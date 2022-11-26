|
|
|ECU
|TEMPLE
Ahlers, Mitchell rally East Carolina past Temple, 49-46
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Keaton Mitchell ran for 222 yards and three touchdowns, and Holton Ahlers threw his third touchdown pass of the game with 1:11 left to lift East Carolina to a 49-46 win over Temple on Saturday.
The victory gives East Carolina seven wins for the second straight season.
Temple took the lead on E.J. Warner's fifth touchdown pass of the game, a 15-yard strike to David Martin-Robinson with 6:19 left in the game for a 46-42 lead.
The teams traded punts and the Owls pinned East Carolina at its own 11-yard line with three minutes to play. Ahlers drove the Pirates 89 yards in eight plays to take the lead. He threw the game-winning touchdown pass on a dead run after evading a fierce Temple pass rush. Jaylen Johnson broke off his route to catch the ball on front of an Owls safety at the 5 and scored.
The East Carolina defense stopped Temple on four plays to preserve the win.
Mitchell got East Carolina (7-5, 4-4) on the board in the first quarter, bursting 49 yards for a touchdown and then added two more short runs to the end zone in the third quarter. He had 27 carries and topped the century mark for the sixth straight game. He also pulled in a 73-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Warner threw for 527 yards and five touchdowns for Temple (3-9, 1-7), completing 45 of 63 pass attempts. The freshman finished the season with 2,501 yards and 13 touchdowns.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
K. Mitchell
2 RB
222 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 78 ReYds, ReTD, 2 RECs
|
E. Warner
13 QB
527 PaYds, 5 PaTDs, INT
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|30
|Rushing
|8
|2
|Passing
|15
|27
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-11
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|534
|575
|Total Plays
|69
|78
|Avg Gain
|7.7
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|220
|48
|Rush Attempts
|32
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.9
|3.2
|Yards Passing
|314
|527
|Comp. - Att.
|25-37
|45-63
|Yards Per Pass
|8.1
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|3
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.8
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|20
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-5
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|314
|PASS YDS
|527
|
|
|220
|RUSH YDS
|48
|
|
|534
|TOTAL YDS
|575
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|25/37
|314
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|27
|222
|3
|49
|
H. Ahlers 12 QB
|H. Ahlers
|4
|-1
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell 2 RB
|K. Mitchell
|2
|2
|78
|1
|73
|
I. Winstead 11 WR
|I. Winstead
|10
|7
|63
|1
|14
|
C. Johnson 5 WR
|C. Johnson
|10
|6
|60
|0
|20
|
J. Johnson 1 WR
|J. Johnson
|3
|2
|44
|1
|38
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
M. Gunn Jr. 21 RB
|M. Gunn Jr.
|3
|3
|19
|0
|14
|
S. Calhoun 80 TE
|S. Calhoun
|4
|3
|16
|0
|10
|
R. Jones 4 TE
|R. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Savage 9 TE
|T. Savage
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Wilson 5 S
|J. Wilson
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Wilk 9 S
|T. Wilk
|6-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Berry 34 LB
|M. Berry
|6-5
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hickman 23 CB
|D. Hickman
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wood 32 S
|J. Wood
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 22 CB
|A. Washington
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Powell 0 CB
|J. Powell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Johnson 56 DL
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hickman 8 DL
|I. Hickman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinstry 25 S
|K. McKinstry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Mims 96 DL
|S. Mims
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bates 40 LB
|C. Bates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Smith 10 LB
|X. Smith
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lampley 99 DL
|J. Lampley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Conrad 95 K
|A. Conrad
|0/1
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Larsen 1 P
|L. Larsen
|4
|39.8
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Donald 14 WR
|M. Donald
|3
|11.7
|22
|0
|
J. Hatfield 88 WR
|J. Hatfield
|2
|70.0
|97
|1
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Fleming 1 CB
|M. Fleming
|2
|2.5
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Warner 13 QB
|E. Warner
|45/63
|527
|5
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|16
|13
|160
|0
|29
|
D. Martin-Robinson 82 TE
|D. Martin-Robinson
|14
|9
|93
|1
|18
|
A. Anderson Jr. 15 WR
|A. Anderson Jr.
|8
|6
|91
|1
|32
|
J. Smith 84 TE
|J. Smith
|5
|3
|85
|2
|40
|
Z. Baines 80 WR
|Z. Baines
|8
|5
|73
|1
|24
|
D. Hubbard 28 RB
|D. Hubbard
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
E. Saydee 23 RB
|E. Saydee
|9
|7
|16
|0
|7
|
D. Mathis 11 QB
|D. Mathis
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
S. Martin 48 S
|S. Martin
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ware 38 S
|J. Ware
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Odom 25 S
|A. Odom
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Magee 6 LB
|J. Magee
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
Y. Rigby 31 LB
|Y. Rigby
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wilson 11 LB
|K. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCargo 42 S
|M. McCargo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Clark 20 CB
|E. Clark
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 21 CB
|D. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Scott 26 S
|B. Scott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jordan 13 LB
|L. Jordan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ruiz 19 CB
|C. Ruiz
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Satchell 90 DL
|J. Satchell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Deravil 27 S
|E. Deravil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Woodbury 40 LB
|D. Woodbury
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Barbon 10 WR
|J. Barbon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Turay 58 DL
|L. Turay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McMurray 7 CB
|J. McMurray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Winston 16 S
|D. Winston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Gill 91 DL
|X. Gill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hollins 12 LB
|J. Hollins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Morgan 94 P
|M. Morgan
|4
|42.0
|4
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Martin 48 S
|S. Martin
|6
|23.0
|31
|0
|
I. Stewart 18 WR
|I. Stewart
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 62 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 3. J.Hatfield returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Bell at ECU 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46(14:50 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 47 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 47.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 47(14:17 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 47. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at TEM 46.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ECU 46(13:46 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill at TEM 45.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ECU 45(13:13 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 34 yards to TEM 11 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(13:06 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 11. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 11. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at TEM 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 23(12:42 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 23. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; J.Lampley at TEM 30.
|+15 YD
2 & 3 - TEMPLE 30(12:05 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; J.Wood at TEM 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(11:46 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at TEM 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(11:19 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson; M.Berry at TEM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:44 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|Punt
4 & 8 - TEMPLE 47(10:41 - 1st) M.Morgan punts 44 yards to ECU 9 Center-A.McIlquham. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 9. Tackled by C.Ruiz at ECU 11.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 11(10:29 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 11(10:25 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 11. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.McMurray; J.Ware at ECU 17.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ECU 17(9:48 - 1st) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for R.Jones.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ECU 17(9:42 - 1st) L.Larsen punts 42 yards to TEM 41 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(9:35 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 41. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TEM 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 42(9:05 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at TEM 47.
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - TEMPLE 47(8:34 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bates at ECU 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(8:07 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 49(8:02 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 49. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at ECU 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(7:48 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 38. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Powell; T.Wilk at ECU 19.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(7:17 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 19. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; J.Wilson at ECU 9.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 9(6:45 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 9. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 9. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wilson; J.Wood at ECU 1.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 1(6:15 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 2.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 2(5:46 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - TEMPLE 11(5:02 - 1st) C.Price 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.McIlquham Holder-M.Morgan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:00 - 1st) R.Bell kicks 65 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(5:00 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at ECU 32.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - ECU 32(4:32 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 35(3:57 - 1st) H.Ahlers scrambles to ECU 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 39(3:15 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 41.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 41(2:37 - 1st) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 41. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 49.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 49(2:01 - 1st) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM End Zone for 49 yards. K.Mitchell for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 1st) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 1st) L.Marjan kicks 61 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM 4. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at TEM 31. PENALTY on ECU-J.Powell Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(1:41 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 46(1:39 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 46. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(1:14 - 1st) Z.Baines rushed to ECU 27 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wilk at ECU 27.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(0:46 - 1st) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - TEMPLE 27(0:40 - 1st) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 27. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 27. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; T.Wilk at ECU 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 13(0:20 - 1st) E.Saydee rushed to ECU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at ECU 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 11(15:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Smith; J.Wood at ECU 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TEMPLE 6(14:24 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 6. Catch made by A.Anderson at ECU 6. Gain of 6 yards. A.Anderson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:20 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:20 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 23. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 30(14:15 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Clark at ECU 39.
|+24 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 39(13:48 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 37 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Odom at TEM 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 37(13:20 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 26 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; D.Woodbury at TEM 26.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 26(12:47 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 26. Catch made by S.Calhoun at TEM 26. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 25(12:15 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by C.Johnson at TEM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Deravil at TEM 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 16(11:36 - 2nd) H.Ahlers rushed to TEM 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hollins; Y.Rigby at TEM 15.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - ECU 15(11:05 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by X.Gill; K.Wilson at TEM 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 14(10:22 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 14. Gain of 14 yards. I.Winstead for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:18 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:18 - 2nd) L.Marjan kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 25(10:18 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at TEM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 34(9:46 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|+7 YD
3 & 1 - TEMPLE 34(9:42 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 34. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 34. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; J.Wilson at TEM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 41(9:09 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; X.Smith at TEM 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - TEMPLE 45(8:37 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 45. Catch made by Z.Baines at TEM 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at ECU 40.
|+40 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 40(8:02 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 40. Catch made by J.Smith at ECU 40. Gain of 40 yards. J.Smith for 40 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:54 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 2nd) L.Marjan kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM End Zone. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by ECU at TEM 21.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 21(7:32 - 2nd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at TEM 24.
|+29 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 24(7:00 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 24. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 24. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by J.Powell at ECU 47.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 47(6:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 47. Catch made by E.Saydee at ECU 47. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 49.
|-4 YD
2 & 12 - ECU 49(6:09 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 49. Catch made by A.Anderson at ECU 49. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at TEM 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - ECU 47(5:36 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 47. Catch made by J.Smith at TEM 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.McKinstry at ECU 46.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 46(5:03 - 2nd) M.Morgan punts 32 yards to ECU 14 Center-A.McIlquham. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 14(4:56 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 14. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 20.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 20(4:16 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Odom at ECU 27.
|+73 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 27(3:39 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 27. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 27. Gain of 73 yards. K.Mitchell for 73 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:24 - 2nd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 2nd) L.Marjan kicks 63 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM 2. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.King; J.Simpson at TEM 22.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 22(3:17 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 22. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 22. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at TEM 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 32(2:46 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 32(2:42 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 32. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 32. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Wood at TEM 39.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - ECU 39(2:09 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - ECU 39(2:05 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith. PENALTY on ECU-T.Jackson Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(2:01 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 43. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 43. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Mims at ECU 36.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 36(1:44 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 36. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 36. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ECU at ECU 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 21(1:38 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 21(1:35 - 2nd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for Z.Baines.
|+21 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 21(1:29 - 2nd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 21. Catch made by Z.Baines at ECU 21. Gain of 21 yards. Z.Baines for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:22 - 2nd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:22 - 2nd) R.Bell kicks 42 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 23. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.McCargo at ECU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(1:17 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 45(1:13 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 45. Catch made by M.Gunn at ECU 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at ECU 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 50(0:43 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 50. Catch made by J.Hatfield at ECU 50. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wilson at TEM 44.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 44(0:35 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by M.Gunn at TEM 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at TEM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(0:27 - 2nd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by M.Gunn at TEM 30. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 30.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(0:21 - 2nd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 12 for 18 yards. K.Mitchell ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(0:14 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 12(0:09 - 2nd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|No Good
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 19(0:03 - 2nd) A.Conrad 29 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-A.Harper Holder-L.Larsen.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Marjan kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM End Zone. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Powers at TEM 13.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 13(14:52 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 13. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 13. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk at TEM 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 17(14:19 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 17. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at TEM 22.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - ECU 22(13:43 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at TEM 25.
|Int
1 & 10 - ECU 25(13:09 - 3rd) E.Warner pass INTERCEPTED at TEM 35. Intercepted by M.Fleming at TEM 35. Pushed out of bounds by J.Barbon at TEM 20.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 20(12:56 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.McCargo at TEM 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 14(12:17 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 14. Catch made by J.Johnson at TEM 14. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 8(11:44 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for T.Savage.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 8(11:40 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM End Zone for 8 yards. K.Mitchell for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:35 - 3rd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:35 - 3rd) L.Marjan kicks yards from ECU 35 to the TEM 5. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Dankah at TEM 31. PENALTY on ECU-M.Edwards Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 46(11:26 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 46. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 46. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Powell at ECU 43.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 43(11:00 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 43. Catch made by A.Anderson at ECU 43. Gain of 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wood at ECU 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 14(10:24 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 14. Catch made by E.Saydee at ECU 14. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Wilk at ECU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - ECU 12(9:50 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to ECU End Zone for 12 yards. E.Saydee for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(9:43 - 3rd) PENALTY on TEM-J.Smith False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(9:43 - 3rd) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:43 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 35 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 30. Fair catch by E.Doctor.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 30(9:43 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Turay at ECU 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 36(9:11 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at ECU 38.
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - TEMPLE 38(8:31 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 38. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by D.Winston at TEM 42.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(7:58 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 34 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at TEM 34.
|+28 YD
2 & 2 - TEMPLE 34(7:22 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 34. Catch made by J.Hatfield at TEM 34. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by B.Scott at TEM 6.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - TEMPLE 6(6:45 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 2 for 4 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby; J.Hollins at TEM 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - TEMPLE 2(6:07 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM End Zone for 2 yards. K.Mitchell for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:01 - 3rd) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:01 - 3rd) L.Marjan kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM End Zone. S.Martin returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by D.King; J.Powers at TEM 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31(5:51 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at TEM 34.
|+18 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 34(5:23 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 34. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at TEM 34. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; D.Hickman at ECU 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 48(5:09 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 48. Catch made by J.Barbon at ECU 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Hickman at ECU 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - ECU 39(4:47 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 39. Catch made by Z.Baines at ECU 39. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by ECU at ECU 38.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 38(4:18 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 38. Catch made by J.Smith at ECU 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Smith for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(4:11 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. Q.Patterson steps back to pass. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) R.Bell kicks 40 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 25. M.Donald returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Hill at ECU 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(4:07 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 31 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Jordan at ECU 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(3:35 - 3rd) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 31. Catch made by S.Calhoun at ECU 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Y.Rigby at ECU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(2:51 - 3rd) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TEMPLE 36(2:46 - 3rd) L.Larsen punts 40 yards to TEM 24 Center-A.Harper. Fair catch by A.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 24(2:39 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 30 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson; T.Wilk at TEM 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - ECU 30(2:15 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 30. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 30. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hickman at TEM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 38(2:00 - 3rd) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Smith.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 38(1:55 - 3rd) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Wilk; M.Berry at TEM 40.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - ECU 40(1:20 - 3rd) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 40. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at TEM 39.
|Punt
4 & 9 - ECU 39(0:46 - 3rd) M.Morgan punts 50 yards to ECU 11 Center-A.McIlquham. Downed by D.Winston.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(0:34 - 3rd) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at ECU 17.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - TEMPLE 17(15:00 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 17. Catch made by C.Johnson at ECU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ware at ECU 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 22(14:21 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 31 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at ECU 31.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - TEMPLE 31(13:50 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 42 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Y.Rigby at ECU 42.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 42(13:18 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 42. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 42. Gain of 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Woodbury at TEM 48.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(12:37 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 48. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Magee at TEM 47.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TEMPLE 47(12:07 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 44.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - TEMPLE 44(11:26 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 44. Catch made by C.Johnson at TEM 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Ruiz at TEM 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(10:48 - 4th) PENALTY on ECU-I.Foote False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - TEMPLE 36(10:35 - 4th) H.Ahlers rushed to TEM 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Odom; L.Jordan at TEM 35.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - TEMPLE 35(9:54 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to TEM 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Satchell at TEM 35.
|+8 YD
3 & 14 - TEMPLE 35(9:08 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 35. Catch made by I.Winstead at TEM 35. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TEM at TEM 27.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - TEMPLE 27(8:23 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 27(8:19 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ECU 27(8:13 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - ECU 27(8:09 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 27. Catch made by A.Anderson at TEM 27. Gain of 32 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hickman at ECU 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ECU 41(7:39 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ECU 41(7:33 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 41. Catch made by D.Mathis at ECU 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at ECU 35.
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - ECU 35(7:16 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 35. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 35. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by M.Berry; J.Wood at ECU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 18(6:59 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 18. Catch made by D.Mathis at ECU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Fleming at ECU 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - ECU 15(6:25 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to ECU 15. Catch made by D.Martin-Robinson at ECU 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Martin-Robinson for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:19 - 4th) C.Price extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:19 - 4th) R.Bell kicks 34 yards from TEM 35 to the ECU 31. Fair catch by E.Doctor.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 31(6:19 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 33 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Magee at ECU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - TEMPLE 33(5:46 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for C.Johnson.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TEMPLE 33(5:36 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers sacked at ECU 26 for -7 yards (J.Magee)
|Punt
4 & 15 - TEMPLE 26(5:00 - 4th) L.Larsen punts 43 yards to TEM 31 Center-A.Harper. Downed by M.Donald.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 31(4:50 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 31. Catch made by J.Barbon at TEM 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at TEM 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 41(4:12 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 41. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Berry at TEM 45.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - ECU 45(3:27 - 4th) E.Saydee rushed to TEM 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wilson at TEM 50.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ECU 50(3:18 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for J.Barbon.
|Punt
4 & 1 - ECU 50(3:16 - 4th) M.Morgan punts 42 yards to ECU 8 Center-A.McIlquham. M.Fleming returned punt from the ECU 8. Tackled by D.Winston at ECU 11.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 11(3:07 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 11. Catch made by K.Mitchell at ECU 11. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at ECU 16.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TEMPLE 16(2:42 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 16. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 16. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.McMurray at ECU 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(2:20 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for J.Johnson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(2:14 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for I.Winstead.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - TEMPLE 26(2:09 - 4th) K.Mitchell rushed to ECU 48 for 22 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Ware at ECU 48.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 48(1:47 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to ECU 48. Catch made by I.Winstead at ECU 48. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by E.Clark at TEM 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(1:24 - 4th) H.Ahlers steps back to pass. H.Ahlers pass incomplete intended for S.Calhoun.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - TEMPLE 38(1:20 - 4th) H.Ahlers pass complete to TEM 38. Catch made by J.Johnson at TEM 38. Gain of 38 yards. J.Johnson for 38 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:11 - 4th) A.Conrad extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:11 - 4th) L.Marjan kicks 65 yards from ECU 35 to the TEM End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ECU 25(1:11 - 4th) E.Warner pass complete to TEM 25. Catch made by E.Saydee at TEM 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wood; M.Berry at TEM 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ECU 30(0:54 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for E.Saydee.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ECU 30(0:46 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for A.Anderson.
|No Gain
4 & 5 - ECU 30(0:42 - 4th) E.Warner steps back to pass. E.Warner pass incomplete intended for D.Martin-Robinson.
