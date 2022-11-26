Drive Chart
TULSA
HOU

Key Players
B. Braxton 1 QB
316 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, 51 RuYds, RuTD
C. Tune 3 QB
386 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 33 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 7:37
L.Wilson punts 49 yards to HOU 32 Center-TSA. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 32. N.Dell for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
-1
yds
2:13
pos
0
6
Point After TD 7:18
K.Ramsey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Field Goal 4:39
Z.Long 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
9
plays
66
yds
2:39
pos
3
7
Touchdown 1:14
C.Tune pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Golden for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
6
plays
89
yds
3:20
pos
3
13
Point After TD 1:14
K.Ramsey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 12:44
Z.Long 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
11
plays
58
yds
3:35
pos
6
14
Field Goal 8:10
K.Ramsey 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
11
plays
77
yds
4:29
pos
6
17
Touchdown 3:58
B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 1. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Stokes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:12
pos
12
17
Point After TD 3:58
Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 1:57
C.Tune pass complete to TSA 13. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Dell for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
75
yds
2:01
pos
13
23
Point After TD 1:57
K.Ramsey extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 0:23
B.Braxton rushed to HOU End Zone for 37 yards. B.Braxton for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
7
plays
62
yds
1:34
pos
19
24
Point After TD 0:23
Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
24
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 13:00
B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 48. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 48. Gain of 52 yards. J.Santana for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
75
yds
2:00
pos
26
24
Point After TD 13:00
Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Field Goal 6:42
K.Ramsey 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
7
plays
44
yds
2:24
pos
27
27
4th Quarter
Touchdown 8:13
B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by J.Santana at HOU 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Santana for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
6
plays
50
yds
2:20
pos
33
27
Point After TD 8:13
Z.Long extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
27
Field Goal 2:51
Z.Long 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.
6
plays
25
yds
3:01
pos
37
27
Field Goal 0:52
K.Ramsey 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.
8
plays
69
yds
1:59
pos
37
30
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 24
Rushing 5 6
Passing 13 17
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 7-18 3-13
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 431 506
Total Plays 75 70
Avg Gain 5.7 7.2
Net Yards Rushing 115 120
Rush Attempts 32 23
Avg Rush Yards 3.6 5.2
Yards Passing 316 386
Comp. - Att. 25-43 26-47
Yards Per Pass 6.3 7.5
Penalties - Yards 3-25 5-40
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 1
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 5-43.8 4-39.0
Return Yards 12 68
Punts - Returns 3-12 2-68
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Tulsa 5-7 31771037
Houston 7-5 14103330
TDECU Stadium Houston, TX
 316 PASS YDS 386
115 RUSH YDS 120
431 TOTAL YDS 506
Tulsa
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Braxton  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 316 3 0 142.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.8% 817 7 2 128.9
B. Braxton 25/43 316 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Braxton  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 94 4
B. Braxton 11 51 1 37
D. Prince  8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
110 689 5
D. Prince 16 40 0 16
S. Anderson  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 326 6
S. Anderson 4 26 0 21
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
J. Santana  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
12 6 169 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
47 690 5
J. Santana 12 6 169 2 52
K. Stokes  2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
11 7 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
69 1177 7
K. Stokes 11 7 47 1 16
M. Jones  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 425 2
M. Jones 5 3 45 0 44
I. Epps  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 408 5
I. Epps 6 3 21 0 12
S. Anderson  24 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
S. Anderson 1 1 14 0 14
D. Prince  8 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 1
D. Prince 4 3 12 0 8
K. Benjamin  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
K. Benjamin 1 1 5 0 5
N. Rempert  9 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
N. Rempert 1 1 3 0 3
E. Hall  47 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 42 1
E. Hall 1 0 0 0 0
K. Wheeler II  12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Wheeler II 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Wallace  22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
L. Wallace 6-0 0.0 0
J. Terry  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
J. Terry 5-0 0.0 0
T. Carlisle  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Carlisle 5-0 0.0 0
B. Powers  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Powers 4-1 0.0 0
J. Wright  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Wright 4-3 0.0 0
T. Davis  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Davis 3-1 0.0 1
K. Ray  1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Ray 2-0 0.0 0
B. Johnson  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
G. Sawyer  19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Sawyer 2-1 0.0 0
K. Solomon  5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Solomon 2-1 0.0 0
O. Ostroski  48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
O. Ostroski 2-0 2.0 0
E. Rogers  11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Rogers 1-0 0.0 0
A. Goodlow  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Goodlow 1-0 0.0 0
V. Malone  42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
V. Malone 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Jackson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Long  90 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
14/16 40/41
Z. Long 3/3 38 4/4 13
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilson  37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
53 0 0
L. Wilson 5 43.8 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Shoulders  4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 20 0
M. Shoulders 2 26.0 29 0
K. Benjamin  18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
K. Benjamin 1 20.0 20 0
K. Stokes  2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 2.0 2 0
K. Stokes 1 2.0 2 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Stokes 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 5.2 73 0
K. Stokes 3 4.0 12 0
J. Cannady 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Cannady 1 0.0 0 0
Houston
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Tune  3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.3% 386 2 1 134.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.7% 3459 35 9 160.7
C. Tune 26/47 386 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Henry  4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 264 3
T. Henry 9 54 0 44
B. Campbell  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
79 376 4
B. Campbell 4 33 0 22
C. Tune  3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 33 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
107 459 5
C. Tune 10 33 0 17
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Dell  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
17 9 161 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
94 1193 14
N. Dell 17 9 161 1 33
S. Brown  13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
38 414 4
S. Brown 6 3 57 0 22
P. Sawyer  83 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 51 1
P. Sawyer 1 1 53 0 53
M. Golden  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 42 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 525 6
M. Golden 3 3 42 1 27
K. Carter  8 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 474 4
K. Carter 3 2 33 0 18
T. Henry  4 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 214 1
T. Henry 6 5 18 0 10
S. Sneed  21 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 120 0
S. Sneed 2 1 11 0 11
B. Campbell  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 81 0
B. Campbell 1 1 9 0 9
C. Trahan  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 235 3
C. Trahan 2 1 2 0 2
K. Walker  29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -3 0
K. Walker 1 0 0 0 0
J. Ray  42 P
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Ray 1 0 0 0 0
M. Byrnes  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 1
M. Byrnes 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Emery  32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
J. Emery 7-0 0.0 0
T. Cheeks  30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Cheeks 4-0 0.0 0
G. Owens  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Owens 4-2 0.0 0
C. Nwankwo  10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
C. Nwankwo 3-3 0.0 0
J. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Rogers 3-0 0.0 0
N. Ceaser  9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Ceaser 3-0 0.0 0
T. Mwaniki  28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Mwaniki 2-0 0.0 0
A. Bell  17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.5
A. Bell 2-4 0.5 0
D. Mutin  3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
D. Mutin 2-4 0.0 0
T. Payne  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
T. Payne 2-2 0.0 0
S. Williams  13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
A. Green  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Green 1-1 0.0 0
D. Jones  44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
G. Vaughn  33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
G. Vaughn 1-0 1.0 0
H. Ajijolaiya  92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
H. Ajijolaiya 1-0 0.0 0
L. Bankston  56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
L. Bankston 0-1 0.5 0
J. Neal  95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Neal 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Ramsey  51 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 31/31
K. Ramsey 3/4 42 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Wilkins  22 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
33 0 0
L. Wilkins 4 39.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Rogers  6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 15.4 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 100 1
J. Rogers 5 15.4 23 0
M. Byrnes  82 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 13 0
M. Byrnes 1 10.0 10 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Dell 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 34.0 68 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 12.1 85 0
N. Dell 2 34.0 68 1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:50 TULSA 20 2:13 5 -1 Punt
7:18 TULSA 23 2:39 9 66 FG
1:14 TULSA 0 3:35 11 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:10 TULSA 30 4:12 11 70 TD
1:57 TULSA 35 1:34 7 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TULSA 25 2:00 6 75 TD
10:20 TULSA 13 1:14 2 -5 Punt
6:42 TULSA 25 0:46 3 2 Punt
3:10 TULSA 20 2:10 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:52 TULSA 29 2:38 5 11 Punt
10:33 TULSA 50 2:20 6 50 TD
5:52 HOU 45 3:01 6 25 FG
0:52 TULSA 35 0:52 3 4 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 HOU 15 5:10 12 75 FG Miss
4:34 HOU 16 3:20 6 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 HOU 17 4:29 11 72 FG
3:58 HOU 25 2:01 5 75 TD
0:23 HOU 34 0:23 3 27 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 HOU 29 2:40 5 12 Punt
9:06 TULSA 47 2:24 7 44 FG
5:56 HOU 33 2:46 7 46 INT
1:00 HOU 32 1:08 3 -11 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 HOU 13 1:41 3 1 Punt
8:13 HOU 17 2:21 4 16 Punt
2:51 HOU 25 1:59 8 69 FG

HOU
Cougars
 - Missed FG (12 plays, 75 yards, 5:10 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU End Zone. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Rangel at HOU 15.
+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 15
(14:55 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by K.Carter at HOU 15. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at HOU 33.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(14:33 - 1st) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by TSA at HOU 34.
No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 34
(14:00 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
+30 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 34
(13:51 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at TSA 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 36
(13:10 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 36. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 36. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Sawyer at TSA 35.
Sack
2 & 9 - HOU 35
(12:35 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at TSA 41 for -6 yards (O.Ostroski)
+14 YD
3 & 15 - HOU 41
(11:51 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 41. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 41. Gain of 14 yards. N.Dell ran out of bounds.
+15 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 27
(11:22 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 27. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wallace at TSA 12.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 12
(10:43 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 12. Catch made by C.Trahan at TSA 12. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Powers; V.Malone at TSA 10.
No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 10
(10:06 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 10
(10:01 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
No Good
4 & 8 - HOU 17
(9:54 - 1st) K.Ramsey 27 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (5 plays, -1 yards, 2:13 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(9:50 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 26 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at TSA 26.
+5 YD
2 & 4 - TULSA 26
(9:29 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at TSA 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 31
(9:04 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 31. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 31. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TSA 33.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 33
(8:30 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TSA 33.
Sack
3 & 8 - TULSA 33
(7:54 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 19 for -14 yards (G.Vaughn)
Punt
4 & 22 - TULSA 19
(7:37 - 1st) L.Wilson punts 49 yards to HOU 32 Center-TSA. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 32. N.Dell for 68 yards TOUCHDOWN.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 66 yards, 2:39 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(7:18 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.
Kickoff
(7:18 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 62 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA 3. K.Benjamin returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Nelson at TSA 23.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 23
(7:12 - 1st) B.Braxton rushed to TSA 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; D.Jones at TSA 23.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 23
(6:35 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for TSA.
+44 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 23
(6:26 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 33. Catch made by M.Jones at HOU 33. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by HOU at HOU 33. PENALTY on HOU-A.Bell Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 33
(6:05 - 1st) S.Anderson rushed to HOU 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 29.
+12 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 29
(5:38 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 29. Catch made by I.Epps at HOU 29. Gain of 12 yards. I.Epps ran out of bounds.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 17
(5:17 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 17. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 11.
No Gain
2 & 4 - TULSA 11
(4:48 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 11
(4:43 - 1st) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - TULSA 19
(4:39 - 1st) Z.Long 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.

HOU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 84 yards, 3:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:34 - 1st) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU End Zone. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.O'Keefe at HOU 16.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16
(4:29 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to HOU 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Rogers at HOU 19.
No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 19
(3:48 - 1st) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Carter.
+53 YD
3 & 7 - HOU 19
(3:41 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 19. Catch made by P.Sawyer at HOU 19. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 28.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 28
(3:02 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-L.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted.
-5 YD
1 & 15 - HOU 33
(2:45 - 1st) T.Henry rushed to TSA 38 for -5 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; G.Sawyer at TSA 38.
+11 YD
2 & 20 - HOU 38
(2:06 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by S.Sneed at TSA 38. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Carlisle at TSA 27.
+27 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 27
(1:21 - 1st) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 27. Gain of 27 yards. M.Golden for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
PAT Good
(1:14 - 1st) K.Ramsey extra point is good.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 58 yards, 3:35 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:14 - 1st) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(1:14 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; T.Payne at TSA 27.
+12 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 27
(0:33 - 1st) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 27. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 27. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Green at TSA 39.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 39
(0:09 - 1st) D.Prince rushed to TSA 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by N.Ceaser at TSA 37.
+38 YD
2 & 12 - TULSA 37
(15:00 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 37. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 37. Gain of 38 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Rogers at HOU 25.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(14:37 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to HOU 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; A.Bell at HOU 26.
No Gain
2 & 11 - TULSA 26
(13:59 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
+11 YD
3 & 11 - TULSA 26
(13:53 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 26. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 26. Gain of 11 yards. K.Stokes ran out of bounds.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 15
(13:40 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
-2 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 15
(13:26 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 15. Catch made by M.Jones at HOU 15. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Rogers at HOU 17.
No Gain
3 & 12 - TULSA 17
(12:50 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - TULSA 25
(12:44 - 2nd) Z.Long 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.

HOU
Cougars
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 72 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:39 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 54 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU 11. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Bullock at HOU 17.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17
(12:33 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by TSA at HOU 19.
+11 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 19
(11:55 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 19. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 19. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Wright at HOU 30.
+22 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 30
(11:23 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to TSA 48 for 22 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; D.Jackson at TSA 48.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48
(10:40 - 2nd) B.Campbell rushed to TSA 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at TSA 49.
+15 YD
2 & 11 - HOU 49
(10:02 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 49. Catch made by K.Carter at TSA 49. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wallace at TSA 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(9:23 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Sneed.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 34
(9:14 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 34. Catch made by M.Golden at TSA 34. Gain of 14 yards. M.Golden FUMBLES forced by T.Carlisle. Fumble RECOVERED by HOU-HOU at TSA 34. Tackled by TSA at TSA 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 20
(9:04 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
Penalty
2 & 10 - HOU 20
(8:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-B.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
2 & 15 - HOU 25
(8:27 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
No Gain
3 & 15 - HOU 25
(8:20 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for K.Walker.
Field Goal
4 & 15 - HOU 32
(8:14 - 2nd) K.Ramsey 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 70 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:10 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 64 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA 1. M.Shoulders returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Payne; N.Guzman at TSA 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 30
(8:03 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 30
(8:00 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 30. Catch made by S.Anderson at TSA 30. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at TSA 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 44
(7:45 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 44
(7:39 - 2nd) S.Anderson rushed to HOU 35 for 21 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 35.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(7:20 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 35
(7:18 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 35. Catch made by K.Benjamin at HOU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Ceaser at HOU 30.
+25 YD
3 & 5 - TULSA 30
(6:43 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 30. Catch made by J.Santana at HOU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Owens at HOU 5.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULSA 5
(6:13 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to HOU 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; A.Bell at HOU 3.
Penalty
2 & Goal - TULSA 3
(5:46 - 2nd) PENALTY on TSA-TSA False Start 5 yards accepted.
+6 YD
2 & Goal - TULSA 8
(5:29 - 2nd) B.Braxton scrambles to HOU 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at HOU 2.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - TULSA 2
(4:38 - 2nd) D.Prince rushed to HOU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; A.Bell at HOU 1.
+1 YD
4 & Goal - TULSA 1
(4:02 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 1. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 1. Gain of 1 yards. K.Stokes for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(3:58 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.

HOU
Cougars
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:58 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 64 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU 1. Fair catch by J.Rogers.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(3:58 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for T.Henry.
+44 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25
(3:51 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to TSA 31 for 44 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at TSA 31.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31
(3:26 - 2nd) T.Henry rushed to TSA 35 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Solomon at TSA 35.
+22 YD
2 & 14 - HOU 35
(2:41 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 35. Catch made by S.Brown at TSA 35. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at TSA 13.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13
(2:03 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 13. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 13. Gain of 13 yards. N.Dell for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:57 - 2nd) K.Ramsey extra point is good.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Touchdown (7 plays, 77 yards, 1:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:57 - 2nd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA End Zone. M.Shoulders returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TSA 23.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TULSA 23
(1:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on HOU-M.Nunnery Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 38
(1:51 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 38. Catch made by D.Prince at TSA 38. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by N.Ceaser at TSA 39.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 39
(1:45 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 39
(1:42 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(1:29 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 45
(1:17 - 2nd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for D.Prince. PENALTY on TSA-W.Farniok Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards declined.
+8 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 45
(1:17 - 2nd) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by D.Prince at HOU 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at HOU 37.
+37 YD
4 & 2 - TULSA 37
(0:34 - 2nd) B.Braxton rushed to HOU End Zone for 37 yards. B.Braxton for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:23 - 2nd) Z.Long extra point is good.

HOU
Cougars
 - End of Half (3 plays, 27 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:23 - 2nd) T.Tipton kicks 41 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU 24. M.Byrnes returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Davis; G.Sawyer at HOU 34.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(0:18 - 2nd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 34. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at HOU 44.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(0:10 - 2nd) C.Tune scrambles to TSA 39 for 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Solomon at TSA 39.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(0:01 - 2nd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 75 yards, 2:00 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for J.Santana.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 25
(14:56 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by I.Epps at TSA 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at TSA 32.
+3 YD
3 & 3 - TULSA 32
(14:28 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by M.Jones at TSA 32. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mwaniki at TSA 35.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 35
(14:06 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at TSA 39.
+9 YD
2 & 6 - TULSA 39
(13:29 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 39. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TSA 48.
+52 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 48
(13:09 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 48. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 48. Gain of 52 yards. J.Santana for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:00 - 3rd) Z.Long extra point is good.

HOU
Cougars
 - Punt (5 plays, 12 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:00 - 3rd) T.Tipton kicks 59 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU 6. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by H.Rangel at HOU 29.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 29
(12:53 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 32 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Terry at HOU 32.
+7 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 32
(12:20 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 39 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at HOU 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39
(11:47 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 45 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Terry at HOU 45.
-4 YD
2 & 4 - HOU 45
(11:14 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 45. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at HOU 41.
No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 41
(10:33 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 41
(10:28 - 3rd) L.Wilkins punts 46 yards to TSA 13 Center-HOU. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 13. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at TSA 13.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (2 plays, -5 yards, 1:14 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 13
(10:20 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin at TSA 11.
No Gain
2 & 12 - TULSA 11
(9:41 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
3 & 12 - TULSA
(9:33 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 8 for -3 yards (HOU) B.Braxton FUMBLES forced by D.Jones. Fumble RECOVERED by TSA-W.Farniok at TSA 8. Tackled by HOU at TSA 8. PENALTY on HOU-G.Vaughn Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on TSA-C.Baah Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play.
Punt
4 & 15 - TULSA 8
(9:18 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 39 yards to TSA 47 Center-TSA. Fair catch by J.Rogers.

HOU
Cougars
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 47
(9:06 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 47. Catch made by T.Henry at TSA 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at TSA 40.
+26 YD
2 & 3 - HOU 40
(8:38 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 40. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 40. Gain of 26 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Wallace at TSA 14.
+10 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 14
(8:00 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 14. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 14. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Ray at TSA 4.
+1 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 4
(7:41 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to TSA 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 3.
No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 3
(6:56 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for M.Byrnes.
No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 3
(6:50 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - HOU 10
(6:45 - 3rd) K.Ramsey 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:42 - 3rd) B.Baxa kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to the TSA End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(6:42 - 3rd) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo; D.Mutin at TSA 27.
No Gain
2 & 8 - TULSA 27
(6:16 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for I.Epps.
No Gain
3 & 8 - TULSA 27
(6:10 - 3rd) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for M.Jones.
Punt
4 & 8 - TULSA 27
(6:03 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 40 yards to HOU 33 Center-TSA. Fair catch by N.Dell.

HOU
Cougars
 - Interception (7 plays, 46 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 33
(5:56 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 45 for 12 yards. Tackled by L.Wallace at HOU 45.
Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 45
(5:32 - 3rd) PENALTY on HOU-T.Johnson False Start 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 15 - HOU 40
(5:16 - 3rd) B.Campbell rushed to HOU 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Terry at HOU 40.
+20 YD
2 & 15 - HOU 40
(4:31 - 3rd) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 40. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 40. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by G.Sawyer at TSA 40. PENALTY on TSA-G.Sawyer Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was upheld.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:11 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for C.Trahan.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 25
(4:04 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
+4 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 25
(3:59 - 3rd) C.Tune scrambles to TSA 21 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Johnson at TSA 21.
Int
4 & 6 - HOU 21
(3:21 - 3rd) C.Tune pass INTERCEPTED at TSA End Zone. Intercepted by T.Davis at TSA End Zone. Tackled by HOU at TSA End Zone. Touchback.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 2:10 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 20
(3:10 - 3rd) D.Prince rushed to TSA 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Cheeks at TSA 22.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 22
(2:42 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 22. Catch made by D.Prince at TSA 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Neal; A.Green at TSA 25.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - TULSA 25
(1:56 - 3rd) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 25. Catch made by K.Stokes at TSA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by HOU at TSA 29.
Penalty
4 & 1 - TULSA 29
(1:07 - 3rd) PENALTY on TSA-L.Wilson Delay of Game 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 6 - TULSA 24
(1:07 - 3rd) L.Wilson punts 44 yards to HOU 32 Center-TSA. Fair catch by N.Dell.

HOU
Cougars
 - Punt (3 plays, -11 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 32
(1:00 - 3rd) T.Henry rushed to HOU 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright; D.Jackson at HOU 35.
No Gain
2 & 7 - HOU 35
(0:37 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for S.Brown.
Sack
3 & 7 - HOU 35
(0:30 - 3rd) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune sacked at HOU 21 for -14 yards (O.Ostroski)
Punt
4 & 21 - HOU 21
(15:00 - 4th) L.Wilkins punts 50 yards to TSA 29 Center-HOU. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 29. Tackled by D.Griffin-Taylor at TSA 29.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Punt (5 plays, 11 yards, 2:38 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 29
(14:52 - 4th) B.Braxton scrambles to TSA 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Payne at TSA 32.
+17 YD
2 & 7 - TULSA 32
(14:15 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to TSA 32. Catch made by J.Santana at TSA 32. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by G.Owens; T.Payne at TSA 49.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 49
(13:50 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for K.Stokes.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 49
(13:44 - 4th) S.Anderson rushed to TSA 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at TSA 48.
No Gain
3 & 11 - TULSA 48
(13:03 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton sacked at TSA 40 for -8 yards (A.Bell; L.Bankston)
Punt
4 & 19 - TULSA 40
(12:23 - 4th) L.Wilson punts 47 yards to HOU 13 Center-TSA. N.Dell returned punt from the HOU 13. Tackled by K.Solomon at HOU 13.

HOU
Cougars
 - Punt (3 plays, 1 yards, 1:41 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13
(12:14 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 13. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 13. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at HOU 11.
+3 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 11
(11:39 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Wright at HOU 14.
No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 14
(10:50 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
Punt
4 & 9 - HOU 14
(10:44 - 4th) L.Wilkins punts 48 yards to TSA 38 Center-HOU. K.Stokes returned punt from the TSA 38. Tackled by M.Byrnes; C.Nelson at TSA 50.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Touchdown (6 plays, 50 yards, 2:20 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 50
(10:33 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to HOU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by H.Ajijolaiya at HOU 48.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TULSA 48
(9:56 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to HOU 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Bell at HOU 41.
+16 YD
3 & 1 - TULSA 41
(9:34 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to HOU 25 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 25.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 25
(9:02 - 4th) B.Braxton rushed to HOU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 25.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TULSA 25
(8:27 - 4th) B.Braxton steps back to pass. B.Braxton pass incomplete intended for E.Hall.
+25 YD
3 & 10 - TULSA 25
(8:20 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by J.Santana at HOU 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Santana for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:13 - 4th) Z.Long extra point is good.

HOU
Cougars
 - Punt (4 plays, 16 yards, 2:21 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU End Zone. J.Rogers returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Ellis at HOU 17.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 17
(8:07 - 4th) C.Tune rushed to HOU 34 for 17 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at HOU 34.
No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 34
(7:39 - 4th) T.Henry rushed to HOU 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Goodlow at HOU 34.
No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 34
(7:04 - 4th) C.Tune scrambles to HOU 36 for yards. Tackled by J.Terry at HOU 36. PENALTY on HOU-L.Robinson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
2 & 20 - HOU 24
(6:36 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
+9 YD
3 & 20 - HOU 24
(6:28 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 24. Catch made by B.Campbell at HOU 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at HOU 33.
Punt
4 & 11 - HOU 33
(5:58 - 4th) L.Wilkins punts 12 yards to HOU 45 Center-HOU. Out of bounds.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 25 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - TULSA 45
(5:52 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 45. Catch made by K.Stokes at HOU 45. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 45.
+21 YD
2 & 10 - TULSA 45
(5:10 - 4th) B.Braxton scrambles to HOU 24 for 21 yards. Tackled by G.Owens at HOU 24.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 24
(4:30 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to HOU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 23.
No Gain
2 & 9 - TULSA 23
(3:46 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to HOU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Williams at HOU 23.
+3 YD
3 & 9 - TULSA 23
(3:02 - 4th) B.Braxton pass complete to HOU 22. Catch made by N.Rempert at HOU 22. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Emery at HOU 20.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - TULSA 28
(2:55 - 4th) Z.Long 38 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TSA Holder-TSA.

HOU
Cougars
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 69 yards, 1:59 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:51 - 4th) T.Tipton kicks 65 yards from TSA 35 to the HOU End Zone. Touchback.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25
(2:51 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 25. Catch made by N.Dell at HOU 25. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by T.Carlisle at HOU 34.
+7 YD
2 & 1 - HOU 34
(2:27 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 34. Catch made by T.Henry at HOU 34. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Davis at HOU 41.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 41
(2:05 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to HOU 41. Catch made by S.Brown at HOU 41. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 44.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 44
(1:49 - 4th) C.Tune pass complete to TSA 44. Catch made by N.Dell at TSA 44. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by B.Powers at TSA 11.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 11
(1:28 - 4th) T.Henry rushed to TSA 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Solomon; J.Wright at TSA 6.
No Gain
2 & Goal - HOU 6
(1:06 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for HOU.
No Gain
3 & Goal - HOU 6
(1:00 - 4th) C.Tune steps back to pass. C.Tune pass incomplete intended for N.Dell.
Field Goal
4 & 5 - HOU 13
(0:55 - 4th) K.Ramsey 23 yard field goal attempt is good Center-HOU Holder-HOU.

TLSA
Golden Hurricane
 - End of Game (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:52 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:52 - 4th) K.Ramsey kicks onside 13 from HOU 35 to HOU 48. K.Stokes returns the kickoff. Tackled by HOU at HOU 46.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TULSA 46
(0:51 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to HOU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Nwankwo at HOU 45.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - TULSA 45
(0:45 - 4th) D.Prince rushed to HOU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Mutin; J.Neal at HOU 40.
No Gain
3 & 4 - TULSA 40
(0:37 - 4th) B.Braxton kneels at the HOU 42.
