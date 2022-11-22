|
|
|NEB
|IOWA
Iowa can get Big Ten title shot by beating Nebraska
Iowa can get Big Ten title shot by beating Nebraska
After losing three consecutive conference games, Iowa stands one victory from the Big Ten championship game thanks to a four-game winning streak.
Iowa, at one point, was 3-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Then came victories over Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin and Minnesota, pushing the Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) in position to play either Ohio State or Michigan in the Big Ten title game.
A victory over Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) on Friday at Iowa City, Iowa, will make it happen.
"Really happy for our guys," said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who was embroiled in criticism after the early struggles this season. "Really happy locker room. That's November football, whatever it takes to get it done."
Iowa has won seven straight games against Nebraska, which is likely playing its last game under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.
The Cornhuskers lost five consecutive Big Ten games after starting 2-1, including a painful defeat last week.
Nebraska was competitive in the 15-14 home loss to Wisconsin but fell short when the Badgers scored on a touchdown run with 35 seconds left.
The Cornhuskers' offense totaled 171 yards, with 106 yards passing and 65 yards on the ground.
Casey Thompson completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 106 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
"Take a hat off to these kids," said Joseph, whose team has lost three of the five games in the losing streak by a touchdown or less. "Just a good character group. A group that's not going to quit."
Iowa limited Minnesota to 87 passing yards in the 13-10 victory last week -- the third time this season an opponent has passed for less than 100 yards.
This is the first season since 1929 that the Hawkeyes' defense has allowed 10 or fewer points in eight games. The 1929 team gave up 28 points the entire eight-game season.
Jack Campbell, a linebacker, had a fourth-quarter interception against Minnesota and also tallied 10 tackles -- his seventh game of 10 tackles or more this season. Campbell is now 20th in school history with 287 career tackles.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Thompson
11 QB
278 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, -15 RuYds
|
K. Johnson
2 RB
109 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|2
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|6-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|329
|274
|Total Plays
|65
|72
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|3.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|51
|124
|Rush Attempts
|35
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.5
|3.8
|Yards Passing
|278
|150
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|17-39
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|2.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|7-65
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|4-3
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.0
|5-42.8
|Return Yards
|0
|-2
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2--2
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|278
|PASS YDS
|150
|
|
|51
|RUSH YDS
|124
|
|
|329
|TOTAL YDS
|274
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|20/30
|278
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|12
|52
|0
|15
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|14
|6
|0
|6
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Thompson 11 QB
|C. Thompson
|5
|-15
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Palmer 3 WR
|T. Palmer
|12
|9
|165
|2
|87
|
M. Washington 7 WR
|M. Washington
|4
|3
|52
|1
|25
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
A. Grant 10 RB
|A. Grant
|3
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
C. Brewington 82 TE
|C. Brewington
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
G. Ervin Jr. 22 RB
|G. Ervin Jr.
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
O. Martin 89 WR
|O. Martin
|3
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
N. Boerkircher 49 TE
|N. Boerkircher
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
T. Vokolek 83 TE
|T. Vokolek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Johnson 14 RB
|R. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Hausmann 15 LB
|E. Hausmann
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mauga-Clements 5 LB
|E. Mauga-Clements
|5-1
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Newsome 6 DB
|Q. Newsome
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Farmer 8 DB
|M. Farmer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Gifford 23 DB
|I. Gifford
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tannor 2 DL
|C. Tannor
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Robinson 99 DL
|T. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Feist 82 DL
|C. Feist
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 91 DL
|D. Drew
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hartzog 13 DB
|M. Hartzog
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Hutmacher 72 DL
|N. Hutmacher
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Mathis 32 DL
|O. Mathis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Nelson 44 DL
|G. Nelson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wright 33 DB
|J. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Butler 10 DL
|J. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Brown 12 DB
|O. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gunnerson 97 DL
|B. Gunnerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kolarevic 31 LB
|C. Kolarevic
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bleekrode 38 K
|T. Bleekrode
|1/2
|21
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buschini 95 P
|B. Buschini
|6
|39.0
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Brown 4 WR
|A. Brown
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|16/33
|141
|1
|1
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1/6
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|16
|109
|1
|44
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|9
|43
|0
|11
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Petras 7 QB
|S. Petras
|1
|-8
|0
|-8
|
A. Padilla 8 QB
|A. Padilla
|5
|-25
|0
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Lachey 85 TE
|L. Lachey
|10
|7
|89
|1
|15
|
N. Ragaini 89 WR
|N. Ragaini
|12
|7
|60
|0
|20
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|5
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
D. Vines 0 WR
|D. Vines
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Brecht 14 WR
|B. Brecht
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Williams 4 RB
|L. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. DeJong 56 OL
|N. DeJong
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Benson 44 LB
|S. Benson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Heinz 16 DB
|J. Heinz
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Campbell 31 LB
|J. Campbell
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Shannon 99 DL
|N. Shannon
|4-2
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Schulte 30 DB
|Q. Schulte
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Castro 29 DB
|S. Castro
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lee 85 DL
|L. Lee
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
K. Merriweather 26 DB
|K. Merriweather
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Moss 33 DB
|R. Moss
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Evans 13 DE
|J. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hurkett 49 DL
|E. Hurkett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Craig 45 DL
|D. Craig
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
L. Van Ness 91 DL
|L. Van Ness
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. DeJean 3 DB
|C. DeJean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Waggoner 92 DL
|J. Waggoner
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Klemp 46 LB
|L. Klemp
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Graves 95 DL
|A. Graves
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Black 94 DL
|Y. Black
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Stevens 18 K
|D. Stevens
|1/1
|45
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Taylor 9 P
|T. Taylor
|5
|42.8
|4
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Johnson 2 RB
|K. Johnson
|2
|27.0
|33
|0
|
G. Williams 25 RB
|G. Williams
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Bruce IV 10 WR
|A. Bruce IV
|2
|-1.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 59 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW 6. G.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Sanford at IOW 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:56 - 1st) A.Bruce rushed to IOW 14 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at IOW 14.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:31 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:17 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|Punt
4 & 10 - IOWA 14(14:12 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 46 yards to NEB 40 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(14:06 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 40. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by C.DeJean at NEB 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 46(13:46 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at IOW 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 49(13:19 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for A.Grant (L.Lee).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 49(13:12 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at IOW 49. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Merriweather at IOW 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(12:57 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 35. Catch made by A.Grant at IOW 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Evans at IOW 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - NEB 26(12:27 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IOW 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; S.Benson at IOW 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 20(11:52 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Martin. PENALTY on NEB-NEB Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 20(11:45 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by T.Palmer at IOW 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 15.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEB 15(11:14 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for M.Washington.
|No Good
4 & 5 - NEB 22(11:02 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 32 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(10:58 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 20(10:52 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 31 for 11 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at IOW 31.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 31(10:15 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to IOW 41 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at IOW 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(10:04 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 41(9:53 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis at IOW 44.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - IOWA 44(9:19 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras pass incomplete intended for B.Brecht.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 44(9:04 - 1st) T.Taylor punts 43 yards to NEB 13 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+87 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 13(8:57 - 1st) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 13. Gain of 87 yards. T.Palmer for 87 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:45 - 1st) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:45 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(8:45 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at IOW 27.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - IOWA 27(8:13 - 1st) S.Petras pass complete to IOW 27. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 27. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Farmer at IOW 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 36(7:48 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements; C.Tannor at IOW 39.
|Sack
2 & 7 - IOWA 39(7:08 - 1st) S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 39 for -9 yards (Q.Newsome) The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Petras steps back to pass. S.Petras sacked at IOW 31 for -8 yards (Q.Newsome) S.Petras FUMBLES forced by Q.Newsome. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-E.Hausmann at IOW 31. Tackled by IOW at IOW 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 31(6:32 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 31(6:27 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IOW 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at IOW 29.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NEB 29(5:28 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer. PENALTY on IOW-R.Moss Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 19(5:15 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 4 for 15 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at IOW 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEB 4(4:57 - 1st) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 4 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.Van Ness at IOW 4.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEB 4(4:21 - 1st) A.Grant rushed to IOW 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at IOW 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEB 3(3:43 - 1st) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Vokolek.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NEB 11(3:38 - 1st) T.Bleekrode 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Weas Holder-B.Buschini.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:24 - 1st) B.Franke kicks 64 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW 1. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Johnson at IOW 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:24 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 30 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer; I.Gifford at IOW 30.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - IOWA 30(2:59 - 1st) A.Padilla rushed to IOW 30 for 0 yards. A.Padilla FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-E.Miller at IOW 30. Tackled by NEB at IOW 30.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - IOWA 30(2:29 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Butler at IOW 33.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(1:56 - 1st) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 48 for 15 yards. Tackled by M.Farmer at IOW 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(1:18 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NEB 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - IOWA 46(0:51 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NEB 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Gunnerson; I.Gifford at NEB 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(0:28 - 1st) L.Williams rushed to NEB 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 42.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 42(15:00 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 42. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NEB 42. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at NEB 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - IOWA 37(14:13 - 2nd) G.Williams rushed to NEB 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; G.Nelson at NEB 32.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - IOWA 32(13:47 - 2nd) A.Padilla rushed to NEB 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by N.Hutmacher at NEB 30.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(13:24 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB 31 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by NEB at NEB 31.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - IOWA 31(13:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on IOW-L.Lachey False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
2 & 16 - IOWA 36(13:00 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NEB 36. Gain of 7 yards. N.Ragaini ran out of bounds.
|Sack
3 & 9 - IOWA 29(12:14 - 2nd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at NEB 47 for -18 yards (E.Mauga-Clements) A.Padilla FUMBLES forced by E.Mauga-Clements. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-G.Nelson at NEB 47. Tackled by A.Bruce at IOW 39.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 39(11:42 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 39(11:38 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 33.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - NEB 33(11:02 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Martin. PENALTY on IOW-S.Castro Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 18(10:58 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by T.Palmer at IOW 18. Gain of 18 yards. T.Palmer for 18 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 2nd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 2nd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW End Zone. K.Johnson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Bullock at IOW 33.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(10:43 - 2nd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; G.Nelson at IOW 35. PENALTY on IOW-J.Plumb Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 18 - IOWA 25(10:14 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 25. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 25. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IOW 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 15 - IOWA 28(9:45 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 28. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IOW 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 13 - IOWA 30(9:04 - 2nd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at IOW 36.
|Punt
4 & 7 - IOWA 36(8:23 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 49 yards to NEB 15 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 15(8:14 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner; L.Lee at NEB 13.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 13(7:35 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at NEB 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NEB 18(6:57 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 18. Catch made by N.Boerkircher at NEB 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at NEB 24.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NEB 24(6:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEB-O.Manning False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NEB 19(6:04 - 2nd) B.Buschini punts 29 yards to NEB 48 Center-B.Weas. Downed by O.Manning.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 48(5:47 - 2nd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Robinson at NEB 42.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - IOWA 42(5:19 - 2nd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|Sack
3 & 4 - IOWA 42(5:09 - 2nd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla sacked at IOW 45 for -13 yards (C.Tannor)
|Punt
4 & 17 - IOWA 45(4:26 - 2nd) T.Taylor punts 45 yards to NEB 10 Center-L.Elkin. Downed by J.Heinz.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 10(4:17 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 10. Catch made by A.Grant at NEB 10. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Heinz at NEB 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - NEB 14(3:51 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; J.Campbell at NEB 16.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - NEB 16(3:22 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 16. Catch made by G.Ervin at NEB 16. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at NEB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 24(2:46 - 2nd) G.Ervin rushed to NEB 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; J.Campbell at NEB 24.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NEB 24(2:14 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer (J.Heinz).
|+25 YD
3 & 10 - NEB 24(1:54 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 24. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 24. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by R.Moss at NEB 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 49(1:37 - 2nd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at NEB 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 49(1:12 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 49. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 49. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Heinz at IOW 42.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 42(0:51 - 2nd) C.Thompson rushed to IOW 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at IOW 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEB 39(0:35 - 2nd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at IOW 44 for -5 yards (D.Craig)
|Penalty
2 & 15 - NEB 44(0:18 - 2nd) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 44. Catch made by M.Washington at IOW 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by IOW at IOW 26. PENALTY on NEB-B.Bando Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 25 - NEB 46(0:11 - 2nd) R.Johnson rushed to IOW 43 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 43.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 25. Catch made by O.Martin at NEB 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at NEB 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 32(14:40 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 32. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by S.Castro at NEB 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 40(14:26 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NEB 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NEB 43(13:54 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for T.Palmer.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 43(13:47 - 3rd) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for C.Brewington.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 43(13:41 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 37 yards to IOW 20 Center-B.Weas. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 20. A.Bruce FUMBLES forced by NEB. Fumble RECOVERED by NEB-NEB at IOW 18. Tackled by IOW at IOW 18.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 18(13:14 - 3rd) T.Palmer rushed to IOW 11 for 7 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte at IOW 11.
|-3 YD
2 & 3 - NEB 11(13:09 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to IOW 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; Q.Schulte at IOW 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - NEB 14(12:34 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to IOW 14. Catch made by M.Washington at IOW 14. Gain of 14 yards. M.Washington for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:15 - 3rd) T.Bleekrode extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:15 - 3rd) B.Franke kicks 65 yards from NEB 35 to the IOW End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 25(12:15 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford; O.Mathis at IOW 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 29(11:45 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at IOW 33.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - IOWA 33(11:13 - 3rd) PENALTY on IOW-E.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - IOWA 28(10:53 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 28. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 28. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at IOW 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 40(10:24 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to IOW 48 for 8 yards. Tackled by O.Mathis; J.Wright at IOW 48.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - IOWA 48(10:02 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to NEB 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Mauga-Clements at NEB 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 49(9:33 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Feist at NEB 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - IOWA 44(8:52 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB End Zone for 44 yards. K.Johnson for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 3rd) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 3rd) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEB End Zone. A.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Bracy at NEB 11. PENALTY on NEB-D.Singleton Illegal Blindside Block 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEB 6(8:32 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NEB 6.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NEB 6(8:19 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 6. Catch made by A.Brown at NEB 6. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Heinz at NEB 17.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 17(7:42 - 3rd) C.Thompson rushed to NEB 13 for -4 yards. Tackled by IOW at NEB 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - NEB 13(6:55 - 3rd) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 13. Catch made by M.Washington at NEB 13. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by S.Benson; Q.Schulte at NEB 26.
|-1 YD
3 & 1 - NEB 26(6:02 - 3rd) A.Grant rushed to NEB 25 for -1 yards. Tackled by Y.Black; A.Graves at NEB 25.
|Punt
4 & 2 - NEB 25(5:21 - 3rd) B.Buschini punts 49 yards to IOW 26 Center-B.Weas. A.Bruce returned punt from the IOW 26. Tackled by R.Johnson at IOW 26.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 26(5:11 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Drew at IOW 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - IOWA 30(5:02 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Drew at IOW 35.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - IOWA 35(4:49 - 3rd) A.Padilla rushed to IOW 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at IOW 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 39(4:04 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to IOW 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson; M.Farmer at IOW 44.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - IOWA 44(3:11 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for L.Lachey.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - IOWA 44(2:50 - 3rd) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 44. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 44. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by Q.Newsome at NEB 43.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 43(2:19 - 3rd) K.Johnson rushed to NEB 44 for -1 yards. Tackled by I.Gifford at NEB 44.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - IOWA 44(1:45 - 3rd) L.Williams rushed to NEB 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Tannor at NEB 45.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - IOWA 45(1:07 - 3rd) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Punt
4 & 12 - IOWA 45(0:57 - 3rd) T.Taylor punts 31 yards to NEB 14 Center-L.Elkin. Fair catch by O.Martin.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 14(0:50 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Lee; L.Klemp at NEB 20.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - NEB 20(0:15 - 3rd) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at NEB 21.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - NEB 21(15:00 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 21. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 21. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; S.Castro at NEB 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 24(14:29 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hurkett at NEB 28.
|Sack
2 & 6 - NEB 28(13:10 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson sacked at NEB 17 for -11 yards (N.Shannon) PENALTY on NEB-C.Thompson Intentional Grounding 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
3 & 16 - NEB 17(13:37 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Heinz; L.Van Ness at NEB 20.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NEB 20(13:01 - 4th) B.Buschini punts yards to IOW 26 Center-B.Weas. Downed by A.Brown. PENALTY on IOW-S.Castro Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 35(12:45 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NEB 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 36(11:52 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 36. Catch made by C.Brewington at NEB 36. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Benson at NEB 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 46(11:24 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Schulte; J.Waggoner at NEB 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NEB 48(10:44 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Lee at NEB 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEB 49(10:04 - 4th) C.Thompson steps back to pass. C.Thompson pass incomplete intended for O.Martin.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEB 49(9:57 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 41 yards to IOW 10 Center-B.Weas. Downed by J.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 10(9:34 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 10. Catch made by N.Ragaini at IOW 10. Gain of 20 yards. Pushed out of bounds by E.Hausmann at IOW 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 30(9:03 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 30(8:58 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 30. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by M.Hartzog at IOW 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 44(8:40 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for L.Williams.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 44(8:32 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 44. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 41.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - IOWA 41(8:00 - 4th) PENALTY on IOW-L.Jones False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+11 YD
1 & 15 - IOWA 46(8:00 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 46. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NEB 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nelson at NEB 35. PENALTY on NEB-J.Wright Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(7:49 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - IOWA 20(7:14 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 20. Catch made by N.Ragaini at NEB 20. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Hausmann at NEB 14.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - IOWA 14(6:55 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to NEB 14. Catch made by L.Lachey at NEB 14. Gain of 14 yards. L.Lachey for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:49 - 4th) D.Stevens extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:49 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 65 yards from IOW 35 to the NEB End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(6:41 - 4th) R.Johnson rushed to NEB 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Waggoner at NEB 27. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. R.Johnson rushed to NEB 27 for 2 yards. R.Johnson FUMBLES forced by J.Waggoner. Fumble RECOVERED by IOW-L.Klemp at NEB 27. Tackled by NEB at NEB 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 27(6:03 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for L.Williams (T.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 27(5:58 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 27(5:50 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce (Q.Newsome).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IOWA 35(5:45 - 4th) D.Stevens 45 yard field goal attempt is good Center-L.Elkin Holder-T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:41 - 4th) D.Stevens kicks 52 yards from IOW 35 to the NEB 13. Fair catch by T.Palmer.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 25(5:41 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon; L.Lee at NEB 23.
|-5 YD
2 & 12 - NEB 23(5:14 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to NEB 18 for -5 yards. Tackled by N.Shannon at NEB 18.
|+16 YD
3 & 17 - NEB 18(4:25 - 4th) C.Thompson pass complete to NEB 18. Catch made by T.Palmer at NEB 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Heinz at NEB 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEB 34(3:29 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 44 yards to IOW 22 Center-B.Weas. Downed by J.Morton.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 22(3:13 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 22. Catch made by N.DeJong at IOW 22. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by NEB at IOW 18.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - IOWA 18(2:55 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for D.Vines.
|+15 YD
3 & 14 - IOWA 18(2:47 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 18. Catch made by L.Lachey at IOW 18. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by O.Brown; C.Kolarevic at IOW 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:36 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for G.Williams.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:25 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for D.Vines (Q.Newsome).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:12 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 33. Catch made by A.Bruce at IOW 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by NEB at NEB 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
4 & 10 - IOWA 33(2:12 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEB 33(2:06 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IOW 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Campbell at IOW 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - NEB 32(1:22 - 4th) G.Ervin rushed to IOW 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Heinz at IOW 30.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - NEB 30(1:18 - 4th) PENALTY on NEB-B.Benhart False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - NEB 35(1:18 - 4th) A.Grant rushed to IOW 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Moss; J.Campbell at IOW 34.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NEB 34(1:12 - 4th) B.Buschini punts 34 yards to IOW End Zone Center-B.Weas. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IOWA 20(1:05 - 4th) A.Padilla pass complete to IOW 20. Catch made by G.Williams at IOW 20. Gain of 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Newsome at IOW 22.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - IOWA 22(1:01 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for A.Bruce.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - IOWA 22(0:55 - 4th) A.Padilla steps back to pass. A.Padilla pass incomplete intended for N.Ragaini.
|Int
4 & 8 - IOWA 22(0:53 - 4th) A.Padilla pass INTERCEPTED at IOW 36. Intercepted by C.Kolarevic at IOW 36. Tackled by IOW at IOW 36.
