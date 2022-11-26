|
|
|ILL
|NWEST
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday.
Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter.
Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday.
Brown's twin brother, running back Chase Brown, punched in a 1-yard touchdown and finished with 61 yards on 19 carries. He entered leading the nation in yards rushing with 1,582 yards but fell short of Mikel Leshoure's single-season school record of 1,697 in 2010.
Tommy DeVito threw for 136 yards on 12-for-18 passing and ran for a touchdown, and Reggie Love III scored on 2-yard touchdown run to get the Illinois offense rolling. Caleb Griffin kicked a pair of field goals as the Illini finished with eight or more wins for the first time since the 2007 Rose Bowl team finished 9-4.
The Illini have a winning conference record for the first time since 2007 when they went 6-2.
The Illini handed Northwestern its 11th straight loss following a season-opening win over Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. The Wildcats, 1-8 in the Big Ten, managed only Adam Stage's field goal.
The Illini bounced back after a tough 19-17 loss at Michigan last week. Jake Moody made a 35-yard field goal for the Wolverines in that one with nine seconds left, handing Illinois its third straight loss after winning six straight.
Illinois led 17-0 at the half on Love's 2-yard TD punch-in, Griffin's 23-yard field goal and De Vito's 1-yard keeper with 1:25 left.
Northwestern seemed be getting on a roll with several drives in the first half, but Freeman, a second-year walk-on, threw three of his four interceptions in his second career start.
The Illinois defense, which entered ranked second in the nation, also kept Northwestern's Evan Hull in check. The Illini limited the running back to 53 yards on 20 carries and three receptions for 33 yards.
Illinois put it away in the second half on Griffin's second field goal and Brown's TD runs.
Freeman was replaced by Jack Lausch after his fourth interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Illinois: The Illini continue to progress under second-year head coach Bret Bielema, improving on their 5-7 overall and 4-5 conference records in 2021.
Illinois peaked at 7-1, 4-1 Big Ten and No. 14 in the national after a 26-9 win over Nebraska on Oct. 29.
Northwestern: Error-prone and injury-raked, Northwestern became decreasingly competitive as the season wore on and the losses grew more lopsided.
UP NEXT
Illinois: The Illini figure to get a bowl invitation. After that, they'll host Toledo in their 2023 season opener.
Northwestern: Opens it 2023 scheduled on Sept. 2 at Rutgers. It should be the final season for the Wildcats in 97-year-old Ryan Field, slated to be demolished and replaced with a privately-funded 35,000-seat stadium.
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|22
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|4-9
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|292
|321
|Total Plays
|54
|80
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|156
|154
|Rush Attempts
|36
|49
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|136
|167
|Comp. - Att.
|12-18
|17-31
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|5-43
|Touchdowns
|4
|0
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|6
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|5
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|4-36.0
|Return Yards
|96
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|5-96
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|136
|PASS YDS
|167
|
|
|156
|RUSH YDS
|154
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|321
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|12/18
|136
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Love III 23 RB
|R. Love III
|11
|85
|1
|32
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|19
|61
|1
|13
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
T. DeVito 3 QB
|T. DeVito
|4
|-11
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Brown 2 RB
|C. Brown
|1
|1
|43
|0
|43
|
P. Bryant 13 WR
|P. Bryant
|3
|3
|33
|0
|12
|
C. Washington 14 WR
|C. Washington
|5
|3
|22
|0
|14
|
L. Ford 82 TE
|L. Ford
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|4
|3
|16
|0
|11
|
H. Beatty 80 WR
|H. Beatty
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Case 87 WR
|K. Case
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Darkangelo 38 LB
|I. Darkangelo
|9-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Martin 21 DB
|J. Martin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barnes 8 LB
|T. Barnes
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Brown 30 DB
|S. Brown
|4-2
|0.0
|2
|
T. Strain 20 DB
|T. Strain
|4-3
|0.0
|1
|
S. Coleman 49 LB
|S. Coleman
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Randolph Jr. 88 DL
|K. Randolph Jr.
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
E. Kirts 57 DL
|E. Kirts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 91 DL
|J. Woods
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Witherspoon 31 DB
|D. Witherspoon
|2-2
|0.0
|2
|
K. Smith 7 DB
|K. Smith
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leitzsey 32 DB
|T. Leitzsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Odeluga 39 LB
|K. Odeluga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Scott 14 DB
|X. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Williams 1 WR
|I. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Jacas 17 LB
|G. Jacas
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Curry 1 DB
|K. Curry
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Newton 4 DL
|J. Newton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Avery 93 DL
|C. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barnes 48 DL
|B. Barnes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bailey 2 DB
|M. Bailey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McConnell 55 DL
|S. McConnell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Edwards 23 DL
|T. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mc-Cantos 12 DB
|E. Mc-Cantos
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Rosiek 28 LB
|D. Rosiek
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Griffin 5 K
|C. Griffin
|2/2
|43
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Robertson 19 P
|H. Robertson
|3
|49.3
|2
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|12/22
|93
|0
|4
|
J. Lausch 12 QB
|J. Lausch
|4/8
|68
|0
|1
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|1/1
|6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|20
|53
|0
|17
|
A. Clair 11 RB
|A. Clair
|3
|35
|0
|22
|
C. Freeman 0 QB
|C. Freeman
|7
|32
|0
|21
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Himon II 20 RB
|J. Himon II
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
A. Tyus III 7 RB
|A. Tyus III
|4
|8
|0
|6
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|3
|6
|0
|5
|
J. Lausch 12 QB
|J. Lausch
|6
|-3
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Washington 6 WR
|M. Washington
|8
|7
|56
|0
|15
|
E. Hull 26 RB
|E. Hull
|4
|3
|33
|0
|27
|
C. Johnson II 15 WR
|C. Johnson II
|2
|2
|23
|0
|23
|
J. Gill 5 WR
|J. Gill
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
D. Gray 14 WR
|D. Gray
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
G. Hooper Price 18 WR
|G. Hooper Price
|2
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
C. Porter 4 RB
|C. Porter
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Fleurima 19 WR
|R. Fleurima
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Kennedy 85 WR
|J. Kennedy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Kirtz 17 WR
|B. Kirtz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Petrucci 81 TE
|C. Petrucci
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Lang 88 TE
|M. Lang
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Turner 23 DB
|D. Turner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Mueller 34 LB
|X. Mueller
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Mitchell 2 DB
|C. Mitchell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Metz 57 LB
|G. Metz
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bastone 60 DL
|C. Bastone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Uihlein 37 LB
|M. Uihlein
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Heard II 24 DB
|R. Heard II
|2-3
|0.5
|1
|
A. Adebawore 99 DL
|A. Adebawore
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Gallagher 32 LB
|B. Gallagher
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Story 95 DL
|N. Story
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Adeyi 7 DB
|O. Adeyi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Wiederkehr 76 OL
|E. Wiederkehr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Spencer 50 DL
|P. Spencer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Navarro III 80 WR
|D. Navarro III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lewis 9 DB
|J. Lewis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McLaughlin 97 DL
|S. McLaughlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hampton Jr. 11 DB
|A. Hampton Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 10 DB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. O'Rourke 46 DL
|D. O'Rourke
|0-2
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stage 90 K
|A. Stage
|1/1
|28
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Stage kicks 60 yards from NW 35 to the ILL 5. Fair catch by P.Bryant.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(15:00 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 25. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 30.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - ILL 30(14:36 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 30. Catch made by I.Williams at ILL 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at ILL 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 41(14:16 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 41. Catch made by C.Washington at ILL 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller; C.Mitchell at ILL 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - ILL 44(13:48 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at ILL 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 46(13:10 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 42 for -4 yards (D.O'Rourke; A.Adebawore)
|Punt
4 & 8 - ILL 42(12:32 - 1st) H.Robertson punts yards to NW 16 Center-A.Hall. Downed by L.Zardzin. PENALTY on NW-A.Clair Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ILL 47(12:23 - 1st) H.Robertson punts 42 yards to NW 11 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 11(12:16 - 1st) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 11. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 11. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Darkangelo at NW 19.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - NWEST 19(11:46 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at NW 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - NWEST 19(11:13 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at NW 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(10:37 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 23(10:30 - 1st) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; S.Coleman at NW 28.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NWEST 28(9:44 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NWEST 28(9:37 - 1st) L.Akers punts 42 yards to ILL 30 Center-W.Halkyard. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 30(9:30 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.McLaughlin at ILL 32.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 32(9:00 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 43(8:43 - 1st) R.Love rushed to ILL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 49.
|+20 YD
2 & 4 - ILL 49(8:14 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 31 for 20 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 31(7:37 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 29(7:02 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at NW 28.
|+14 YD
3 & 7 - ILL 28(6:22 - 1st) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 28. Catch made by C.Washington at NW 28. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 14(6:04 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 14(6:00 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW 2 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Mitchell at NW 2.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 2(5:25 - 1st) R.Love rushed to NW End Zone for 2 yards. R.Love for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:22 - 1st) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:22 - 1st) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman sacked at NW 23 for -2 yards (T.Barnes; K.Randolph)
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 23(4:53 - 1st) A.Clair rushed to NW 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Newton; T.Barnes at NW 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - NWEST 24(4:13 - 1st) C.Freeman scrambles to NW 31 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at NW 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 31(3:41 - 1st) H.Renner punts 42 yards to ILL 27 Center-W.Halkyard. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 27(3:37 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for H.Beatty.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 27(3:31 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Adebawore at ILL 25.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - ILL 25(2:47 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for I.Williams.
|+23 YD
4 & 12 - ILL 25(2:44 - 1st) H.Robertson rushed to ILL 48 for 23 yards. Tackled by D.Navarro at ILL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 48(1:57 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to ILL 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bastone at ILL 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ILL 48(1:25 - 1st) C.Brown rushed to NW 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bastone at NW 48.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ILL 48(0:45 - 1st) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at ILL 47 for -5 yards (R.Heard; A.Adebawore)
|Punt
4 & 11 - ILL 47(15:00 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 53 yards to NW End Zone Center-A.Hall. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(14:52 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; T.Strain at NW 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NWEST 25(14:20 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for R.Fleurima.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - NWEST 25(14:13 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at NW 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 34(13:44 - 2nd) M.Washington pass complete to NW 34. Catch made by C.Porter at NW 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by ILL at NW 40.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 40(13:17 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NW 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 45(12:54 - 2nd) C.Porter rushed to NW 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at NW 46.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 46(12:16 - 2nd) C.Freeman rushed to ILL 33 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Strain at ILL 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 33(11:51 - 2nd) J.Himon rushed to ILL 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; G.Jacas at ILL 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NWEST 32(11:25 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to ILL 32. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at ILL 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at ILL 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 22(10:54 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to ILL 22. Catch made by G.Hooper Price at ILL 22. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Strain at ILL 21.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NWEST 21(10:18 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for D.Navarro.
|Int
3 & 9 - NWEST 21(10:13 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 15. Intercepted by D.Witherspoon at ILL 15. Tackled by E.Wiederkehr at NW 28.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ILL 28(9:58 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for B.Hightower. PENALTY on NW-A.Hampton Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 13(9:52 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 13. Catch made by I.Williams at NW 13. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard at NW 7. PENALTY on NW-R.Heard Personal Foul / Defense 4 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 3(9:21 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NW 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; D.Turner at NW 2.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 2(8:43 - 2nd) C.Brown rushed to NW 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 5.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ILL 5(8:05 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for P.Bryant. PENALTY on ILL-P.Bryant Illegal Touch Pass 0 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ILL 13(8:00 - 2nd) C.Griffin 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:57 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at NW 28.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(7:37 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 38 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at NW 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(7:16 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NW 39.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NWEST 39(7:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on ILL-T.Barnes Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 46(6:58 - 2nd) M.Washington rushed to ILL 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NWEST 41(6:31 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to ILL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Woods; G.Jacas at ILL 37.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - NWEST 37(6:06 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to ILL 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Smith at ILL 31.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 31(5:38 - 2nd) A.Tyus rushed to ILL 33 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 33.
|Int
2 & 12 - NWEST 33(4:58 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass INTERCEPTED at ILL 14. Intercepted by S.Brown at ILL 14. Tackled by NW at ILL 14.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 14(4:48 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 14. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 14. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Johnson at ILL 26.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 26(4:23 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to ILL 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Story at ILL 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ILL 31(3:58 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for C.Washington.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - ILL 31(3:53 - 2nd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito pass incomplete intended for K.Case.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ILL 31(3:49 - 2nd) H.Robertson punts 53 yards to NW 16 Center-A.Hall. Fair catch by D.Navarro.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 16(3:42 - 2nd) E.Hull rushed to NW 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at NW 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 14(3:09 - 2nd) C.Freeman rushed to NW 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NW 18.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - NWEST 18(3:00 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 18. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 18. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NW 22.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NWEST 22(2:54 - 2nd) L.Akers punts 34 yards to ILL 44 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by W.Halkyard.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(2:47 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 44. Catch made by P.Bryant at ILL 44. Gain of 12 yards. P.Bryant ran out of bounds.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 44(2:25 - 2nd) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 44. Catch made by P.Bryant at NW 44. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Mitchell at NW 35.
|+32 YD
2 & 1 - ILL 35(2:13 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NW 3 for 32 yards. Tackled by J.Lewis at NW 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 3(1:41 - 2nd) R.Love rushed to NW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Story; D.O'Rourke at NW 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 1(1:33 - 2nd) T.DeVito rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. T.DeVito for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(1:25 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 25. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NW 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NWEST 31(1:07 - 2nd) C.Freeman scrambles to NW 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.Barnes at NW 39.
|-11 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 39(0:48 - 2nd) NW rushed to NW 28 for -11 yards. NW FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by NW-C.Freeman at NW 28. Tackled by ILL at NW 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 21 - NWEST 28(0:28 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 28. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 28. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Barnes at NW 35. PENALTY on ILL-K.Odeluga Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 50(0:23 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 50. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 50. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at ILL 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(0:17 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for B.Kirtz.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NWEST 35(0:07 - 2nd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Lang. PENALTY on NW-B.Wrather Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 20 - NWEST 45(0:07 - 2nd) C.Freeman pass INTERCEPTED at ILL End Zone. Intercepted by D.Witherspoon at ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas at NW 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(14:38 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 32 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Darkangelo at NW 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - NWEST 32(14:14 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 32. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 32. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Martin at NW 43.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 43(13:42 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 41 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Avery at NW 41.
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - NWEST 41(13:11 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Newton at NW 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 10 - NWEST 43(12:34 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 43. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at NW 47.
|No Gain
4 & 6 - NWEST 47(11:56 - 3rd) C.Freeman steps back to pass. C.Freeman pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 47(11:50 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NW 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 45.
|+17 YD
2 & 8 - ILL 45(11:23 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by L.Ford at NW 45. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher; D.Turner at NW 28.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ILL 28(10:49 - 3rd) T.DeVito steps back to pass. T.DeVito sacked at NW 31 for -3 yards (X.Mueller)
|+7 YD
2 & 13 - ILL 31(10:10 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NW 24 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Turner at NW 24.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - ILL 24(9:40 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 24. Catch made by I.Williams at NW 24. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Heard at NW 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - ILL 33(8:56 - 3rd) C.Griffin 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-A.Hall Holder-H.Robertson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:51 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(8:51 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to NW 47 for 22 yards. Tackled by D.Witherspoon at NW 47.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 47(8:26 - 3rd) C.Freeman rushed to ILL 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Coleman at ILL 49.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - NWEST 49(7:59 - 3rd) A.Clair rushed to ILL 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Barnes at ILL 37.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 37(7:51 - 3rd) C.Freeman rushed to ILL 47 for -10 yards. C.Freeman FUMBLES forced by ILL. Fumble RECOVERED by ILL-S.Brown at ILL 47. S.Brown for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(7:23 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(7:23 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(7:23 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo; S.Brown at NW 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 28(6:55 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at NW 30.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NWEST 30(6:19 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 30. Catch made by M.Washington at NW 30. Gain of yards. M.Washington ran out of bounds. PENALTY on NW-C.Schmidt Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+20 YD
3 & 15 - NWEST 20(5:47 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 20. Catch made by J.Gill at NW 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; T.Strain at NW 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(5:26 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Jacas; T.Strain at NW 39.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - NWEST 39(4:59 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass complete to NW 39. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at NW 37.
|Int
3 & 13 - NWEST 37(4:16 - 3rd) C.Freeman pass INTERCEPTED at NW 39. Intercepted by S.Brown at NW 39. S.Brown for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 3rd) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 3rd) C.Griffin kicks 65 yards from ILL 35 to the NW End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(4:06 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Edwards; T.Barnes at NW 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 25(3:36 - 3rd) M.Washington rushed to NW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at NW 29.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 29(3:13 - 3rd) J.Lausch rushed to NW 26 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Woods at NW 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NWEST 26(2:38 - 3rd) L.Akers punts 26 yards to ILL 48 Center-W.Halkyard. Downed by A.Tyus.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 48(2:31 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NW 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at NW 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ILL 39(2:00 - 3rd) C.Brown rushed to NW 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein at NW 39.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ILL 39(1:25 - 3rd) PENALTY on ILL-A.Palczewski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 15 - ILL 44(1:09 - 3rd) T.DeVito pass INTERCEPTED at NW 30. Intercepted by R.Heard at NW 30. Tackled by I.Williams at NW 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 30(1:03 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to NW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at NW 33.
|+27 YD
2 & 7 - NWEST 33(0:36 - 3rd) J.Lausch pass complete to NW 33. Catch made by E.Hull at NW 33. Gain of 27 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at ILL 40.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 40(0:07 - 3rd) E.Hull rushed to ILL 23 for 17 yards. Tackled by K.Smith; D.Witherspoon at ILL 23.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 23(15:00 - 4th) M.Washington rushed to ILL 13 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Witherspoon; S.Coleman at ILL 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 13(14:23 - 4th) C.Porter rushed to ILL 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Randolph at ILL 13. PENALTY on ILL-G.Jacas Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 7 yards accepted.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - NWEST 6(14:05 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to ILL 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by I.Darkangelo at ILL 9.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NWEST 9(13:32 - 4th) J.Lausch scrambles to ILL 9 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Darkangelo at ILL 9.
|Sack
3 & Goal - NWEST 9(12:57 - 4th) J.Lausch steps back to pass. J.Lausch sacked at ILL 10 for -1 yards (S.Coleman)
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - NWEST 18(12:21 - 4th) A.Stage 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Halkyard Holder-L.Akers.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:17 - 4th) A.Stage kicks 56 yards from NW 35 to the ILL 9. Fair catch by I.Williams.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 25(12:17 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Adeyi at ILL 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 26(11:40 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 36 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Hampton at ILL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 36(10:55 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Turner at ILL 37.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - ILL 37(10:10 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to ILL 44 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Heard; A.Hampton at ILL 44.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - ILL 44(9:24 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to ILL 44. Catch made by H.Beatty at ILL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by G.Metz at ILL 49.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 49(8:39 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NW 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Uihlein at NW 45.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - ILL 45(7:53 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NW 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Spencer at NW 45.
|+43 YD
3 & 4 - ILL 45(7:08 - 4th) T.DeVito pass complete to NW 45. Catch made by C.Brown at NW 45. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by R.Heard; J.Lewis at NW 2.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ILL 2(6:25 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NW 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by X.Mueller at NW 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ILL 3(5:37 - 4th) R.Love rushed to NW End Zone for 3 yards. R.Love for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. R.Love rushed to NW 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Gallagher at NW 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ILL 1(5:28 - 4th) C.Brown rushed to NW End Zone for 1 yards. C.Brown for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 4th) C.Griffin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 4th) C.Griffin kicks 63 yards from ILL 35 to the NW 2. Fair catch by E.Hull.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 25(5:25 - 4th) E.Hull rushed to NW 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Odeluga at NW 24.
|+14 YD
2 & 11 - NWEST 24(4:54 - 4th) J.Himon rushed to NW 38 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Curry at NW 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 38(4:35 - 4th) J.Lausch rushed to NW 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Bailey; X.Scott at NW 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NWEST 38(3:55 - 4th) J.Lausch rushed to NW 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Scott at NW 42.
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - NWEST 42(3:16 - 4th) J.Lausch pass complete to NW 42. Catch made by C.Johnson at NW 42. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Leitzsey at ILL 35.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NWEST 35(2:40 - 4th) J.Lausch rushed to ILL 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by E.Kirts at ILL 38.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - NWEST 38(1:59 - 4th) A.Tyus rushed to ILL 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Kirts at ILL 38.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NWEST 38(1:34 - 4th) J.Lausch steps back to pass. J.Lausch pass incomplete intended for C.Petrucci.
|+18 YD
4 & 13 - NWEST 38(1:31 - 4th) J.Lausch pass complete to ILL 38. Catch made by D.Gray at ILL 38. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Curry; E.Mc-Cantos at ILL 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NWEST 20(1:04 - 4th) J.Lausch steps back to pass. J.Lausch pass incomplete intended for C.Petrucci.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NWEST 20(1:01 - 4th) J.Lausch pass complete to ILL 20. Catch made by C.Johnson at ILL 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.McConnell; D.Rosiek at ILL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NWEST 20(0:27 - 4th) J.Lausch steps back to pass. J.Lausch pass incomplete intended for D.Gray.
|Int
4 & 10 - NWEST 20(0:23 - 4th) J.Lausch pass INTERCEPTED at ILL End Zone. Intercepted by T.Strain at ILL End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ILL 20(0:14 - 4th) T.DeVito kneels at the ILL 18.
