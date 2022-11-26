|
|
|UL
|TXSTSM
Louisiana-Lafayette bowl eligible after win over Texas State
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) Chandler Fields threw two touchdown passes and Louisiana-Lafayette became bowl eligible with a 41-13 victory over Texas State in a regular-season finale on Saturday night.
Fields gave Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) the lead for good in the first quarter when he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Chris Smith for a 7-3 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter.
Seth Keller's second field goal pulled Texas State (4-8, 2-6) within 7-6 at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter. Kenneth Almendares sandwiched two field goals around freshman Dre'lyn Washington's 8-yard touchdown run in the final 5:38 to send the Ragin' Cajuns into the locker room up 20-6.
ULL went 61 yards in eight plays on its opening drive of the second half, scoring on Smith's 1-yard run for a 27-6 lead. Texas State's Lincoln Pare answered with a 64-yard touchdown run on the Bobcats' ensuing drive to cut their deficit to 14 after three quarters.
Fields' 3-yard touchdown pass to Peter LeBlanc made it 34-13 early in the final quarter. Freshman backup Zeon Chriss threw his first collegiate touchdown pass - a 37-yarder to Lance LaGendre to complete the scoring.
Fields connected on 16 of 26 passes for 187 yards with one interception for ULL. Chriss, who was 0-for-3 passing coming in, completed 5 of 6 for 84 yards.
Pare, a sophomore, finished with a career-high 221 yards on the ground, carrying 28 times. The rest of the Bobcats offense managed 135 yards.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Smith
13 RB
69 RuYds, RuTD, 36 ReYds, ReTD, 3 RECs
|
L. Pare
22 RB
221 RuYds, RuTD, 3 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|15
|Rushing
|10
|8
|Passing
|16
|7
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|436
|356
|Total Plays
|68
|64
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|165
|223
|Rush Attempts
|36
|37
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|6.0
|Yards Passing
|271
|133
|Comp. - Att.
|21-32
|13-27
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|5
|1
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-53.0
|6-29.3
|Return Yards
|72
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-29
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-43
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|271
|PASS YDS
|133
|
|
|165
|RUSH YDS
|223
|
|
|436
|TOTAL YDS
|356
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|10
|73
|1
|13
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|13
|69
|1
|23
|
C. Fields 18 QB
|C. Fields
|5
|28
|0
|21
|
Z. Chriss 2 QB
|Z. Chriss
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. McDaniel 13 CB
|A. McDaniel
|1
|4
|0
|3
|
Z. Perry 21 RB
|Z. Perry
|5
|-6
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Jefferson 8 WR
|M. Jefferson
|9
|6
|81
|0
|16
|
L. Legendre 12 WR
|L. Legendre
|4
|4
|81
|1
|37
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|3
|3
|36
|1
|18
|
D. Fleming 17 WR
|D. Fleming
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
J. Stephens, Jr. 7 WR
|J. Stephens, Jr.
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
P. LeBlanc 29 WR
|P. LeBlanc
|3
|2
|13
|1
|10
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Washington 20 RB
|D. Washington
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
P. Migl 24 TE
|P. Migl
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
E. Rogers, Jr. 6 WR
|E. Rogers, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Lumpkin 88 TE
|J. Lumpkin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Jones 10 LB
|A. Jones
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Amos 21 CB
|T. Amos
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Skipper 31 S
|T. Skipper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lewis, Jr. 3 S
|T. Lewis, Jr.
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Moncrief 6 LB
|K. Moncrief
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 0 S
|K. Pedescleaux
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Quibodeaux 43 LB
|J. Quibodeaux
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peterson 15 LB
|J. Peterson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 S
|B. Trahan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 18 LB
|J. Williams
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hazard 91 DL
|S. Hazard
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Hill-Green 4 DL
|Z. Hill-Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ossai 29 LB
|K. Ossai
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Nelson 97 DL
|J. Nelson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Edwards 34 LB
|K. Edwards
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Narcisse 90 DL
|M. Narcisse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flowers 23 S
|C. Flowers
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gant 25 LB
|K. Gant
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. McGriff 93 DL
|N. McGriff
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Kibodi 45 LB
|C. Kibodi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Almendares 45 K
|K. Almendares
|2/2
|33
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|2
|53.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 7 CB
|E. Garror
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|
N. Johnson 9 TE
|N. Johnson
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 13 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|35.0
|35
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|13/27
|133
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|28
|221
|1
|64
|
E. Abdallah 34 RB
|E. Abdallah
|4
|8
|0
|5
|
D. Good 15 RB
|D. Good
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Hatcher 3 QB
|L. Hatcher
|2
|-12
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 13 WR
|C. Brown
|4
|3
|60
|0
|42
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|7
|3
|32
|0
|15
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|5
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
D. Jackson 9 WR
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Speights 80 WR
|C. Speights
|3
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
D. Good 15 RB
|D. Good
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
L. Pare 22 RB
|L. Pare
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Lyons 86 TE
|T. Lyons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Spears 12 S
|T. Spears
|6-7
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mills 7 CB
|C. Mills
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Harris 27 LB
|L. Harris
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Revels 8 LB
|J. Revels
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morris 0 S
|J. Morris
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hockley 15 CB
|R. Hockley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Tupou 55 LB
|S. Tupou
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bell 33 LB
|B. Bell
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Mbanasor 91 DL
|N. Mbanasor
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Bell 54 DL
|L. Bell
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
N. Ezidore 95 DL
|N. Ezidore
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ratcliff 97 DL
|D. Ratcliff
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mask 5 S
|D. Mask
|0-5
|0.0
|1
|
D. Harris 46 LS
|D. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Holloway 37 LB
|B. Holloway
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Keller 6 K
|S. Keller
|2/2
|40
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. O'Kelly 99 P
|S. O'Kelly
|5
|35.2
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Moorer 6 WR
|D. Moorer
|4
|12.5
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Groves 0 WR
|R. Groves
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 30 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 35. Out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(15:00 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan at TXST 38.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 38(14:34 - 1st) D.Moorer rushed to TXST 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux at TXST 38.
|+42 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 38(14:00 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 38. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 38. Gain of 42 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 20. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:41 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:35 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to ULL 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Hazard; K.Gant at ULL 18.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - TXSTSM 18(13:02 - 1st) PENALTY on TXST-K.Hergel False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 13 - TXSTSM 23(12:51 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULL 23. Catch made by L.Pare at ULL 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Gant at ULL 20.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(12:08 - 1st) S.Keller 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Harris Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:01 - 1st) M.Shipley kicks 58 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 7. E.Garror returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by TXST at ULL 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 26(11:54 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to ULL 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; L.Harris at ULL 29.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UL 29(11:25 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields sacked at ULL 23 for -6 yards (N.Mbanasor)
|No Gain
3 & 13 - UL 23(10:50 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|Punt
4 & 13 - UL 23(10:43 - 1st) R.Byrns punts 57 yards to TXST 20 Center-H.Sims. Downed by ULL.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(10:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; K.Pedescleaux at TXST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(10:04 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(9:53 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 26(9:50 - 1st) S.O'Kelly punts 43 yards to ULL 31 Center-K.Olivia. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 31(9:41 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to ULL 42 for 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at ULL 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 42(9:23 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 42. Catch made by D.Washington at ULL 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Harris at TXST 48.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48(8:44 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 48. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 48. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills at TXST 37.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 37(8:18 - 1st) D.Washington rushed to TXST 24 for 13 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; N.Ezidore at TXST 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 24(7:45 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TXST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; J.Revels at TXST 24.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - UL 24(7:07 - 1st) C.Smith rushed to TXST 29 for -5 yards. Tackled by D.Ratcliff; D.Mask at TXST 29.
|+11 YD
3 & 15 - UL 29(6:22 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 29. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 29. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mask; J.Morris at TXST 18.
|+18 YD
4 & 4 - UL 18(5:44 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 18. Gain of 18 yards. C.Smith for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:35 - 1st) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:35 - 1st) T.Leo kicks 64 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 1. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Quinney; C.Whitfield at TXST 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 18(5:30 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TXST 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(5:03 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - TXSTSM 21(4:58 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 21. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 21. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; C.Flowers at TXST 33.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(4:22 - 1st) D.Good rushed to TXST 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis at TXST 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 37(3:54 - 1st) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 37. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; K.Moncrief at TXST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(3:31 - 1st) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for TXST.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 44(3:21 - 1st) D.Good rushed to TXST 46 for 2 yards. D.Good FUMBLES forced by J.Williams. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46. Tackled by TXST at TXST 46.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46(3:11 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 46. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; N.Mbanasor at TXST 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 33(2:38 - 1st) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - UL 33(2:30 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 33. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 9.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 9(2:11 - 1st) C.Fields rushed to TXST 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 8.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - UL 8(1:39 - 1st) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 8. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 8. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris at TXST 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UL 2(1:00 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; T.Spears at TXST 1.
|-2 YD
4 & Goal - UL 1(0:36 - 1st) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ezidore; J.Morris at TXST 3.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 3(0:27 - 1st) L.Pare rushed to TXST 11 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Ossai at TXST 11.
|+56 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 11(15:00 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 33 for 56 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(14:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 33(14:22 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper; K.Ossai at ULL 25.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - TXSTSM 25(13:39 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at ULL 20.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 20(13:10 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to ULL 20. Catch made by R.Groves at ULL 20. Gain of 13 yards. R.Groves ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXSTSM 7(12:38 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; B.Trahan at ULL 7.
|Sack
2 & Goal - TXSTSM 7(11:57 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at ULL 15 for -8 yards (S.Hazard)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - TXSTSM 15(11:18 - 2nd) L.Hatcher scrambles to ULL 12 for yards. Pushed out of bounds by ULL at ULL 12. PENALTY on TXST-R.West Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 25 - TXSTSM 25(10:49 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to ULL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Peterson at ULL 23.
|Field Goal
4 & 23 - TXSTSM 30(10:09 - 2nd) S.Keller 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Olivia Holder-S.O'Kelly.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:00 - 2nd) M.Shipley kicks 54 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 11. E.Garror returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Anderson; P.Tuggle at ULL 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 25(9:53 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 32 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills; B.Bell at ULL 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - UL 32(9:23 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - UL 32(9:18 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 32. Catch made by D.Fleming at ULL 32. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bell at ULL 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 37(9:09 - 2nd) PENALTY on TXST-B.Bell Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UL 48(9:00 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; N.Ezidore at TXST 44.
|+21 YD
2 & 6 - UL 44(8:22 - 2nd) C.Fields scrambles to TXST 23 for 21 yards. C.Fields ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 23(7:36 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for D.Washington.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - UL 23(7:31 - 2nd) C.Fields rushed to TXST 17 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; B.Holloway at TXST 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - UL 17(6:58 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; S.Tupou at TXST 11.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UL 11(6:26 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc. PENALTY on ULL-N.Thomas Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - UL 16(6:26 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for P.LeBlanc.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - UL 16(6:21 - 2nd) C.Smith rushed to TXST 16 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at TXST 16.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - UL 16(5:45 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for J.Lumpkin.
|Field Goal
4 & 15 - UL 23(5:42 - 2nd) K.Almendares 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-R.Byrns.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:38 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 56 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 9. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Smith at TXST 13.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 13(5:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 13. Catch made by D.Moorer at TXST 13. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; K.Moncrief at TXST 19.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXSTSM 19(4:59 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TXST 23.
|Int
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 23(4:27 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 44. Intercepted by E.Garror at TXST 44. Tackled by TXST at TXST 1. PENALTY on ULL-ULL Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - UL 11(4:13 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to TXST 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Holloway; B.Bell at TXST 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - UL 8(3:31 - 2nd) D.Washington rushed to TXST End Zone for 8 yards. D.Washington for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 2nd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) T.Leo kicks 55 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 10. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by W.Maze at TXST 28.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(3:18 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; A.Jones at TXST 36.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - TXSTSM 36(2:56 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TXST 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - TXSTSM 37(2:24 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Amos; J.Quibodeaux at TXST 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 42(1:56 - 2nd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Hill-Green at TXST 46.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 46(1:28 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Brown.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 46(1:23 - 2nd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of yards. C.Brown FUMBLES forced by T.Amos. Fumble RECOVERED by ULL-T.Amos at ULL 48. Tackled by TXST at ULL 48. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 46. Catch made by C.Brown at TXST 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at ULL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(1:12 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(1:06 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for C.Speights.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(1:02 - 2nd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for R.Groves.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXSTSM 48(0:58 - 2nd) S.O'Kelly punts 37 yards to ULL 11 Center-K.Olivia. E.Garror returned punt from the ULL 11. Pushed out of bounds by S.O'Kelly at ULL 40.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(0:47 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 40. Catch made by M.Jefferson at ULL 40. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mills at TXST 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 44(0:42 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 44. Catch made by D.Fleming at TXST 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards at TXST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 32(0:27 - 2nd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for E.Rogers.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - UL 32(0:20 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 32. Gain of 16 yards. M.Jefferson ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UL 16(0:13 - 2nd) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 16. Catch made by C.Smith at TXST 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou; L.Harris at TXST 9.
|Field Goal
2 & 3 - UL 17(0:05 - 2nd) K.Almendares 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-H.Sims Holder-R.Byrns.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 61 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 4. C.Smith returns the kickoff. C.Smith ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 39(14:52 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for M.Jefferson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - UL 39(14:48 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to TXST 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by A.Edwards; T.Spears at TXST 49.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - UL 49(14:28 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 49. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 49. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by L.Harris at TXST 35.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UL 35(14:03 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to TXST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - UL 30(13:23 - 3rd) C.Fields steps back to pass. C.Fields pass incomplete intended for D.Fleming.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - UL 30(13:14 - 3rd) C.Fields rushed to TXST 24 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears at TXST 24.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - UL 24(12:35 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TXST End Zone for yards. C.Smith for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. C.Smith rushed to TXST 1 for 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Spears; S.Tupou at TXST 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - UL 1(12:28 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to TXST End Zone for 1 yards. C.Smith for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:19 - 3rd) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:19 - 3rd) T.Leo kicks 65 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(12:19 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.McGriff; T.Amos at TXST 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(11:33 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at TXST 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(10:58 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by B.Trahan; J.Peterson at TXST 36.
|+64 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 36(10:35 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to ULL End Zone for 64 yards. L.Pare for 64 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:23 - 3rd) S.Keller extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:23 - 3rd) M.Shipley kicks 32 yards from TXST 35 to the ULL 33. N.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by TXST at ULL 33.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - UL 33(10:19 - 3rd) C.Fields pass complete to ULL 33. Catch made by N.Johnson at ULL 33. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Morris; B.Bell at ULL 43.
|Int
1 & 10 - UL 43(9:47 - 3rd) C.Fields pass INTERCEPTED at TXST 12. Intercepted by D.Mask at TXST 12. Tackled by ULL at TXST 12.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 12(9:39 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux; T.Lewis at TXST 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - TXSTSM 16(9:06 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Amos; J.Quibodeaux at TXST 18.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 18(8:30 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 18. Catch made by D.Jackson at TXST 18. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by ULL at TXST 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(8:05 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for D.Moorer.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TXSTSM 28(7:58 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at TXST 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 39(7:41 - 3rd) PENALTY on TXST-C.Brown False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TXSTSM 34(7:29 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 34. Catch made by C.Speights at TXST 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; B.Trahan at TXST 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - TXSTSM 34(6:53 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 34. Catch made by C.Speights at TXST 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TXST 43.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(6:16 - 3rd) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for L.Pare.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXSTSM 43(6:08 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 39 yards to ULL 18 Center-K.Olivia. Fair catch by E.Garror.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UL 18(6:00 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; D.Ratcliff at ULL 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - UL 21(5:21 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at ULL 27.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - UL 27(4:43 - 3rd) D.Washington rushed to ULL 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Harris; L.Bell at ULL 27.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UL 27(4:02 - 3rd) R.Byrns punts 49 yards to TXST 24 Center-H.Sims. R.Groves returned punt from the TXST 24. Tackled by ULL at TXST 24.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 24(3:50 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Amos at TXST 31.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - TXSTSM 31(3:13 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Quibodeaux; M.Narcisse at TXST 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(2:43 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief at TXST 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 13 - TXSTSM 32(2:07 - 3rd) L.Pare rushed to TXST 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at TXST 35.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - TXSTSM 35(1:31 - 3rd) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 35. Catch made by D.Good at TXST 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Pedescleaux at TXST 41.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TXSTSM 41(0:49 - 3rd) S.O'Kelly punts 15 yards to ULL 44 Center-K.Olivia. D.Cambre blocked the kick. Downed by TXST.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 44(0:40 - 3rd) C.Smith rushed to ULL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Revels at ULL 44.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UL 44(15:00 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to TXST 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Spears at TXST 48.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - UL 48(14:22 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to TXST 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morris at TXST 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UL 39(13:42 - 4th) C.Smith rushed to TXST 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; J.Revels at TXST 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UL 26(12:57 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 26. Catch made by M.Jefferson at TXST 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Mills; L.Harris at TXST 15.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - UL 15(12:29 - 4th) D.Washington rushed to TXST 3 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Morris; D.Mask at TXST 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - UL 3(12:12 - 4th) C.Fields pass complete to TXST 3. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at TXST 3. Gain of 3 yards. P.LeBlanc for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:08 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:08 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 62 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 3. D.Moorer returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Peterson at TXST 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 14(12:02 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Nelson; Z.Hill-Green at TXST 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXSTSM 15(11:27 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher pass incomplete intended for T.Lyons.
|+15 YD
3 & 9 - TXSTSM 15(11:22 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 15. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 15. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by ULL at TXST 30.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 30(10:52 - 4th) L.Pare rushed to TXST 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Moncrief; A.Jones at TXST 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TXSTSM 32(10:23 - 4th) L.Hatcher pass complete to TXST 32. Catch made by R.Groves at TXST 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Skipper at TXST 36.
|Sack
3 & 4 - TXSTSM 36(9:58 - 4th) L.Hatcher steps back to pass. L.Hatcher sacked at TXST 32 for -4 yards (A.Jones)
|Punt
4 & 8 - TXSTSM 32(9:21 - 4th) S.O'Kelly punts 42 yards to ULL 26 Center-K.Olivia. Fair catch by E.Garror. PENALTY on ULL-J.Kibodi Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 16(9:00 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bell at ULL 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 12 - UL 14(8:26 - 4th) Z.Chriss pass complete to ULL 14. Catch made by L.LeGendre at ULL 14. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Spears; C.Mills at ULL 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 28(7:40 - 4th) Z.Chriss steps back to pass. Z.Chriss pass incomplete intended for ULL.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - UL 28(7:33 - 4th) Z.Chriss pass complete to ULL 28. Catch made by P.Migl at ULL 28. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Tupou at ULL 36.
|+10 YD
3 & 2 - UL 36(6:49 - 4th) Z.Chriss pass complete to ULL 36. Catch made by P.LeBlanc at ULL 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Mask; R.Hockley at ULL 46.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UL 46(6:07 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to ULL 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; N.Mbanasor at ULL 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - UL 45(5:24 - 4th) Z.Chriss pass complete to ULL 45. Catch made by J.Stephens at ULL 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by R.Hockley at TXST 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - UL 40(4:42 - 4th) Z.Perry rushed to TXST 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; D.Ratcliff at TXST 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - UL 42(3:55 - 4th) Z.Chriss rushed to TXST 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Bell; N.Ezidore at TXST 37.
|+37 YD
3 & 7 - UL 37(3:09 - 4th) Z.Chriss pass complete to TXST 37. Catch made by L.LeGendre at TXST 37. Gain of 37 yards. L.LeGendre for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:58 - 4th) K.Almendares extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:58 - 4th) T.Leo kicks 40 yards from ULL 35 to the TXST 25. Fair catch by D.Moorer.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXSTSM 25(2:58 - 4th) E.Abdallah rushed to TXST 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; C.Kibodi at TXST 30.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - TXSTSM 30(2:29 - 4th) E.Abdallah rushed to TXST 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Kibodi; S.Hazard at TXST 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TXSTSM 32(1:48 - 4th) E.Abdallah rushed to TXST 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Guidry; K.Edwards at TXST 34.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - TXSTSM 34(1:13 - 4th) E.Abdallah rushed to TXST 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Lewis; K.Edwards at TXST 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UL 33(1:06 - 4th) C.Fields kneels at the TXST 36.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - UL 36(0:30 - 4th) C.Fields kneels at the TXST 37.
-
APLST
GAS
31
31
4th 13:42 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:25 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:11 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 9:02
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 13:52 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:22 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 10:48 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 6:38 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 6:19 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0