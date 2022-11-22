|
|OKLA
|TXTECH
Oklahoma, Texas Tech 'due' for vintage performances
Not that long ago, there was a time when a meeting between Oklahoma and Texas Tech meant plenty of offensive firepower.
The 2016 meeting featuring Baker Mayfield, at quarterback for the Sooners, against the Red Raiders' Patrick Mahomes, set a handful of NCAA records.
But entering Saturday's regular-season finale between the teams at Lubbock, Texas, offensive consistency is a problem area.
Proven capable of explosive plays, each team also has encountered flattening lulls.
While the two rank second and third in the Big 12 in total offense, they're seventh and eighth in the league in scoring offense.
"We've been due," Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. "It's not always perfect. There are a bunch of things to clean up."
The Sooners (6-5, 3-5 Big 12) showed their explosiveness early last week, turning in one of the most productive quarters in program history in building a 28-0 lead over Oklahoma State.
Then the offense went dormant, with only two first downs in the second half.
Oklahoma was able to win that game thanks to its defense, which Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley said is starting to look much more like the defenses Sooners coach Brent Venables had at Clemson.
"These last two to three weeks, they started to play a lot better defense, going kind of back to this basic stuff they were doing there at Clemson, but they're very multiple, they're a high-pressure team. They're going to blitz you."
Texas Tech (6-4, 4-4) has won back-to-back games for the first time since the first two games of the season.
In the first four games of conference play, the Red Raiders averaged nearly 520 yards per game. Since, they've averaged just more than 350 yards.
They were held to just 246 total yards in last week's 14-10 win over Iowa State.
Tyler Shough is expected to make his third consecutive start at quarterback for Texas Tech.
"Tyler's done a good job of coming in and doing what we thought," Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said. "He's getting closer and closer to where we really know who he is and what he can be. But Behren (Morton) will be ready to go."
Morton hasn't played since Nov. 5.
The Sooners have won the last 10 meetings between the programs. Texas Tech has not beaten Oklahoma in Lubbock since 2009.
--Field Level Media
|
D. Gabriel
8 QB
449 PaYds, 6 PaTDs, INT, 21 RuYds
|
T. Shough
12 QB
436 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, 44 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|30
|Rushing
|11
|11
|Passing
|12
|19
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-18
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|672
|599
|Total Plays
|88
|96
|Avg Gain
|7.6
|6.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|210
|163
|Rush Attempts
|45
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|462
|436
|Comp. - Att.
|30-43
|31-51
|Yards Per Pass
|9.8
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|4-31
|9-62
|Touchdowns
|6
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|6
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.0
|6-47.2
|Return Yards
|32
|4
|Punts - Returns
|1-18
|2-4
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-14
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|462
|PASS YDS
|436
|210
|RUSH YDS
|163
|
|672
|TOTAL YDS
|599
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|28/40
|449
|6
|1
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|28
|161
|0
|24
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|7
|21
|0
|16
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|6
|14
|0
|9
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|1
|13
|0
|13
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|1
|2
|0
|2
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|1
|0
|0
|0
L. Bunkley-Shelton 6 WR
|L. Bunkley-Shelton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|8
|5
|162
|2
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|5
|3
|123
|1
|61
B. Willis 9 TE
|B. Willis
|8
|7
|74
|2
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|8
|6
|55
|0
|24
J. Farooq 3 WR
|J. Farooq
|7
|4
|20
|1
|
D. Gabriel 8 QB
|D. Gabriel
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
E. Gray 0 RB
|E. Gray
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
J. Barnes 2 RB
|J. Barnes
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
C. Coldon 22 DB
|C. Coldon
|9-2
|0.0
|
D. Stutsman 28 LB
|D. Stutsman
|8-8
|0.0
|0
B. Bowman 5 DB
|B. Bowman
|4-2
|0.0
|0
D. White 23 LB
|D. White
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|3-5
|0.0
|0
W. Washington 0 DB
|W. Washington
|3-2
|0.0
|0
E. Downs 40 DL
|E. Downs
|3-1
|0.0
|0
K. Lawrence 12 DB
|K. Lawrence
|3-6
|0.0
|0
J. Broiles 25 DB
|J. Broiles
|2-4
|0.0
|0
M. Stripling 33 DL
|M. Stripling
|2-0
|0.0
|0
J. Redmond 31 DL
|J. Redmond
|1-2
|1.0
|0
T. Morrison 6 DB
|T. Morrison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
J. Laulu 8 DL
|J. Laulu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Grimes 14 DL
|R. Grimes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
D. Harmon 17 DB
|D. Harmon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
S. Whitter 13 LB
|S. Whitter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
Z. Schmit 34 K
|Z. Schmit
|2/3
|42
|6/6
|12
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
M. Turk 37 P
|M. Turk
|3
|51.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|22
|86
|2
|
T. Shough 12 QB
|T. Shough
|9
|44
|0
|19
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|12
|26
|0
|6
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1
|6
|1
|6
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Bradley 9 WR
|J. Bradley
|13
|8
|173
|1
|44
N. Martinez I 20 WR
|N. Martinez I
|8
|4
|62
|0
|24
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|5
|4
|61
|0
|34
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|9
|6
|54
|0
|19
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|4
|3
|35
|0
|24
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|3
|22
|0
|11
D. Smith 7 QB
|D. Smith
|1
|1
|15
|1
|15
B. Cupp 88 TE
|B. Cupp
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
K. Eldridge 6 LB
|K. Eldridge
|11-3
|1.0
|0
R. Pearson Jr. 2 DB
|R. Pearson Jr.
|9-1
|0.0
|0
R. Williams 0 DB
|R. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
M. Waters 9 DB
|M. Waters
|5-2
|0.0
|0
K. Merriweather 1 LB
|K. Merriweather
|5-2
|0.0
|0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|3-1
|0.0
|0
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|3-3
|0.0
|1
J. Pierre 8 LB
|J. Pierre
|3-0
|0.0
|0
M. Dunlap 24 DB
|M. Dunlap
|2-0
|0.0
|0
T. Elston Jr. 17 DB
|T. Elston Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
T. Bradford Jr. 97 DL
|T. Bradford Jr.
|2-1
|1.0
|0
T. Matthews 32 LB
|T. Matthews
|1-0
|0.0
|0
V. Scott 42 DL
|V. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
I. Smith 59 LB
|I. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
X. White 14 WR
|X. White
|1-0
|0.0
|0
R. Wooten 51 LB
|R. Wooten
|1-0
|0.0
|0
W. Wright 70 OL
|W. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
J. Adedire 43 DL
|J. Adedire
|1-3
|1.0
|0
D. Moore 11 LB
|D. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
B. Bedwell 25 RB
|B. Bedwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|3/3
|43
|4/5
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. McNamara 31 P
|A. McNamara
|6
|47.2
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
M. Price 1 WR
|M. Price
|2
|2.0
|2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by T.Morrison at OKL 33.
|-10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(14:49 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 43 for -10 yards. S.Thompson FUMBLES forced by OKL. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-E.Downs at OKL 43. Tackled by W.Wright at TT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 45(14:38 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by J.Farooq at TT 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at TT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:54 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:51 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at TT 37.
|+37 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 37(13:32 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 37. Gain of 37 yards. M.Mims for 37 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:19 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:19 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:19 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TXTECH 33(13:01 - 1st) S.Thompson rushed to TT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:50 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:45 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for B.Cupp.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:40 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:33 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to OKL 13 Center-TT. M.Mims returned punt from the OKL 13. Tackled by L.Hullaby at OKL 31. PENALTY on OKL-J.Kanak Defensive Holding 6 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 7(12:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 7. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 7. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at OKL 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 16(12:12 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Bradford at OKL 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(11:57 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at OKL 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(11:30 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 37. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at OKL 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 38(11:28 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 43 for 19 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(10:56 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 43(10:54 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 43. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 26.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 26(10:33 - 1st) D.Gabriel rushed to TT 16 for 10 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 16.
|Sack
1 & 10 - OKLA 16(10:20 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at TT 17 for -1 yards (K.Eldridge)
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 17(9:50 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 7 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 7.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - OKLA 7(9:26 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 7. Catch made by B.Willis at TT 7. Gain of 7 yards. B.Willis for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:24 - 1st) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:24 - 1st) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.West at TT 9.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 9(9:19 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson False Start 4 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 14 - TXTECH 5(9:19 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by X.White at TT 5. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 9(8:49 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by M.Price at TT 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at TT 16.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TXTECH 16(8:26 - 1st) PENALTY on TT-B.Boyd False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TXTECH 11(8:07 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough sacked at TT 2 for -9 yards (J.Redmond)
|Punt
4 & 17 - TXTECH 2(7:39 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to OKL 49 Center-TT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(7:22 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 49. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 34.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(7:02 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 34. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 29. Catch made by J.Barnes at TT 34. Gain of 5 yards.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - OKLA 29(6:45 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops. PENALTY on TT-M.Waters Defensive Pass Interference 14 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(6:40 - 1st) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for E.Gray.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 14(6:37 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to TT 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 12.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLA 12(6:03 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by D.Stoops at TT 12. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 12.
|No Gain
4 & 8 - OKLA 12(5:15 - 1st) M.Turk steps back to pass. M.Turk pass incomplete intended for B.Willis.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(5:05 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TT 13.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 13(4:36 - 1st) T.Shough pass complete to TT 13. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 13. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(4:01 - 1st) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(4:14 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 8 - TXTECH 36(3:40 - 1st) T.Brooks rushed to TT 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 39.
|Punt
4 & 5 - TXTECH 39(3:00 - 1st) A.McNamara punts 49 yards to OKL 12 Center-TT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(2:51 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 12. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 12. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at OKL 13.
|-2 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 13(2:24 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by T.Elston at OKL 11.
|+13 YD
3 & 11 - OKLA 11(1:46 - 1st) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 11. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 11. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by TT at OKL 24. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(1:21 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Elston at OKL 32.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 32(1:04 - 1st) E.Gray rushed to OKL 44 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at OKL 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(0:22 - 1st) L.Bunkley-Shelton rushed to OKL 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pierre at OKL 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 44(0:08 - 1st) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Adedire; K.Merriweather at OKL 45.
|+30 YD
3 & 9 - OKLA 45(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 45. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 45. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 25. PENALTY on TT-M.Dunlap Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(14:53 - 2nd) D.Gabriel rushed to TT 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 18. PENALTY on TT-K.Eldridge Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 9(14:30 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by B.Willis at TT 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by M.Dunlap at TT 6.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 6(14:07 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to TT 4 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 4.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OKLA 4(13:49 - 2nd) PENALTY on OKL-A.Harrison False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - OKLA 9(13:22 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 9. Catch made by M.Mims at TT 9. Gain of yards. M.Mims for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on OKL-T.Wease Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 24 - OKLA 24(13:15 - 2nd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|Field Goal
4 & 24 - OKLA 31(13:08 - 2nd) Z.Schmit 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:04 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(13:04 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 37 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Grimes at TT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(12:53 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 37(12:24 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; C.Coldon at TT 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - TXTECH 41(12:00 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at TT 43.
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 43(11:44 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; B.Bowman at TT 50.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(11:25 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 50. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 50. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at OKL 16.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 16(10:42 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to OKL 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 10(10:20 - 2nd) T.Brooks rushed to OKL 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman; D.Stutsman at OKL 7.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - TXTECH 7(10:02 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 7. Catch made by M.Price at OKL 7. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at OKL 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TXTECH 1(9:49 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Hutchings.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 1(9:49 - 2nd) J.Hutchings rushed to OKL End Zone for 1 yards. J.Hutchings for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(9:42 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:45 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 57 yards from TT 35 to the OKL 8. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. Tackled by TT at OKL 8.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 8(9:45 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by R.Wooten at OKL 7.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 7(9:25 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 8 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at OKL 8.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 8(9:11 - 2nd) J.Barnes rushed to OKL 17 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at OKL 17.
|Punt
4 & 1 - OKLA 17(8:25 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 56 yards to TT 27 Center-OKL. Downed by J.Farooq.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(7:40 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by OKL at TT 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 30(7:28 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by OKL at TT 36.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - TXTECH 36(7:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on TT-M.Mills False Start 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TXTECH 31(7:00 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TXTECH 31(6:46 - 2nd) A.McNamara punts 46 yards to OKL 23 Center-TT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 2nd) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(6:25 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(6:20 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; D.Stutsman at TT 39.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(6:08 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by W.Washington at TT 46.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - TXTECH 46(5:44 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by M.Price at TT 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; T.Morrison at OKL 48.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 48(4:32 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 48. Catch made by J.Bradley at OKL 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon; D.Stutsman at OKL 39.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 39(3:35 - 2nd) T.Shough scrambles to OKL 30 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.White at OKL 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 30(3:18 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for T.Brooks.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 30(3:16 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by J.Bradley at OKL 30. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Morrison at OKL 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(2:59 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 14. Catch made by T.Brooks at OKL 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 6(2:45 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL End Zone for 6 yards. S.Thompson for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:37 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:09 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 57 yards from TT 35 to the OKL 8. J.Farooq returns the kickoff. J.Farooq FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by OKL-G.Freeman at OKL 14. Tackled by TT at OKL 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(3:09 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at OKL 18.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 18(2:48 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; K.Eldridge at OKL 20.
|Int
3 & 4 - OKLA 20(2:37 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass INTERCEPTED at OKL 29. Intercepted by D.Taylor-Demerson at OKL 29. Tackled by OKL at OKL 29.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(2:16 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; S.Whitter at OKL 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 24(1:35 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 24. Catch made by S.Thompson at OKL 24. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; D.Ugwoegbu at OKL 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(1:25 - 2nd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 6 for 8 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.Stutsman at OKL 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TXTECH 6(1:18 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to OKL End Zone for 6 yards. D.Smith for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 2nd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 2nd) T.Wolff kicks 53 yards from TT 35 to the OKL 12. Fair catch by G.Freeman.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:28 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at OKL 30.
|-5 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 30(1:17 - 2nd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by J.Farooq at OKL 30. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; A.Frye at OKL 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:08 - 2nd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings; T.Bradford at OKL 26.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OKLA 26(1:04 - 2nd) M.Turk punts 54 yards to TT 20 Center-OKL. M.Price returned punt from the TT 20. Tackled by D.Graham; D.Harmon at TT 22. PENALTY on TT-J.Sparkman Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 12(0:48 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 12. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 12. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 22(0:33 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TXTECH 22(0:31 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for M.Price.
|+24 YD
3 & 10 - TXTECH 22(0:29 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 22. Catch made by S.Thompson at TT 22. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Lawrence at TT 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:19 - 2nd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for S.Thompson.
|+43 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:18 - 2nd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 46. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 46. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(0:07 - 2nd) T.Shough spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
2 & 10 - TXTECH 19(0:04 - 2nd) T.Wolff 29 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 49 for 24 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; T.Elston at OKL 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 49(14:40 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 49(14:35 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to TT 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by M.Waters; J.Adedire at TT 43.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 43(14:17 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to TT 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:46 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Barnes.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:37 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by D.Stoops at TT 38. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Pearson at TT 35.
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 35(13:29 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to TT 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather; K.Eldridge at TT 32.
|Sack
4 & 4 - OKLA 32(12:54 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at TT 38 for -6 yards (T.Bradford)
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(12:47 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 38. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles at OKL 29.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 29(12:28 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 29. Catch made by S.Thompson at OKL 29. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.White at OKL 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 28(12:00 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 22 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Broiles; D.Stutsman at OKL 22.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 22(11:37 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 22. Catch made by N.Martinez at OKL 22. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TXTECH 7(10:59 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL End Zone for 7 yards. S.Thompson for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(10:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-C.Rogers False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(10:52 - 3rd) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(10:52 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at OKL 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(10:39 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at OKL 39.
|+61 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 39(10:20 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 39. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 39. Gain of 61 yards. T.Wease for 61 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 3rd) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 3rd) Z.Schmit kicks 62 yards from OKL 35 to the TT 3. J.Brown returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Turk; T.West at TT 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(10:04 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling at TT 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TXTECH 23(9:46 - 3rd) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for X.White.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TXTECH 23(9:42 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at TT 28.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TXTECH 28(9:01 - 3rd) A.McNamara punts 52 yards to OKL 20 Center-TT. Fair catch by M.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(8:51 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 43 for 23 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at OKL 43.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(8:36 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hutchings at OKL 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 49(8:05 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to TT 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 48(7:45 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to TT 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 43.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(7:26 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 43. Catch made by B.Willis at TT 43. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Eldridge at TT 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 39(7:10 - 3rd) J.Barnes rushed to TT 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge; J.Adedire at TT 38.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 38(6:25 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to TT 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 35.
|-3 YD
4 & 2 - OKLA 35(6:12 - 3rd) D.Gabriel rushed to TT 38 for -3 yards. Tackled by M.Waters at TT 38.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(6:06 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to TT 38. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 38. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by OKL at OKL 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(5:50 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; E.Downs at OKL 39.
|+19 YD
2 & 11 - TXTECH 39(5:27 - 3rd) T.Shough scrambles to OKL 20 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at OKL 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 20(4:58 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to OKL 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by W.Washington; D.Stutsman at OKL 17.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - TXTECH 17(4:25 - 3rd) T.Brooks rushed to OKL 13 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Bowman at OKL 13.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 13(3:47 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to OKL 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kelley at OKL 10.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(3:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on TT-J.Jackson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 15(2:53 - 3rd) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 15. Catch made by D.Smith at OKL 15. Gain of 15 yards. D.Smith for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:46 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. X.White rushed to OKL 3 for yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:46 - 3rd) T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to the OKL End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(2:46 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at OKL 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 26(2:30 - 3rd) E.Gray rushed to OKL 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Smith at OKL 30.
|+18 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 30(1:55 - 3rd) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 30. Catch made by D.Stoops at OKL 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at OKL 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(1:40 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - OKLA 48(1:34 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for J.Farooq.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - OKLA 48(1:27 - 3rd) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for M.Mims.
|Punt
4 & 10 - OKLA 48(1:22 - 3rd) M.Turk punts 43 yards to TT 9 Center-OKL. M.Price returned punt from the TT 9. M.Price ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 11(1:12 - 3rd) T.Shough rushed to TT 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TT 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 20(0:33 - 3rd) S.Thompson rushed to TT 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TT 25.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Redmond; K.Lawrence at TT 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(14:36 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by B.Cupp at TT 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence; D.White at TT 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 36(13:56 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TT 37.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - TXTECH 27(13:21 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - TXTECH 27(13:15 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|Punt
4 & 19 - TXTECH 37(13:10 - 4th) A.McNamara punts 38 yards to OKL 25 Center-TT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
1 & 10 - OKLA(13:02 - 4th) OKL pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by M.Mims at OKL 25. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by TT at TT 37. PENALTY on OKL-OKL Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. PENALTY on TT-TT Defensive Offside 5 yards offset. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:48 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to OKL 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at OKL 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:00 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 25. Catch made by E.Gray at OKL 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Moore at OKL 30.
|+16 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 30(11:46 - 4th) D.Gabriel rushed to OKL 46 for 16 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at OKL 46.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 46(11:13 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by T.Wease at OKL 46. Gain of 49 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 5. PENALTY on TT-R.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - OKLA 5(10:55 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to TT 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Merriweather at TT 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - OKLA 5(10:40 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 5. Catch made by B.Willis at TT 5. Gain of 5 yards. B.Willis for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:37 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:37 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:37 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to TT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Lawrence at TT 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:00 - 4th) T.Shough scrambles to TT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu at TT 29.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TXTECH 29(9:35 - 4th) PENALTY on OKL-W.Washington Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 34(9:17 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to TT 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at TT 37.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(9:05 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by M.Price at TT 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; K.Lawrence at OKL 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(8:50 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 44. Catch made by J.Bradley at OKL 44. Gain of 44 yards. J.Bradley for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:43 - 4th) T.Wolff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:43 - 4th) T.Wolff kicks 62 yards from TT 35 to the OKL 3. Fair catch by J.Farooq.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(8:43 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for D.Stoops.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 25(8:36 - 4th) J.Farooq rushed to OKL 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson at OKL 38.
|+37 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(8:15 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to OKL 38. Catch made by B.Willis at OKL 38. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 25.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(7:52 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by D.Stoops at TT 25. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by D.Taylor-Demerson; R.Pearson at TT 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OKLA 1(7:29 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 1. Catch made by J.Farooq at TT 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Farooq for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:24 - 4th) Z.Schmit extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:24 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(7:24 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by N.Martinez at TT 25. Gain of 2 yards. N.Martinez ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 27(7:02 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Ugwoegbu; J.Kelley at TT 30.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - TXTECH 30(6:30 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by J.Bradley at TT 30. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by C.Coldon at TT 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(6:15 - 4th) PENALTY on TT-N.Martinez False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 35(5:55 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to TT 31 for -4 yards. Tackled by E.Downs at TT 31.
|Int
2 & 19 - TXTECH 31(5:29 - 4th) T.Shough pass INTERCEPTED at TT 47. Intercepted by C.Coldon at TT 47. Tackled by X.White at TT 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(5:16 - 4th) E.Gray rushed to TT 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Williams at TT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OKLA 30(4:59 - 4th) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel pass incomplete intended for T.Wease.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 30(4:52 - 4th) D.Gabriel pass complete to TT 30. Catch made by E.Gray at TT 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - OKLA 32(4:10 - 4th) Z.Schmit 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:04 - 4th) Z.Schmit kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to the TT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(4:04 - 4th) S.Thompson rushed to TT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; K.Lawrence at TT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TXTECH 26(3:30 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for TT.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 26(3:23 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 26. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at TT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 37(3:05 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for N.Martinez.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 37(3:02 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 37. Catch made by T.Brooks at TT 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by D.White at TT 40.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TXTECH 40(2:42 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for L.Fouonji.
|+14 YD
4 & 7 - TXTECH 40(2:24 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to TT 40. Catch made by L.Fouonji at TT 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by OKL at OKL 46. PENALTY on OKL-C.Coldon Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(2:10 - 4th) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 46. Catch made by M.Price at OKL 46. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by B.Bowman at OKL 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 37(1:51 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to OKL 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 34(1:43 - 4th) T.Shough steps back to pass. T.Shough pass incomplete intended for J.Bradley.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 34(1:34 - 4th) T.Brooks rushed to OKL 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman at OKL 28.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - TXTECH 28(0:58 - 4th) T.Shough rushed to OKL 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Stripling at OKL 25. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - TXTECH 33(0:08 - 4th) T.Wolff 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TT Holder-TT.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(0:00 - 5) D.Stoops pass complete to TT 25. Catch made by D.Gabriel at TT 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by R.Pearson at TT 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 12(0:00 - 5) B.Willis rushed to TT 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Eldridge at TT 10.
|-5 YD
2 & 8 - OKLA 10(0:00 - 5) E.Gray rushed to TT 15 for -5 yards. Tackled by V.Scott at TT 15.
|Sack
3 & 11 - OKLA 15(0:00 - 5) D.Gabriel steps back to pass. D.Gabriel sacked at TT 17 for -2 yards (J.Adedire)
|No Good
4 & 15 - OKLA 24(0:00 - 5) Z.Schmit 34 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-OKL Holder-OKL.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(0:00 - 5) T.Brooks rushed to OKL 23 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Stutsman; J.Redmond at OKL 23.
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 23(0:00 - 5) T.Brooks rushed to OKL 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Laulu at OKL 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - TXTECH 24(0:00 - 5) T.Shough pass complete to OKL 24. Catc