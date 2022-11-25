|
|
|CMICH
|EMICH
Powell leads Eastern Michigan over Central Michigan 38-19
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes - two of them in a pivotal third quarter - and ran for a score as Eastern Michigan rolled to a 38-19 victory over Central Michigan on Friday.
Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) posted eight wins for the first time since 1987. Chris Creighton became the first coach to post four seven-win seasons in EMU history. Creighton's Eagles have qualified for a bowl game in four straight seasons and five of the last six. EMU played in one bowl game before his arrival.
EMU, which closed out the regular season with three straight wins, will share the MAC West Division title with Toledo after Western Michigan upset the Rockets 20-14 on Friday. Toledo handed the Eagles their last loss in late October, 27-24.
Powell threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tanner Knue to open the scoring. Samson Evans 15-yard scoring run gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Evans set an Eagles record with the 27th rushing touchdown of his career.
Freshman Bert Emanuel Jr.'s second touchdown run - a 35-yarder - pulled Central Michigan (4-8, 3-5) within 14-13 at halftime.
Powell connected with Andreas Paaske for a 9-yard score midway through the third quarter to up the Eagles lead to 21-13. Powell gave EMU a two-score lead with 21-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Drummond on the final play of the quarter. Powell scored on an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Powell completed 24 of 36 passes for 266 yards for Eastern Michigan. Evans rushed 23 times for 135 yards.
Emanuel finished with 75 yards on 16 carries, scoring all three of the Chippewas' touchdowns.
The Eagles beat Western Michigan and CMU this season to take outright possession of the Michigan MAC Trophy for the first time since 2012. EMU won its only MAC championship in 1987.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
B. Emanuel Jr.
3 QB
75 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
T. Powell
7 QB
266 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 5 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|28
|Rushing
|8
|11
|Passing
|3
|14
|Penalty
|5
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|229
|437
|Total Plays
|53
|78
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|161
|171
|Rush Attempts
|36
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.1
|Yards Passing
|68
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|7-17
|24-36
|Yards Per Pass
|1.5
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|13-140
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|2
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|3
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|0
|38
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|3-38
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|68
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|161
|RUSH YDS
|171
|
|
|229
|TOTAL YDS
|437
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|7/15
|68
|0
|3
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Emanuel Jr. 3 QB
|B. Emanuel Jr.
|16
|75
|3
|35
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|4
|48
|0
|35
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|6
|20
|0
|6
|
J. Bauer 16 QB
|J. Bauer
|10
|18
|0
|7
|
D. Richardson 10 QB
|D. Richardson
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. McGaughy 0 WR
|J. McGaughy
|4
|2
|32
|0
|23
|
C. Conley 48 TE
|C. Conley
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
C. Carriere 2 WR
|C. Carriere
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
C. Parker 13 WR
|C. Parker
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
F. Hogan 17 WR
|F. Hogan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Nichols III 7 RB
|L. Nichols III
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Q. Lee 99 DL
|Q. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Kent Jr. 2 DB
|R. Kent Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Meeder 64 K
|M. Meeder
|0/0
|0
|1/2
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Elzinga 28 P
|L. Elzinga
|6
|39.8
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Hicks 27 WR
|S. Hicks
|3
|26.3
|50
|0
|
M. Lukes 9 RB
|M. Lukes
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|
I. Jackson 15 WR
|I. Jackson
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Ward 18 WR
|A. Ward
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|24/36
|266
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|23
|135
|1
|42
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|13
|33
|0
|19
|
T. Powell 7 QB
|T. Powell
|4
|5
|1
|12
|
M. Foor 38 RB
|M. Foor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Drummond 1 WR
|D. Drummond
|6
|4
|60
|1
|21
|
G. Oakes 82 TE
|G. Oakes
|6
|4
|50
|0
|23
|
T. Knue 24 WR
|T. Knue
|5
|4
|49
|1
|28
|
D. Lassiter 9 WR
|D. Lassiter
|5
|4
|39
|0
|18
|
H. Beydoun 2 WR
|H. Beydoun
|7
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
A. Paaske 85 TE
|A. Paaske
|4
|3
|24
|1
|9
|
S. Evans 22 RB
|S. Evans
|2
|2
|14
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Ramirez 4 DL
|J. Ramirez
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
G. Trueman 90 DL
|G. Trueman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 19 LB
|J. Sparacio
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Scott 15 DB
|J. Scott
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. Kline 6 LB
|C. Kline
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Gomez 35 K
|J. Gomez
|1/2
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Tomasek 30 P
|M. Tomasek
|4
|46.0
|2
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 28 RB
|J. Jackson
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
R. Vaden IV 13 DB
|R. Vaden IV
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 56 yards from CMC 35 to the EMC 9. J.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at EMC 19. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Personal Foul / Offense 9 yards accepted.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 10(14:54 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 10. Catch made by T.Knue at EMC 10. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 20.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(14:40 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 20. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(14:28 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 38(13:49 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(13:12 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 44. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 44(12:40 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to CMC 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - EMICH 42(12:10 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 42. Catch made by T.Knue at CMC 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 38.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - EMICH 38(11:33 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 38. Catch made by S.Evans at CMC 38. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(11:04 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to CMC 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 23.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - EMICH 23(10:50 - 1st) PENALTY on EMC-T.Knue False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+28 YD
2 & 7 - EMICH 28(10:34 - 1st) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 28. Catch made by T.Knue at CMC 28. Gain of 28 yards. T.Knue for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:12 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:12 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 48 yards from EMC 35 to the CMC 17. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at EMC 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 33(9:58 - 1st) J.Bauer pass complete to EMC 33. Catch made by L.Nichols at EMC 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 33(9:27 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to EMC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - CMICH 32(8:58 - 1st) J.Bauer pass complete to EMC 32. Catch made by C.Carriere at EMC 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 21.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 21(8:30 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to EMC 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 15.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - CMICH 15(7:57 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 8.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - CMICH 8(7:32 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for I.Jackson.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 8(7:08 - 1st) J.Bauer rushed to EMC 1 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - CMICH 1(6:38 - 1st) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. B.Emanuel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:21 - 1st) M.Meeder extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:21 - 1st) J.Rolston kicks 54 yards from CMC 35 to the EMC 11. Out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(6:21 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 42 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 42.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 42(5:56 - 1st) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 42.
|Sack
3 & 3 - EMICH 42(5:43 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 33 for -9 yards (R.Kent)
|Punt
4 & 12 - EMICH 33(4:52 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 46 yards to CMC 21 Center-EMC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 15(4:11 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 15(4:06 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to CMC End Zone for 15 yards. S.Evans for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:00 - 1st) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:00 - 1st) B.Pohl kicks 60 yards from EMC 35 to the CMC 5. M.Lukes returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at CMC 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 20(3:52 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 21.
|Sack
2 & 9 - CMICH 21(3:28 - 1st) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at CMC 17 for -4 yards (J.Ramirez)
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - CMICH 17(3:00 - 1st) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 23.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CMICH 23(2:04 - 1st) L.Elzinga punts 51 yards to EMC 26 Center-CMC. Downed by CMC.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 26(1:49 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - EMICH 33(1:21 - 1st) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|-7 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 33(1:19 - 1st) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for -7 yards. S.Evans FUMBLES forced by R.Stuart. Fumble RECOVERED by EMC-B.Dooley at EMC 26. Tackled by CMC at EMC 26.
|Punt
4 & 10 - EMICH 26(0:41 - 1st) M.Tomasek punts 43 yards to CMC 31 Center-EMC. A.Ward returned punt from the CMC 31. Tackled by EMC at CMC 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 31(0:27 - 1st) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|+35 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 31(0:21 - 1st) M.Lukes rushed to EMC 34 for 35 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 34(15:00 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to EMC 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CMICH 25(14:42 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CMICH 19(14:21 - 2nd) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel sacked at EMC 30 for -11 yards (G.Trueman)
|Penalty
2 & 21 - CMICH 30(13:38 - 2nd) PENALTY on CMC-B.Swartout False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+35 YD
2 & 26 - CMICH 35(13:20 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC End Zone for 35 yards. B.Emanuel for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(13:05 - 2nd) M.Meeder extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 2nd) J.Rolston kicks 50 yards from CMC 35 to the EMC 15. R.Vaden returns the kickoff. Tackled by CMC at EMC 34.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 34(13:00 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 34. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 34. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 43(12:38 - 2nd) S.Evans rushed to CMC 46 for 11 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 46.
|Sack
1 & 10 - EMICH 46(12:18 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell sacked at EMC 45 for -9 yards (Q.Lee)
|+6 YD
2 & 19 - EMICH 45(11:29 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 45. Catch made by A.Paaske at EMC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 49.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - EMICH 49(11:07 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for A.Paaske.
|Punt
4 & 13 - EMICH 49(10:29 - 2nd) M.Tomasek punts 38 yards to CMC 11 Center-EMC. Fair catch by A.Ward.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(10:19 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CMICH 15(9:47 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 19.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 19(9:24 - 2nd) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 20.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CMICH 20(8:42 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 39 yards to EMC 41 Center-CMC. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 41(8:19 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 49. PENALTY on EMC-B.Dooley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 17 - EMICH 34(8:06 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for EMC.
|+3 YD
2 & 17 - EMICH 34(7:41 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 37.
|+18 YD
3 & 14 - EMICH 37(7:04 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 37. Catch made by D.Lassiter at EMC 37. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 45(6:51 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - EMICH 45(6:29 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for T.Knue.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - EMICH 45(6:23 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 45. Catch made by D.Lassiter at CMC 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|+5 YD
4 & 5 - EMICH 40(5:46 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by D.Lassiter at CMC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 35(5:23 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 35. Catch made by T.Knue at CMC 35. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 28(4:24 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(4:03 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 24(3:43 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 27.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - EMICH 27(3:16 - 2nd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
4 & 13 - EMICH 35(2:57 - 2nd) J.Gomez 45 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-EMC Holder-EMC. T.Jones blocked the kick. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 27(2:53 - 2nd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CMICH 29(2:36 - 2nd) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 29. Catch made by C.Parker at CMC 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 38.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 38(2:15 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 45 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 45(1:44 - 2nd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 46.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - CMICH 46(1:31 - 2nd) M.Lukes rushed to CMC 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 49(1:23 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CMICH 49(1:08 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CMICH 49(1:03 - 2nd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for C.Carriere.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CMICH 49(0:57 - 2nd) L.Elzinga punts 39 yards to EMC 12 Center-CMC. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(0:52 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 12.
|+19 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 12(0:31 - 2nd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 31 for 19 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 31(0:14 - 2nd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 31. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 56 yards from EMC 35 to the CMC 9. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at CMC 29.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 29(14:55 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 36.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - CMICH 36(14:21 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC 46 for 18 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 46(13:55 - 3rd) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel pass incomplete intended for F.Hogan.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CMICH 46(13:37 - 3rd) L.Nichols rushed to EMC 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - CMICH 42(13:09 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass complete to EMC 42. Catch made by I.Jackson at EMC 42. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 39.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - CMICH 39(12:26 - 3rd) PENALTY on CMC-CMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CMICH 44(12:16 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 35 yards to EMC 9 Center-CMC. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 9(11:59 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 15.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 15(11:34 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 17.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - EMICH 17(10:57 - 3rd) PENALTY on CMC-R.Stuart Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(10:57 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to CMC 36 for 42 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 36(10:21 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 36(9:55 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 36. Catch made by H.Beydoun at CMC 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 24(9:34 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 24. Catch made by D.Drummond at CMC 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 14(9:12 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - EMICH 14(9:00 - 3rd) PENALTY on CMC-L.Johnson Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - EMICH 9(9:00 - 3rd) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for H.Beydoun.
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - EMICH 9(8:55 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 9. Catch made by A.Paaske at CMC 9. Gain of 9 yards. A.Paaske for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:49 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:49 - 3rd) B.Pohl kicks 42 yards from EMC 35 to the CMC 23. S.Hicks returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at CMC 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 32(8:45 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CMICH 37(8:26 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 38.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - CMICH 38(8:07 - 3rd) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for M.Lukes.
|Punt
4 & 4 - CMICH 38(7:29 - 3rd) L.Elzinga punts 42 yards to EMC 20 Center-CMC. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(7:23 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 20. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 20. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - EMICH 29(7:04 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 32(6:35 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 38.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - EMICH 38(5:57 - 3rd) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 36.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 36(5:40 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 36. Catch made by H.Beydoun at EMC 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 48.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 48(5:18 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to EMC 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 47.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - EMICH 47(4:47 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 47. Catch made by D.Drummond at EMC 47. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 33(4:21 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to CMC 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - EMICH 32(3:41 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 32. Catch made by H.Beydoun at CMC 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - EMICH 26(3:04 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to CMC 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - EMICH 24(1:55 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to CMC 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 24.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 24(1:48 - 3rd) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 25.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CMICH 25(1:32 - 3rd) J.Bauer rushed to CMC 43 for yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 43. PENALTY on CMC-CMC Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
2 & 14 - CMICH 20(1:09 - 3rd) J.Bauer pass INTERCEPTED at CMC 18. Intercepted by G.Trueman at CMC 18. Tackled by CMC at CMC 21. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 21(0:53 - 3rd) S.Evans rushed to CMC 21 for 0 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 21(0:29 - 3rd) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 21. Catch made by D.Drummond at CMC 21. Gain of 21 yards. D.Drummond for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 3rd) J.Gomez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 65 yards from EMC 35 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(15:00 - 4th) L.Nichols rushed to CMC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 27. PENALTY on EMC-J.Crawford Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 42(14:51 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC 43 for 15 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 43(14:20 - 4th) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel sacked at EMC 49 for -6 yards (C.Kline; J.Sparacio)
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - CMICH 49(13:32 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to EMC 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 15 - CMICH 48(13:12 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to EMC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 45.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CMICH 45(12:19 - 4th) L.Elzinga punts 33 yards to EMC 12 Center-CMC. Fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 12(12:02 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to EMC 9 for -3 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 9.
|+13 YD
2 & 13 - EMICH 9(11:37 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - EMICH 22(11:01 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Lassiter. PENALTY on CMC-D.Kent Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 37(10:32 - 4th) T.Powell rushed to EMC 49 for 12 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 49.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 49(10:15 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to EMC 49. Catch made by G.Oakes at EMC 49. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - EMICH 44(9:33 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 40.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 40(8:56 - 4th) J.Jackson rushed to CMC 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 39.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - EMICH 39(8:25 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for D.Drummond.
|+23 YD
3 & 9 - EMICH 39(7:51 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 39. Catch made by G.Oakes at CMC 39. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - EMICH 16(7:23 - 4th) T.Powell steps back to pass. T.Powell pass incomplete intended for G.Oakes.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - EMICH 16(7:07 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to CMC 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 15.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - EMICH 15(6:19 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-EMC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - EMICH 20(6:15 - 4th) T.Powell pass complete to CMC 20. Catch made by S.Evans at CMC 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CMC at CMC 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - EMICH 21(5:10 - 4th) J.Gomez 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-EMC Holder-EMC.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(5:04 - 4th) PENALTY on CMC-J.Bristol Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 50 yards from EMC 50 to the CMC End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(5:04 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 40(4:58 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 40. Catch made by J.McGaughy at CMC 40. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 37(4:45 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer pass incomplete intended for J.McGaughy. PENALTY on EMC-K.Shine Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CMICH 22(4:43 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-C.Kline Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CMICH 11(4:36 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to EMC 11. Catch made by J.McGaughy at EMC 11. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CMICH 2(4:09 - 4th) J.Bauer rushed to EMC 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by EMC at EMC 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - CMICH 1(4:03 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to EMC End Zone for 1 yards. B.Emanuel for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:59 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Richardson steps back to pass. D.Richardson pass incomplete intended for CMC. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:59 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-J.Jefferson Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(3:59 - 4th) M.Meeder kicks onside 5 from CMC 50 to EMC 45. Out of bounds. PENALTY on EMC-T.Knue Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - EMICH 20(3:58 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - EMICH 25(3:49 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 29.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - EMICH 29(3:47 - 4th) PENALTY on EMC-J.Getzinger False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - EMICH 24(3:47 - 4th) S.Evans rushed to EMC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CMC at EMC 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - EMICH 26(2:50 - 4th) M.Tomasek punts 57 yards to CMC 17 Center-EMC. Downed by EMC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:30 - 4th) B.Pohl kicks 64 yards from EMC 35 to the CMC 1. I.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by EMC at CMC 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CMICH 25(2:25 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 27 for yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 27. PENALTY on EMC-EMC Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - CMICH 30(2:16 - 4th) B.Emanuel rushed to CMC 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 30.
|Sack
2 & 5 - CMICH 30(1:48 - 4th) B.Emanuel steps back to pass. B.Emanuel sacked at CMC 21 for -9 yards (J.Ramirez)
|+13 YD
3 & 14 - CMICH 21(1:35 - 4th) J.Bauer pass complete to CMC 21. Catch made by C.Conley at CMC 21. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by EMC at CMC 34.
|Sack
4 & 1 - CMICH 34(1:19 - 4th) J.Bauer steps back to pass. J.Bauer sacked at CMC 30 for -4 yards (J.Ramirez)
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
14
17
3rd 10:10 FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
21
20
2nd 0:00 CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
17
10
2nd 0:00 ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
7
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
17
0
2nd 5:12 BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
7
0
1st 3:15 FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
0
058 O/U
-9.5
Fri 7:30pm ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
050.5 O/U
-15
Fri 10:00pm FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
0
045 O/U
+20
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
0
053 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
0
045.5 O/U
-6
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
0
049 O/U
-35.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
0
055.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
0
050.5 O/U
-24
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
0
047.5 O/U
-15.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
048.5 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
0
053 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
WKY
FAU
0
062 O/U
+7.5
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
0
062.5 O/U
-8
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
0
052 O/U
+10
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
0
052 O/U
-4.5
Sat 1:00pm ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
0
053 O/U
-10
Sat 1:30pm ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
0
059 O/U
-14
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
043 O/U
-3
Sat 3:00pm SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
0
050.5 O/U
-22
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
058 O/U
-15
Sat 3:30pm
-
ILL
NWEST
0
038 O/U
+14.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
0
069 O/U
-4.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
0
036.5 O/U
-3
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
0
057.5 O/U
+3
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
0
053.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
0
045 O/U
+13.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
055.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
0
056 O/U
-17
Sat 3:30pm
-
WAKE
DUKE
0
066.5 O/U
+3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
046.5 O/U
-10
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
053 O/U
-19
Sat 4:00pm FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
052 O/U
+29.5
Sat 4:00pm PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
045 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
062 O/U
+5.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
064.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-12
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043 O/U
+1.5
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0