NCST 33(1:36 - 3rd) C.Dunn 43 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 26(1:31 - 3rd) O.Hampton rushed to NC 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Battle; P.Wilson at NC 28.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNC 28(0:56 - 3rd) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - UNC 28(0:50 - 3rd) D.Maye pass complete to NC 28. Catch made by J.Downs at NC 28. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at NC 43.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(0:20 - 3rd) E.Green rushed to NCST 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 48.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - UNC 48(15:00 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NCST 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 43.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 43(14:24 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 43. Catch made by A.Green at NCST 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 27(13:53 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NCST 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 26.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - UNC 26(13:15 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 26. Catch made by K.Morales at NCST 26. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Thomas at NCST 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - UNC 21(12:36 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for NC.
|+14 YD
4 & 4 - UNC 21(12:31 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 21. Catch made by K.Morales at NCST 21. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle at NCST 7.
|-4 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 7(12:09 - 4th) D.Maye rushed to NCST 11 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at NCST 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UNC 11(11:31 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NCST 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Moore; T.Ingle at NCST 10.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UNC 10(10:52 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Good
4 & 10 - UNC 17(10:41 - 4th) N.Burnette 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 20(10:37 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 20. Catch made by D.Jones at NCST 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by NC at NCST 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NCST 25(10:04 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for NCST. PENALTY on NCST-B.Finley Intentional Grounding 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NCST 20(9:58 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for J.Houston. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NCST 20(9:58 - 4th) C.Noonkester punts 18 yards to NCST 38 Center-NCST. Downed by NCST.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 38(9:41 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by J.Jones at NCST 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 20.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 20(9:08 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NCST 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - UNC 16(8:38 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 16. Catch made by A.Green at NCST 16. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Vann at NCST 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - UNC 14(8:00 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NCST End Zone for 14 yards. D.Maye for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:53 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:53 - 4th) N.Burnette kicks 65 yards from NC 35 to the NCST End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(7:53 - 4th) M.Allen rushed to NCST 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Hester at NCST 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - NCST 29(7:20 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 29. Catch made by C.Seabrough at NCST 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Gray at NCST 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NCST 38(6:36 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Timmons.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - NCST 38(6:30 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 38. Catch made by M.Allen at NCST 38. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by M.Allen at NCST 33.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NCST 33(5:55 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NCST 33. Catch made by C.Zavala at NCST 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by W.Hardy at NCST 33. The Replay Official reviewed the tipped pass and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NCST 33(5:30 - 4th) C.Noonkester punts 40 yards to NC 27 Center-NCST. Fair catch by J.Downs. PENALTY on NCST-NCST Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 29(4:46 - 4th) J.Houston rushed to NC 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Echols at NC 26.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NCST 26(4:08 - 4th) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|+26 YD
3 & 7 - NCST 26(4:01 - 4th) B.Finley pass complete to NC 26. Catch made by D.Carter at NC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Carter for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 4th) C.Dunn extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 4th) C.Smith kicks 65 yards from NCST 35 to the NC End Zone. Touchback.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(3:54 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NC 25. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NC 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 44(3:42 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NC 44. Catch made by E.Green at NC 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Moore at NCST 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNC 42(3:23 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for A.Green.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UNC 42(3:16 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NCST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - UNC 39(2:40 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 39. Catch made by G.Blackwell at NCST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by A.White at NCST 35.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - UNC 35(2:07 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for G.Blackwell. PENALTY on NCST-D.Pitts Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 30(2:04 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 30. Catch made by E.Green at NCST 30. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Battle at NCST 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 27(1:41 - 4th) D.Maye scrambles to NCST 18 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Fagan at NCST 18.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 18(1:20 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NCST 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Clark at NCST 13.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UNC 13(0:50 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNC 13(0:42 - 4th) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - UNC 13(0:36 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 13. Catch made by B.Nesbit at NCST 13. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Betty at NCST 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UNC 4(0:18 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 4. Catch made by E.Green at NCST 4. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Betty at NCST 2.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UNC 2(0:12 - 4th) E.Green rushed to NCST 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Ingle; D.Betty at NCST 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 4(0:08 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 4. Catch made by J.Copenhaver at NCST 4. Gain of yards. J.Copenhaver for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Copenhaver.
|+4 YD
4 & Goal - UNC 4(0:02 - 4th) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 4. Catch made by A.Green at NCST 4. Gain of 4 yards. A.Green for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 4th) N.Burnette extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:00 - 5) E.Green rushed to NCST 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Betty at NCST 22.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - UNC 22(0:00 - 5) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 22. Catch made by J.Downs at NCST 22. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Battle at NCST 10.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 10(0:00 - 5) E.Green rushed to NCST 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by P.Wilson at NCST 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 14 - UNC 14(0:00 - 5) D.Maye scrambles to NCST 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Clark at NCST 8.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UNC 8(0:00 - 5) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - UNC 16(0:00 - 5) N.Burnette 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NC Holder-NC.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:00 - 5) B.Finley pass complete to NC 25. Catch made by M.Allen at NC 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Biggers at NC 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 13(0:00 - 5) M.Allen rushed to NC 9 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at NC 9.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NCST 9(0:00 - 5) PENALTY on NCST-M.Allen False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NCST 14(0:00 - 5) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for T.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - NCST 14(0:00 - 5) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Carter.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - NCST 21(0:00 - 5) C.Dunn 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NCST 25(0:00 - 6) J.Houston rushed to NC 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Ritzie at NC 23.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - NCST 23(0:00 - 6) B.Finley pass complete to NC 23. Catch made by D.Carter at NC 23. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by L.Cavazos at NC 8.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NCST 8(0:00 - 6) J.Houston rushed to NC 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Chapman at NC 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NCST 4(0:00 - 6) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for D.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NCST 4(0:00 - 6) B.Finley steps back to pass. B.Finley pass incomplete intended for K.Walker.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NCST 11(0:00 - 6) C.Dunn 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-NCST Holder-NCST.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNC 25(0:00 - 6) E.Green rushed to NCST 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Durden; C.Fagan at NCST 23.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UNC 23(0:00 - 6) D.Maye pass complete to NCST 23. Catch made by J.Downs at NCST 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Thomas at NCST 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UNC 18(0:00 - 6) D.Maye steps back to pass. D.Maye pass incomplete intended for J.Downs.
|No Good
4 & 3 - UNC 25(0:00 - 6) N.Burnette 35 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-NC Holder-NC.
