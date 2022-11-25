|
|
|ARK
|MIZZOU
Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27 to reach bowl eligibility
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Brady Cook threw for 242 yards and a touchdown while running for 138 yards and another score, and Missouri's defense stuffed Arkansas when it mattered in the fourth quarter, allowing the Tigers to become bowl-eligible with a 29-27 victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday.
Cody Schrader added 97 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 SEC), who avenged a loss to their border rival last year and have now qualified for a bowl game in each of coach Eli Drinkwitz's first three seasons
Arkansas (6-6, 4-4) had the ball twice with less than 8 minutes left and a chance to drive for a go-ahead field goal, but the Tigers forced three-and-outs both times and all but ran out the clock on their first league win in a month.
The Razorbacks' KJ Jefferson threw for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception while also running for a score, though he was constantly harassed by Missouri's defensive front. Raheim Sanders, the league's second-leading rusher, was held to just 47 yards with a touchdown reception.
Missouri actually scored on each of its first four drives yet still trailed at halftime.
That's because the Razorbacks were better at reaching the end zone.
While the Tigers got touchdown runs from Schrader and Cook to cap long drives, they also had to settle for a pair of field goals from Harrison Mevis, including a chipshot after a drive stalled at the Arkansas 10 late in the first half.
The Razorbacks were forced to punt twice, thanks to Missouri's ferocious pass rush, but they also got a short TD run from Jefferson and his touchdown pass to Matt Landers. And when the Razorbacks got the ball back with 5 1/2 minutes before the break, they breezed 75 yards down field and Jefferson hit Sanders out of the backfield for a 21-20 lead.
Missouri regained the lead in the third quarter when Luther Burden III caught a short pass, put a move on the Razorbacks' Quincey McAdoo, and reached the end zone from 23 yards out. And after Jefferson was picked off moments later, Mevis hit his third field goal to give the Tigers a 29-21 advantage.
The Razorbacks had a chance to retake the lead in the fourth quarter, after they'd closed to within 29-24, but they couldn't get into the end zone after first-and-goal at the Missouri 2 and coach Sam Pittman settled for another field goal.
That wound up being the difference in the game.
THE TAKEAWAY
Arkansas simply made too many mistakes to beat anyone in the SEC. The offensive line gave up seven sacks, penalty flags flew at costly times and Pittman's conservative play on fourth down may have cost the Razorbacks the game.
Missouri's defense made stops when it mattered the most, particularly in the fourth quarter. They stuffed Arkansas at the goal line, then forced consecutive three-and-outs in the waning minutes to essentially run out the clock.
UP NEXT
Both teams await bowl destinations with the Tigers possibly jumping the Razorbacks in the pecking order.
---
|
K. Jefferson
1 QB
205 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 38 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Cook
12 QB
242 PaYds, PaTD, 138 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|9
|7
|Passing
|11
|11
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|324
|468
|Total Plays
|66
|65
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|113
|226
|Rush Attempts
|38
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|5.8
|Yards Passing
|211
|242
|Comp. - Att.
|20-28
|16-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-11
|10-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-40.0
|4-43.0
|Return Yards
|11
|1
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|211
|PASS YDS
|242
|
|
|113
|RUSH YDS
|226
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|468
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|20/27
|205
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|10
|47
|0
|17
|
K. Jefferson 1 QB
|K. Jefferson
|19
|38
|1
|13
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|6
|26
|0
|12
|
A. Green 0 RB
|A. Green
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Landers 3 WR
|M. Landers
|7
|4
|79
|1
|37
|
J. Haselwood 9 WR
|J. Haselwood
|8
|7
|74
|0
|21
|
T. Knox 7 TE
|T. Knox
|5
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
T. Washington 8 TE
|T. Washington
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Sanders 5 RB
|R. Sanders
|3
|3
|15
|1
|9
|
K. Jackson Jr. 2 WR
|K. Jackson Jr.
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Dubinion 6 RB
|R. Dubinion
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Paul Jr. 27 LB
|C. Paul Jr.
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
H. Clark 17 DB
|H. Clark
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Blair 15 DB
|S. Blair
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. McAdoo 24 DB
|Q. McAdoo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brini 7 DB
|L. Brini
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 42 LB
|D. Sanders
|3-4
|1.0
|0
|
E. Gregory 50 DL
|E. Gregory
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Domineck 14 DL
|J. Domineck
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 8 DB
|J. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Chavis 4 DB
|M. Chavis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. McGlothern 3 DB
|D. McGlothern
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stewart 58 DL
|J. Stewart
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Ball 5 DL
|C. Ball
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 56 DL
|Z. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gerald 23 DL
|D. Gerald
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Jackson 40 DL
|L. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Nichols 33 DL
|I. Nichols
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hampton 99 DL
|T. Hampton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Little 29 K
|C. Little
|2/2
|46
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Bauer 30 P
|R. Bauer
|4
|40.0
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Stephens 14 WR
|B. Stephens
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|16/26
|242
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Cook 12 QB
|B. Cook
|18
|138
|1
|37
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|18
|87
|1
|29
|
E. Young 4 RB
|E. Young
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
N. Peat 8 RB
|N. Peat
|3
|1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Lovett 7 WR
|D. Lovett
|11
|6
|130
|0
|55
|
M. Cooper 5 WR
|M. Cooper
|4
|3
|45
|0
|24
|
L. Burden III 3 WR
|L. Burden III
|4
|2
|30
|1
|23
|
M. Miller 10 WR
|M. Miller
|2
|2
|28
|0
|22
|
T. Dove 1 WR
|T. Dove
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
C. Schrader 20 RB
|C. Schrader
|3
|2
|-5
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Hopper 8 LB
|T. Hopper
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carlies 1 DB
|J. Carlies
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
C. Bailey 33 LB
|C. Bailey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. McGuire 9 DL
|I. McGuire
|3-2
|2.0
|0
|
K. Williams 92 DL
|K. Williams
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Coleman 7 DL
|D. Coleman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 DB
|M. Manuel
|2-2
|2.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Abrams-Draine 14 DB
|K. Abrams-Draine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Norwood 19 DB
|D. Norwood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carnell 13 DB
|D. Carnell
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Williams 4 DB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jernigan 0 DL
|J. Jernigan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker. Jr. 15 DL
|J. Walker. Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Robledo 97 DL
|D. Robledo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. George Jr. 99 DL
|R. George Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Mevis 92 K
|H. Mevis
|3/4
|40
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stonehouse 97 P
|J. Stonehouse
|4
|43.0
|2
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(15:00 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey; D.Robinson at ARK 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(14:32 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at ARK 29.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARK 29(13:50 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 22 for -7 yards (I.McGuire)
|Punt
4 & 13 - ARK 22(13:04 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 47 yards to MIZ 31 Center-ARK. Downed by ARK.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(12:50 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to ARK 42 for 27 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 42.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(12:14 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-C.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 47(12:14 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to ARK 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at ARK 42.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(11:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 42. Catch made by M.Cooper at ARK 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 27(10:58 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 22 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson at ARK 22.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 22(10:28 - 1st) N.Peat rushed to ARK 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 23.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 23(9:47 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - MIZZOU 30(9:39 - 1st) H.Mevis 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(9:34 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Jernigan; J.Carlies at ARK 37. PENALTY on ARK-J.Haselwood Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - ARK 27(9:24 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at ARK 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - ARK 30(8:49 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(8:14 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 38(7:23 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Robinson at ARK 46.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 46(7:01 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 46. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 46. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at MIZ 17.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 17(6:36 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARK 7(6:08 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to MIZ 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Jeffcoat at MIZ 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ARK 6(5:30 - 1st) PENALTY on MIZ-K.Williams Defensive Offside 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 3(5:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ End Zone for 3 yards. K.Jefferson for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:26 - 1st) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 1st) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(5:26 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 25. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Johnson at MIZ 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 37(4:58 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIZ 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(4:30 - 1st) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+27 YD
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 40(4:23 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 40. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by at ARK 33.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 33(3:51 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 33. Catch made by M.Cooper at ARK 33. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Johnson; S.Blair at ARK 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - MIZZOU 9(3:30 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 9. Catch made by M.Cooper at ARK 9. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIZZOU 3(3:01 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to ARK End Zone for 3 yards. C.Schrader for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(2:56 - 1st) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman; R.George at ARK 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 29(2:30 - 1st) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|-2 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 29(2:24 - 1st) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 29. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 29. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 27.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARK 27(1:47 - 1st) R.Bauer punts 47 yards to MIZ 26 Center-ARK. Downed by S.Blair.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 26(1:34 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at MIZ 31.
|+55 YD
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 31(1:07 - 1st) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 31. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 31. Gain of 55 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Blair at ARK 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(0:45 - 1st) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gerald at ARK 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 14(0:14 - 1st) B.Cook rushed to ARK 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Ball at ARK 9.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - MIZZOU 9(15:00 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to ARK End Zone for 9 yards. B.Cook for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:56 - 2nd) H.Mevis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(14:56 - 2nd) A.Green rushed to ARK 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire at ARK 28.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - ARK 28(14:36 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to ARK 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 35.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(14:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 35. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 35. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at ARK 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARK 39(13:47 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 39. Catch made by K.Jackson at ARK 39. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Robinson at ARK 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 46(13:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 38 for -8 yards (I.McGuire)
|+19 YD
2 & 18 - ARK 38(12:42 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 38. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at MIZ 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 43(12:14 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at MIZ 46 for -3 yards (J.Walker)
|+12 YD
2 & 13 - ARK 46(11:43 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - ARK 34(11:16 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Jernigan at MIZ 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 29(10:45 - 2nd) R.Sanders rushed to MIZ 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at MIZ 30.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - ARK 30(10:18 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 27.
|+27 YD
3 & 8 - ARK 27(9:33 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 27. Catch made by M.Landers at MIZ 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Landers for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:26 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:26 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:26 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:21 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 36 for 11 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(8:56 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 36(8:51 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to ARK 47 for 17 yards. B.Cook ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(8:15 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+37 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 48(8:06 - 2nd) B.Cook scrambles to ARK 15 for 37 yards. Tackled by D.McGlothern at ARK 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(7:27 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 15. Catch made by D.Lovett at ARK 15. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Blair at ARK 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 15(6:51 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo; C.Paul at ARK 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - MIZZOU 12(6:11 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to ARK 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 17(5:31 - 2nd) H.Mevis 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:26 - 2nd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:26 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 25(5:21 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by M.Landers at ARK 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Abrams-Draine at ARK 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 36(5:05 - 2nd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for B.Stephens.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 36(4:59 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at ARK 40.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - ARK 40(4:20 - 2nd) K.Jefferson scrambles to MIZ 47 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(4:04 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZ 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman at MIZ 44.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARK 44(3:41 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Williams at MIZ 44.
|+21 YD
3 & 7 - ARK 44(3:00 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 44. Catch made by J.Haselwood at MIZ 44. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies; D.Carnell at MIZ 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 23(2:38 - 2nd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZ 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey at MIZ 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 11(2:17 - 2nd) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - ARK 8(1:42 - 2nd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 8. Catch made by R.Sanders at MIZ 8. Gain of 8 yards. R.Sanders for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 2nd) C.Little extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 2nd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:35 - 2nd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by T.Dove at MIZ 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at MIZ 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:20 - 2nd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for C.Schrader.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 39(1:13 - 2nd) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 48 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at MIZ 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - MIZZOU 48(1:04 - 2nd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIZ 47.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 47(0:18 - 2nd) J.Stonehouse punts 39 yards to ARK 14 Center-MIZ. Downed by W.Norris.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 14(0:10 - 2nd) K.Jefferson kneels at the ARK 13.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:52 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden.
|+22 YD
3 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(14:45 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by D.Lovett at MIZ 25. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at MIZ 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 47(14:05 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Nichols; D.Sanders at MIZ 49.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 49(13:30 - 3rd) N.Peat rushed to MIZ 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at MIZ 49.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - MIZZOU 49(12:55 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 49. Catch made by M.Miller at MIZ 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Chavis at ARK 45.
|+14 YD
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 45(12:12 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 45. Catch made by D.Lovett at ARK 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at ARK 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 31(11:54 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at ARK 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MIZZOU 25(11:03 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by L.Burden at ARK 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.McAdoo at ARK 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 18(10:38 - 3rd) L.Burden scrambles to ARK 15 for yards. Tackled by ARK at ARK 15. PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 23(10:17 - 3rd) B.Cook pass complete to ARK 23. Catch made by L.Burden at ARK 23. Gain of 23 yards. L.Burden for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:09 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Cook steps back to pass. H.Clark intercepts the ball. Tackled by MIZ at ARK 3. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS. DEFENSIVE CONVERSION RECOVERY FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(10:09 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to ARK 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Coleman; T.Hopper at ARK 26.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ARK 26(9:38 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 20 for -6 yards (M.Manuel)
|Int
3 & 15 - ARK 20(9:01 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 30. Intercepted by D.Carnell at ARK 30. D.Carnell ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 29(8:51 - 3rd) B.Cook rushed to ARK 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at ARK 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - MIZZOU 25(8:23 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul; C.Ball at ARK 23.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 23(7:37 - 3rd) B.Cook scrambles to ARK 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders; H.Clark at ARK 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 17(7:04 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK End Zone for yards. C.Schrader for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MIZ-C.Tollison Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 17 - MIZZOU 27(6:57 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 15 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Paul; D.Sanders at ARK 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 15(6:20 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Domineck at ARK 12.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 12(5:40 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for D.Lovett.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIZZOU 19(5:37 - 3rd) H.Mevis 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:32 - 3rd) S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to the ARK End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 25(5:32 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 25. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies; M.Manuel at ARK 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ARK 39(5:20 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 36 for -3 yards (D.Robinson)
|No Gain
2 & 13 - ARK 36(4:30 - 3rd) R.Sanders rushed to ARK 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.McGuire; T.Hopper at ARK 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 13 - ARK 36(3:54 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 36. Catch made by R.Sanders at ARK 36. Gain of 9 yards. R.Sanders FUMBLES forced by D.Coleman. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-ARK at MIZ 48. ARK FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 48(3:17 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZ 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - ARK 40(3:14 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to MIZ 40. Catch made by R.Dubinion at MIZ 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Carlies at MIZ 34.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 34(3:01 - 3rd) R.Dubinion rushed to MIZ 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - ARK 36(2:36 - 3rd) J.Haselwood pass complete to MIZ 36. Catch made by J.Haselwood at MIZ 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIZ at MIZ 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - ARK 28(1:55 - 3rd) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for J.Haselwood.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARK 36(1:48 - 3rd) C.Little 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARK Holder-ARK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:44 - 3rd) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(1:44 - 3rd) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIZ 27.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 27(1:11 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at MIZ 20 for -7 yards (J.Stewart)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - MIZZOU 20(0:33 - 3rd) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for M.Cooper.
|Punt
4 & 15 - MIZZOU 20(0:23 - 3rd) J.Stonehouse punts 44 yards to ARK 36 Center-MIZ. B.Stephens returned punt from the ARK 36. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at ARK 47.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 47(0:10 - 3rd) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 47. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 47. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIZ at ARK 50. PENALTY on MIZ-D.Coleman Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 35(15:00 - 4th) R.Sanders rushed to MIZ 18 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Rakestraw at MIZ 18.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 18(14:37 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 5 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Carnell at MIZ 5.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - ARK 5(14:19 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson. PENALTY on MIZ-E.Rakestraw Defensive Pass Interference 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARK 2(14:14 - 4th) K.Jefferson rushed to MIZ 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at MIZ 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARK 2(13:33 - 4th) T.Knox rushed to MIZ 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Bailey; D.Robledo at MIZ 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARK 2(12:49 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - ARK 10(12:43 - 4th) C.Little 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARK Holder-ARK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:40 - 4th) J.Bates kicks 65 yards from ARK 35 to the MIZ End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:40 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by H.Clark; D.Sanders at MIZ 25.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(12:06 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 25. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 25. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at MIZ 23.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MIZZOU 23(11:24 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for L.Burden. PENALTY on ARK-D.Sanders Defensive Pass Interference 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 24(11:14 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 24. Catch made by C.Schrader at MIZ 24. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by H.Clark at MIZ 21.
|+29 YD
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 21(10:44 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 50 for 29 yards. Tackled by L.Brini at MIZ 50.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 50(10:16 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 50. Catch made by M.Cooper at MIZ 50. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by ARK at ARK 46. PENALTY on MIZ-A.Membou Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - MIZZOU 45(9:50 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to MIZ 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Sanders at MIZ 48.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - MIZZOU 48(9:15 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-MIZ Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - MIZZOU 43(8:57 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook pass incomplete intended for T.Dove.
|+8 YD
3 & 17 - MIZZOU 43(8:52 - 4th) B.Cook scrambles to ARK 49 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.McGlothern at ARK 49.
|Punt
4 & 9 - MIZZOU 49(8:30 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 39 yards to ARK 10 Center-MIZ. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 10(8:24 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 10. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 10. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 11.
|Sack
2 & 9 - ARK 11(7:52 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 3 for -8 yards (K.Williams)
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - ARK 3(7:15 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 3. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 3. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Hopper at ARK 15.
|Punt
4 & 5 - ARK 15(6:32 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 20 yards to ARK 35 Center-ARK. Downed by ARK.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 35(6:26 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to ARK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at ARK 33.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIZZOU 33(5:50 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to ARK 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Gregory at ARK 31.
|Sack
3 & 6 - MIZZOU 31(5:11 - 4th) B.Cook steps back to pass. B.Cook sacked at ARK 37 for -6 yards (D.Sanders)
|No Good
4 & 12 - MIZZOU 45(4:20 - 4th) H.Mevis 55 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-MIZ Holder-MIZ.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 37(4:15 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 37. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Manuel; I.McGuire at ARK 41.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARK 41(3:47 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson pass incomplete intended for M.Landers.
|Sack
3 & 6 - ARK 41(3:40 - 4th) K.Jefferson steps back to pass. K.Jefferson sacked at ARK 40 for -1 yards (M.Manuel)
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARK 40(3:03 - 4th) R.Bauer punts 46 yards to MIZ 14 Center-ARK. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(2:56 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Williams at MIZ 19.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - MIZZOU 19(2:11 - 4th) PENALTY on MIZ-T.Stephens False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 14(2:08 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 20 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.McAdoo at MIZ 20.
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - MIZZOU 20(2:01 - 4th) B.Cook pass complete to MIZ 20. Catch made by M.Miller at MIZ 20. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by Q.McAdoo at MIZ 42.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(1:22 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Chavis at MIZ 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - MIZZOU 45(1:16 - 4th) C.Schrader rushed to MIZ 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Paul at MIZ 47.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - MIZZOU 47(1:12 - 4th) B.Cook rushed to MIZ 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Paul; T.Hampton at MIZ 50.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIZZOU 50(0:24 - 4th) J.Stonehouse punts 50 yards to ARK End Zone Center-MIZ. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARK 20(0:14 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 20. Catch made by T.Knox at ARK 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Norwood at ARK 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARK 32(0:05 - 4th) K.Jefferson spikes the ball.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARK 32(0:02 - 4th) K.Jefferson pass complete to ARK 32. Catch made by J.Haselwood at ARK 32. Gain of 6 yards. Lateral to T.Knox to ARK 38 for yards. Tackled by MIZ at ARK 38.
