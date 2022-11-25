|
Rogers leads Mississippi State past No. 20 Ole Miss 24-22
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Mississippi State coach Mike Leach admitted the Egg Bowl series with Ole Miss ranks among the nation's elite rivalries in unpredictability.
''Both sides let the other think they'd won it,'' Leach said. ''It was erratic on both sides. Just about the time you think it couldn't get any crazier, it did.''
Will Rogers passed for two touchdowns and Mississippi State stopped a potential game-tying 2-point conversion with 1:25 remaining to preserve a 24-22 Egg Bowl win over No. 20 Mississippi on Thursday night.
''This game had a season's worth of excitement in it,'' Leach said. ''It was a wild game. An up and down game.''
Mississippi State (8-4, 4-4 SEC), which snapped a two-game losing streak in the series, rallied from a 16-7 deficit in the second quarter with a 10-point outburst in the fourth quarter. Massimo Biscardi hit a go-ahead 34-yard field goal before Rogers connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Rara Thomas to build the 24-16 lead with 7:58 remaining.
Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) answered when Jaxson Dart threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dayton Wade with 1:25 left, capping a 99-yard drive and closing within 24-22.
After two Ole Miss timeouts to set up the two-point try, Mississippi State defensive tackle Randy Charlton batted down a shuttle pass from Dart to preserve Mississippi State's the advantage. J.P. Purvis recovered the ensuring onside kick to seal it, setting off a postgame celebration undimmed by steady rain.
''It's a great win. A great win,'' Leach said. ''We responded in some really tough situations. It's a great win for the program, a great win for the players and they're really excited about it.''
Rogers finished 27 of 39 passing for 239 yards, converting 8 of 16 on third down. Jo'quavious Marks led the Bulldogs with 74 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run.
Dart was 30 of 38 passing for 250 yards and two touchdown, including a 2-yard touchdown to J.J. Pegues in the second quarter. Ole Miss was limited to a season-low 331 total yards. Quinshon Judkins had 87 yards on 21 rushes, but the Rebels finished with 74 rushing yards after two sacks.
''Really didn't think we did a really good job coaching in game with adjustments,'' Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. ''Credit Mississippi State, too. They played hard.''
The build up to the Egg Bowl was dominated by conflicting reports whether Kiffin will leave to become head coach at Auburn, replacing Bryan Harsin, who was fired in October.
Kiffin met privately with his team Wednesday confirming his plans to remain. However, WCBI-TV of Columbus, Mississippi, reported Kiffin will be announced as the Auburn head coach as soon as Friday. Kiffin denied the report on social media Wednesday.
When asked in the postgame press conference if he planned on being the head coach at Ole Miss next season, Kiffin simply said, ''Yes I do.''
GAME CHANGING SERIES
Trailing 16-7 with 1:55 remaining in the first half, Mississippi State responded with a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 19-yard pass from Rogers to Lideatrick Griffin, with 8 seconds remaining.
''That was big. We struggled in the first half but mentally that drive helped us fight our way out of it,'' Leach said. ''The drive did a really good job of setting the stage for what we did in the second half.''
Rogers was 8 of 10 passing for 66 yards in the drive, converting twice on third-down situations to pull the Bulldogs within 16-14 at halftime, setting up 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 24-16 lead that proved decisive.
THE TAKEAWAY
Mississippi State: This win checked off a lot of boxes, especially for Mike Leach after consecutive losses in a spirited in-state rivalry.
Since 2020, the Bulldogs have won seven games against AP Top-25 opponents, extended a double-digit streak of bowl appearances and consistently rank among the nation's most productive passing offenses.
Mississippi State tends to fly under the national radar, but in the last two seasons, the Bulldogs are a solid 15-10 overall and 8-8 in the SEC.
Ole Miss: Just over a month ago, the Rebels were 7-0, ranked No. 7 in the AP Poll, mentioned as a dark horse in the CFP conversation and the head coaching status of Lane Kiffin was unquestioned.
The Egg Bowl loss capped a disappointing 1-4 finish. What happened? More importantly, what happens with Lane Kiffin?
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The loss for No. 20 Ole Miss jeopardizes a 29-week streak of holding a slot in the AP Poll. The Rebels advanced to No. 7 before losing four of the final five games.
Mississippi State received votes, but would need a considerable bump to pass eight other similar teams to break into the AP Poll.
UP NEXT
Mississippi State: Awaiting a bowl bid, marking 13 consecutive bowl appearances.
Ole Miss: Awaiting a bowl bid, marking 40 bowl appearances, the third consecutive under Kiffin.
---
W. Rogers
2 QB
239 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -37 RuYds
J. Dart
2 QB
250 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, -4 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|7
|5
|Passing
|12
|13
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|4-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|336
|331
|Total Plays
|77
|77
|Avg Gain
|4.4
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|97
|74
|Rush Attempts
|37
|38
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|1.9
|Yards Passing
|239
|257
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|31-39
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|6-47
|4-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.2
|6-45.0
|Return Yards
|34
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|2-34
|2--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|239
|PASS YDS
|257
|97
|RUSH YDS
|74
|336
|TOTAL YDS
|331
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|27/39
|239
|2
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|14
|76
|1
|32
|
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|12
|73
|0
|24
|
W. Rogers 2 QB
|W. Rogers
|8
|-37
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Johnson 23 RB
|D. Johnson
|9
|8
|46
|0
|18
|
J. Walley 11 WR
|J. Walley
|8
|5
|43
|0
|10
|
R. Harvey 82 WR
|R. Harvey
|5
|5
|43
|0
|16
L. Griffin 5 WR
|L. Griffin
|4
|2
|39
|1
|20
R. Thomas 0 WR
|R. Thomas
|3
|2
|27
|1
|22
C. Ducking 4 WR
|C. Ducking
|2
|2
|17
|0
|15
J. Robinson 18 WR
|J. Robinson
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
J. Marks 7 RB
|J. Marks
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
A. Williams 85 WR
|A. Williams
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
M. Biscardi 29 K
|M. Biscardi
|1/1
|34
|3/3
|6
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
G. Georgopoulos 88 P
|G. Georgopoulos
|3
|47.3
|2
|56
A. Trafford 56 P
|A. Trafford
|2
|47.0
|1
|55
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|23.5
|27
|0
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
Z. Thomas 87 WR
|Z. Thomas
|2
|17.0
|27
|0
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|30/38
|250
|2
|0
|
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1/1
|7
|0
|0
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|21
|87
|0
|17
|
Z. Evans 6 RB
|Z. Evans
|5
|0
|0
|4
J. Dart 2 QB
|J. Dart
|10
|-4
|0
|9
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|2
|-9
|0
|-3
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
D. Wade 19 WR
|D. Wade
|10
|8
|88
|1
|23
M. Heath 8 WR
|M. Heath
|7
|5
|80
|0
|28
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|8
|8
|41
|0
|8
J. Mingo 1 WR
|J. Mingo
|10
|7
|40
|0
|14
Q. Judkins 4 RB
|Q. Judkins
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
J. Robinson 9 WR
|J. Robinson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
J. Pegues 89 DT
|J. Pegues
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
T. Robinson 95 DE
|T. Robinson
|2-0
|2.0
|0
T. Brown 8 LB
|T. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
K. Hill 38 DT
|K. Hill
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Coleman 23 LB
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
O. Reese 3 S
|O. Reese
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
J. Cruz 14 K
|J. Cruz
|3/3
|49
|1/1
|10
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
F. Masin 12 P
|F. Masin
|6
|45.0
|0
|50
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
J. Watkins 11 WR
|J. Watkins
|2
|-0.5
|2
|0
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 52 yards from MSST 35 to the MIS 13. Out of bounds.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 35(15:00 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 35. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(14:42 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 37. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 37. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 29(14:23 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 29. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 29. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 15(14:03 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 15. Catch made by J.Watkins at MSST 15. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MISS 11(13:33 - 1st) J.Dart rushed to MSST 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 11.
|-3 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 11(13:02 - 1st) J.Mingo rushed to MSST 14 for -3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - MISS 22(12:20 - 1st) J.Cruz 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:16 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 53 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST 12. Z.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MSST 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(12:07 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by C.Ducking at MSST 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - MISSST 41(11:35 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MSST 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 42.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - MISSST 42(11:15 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 42. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 42. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 48.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(10:52 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by A.Williams at MIS 48. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 42(10:24 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MIS 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 35.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(9:51 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 35. Catch made by L.Griffin at MIS 35. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 15.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 15(9:24 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MIS 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 10.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 10(8:54 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - MISSST 10(8:51 - 1st) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 10. Catch made by J.Walley at MIS 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(8:18 - 1st) J.Marks rushed to MIS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Marks for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:17 - 1st) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:17 - 1st) B.Raybon kicks 58 yards from MSST 35 to the MIS 7. J.Knox returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSST at MIS 24.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 24(8:11 - 1st) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 23 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 23(7:48 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 23. Catch made by J.Robinson at MIS 23. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 26(7:16 - 1st) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 26(7:12 - 1st) F.Masin punts 50 yards to MSST 24 Center-MIS. Downed by MIS.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 24(6:59 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 26.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISSST 26(6:38 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for R.Thomas.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MISSST 26(6:30 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 14 for -12 yards (T.Robinson)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MISSST 14(5:46 - 1st) G.Georgopoulos punts 56 yards to MIS 30 Center-MSST. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 30. Tackled by MSST at MIS 27.
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 27(5:33 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 37.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 37(5:16 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 45 for 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 45(5:00 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(4:41 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 47. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 50.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MISS 50(4:18 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 50. Catch made by M.Heath at MSST 50. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 45.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 45(3:58 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 45. Catch made by J.Watkins at MSST 45. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 38(3:40 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 40.
|+22 YD
2 & 12 - MISS 40(3:21 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 40. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 18.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 18(2:59 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 19(2:38 - 1st) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 14 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 14.
|-1 YD
3 & 6 - MISS 14(2:19 - 1st) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MISS 23(1:37 - 1st) J.Cruz 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:33 - 1st) J.Cruz kicks 50 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST 15. Z.Thomas returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MSST 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 35(1:27 - 1st) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 38.
|Sack
2 & 7 - MISSST 38(1:00 - 1st) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 16 for -22 yards (K.Coleman) W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by K.Coleman. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-R.Charlton at MSST 16.
|Penalty
3 & 29 - MISSST 16(0:06 - 1st) PENALTY on MSST-S.Losoya False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 34 - MISSST 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MSST 22 for 11 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 22.
|Punt
4 & 23 - MISSST 22(14:19 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 39 yards to MIS 39 Center-MSST. J.Watkins returned punt from the MIS 39. Tackled by MSST at MIS 41.
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 41(14:09 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 41. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 41. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 49.
|+17 YD
2 & 2 - MISS 49(13:49 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 49. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 34(13:33 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISS 34(13:24 - 2nd) J.Dart rushed to MSST 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 34.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - MISS 34(12:52 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MSST 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 31.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MISS 39(12:11 - 2nd) J.Cruz 49 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MIS Holder-MIS.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(12:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Thomas at MSST 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 30(11:39 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 30. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 36(11:18 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 39.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 39(10:47 - 2nd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 40.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MISSST 40(10:07 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MISSST 40(10:01 - 2nd) A.Trafford punts 55 yards to MIS 5 Center-MSST. Out of bounds.
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 5(9:51 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 7 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 7.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MISS 7(9:34 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MISS 7(9:22 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MISS 7(9:05 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 45 yards to MSST 48 Center-MIS. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 48. Tackled by MIS at MIS 45. PENALTY on MSST-C.Ellington Illegal Blindside Block 10 yards accepted.
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 45(9:04 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIS-K.Hill Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - MISSST 50(9:04 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Marks.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MISSST 50(9:00 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:54 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for L.Griffin.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISSST 50(8:50 - 2nd) G.Georgopoulos punts 38 yards to MIS 12 Center-MSST. Fair catch by J.Watkins.
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 12(8:42 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 19.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - MISS 19(8:19 - 2nd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 17 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 17.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 17(7:54 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 17. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 17. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 21.
|Punt
4 & 1 - MISS 21(7:30 - 2nd) F.Masin punts 38 yards to MSST 41 Center-MIS. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 41(7:23 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 41. Catch made by J.Robinson at MSST 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 48(6:57 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|Int
2 & 10 - MISSST 48(6:53 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass INTERCEPTED at MIS 36. Intercepted by O.Reese at MIS 36. Tackled by MSST at MIS 36.
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(6:48 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 36. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 36. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MISS 40(6:21 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 43.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 43(6:00 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by Q.Judkins at MIS 43. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 47.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 47(5:41 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MSST 44 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MISS 44(5:27 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 39.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 39(5:02 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 26(4:35 - 2nd) J.Dart scrambles to MSST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 23.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 23(4:13 - 2nd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for D.Wade.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - MISS 23(4:05 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 6 for 17 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 6.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MISS 6(3:48 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 5.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - MISS 5(3:23 - 2nd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 4 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 4.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 4(2:48 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 4. Catch made by J.Watkins at MSST 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MISS 1(2:00 - 2nd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 1. Catch made by J.Pegues at MSST 1. Gain of 1 yards. J.Pegues for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) J.Cruz extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(1:55 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 31(1:37 - 2nd) W.Rogers scrambles to MSST 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 39(1:28 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Walley at MSST 39. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 47.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 47(1:19 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 47. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 47. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 47(0:57 - 2nd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 47 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 47.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 47(0:51 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 47. Catch made by C.Ducking at MIS 47. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 32(0:44 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 32. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 27.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 27(0:36 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 27. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 27. Gain of 2 yards. D.Johnson ran out of bounds.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 25(0:29 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 19(0:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MISSST 19(0:18 - 2nd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Walley.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - MISSST 19(0:14 - 2nd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by L.Griffin at MIS 19. Gain of 19 yards. L.Griffin for 19 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:08 - 2nd) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Cruz kicks 65 yards from MIS 35 to the MSST End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 25. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 33(14:33 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 34.
|+32 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(13:57 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MIS 34 for 32 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(13:16 - 3rd) W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 26 for yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 26. PENALTY on MSST-L.Sharp Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+18 YD
1 & 20 - MISSST 44(12:52 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 44. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 44. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 26.
|Penalty
2 & 2 - MISSST 26(12:14 - 3rd) PENALTY on MSST-A.Reese False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISSST 31(12:00 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MISSST 31(11:53 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for D.Johnson.
|+3 YD
4 & 7 - MISSST 31(11:46 - 3rd) W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 28.
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MISS 28(11:40 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 21 for -7 yards (T.Wheat) PENALTY on MIS-M.Pettus Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 17 - MISS 21(11:27 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 21. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 27.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MISS 27(11:10 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MISS 27(11:01 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 46 yards to MSST 27 Center-MIS. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 27. Tackled by MIS at MIS 46.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 46(10:49 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers pass incomplete intended for A.Williams.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 46(10:42 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 46. Catch made by J.Walley at MIS 46. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 38.
|Sack
3 & 2 - MISSST 38(10:12 - 3rd) W.Rogers steps back to pass. W.Rogers sacked at MSST 48 for -14 yards (K.Hill)
|Punt
4 & 16 - MISSST 48(9:24 - 3rd) G.Georgopoulos punts 48 yards to MIS 4 Center-MSST. Downed by J.Morant.
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 4(9:13 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 4. Catch made by J.Mingo at MIS 4. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 3.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 3(8:51 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 3. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 3. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 13.
|-4 YD
3 & 1 - MISS 13(8:34 - 3rd) Z.Evans rushed to MIS 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 9.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MISS 9(7:53 - 3rd) F.Masin punts yards to MSST 44 Center-MIS. Z.Thomas returned punt from the MSST 44. Tackled by MIS at MIS 43. PENALTY on MSST-J.Purvis Running Into the Kicker 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
1 & 10 - MISS 13(7:44 - 3rd) F.Masin punts 45 yards to MSST 42 Center-MIS. Downed by T.Johnson.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 36(7:33 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISS 33(6:50 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 29 for yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 29. PENALTY on MSST-C.Young Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 14(6:30 - 3rd) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 14. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 14. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 15.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - MISS 15(6:00 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 5 for 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 5.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - MISS 5(5:45 - 3rd) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 6.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - MISS 6(5:31 - 3rd) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Pegues.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISSST 6(5:25 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 6.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MISSST 6(4:50 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 6. Catch made by J.Marks at MSST 6. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 13.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - MISSST 13(4:23 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 13. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 13. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 20.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 20(3:53 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 23(3:22 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 23. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 29.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MISSST 29(2:43 - 3rd) J.Marks rushed to MSST 31 for yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 31. PENALTY on MIS-J.Ivey Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 34(2:32 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 34. Catch made by D.Johnson at MSST 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 4 - MISSST 40(1:58 - 3rd) W.Rogers pass complete to MSST 40. Catch made by R.Harvey at MSST 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 44.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 44(1:36 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 35 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 35.
|+12 YD
2 & 1 - MISSST 35(1:11 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 23 for 12 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 23(0:40 - 3rd) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 19 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 19.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - MISSST 19(15:00 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 19. Catch made by D.Johnson at MIS 19. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 22.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MISSST 22(14:06 - 4th) W.Rogers scrambles to MIS 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 16.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - MISSST 24(13:51 - 4th) M.Biscardi 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MSST Holder-MSST.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:46 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(13:34 - 4th) Q.Judkins pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 32.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MISS 32(13:20 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-C.Warren False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MISS 27(13:17 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart sacked at MIS 13 for -14 yards (N.Watson)
|-4 YD
3 & 22 - MISS 13(12:34 - 4th) J.Dart rushed to MIS 9 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 9.
|Punt
4 & 26 - MISS 9(12:02 - 4th) F.Masin punts 46 yards to MSST 45 Center-MIS. Fair catch by Z.Thomas.
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 45(11:59 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MSST 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MSST 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - MISSST 48(11:26 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MIS 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 43(10:55 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 43. Catch made by J.Walley at MIS 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - MISSST 35(10:22 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MIS 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 34. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was upheld.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - MISSST 34(9:54 - 4th) J.Marks rushed to MIS 25 for 9 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 25(9:22 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MISSST 22(8:45 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 22 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 22.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - MISSST 22(8:03 - 4th) W.Rogers pass complete to MIS 22. Catch made by R.Thomas at MIS 22. Gain of 22 yards. R.Thomas for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:58 - 4th) M.Biscardi extra point is good.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:58 - 4th) B.Raybon kicks 65 yards from MSST 35 to the MIS End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(7:58 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 26.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MISS 26(7:37 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 26. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 36(7:15 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo. The Replay Official reviewed the backward pass and the play was overturned. J.Mingo rushed to MIS 30 for -6 yards. J.Mingo FUMBLES forced by MSST. Fumble RECOVERED by MSST-J.Johnson at MIS 30. Tackled by MIS at MIS 30.
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 30(7:15 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 25.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - MISSST 25(6:37 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 1 for 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MIS at MIS 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MISSST 1(5:36 - 4th) D.Johnson rushed to MIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MIS at MIS 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MISSST 1(4:54 - 4th) W.Rogers rushed to MIS 1 for 0 yards. W.Rogers FUMBLES forced by T.Brown. Fumble RECOVERED by MIS-T.Robinson at MIS 1. Tackled by MSST at MIS 1.
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 1(4:48 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 1.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 1(4:37 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 1. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 1. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 9.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - MISS 9(3:59 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 9. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 9. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MISS 14(3:45 - 4th) J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for M.Heath.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MISS 14(3:41 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 14. Catch made by D.Wade at MIS 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 25.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 25(3:27 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 25. Catch made by M.Heath at MIS 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MISS 45(3:12 - 4th) PENALTY on MIS-MIS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - MISS 40(3:04 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MIS 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - MISS 47(2:54 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 48.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - MISS 48(2:38 - 4th) J.Dart scrambles to MIS 48 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MIS 48.
|+8 YD
4 & 7 - MISS 48(2:16 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MIS 48. Catch made by J.Watkins at MIS 48. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 44(2:04 - 4th) J.Dart scrambles to MSST 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - MISS 38(1:59 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 39.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MISS 39(1:44 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 39. Catch made by J.Mingo at MSST 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSST at MSST 35.
|+12 YD
4 & 1 - MISS 35(1:38 - 4th) Q.Judkins rushed to MSST 23 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MSST at MSST 23.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MISS 23(1:31 - 4th) J.Dart pass complete to MSST 23. Catch made by D.Wade at MSST 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Wade for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:25 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Dart steps back to pass. J.Dart pass incomplete intended for J.Mingo. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 4th) J.Cruz kicks onside 7 from MIS 35 to MIS 42. J.Purvis returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIS at MIS 42.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MISSST 42(1:25 - 4th) W.Rogers kneels at the MIS 47.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - MISSST 47(1:23 - 4th) W.Rogers kneels at the MSST 48.
|-5 YD
3 & 20 - MISSST 48(0:39 - 4th) W.Rogers kneels at the MSST 43.
