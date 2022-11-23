|
|
|LVILLE
|UK
No. 25 Louisville rolls into Governor's Cup vs. Kentucky
The 34th version of the Governor's Cup will have the Bluegrass State enthralled Saturday afternoon when No. 25 Louisville faces Kentucky at Lexington, Ky.
Winners of five of its past six outings, Louisville (7-4) is coming off a 25-10 win over N.C. State, which the Cardinals achieved without the services of star quarterback Malik Cunningham (shoulder).
If the senior can't play this Saturday, coach Scott Satterfield will count on junior Brock Domann, who has defeated both N.C. State and Virginia.
"Brock is 2-0 as a starter," Satterfield said. "He runs the operation. He runs our offense. We will see where Malik is at. ... He has gotten better as the week's gone on so we will see where he is at."
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said the Wildcats (6-5) would game-plan for Cunningham, a dangerous, dual-threat weapon.
"We have to prepare for Malik," said Stoops, who signed an extension this week that runs through the 2030 season. "And they do the same with Brock, as far as some of the quarterback run game -- designed. Just with the zone-read keeps and things with the gun runs, you have to be prepared for."
The Wildcats are just 2-5 since starting the season with four straight wins and moving up as high as No. 7 in the rankings. Then they lost at Ole Miss 22-19 on Oct. 1.
With a school-record seventh consecutive bowl appearance locked down, they hope their injury concern along their offensive line -- shaky for most of the season -- will be resolved.
Starting left tackle Kenneth Horsey didn't play against top-ranked Georgia in Kentucky's 16-6 home loss Saturday. The senior from Sanford, Fla., was injured in pregame warmups and is questionable against Louisville.
The Wildcats have won the last three meetings in the series by an average margin of victory of 36.3 points per game.
Kentucky holds an 18-15 edge in the series that dates back 110 years, with the Wildcats triumphant in the first seven meetings for the longest streak in the matchup.
Improvement on defense has been key for the Cardinals. In 2021, they ranked 83rd in total defense, while improving to 37th this season. They also forced eight turnovers in a 48-21 win over Wake Forest.
Louisville, which owns the nation's No. 54 run defense at 139 yards per game, will face a serious task in slowing down Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr., a 5-foot-11, 224-pound juggernaut.
Despite missing the first four games due to suspension, the senior from McDonough, Ga., has 784 rushing yards on 151 carries (5.2 per attempt) to go along with six TDs and no fumbles.
"I think defensively, we've been really good," said Satterfield. "The negatives from some of those early losses was just the big plays. We were still playing good defense, what we call havoc defense: tackles for loss, sacks, turnovers. It's been really, really good this year.
"We're No. 1 in the country in sacks. We're No. 2 in takeaways. It's hard to get any better than that."
On Monday, Louisville kicker James Turner was named the ACC Co-Specialist of the Week after tying a school record with four field goals against the Wolfpack.
Turner, a native of Saline, Mich., has drilled 19 of 21 field goals this season, just two off the school mark for total in a season.
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|9
|9
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|3-11
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|309
|346
|Total Plays
|64
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|164
|158
|Rush Attempts
|37
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|145
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|17-27
|11-19
|Yards Per Pass
|3.4
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-57
|9-60
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.5
|3-42.7
|Return Yards
|30
|62
|Punts - Returns
|1-30
|3-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-53
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|164
|RUSH YDS
|158
|
|
|309
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|14/21
|129
|1
|1
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|3/6
|16
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Jordan 25 RB
|J. Jordan
|22
|145
|0
|22
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|7
|33
|0
|13
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|5
|4
|1
|9
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|3
|-18
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Hudson 0 WR
|T. Hudson
|11
|6
|83
|1
|27
|
M. Ford 5 TE
|M. Ford
|5
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
M. Turner 20 RB
|M. Turner
|6
|5
|20
|0
|10
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brownlee 12 DB
|J. Brownlee
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Griffin 26 DB
|M. Griffin
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Minkins 5 DB
|J. Minkins
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Puryear 41 DL
|R. Puryear
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duncan 27 DB
|K. Duncan
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Clark 13 DB
|K. Clark
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Diaby 6 DL
|Y. Diaby
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Montgomery 7 LB
|M. Montgomery
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
M. Gonzalez 68 OL
|M. Gonzalez
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tell 99 DL
|D. Tell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gillotte 9 DL
|A. Gillotte
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Riley 3 CB
|Q. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 11 LB
|D. Jones
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sanogo 1 LB
|M. Sanogo
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 40 DB
|D. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Huggins-Bruce 9 WR
|A. Huggins-Bruce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Domann 19 QB
|B. Domann
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Turner 32 K
|J. Turner
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Vassett 49 P
|M. Vassett
|4
|44.5
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Smith 4 WR
|B. Smith
|1
|30.0
|30
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|11/19
|188
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rodriguez Jr. 24 RB
|C. Rodriguez Jr.
|24
|120
|0
|20
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|10
|50
|0
|16
|
W. Levis 7 QB
|W. Levis
|5
|-10
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kattus 84 TE
|J. Kattus
|3
|2
|76
|0
|70
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|6
|4
|44
|1
|21
|
D. Key 6 WR
|D. Key
|4
|3
|37
|1
|15
|
J. Dingle 85 TE
|J. Dingle
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
R. Lewis 19 WR
|R. Lewis
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
I. Cummings 8 TE
|I. Cummings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. McClain 17 RB
|J. McClain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Lovett 25 DB
|J. Lovett
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
J. Wright 15 LB
|J. Wright
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Weaver 13 LB
|J. Weaver
|4-3
|1.0
|0
|
K. Smith 1 DB
|K. Smith
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Childress 11 DB
|Z. Childress
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
C. Valentine 14 DB
|C. Valentine
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 10 LB
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 54 LB
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wallace 32 LB
|T. Wallace
|2-4
|0.5
|1
|
D. Square 5 LB
|D. Square
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Phillips 23 DB
|A. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Afari Jr. 3 DB
|A. Afari Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rybka 90 DL
|T. Rybka
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dinkins 95 DT
|J. Dinkins
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Walker 0 DT
|D. Walker
|1-5
|0.5
|0
|
J. Rogers 52 DL
|J. Rogers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Ruffolo 96 K
|M. Ruffolo
|4/4
|43
|2/2
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Berry 93 P
|W. Berry
|3
|42.7
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Magwood 10 WR
|C. Magwood
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
|
K. Smoke 0 RB
|K. Smoke
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Brown 2 WR
|B. Brown
|3
|3.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Travelstead kicks 53 yards from LOU 35 to the KEN 12. K.Smoke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Smith at KEN 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 25(14:53 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at KEN 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UK 25(14:14 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for KEN.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - UK 25(14:09 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-J.Flax False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - UK 20(14:09 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 20. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 20. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at KEN 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UK 34(13:27 - 1st) W.Berry punts 42 yards to LOU 24 Center-KEN. Fair catch by B.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(13:20 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Weaver at LOU 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 26(12:52 - 1st) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 26. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at LOU 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(12:28 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine; D.Walker at LOU 37.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - LVILLE 37(12:07 - 1st) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 37. Catch made by A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett; T.Wallace at LOU 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 35(11:24 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver; D.Square at LOU 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - LVILLE 41(10:44 - 1st) M.Vassett punts 45 yards to KEN 14 Center-LOU. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 14(10:35 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; D.Jones at KEN 17.
|+70 YD
2 & 7 - UK 17(9:58 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 17. Catch made by J.Kattus at KEN 17. Gain of 70 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 13.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UK 13(9:22 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 2 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; J.Brownlee at LOU 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - UK 2(8:33 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UK 7(8:34 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; J.Brownlee at LOU 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UK 8(7:52 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to LOU 8. Catch made by D.Key at LOU 8. Gain of 8 yards. D.Key for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:46 - 1st) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:46 - 1st) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(7:46 - 1st) PENALTY on LOU-LOU Personal Foul / Offense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(7:46 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to LOU 20 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at LOU 20.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - LVILLE 20(7:14 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Turner.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 20(7:12 - 1st) B.Domann scrambles to LOU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Square at LOU 23.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 23(6:41 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to LOU 32 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Afari at LOU 32.
|Penalty
2 & 1 - LVILLE 32(6:15 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce. PENALTY on KEN-C.Valentine Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 42(6:05 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 36 for 22 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(5:45 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 36(5:36 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Square; K.Smith at KEN 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - LVILLE 29(4:57 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; J.Lovett at KEN 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 22(4:21 - 1st) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 22(4:12 - 1st) M.Turner rushed to KEN 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; J.Wright at KEN 23.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - LVILLE 23(2:54 - 1st) B.Domann pass complete to KEN 23. Catch made by M.Turner at KEN 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 11. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was overturned. B.Domann pass complete to KEN 23. Catch made by M.Turner at KEN 23. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 13.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - LVILLE 13(2:40 - 1st) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 13.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - UK 13(2:32 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 13. Catch made by J.Dingle at KEN 13. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Clark; M.Montgomery at KEN 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31(1:52 - 1st) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; M.Montgomery at KEN 39.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - UK 39(1:08 - 1st) J.McClain rushed to KEN 39 for yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at KEN 39. PENALTY on KEN-J.Dingle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - UK 29(1:02 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - UK 29(0:36 - 1st) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Kattus. PENALTY on LOU-K.Duncan Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UK 44(0:32 - 1st) PENALTY on KEN-K.Upshaw False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - UK 39(0:32 - 1st) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 39. Catch made by D.Key at KEN 39. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Riley at LOU 46.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - UK 46(15:00 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 31 for 15 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 31.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31(13:56 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; J.Minkins at LOU 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 26(13:40 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for I.Cummings.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - UK 26(13:36 - 2nd) W.Levis rushed to LOU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear at LOU 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UK 33(12:54 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:48 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(12:48 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 25(12:43 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at LOU 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(12:13 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; Z.Childress at LOU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LVILLE 40(11:41 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for A.Huggins-Bruce.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LVILLE 40(11:37 - 2nd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at LOU 20 for -20 yards (J.Weaver) B.Domann FUMBLES forced by J.Weaver. Fumble RECOVERED by KEN-J.Weaver at LOU 20. Tackled by M.Gonzalez at LOU 6.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - UK 6(11:26 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; A.Gillotte at LOU 7.
|Sack
2 & Goal - UK 7(10:37 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at LOU 11 for -4 yards (Y.Diaby) PENALTY on KEN-W.Levis Intentional Grounding 4 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - UK 11(10:37 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.McClain.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - UK 19(10:32 - 2nd) M.Ruffolo 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:28 - 2nd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(10:28 - 2nd) M.Turner rushed to LOU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; T.Rybka at LOU 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - LVILLE 26(9:55 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 16 for -10 yards (Z.Childress)
|+13 YD
3 & 19 - LVILLE 16(9:16 - 2nd) M.Turner rushed to LOU 29 for 13 yards. Tackled by A.Phillips at LOU 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LVILLE 29(9:00 - 2nd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to KEN 24 Center-LOU. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 24. Tackled by T.Quinn at KEN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 20(8:34 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo at KEN 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 32(7:56 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at KEN 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - UK 38(7:08 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at KEN 40.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - UK 40(6:33 - 2nd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 40. Catch made by J.Kattus at KEN 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah at KEN 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 46(6:04 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for D.Key.
|Sack
2 & 10 - UK 46(5:59 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis sacked at KEN 36 for -10 yards (A.Gillotte)
|+16 YD
3 & 20 - UK 36(5:12 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to LOU 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; C.Jones at LOU 48.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - UK 48(4:12 - 2nd) PENALTY on KEN-KEN Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - UK 47(4:12 - 2nd) W.Berry punts 47 yards to LOU 6 Center-KEN. B.Smith returned punt from the LOU 6. Tackled by W.Berry at LOU 36.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(3:58 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 36. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at LOU 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 42(3:29 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 42. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by KEN at LOU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 49(3:18 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for M.Ford.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - LVILLE 49(2:57 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 42.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LVILLE 42(2:36 - 2nd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LVILLE 42(2:28 - 2nd) M.Cunningham pass complete to KEN 42. Catch made by M.Ford at KEN 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KEN at KEN 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 39(2:04 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at KEN 35. PENALTY on LOU-T.Hudson Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+21 YD
1 & 16 - LVILLE 45(1:55 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 24 for 21 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at KEN 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 24(1:46 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to KEN 16 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at KEN 16.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LVILLE 16(1:22 - 2nd) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 13 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver; J.Rogers at KEN 13.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 13(0:51 - 2nd) M.Turner rushed to KEN 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Walker; T.Rybka at KEN 12. PENALTY on KEN-J.Hayes Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 6 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LVILLE 6(0:43 - 2nd) M.Cunningham rushed to KEN End Zone for 6 yards. M.Cunningham for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:37 - 2nd) J.Turner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:37 - 2nd) B.Travelstead kicks 29 yards from LOU 35 to the KEN 36. Fair catch by K.Wade.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UK 36(0:37 - 2nd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for B.Brown.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - UK 36(0:33 - 2nd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; M.Griffin at LOU 48. PENALTY on KEN-D.Crowdus Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - UK 31(0:05 - 2nd) J.McClain rushed to KEN 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Tell at KEN 33.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Cunningham steps back to pass. M.Cunningham sacked at LOU 16 for -9 yards (D.Walker; T.Wallace)
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - LVILLE 16(14:27 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress at LOU 22.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - LVILLE 22(14:04 - 3rd) M.Cunningham scrambles to LOU 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at LOU 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LVILLE 31(13:20 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 39 yards to KEN 30 Center-LOU. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 30. Tackled by D.Martin at KEN 43.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UK 43(12:55 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Clark at KEN 48.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UK 48(12:23 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for J.Kattus.
|+21 YD
3 & 5 - UK 48(12:18 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 48. Catch made by B.Brown at KEN 48. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31(11:43 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UK 28(11:01 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to LOU 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins at LOU 22.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - UK 22(10:31 - 3rd) W.Levis rushed to LOU 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Puryear at LOU 21.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UK 21(9:50 - 3rd) W.Levis rushed to LOU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; M.Sanogo at LOU 19.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - UK 19(9:14 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; Y.Abdullah at LOU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UK 17(8:50 - 3rd) W.Levis steps back to pass. W.Levis pass incomplete intended for R.Lewis.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UK 25(8:47 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(8:43 - 3rd) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka; K.Smith at LOU 26.
|Int
2 & 9 - LVILLE 26(8:07 - 3rd) M.Cunningham pass INTERCEPTED at LOU 35. Intercepted by T.Wallace at LOU 35. Tackled by M.Cunningham at LOU 16.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UK 16(7:58 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 4 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; K.Clark at LOU 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UK 4(7:22 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones; K.Clark at LOU 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UK 3(6:43 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to LOU 3. Catch made by B.Brown at LOU 3. Gain of 3 yards. B.Brown for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:35 - 3rd) M.Ruffolo extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:35 - 3rd) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(6:35 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 25. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at LOU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - LVILLE 32(6:03 - 3rd) M.Turner rushed to LOU 35 for 3 yards. M.Turner FUMBLES forced by D.Walker. Fumble RECOVERED by LOU-R.Brown at LOU 35. Tackled by J.Wright at LOU 35.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 35(5:49 - 3rd) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at LOU 36.
|Sack
2 & 9 - LVILLE 36(5:28 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann sacked at LOU 35 for -1 yards (J.Dinkins)
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LVILLE 35(4:38 - 3rd) B.Domann steps back to pass. B.Domann pass incomplete intended for T.Hudson.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LVILLE 35(4:33 - 3rd) M.Vassett punts 47 yards to KEN 18 Center-LOU. B.Brown returned punt from the KEN 18. Tackled by D.Hutchinson at KEN 18.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UK 18(4:23 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at KEN 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - UK 27(3:42 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Abdullah; M.Montgomery at KEN 31.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 31(3:03 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; K.Clark at KEN 32.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - UK 32(2:23 - 3rd) W.Levis pass complete to KEN 32. Catch made by R.Lewis at KEN 32. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at KEN 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UK 45(1:36 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to LOU 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan at LOU 48.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - UK 48(1:28 - 3rd) J.McClain rushed to LOU 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Minkins; M.Griffin at LOU 38.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 38(0:15 - 3rd) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 42 for -4 yards. Tackled by LOU at LOU 42.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - UK 42(15:00 - 4th) W.Levis pass complete to LOU 42. Catch made by D.Key at LOU 42. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin; K.Clark at LOU 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UK 28(14:12 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 24.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UK 24(13:34 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery; D.Tell at LOU 19.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - UK 19(12:54 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to LOU 22 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - UK 30(12:24 - 4th) M.Ruffolo 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-KEN Holder-KEN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:06 - 4th) C.Poore kicks 65 yards from KEN 35 to the LOU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 25(12:06 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Lovett at LOU 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - LVILLE 31(11:45 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Rybka at LOU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - LVILLE 34(10:59 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; T.Wallace at LOU 36.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 36(10:30 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 36. Catch made by M.Ford at LOU 36. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(9:57 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to KEN 48. Catch made by M.Turner at KEN 48. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 44.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - LVILLE 44(9:16 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to KEN 44. Catch made by LOU at KEN 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by J.Jones at KEN 35. PENALTY on LOU-I.Martin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 16 - LVILLE 46(8:51 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 41 for 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Childress; J.Lovett at KEN 41.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LVILLE 41(8:20 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 41 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at KEN 41.
4 & 3 - LVILLE(8:07 - 4th) PENALTY on KEN-J.Wright Personal Foul / Defense 0 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on LOU-R.Brown Personal Foul / Offense 0 yards offset. No Play.
|+12 YD
4 & 3 - LVILLE 41(7:54 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to KEN 41. Catch made by T.Hudson at KEN 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace; C.Valentine at KEN 29.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 29(7:34 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to KEN 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Weaver at KEN 27.
|+27 YD
2 & 8 - LVILLE 27(7:12 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to KEN 27. Catch made by T.Hudson at KEN 27. Gain of 27 yards. T.Hudson for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(7:03 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Domann rushed to KEN 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:03 - 4th) B.Travelstead kicks 35 yards from LOU 35 to the KEN 30. C.Magwood returns the kickoff. Tackled by LOU at KEN 29.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - UK 29(7:00 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to KEN 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by M.Sanogo; C.Jones at KEN 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UK 49(6:15 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Montgomery at LOU 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - UK 45(5:30 - 4th) C.Rodriguez rushed to LOU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Brownlee at LOU 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UK 40(4:42 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to LOU 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at LOU 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - UK 41(4:31 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to LOU 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Griffin at LOU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UK 40(4:25 - 4th) J.McClain rushed to LOU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Duncan; Y.Diaby at LOU 40.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UK 40(4:20 - 4th) W.Berry punts 39 yards to LOU 1 Center-KEN. Downed by C.Valentine.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 1(4:12 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 1. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 1. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine; J.Wright at LOU 18.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 18(3:53 - 4th) J.Jordan rushed to LOU 33 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Jackson at LOU 33.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LVILLE 33(3:41 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 33. Catch made by LOU at LOU 33. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at LOU 40. PENALTY on LOU-T.Reid Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - LVILLE 23(3:22 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 23. Catch made by B.Smith at LOU 23. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Wallace at LOU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - LVILLE 32(3:05 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 32. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Valentine at LOU 35.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - LVILLE 35(2:33 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 35. Catch made by T.Hudson at LOU 35. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at LOU 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LVILLE 48(2:19 - 4th) B.Domann pass complete to LOU 48. Catch made by M.Turner at LOU 48. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at LOU 50.
|Int
2 & 8 - LVILLE 50(1:50 - 4th) B.Domann pass INTERCEPTED at KEN 20. Intercepted by J.Lovett at KEN 20. Tackled by B.Domann; A.Huggins-Bruce at LOU 46.
