No. 16 Florida State runs wild over Florida for 45-38 win
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Trey Benson's 17-yard scoring run with 4:06 left in the game was his third touchdown of the game and gave No. 16 Florida State a 45-38 win over rival Florida on Friday night.
Benson rushed for 111 yards on 20 carries and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two scores as the Seminoles piled up 228 yards on the round - the seventh straight time they surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark.
Florida threatened on its last drive in the final minutes, but Anthony Richardson's fourth-down pass over the middle fell incomplete with 39 seconds to go.
Travis also completed 13 of 30 passes for 270 yards as Florida State (9-3) completed a sweep of its state rivals for the first time since 2016. The Seminoles routed Miami 45-3 on Nov. 5.
Florida State trailed 24-21 at the half, but opened the second half with scores on its next three drives (field goal, touchdown, touchdown) to jump in front 38-24. The Gators (6-6) answered with a pair of touchdowns, one each by Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne, to tie the game with 7:41 left.
Richardson completed just 9 of 27 passes for 198 yards and three TDs. Ricky Pearsall had a career-best 148 receiving yards, including touchdowns catches of 52 and 43 yards in the first half.
TAKEAWAYS
Florida: The Gators ran for 262 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per carry, but the passing game was non-existent for much of the second half.
Florida State: The Seminoles gave up a season-high 38 points, but made a stop on the final drive to secure their best regular season since 2016.
UP NEXT
Florida: Awaits bowl selection announcement.
Florida State: Awaits bowl selection announcement.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
|
A. Richardson
15 QB
198 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 41 RuYds
|
J. Travis
13 QB
270 PaYds, PaTD, 83 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|26
|Rushing
|12
|14
|Passing
|7
|9
|Penalty
|4
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-16
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|460
|497
|Total Plays
|73
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|262
|227
|Rush Attempts
|46
|44
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.7
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|198
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|9-27
|13-30
|Yards Per Pass
|7.0
|8.2
|Penalties - Yards
|10-91
|6-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|6
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-46.3
|2-47.0
|Return Yards
|17
|7
|Punts - Returns
|2-17
|2-7
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|198
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|262
|RUSH YDS
|227
|
|
|460
|TOTAL YDS
|497
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|9/27
|198
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|17
|129
|1
|45
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|17
|85
|1
|22
|
A. Richardson 15 QB
|A. Richardson
|10
|41
|0
|15
|
J. Kitna 11 QB
|J. Kitna
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|8
|5
|148
|2
|52
|
J. Odom 87 TE
|J. Odom
|5
|3
|39
|1
|21
|
D. Zanders 18 TE
|D. Zanders
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Pouncey 86 WR
|J. Pouncey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Johnson Jr. 2 RB
|M. Johnson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Reynolds 8 WR
|D. Reynolds
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Douglas 12 WR
|C. Douglas
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Wilson 5 S
|K. Wilson
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 S
|T. Dean III
|4-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Marshall Jr. 3 CB
|J. Marshall Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 2 LB
|A. Burney
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. James 6 LB
|S. James
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. McMillon 13 S
|D. McMillon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Powell-Ryland Jr. 52 LB
|A. Powell-Ryland Jr.
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
P. Umanmielen 33 DL
|P. Umanmielen
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Dexter Sr. 9 DL
|G. Dexter Sr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watson 21 DL
|D. Watson
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wingo 15 LB
|D. Wingo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McClellan 7 DL
|C. McClellan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 S
|T. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 11 CB
|J. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Williams 17 LB
|S. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Summerall III 99 LB
|L. Summerall III
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 CB
|J. Hill
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Mihalek 49 K
|A. Mihalek
|1/1
|41
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Crawshaw 26 P
|J. Crawshaw
|3
|46.3
|0
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Etienne 7 RB
|T. Etienne
|3
|29.0
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Pearsall 1 WR
|R. Pearsall
|2
|8.5
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|13/30
|270
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|20
|111
|3
|45
|
J. Travis 13 QB
|J. Travis
|15
|83
|2
|29
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|4
|25
|0
|17
|
T. Ward 8 RB
|T. Ward
|4
|9
|0
|8
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Benson 3 RB
|T. Benson
|3
|2
|51
|0
|34
|
J. Wilson 14 WR
|J. Wilson
|8
|2
|46
|0
|25
|
M. McClain 11 WR
|M. McClain
|2
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
C. McDonald 87 TE
|C. McDonald
|4
|2
|44
|0
|31
|
K. Poitier 88 WR
|K. Poitier
|5
|3
|37
|1
|16
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
P. Daniel 45 TE
|P. Daniel
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Douglas 0 WR
|J. Douglas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. Toafili 9 RB
|L. Toafili
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Spann 5 WR
|D. Spann
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Knowles II 3 DB
|K. Knowles II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 10 DB
|J. Robinson
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bethune 15 LB
|T. Bethune
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
R. Green 8 DB
|R. Green
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. McLendon II 9 DE
|D. McLendon II
|3-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Brown 38 DB
|S. Brown
|3-4
|0.5
|0
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Vance Jr. 21 DB
|G. Vance Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 DB
|J. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|
K. DeLoach 4 LB
|K. DeLoach
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ray 99 DT
|M. Ray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Lundy 46 LB
|D. Lundy
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. McClellion 1 DB
|J. McClellion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 DE
|L. Warner III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Lovett 0 DT
|F. Lovett
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Verse 5 DE
|J. Verse
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|
O. Cooper 13 DB
|O. Cooper
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Payton 56 DL
|P. Payton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Fitzgerald 88 K
|R. Fitzgerald
|1/2
|46
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Mastromanno 29 P
|A. Mastromanno
|2
|47.0
|0
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Pittman 4 WR
|M. Pittman
|2
|3.5
|8
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(15:00 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; A.Powell-Ryland at FSU 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 27(14:31 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FSU 25.
|+29 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 25(13:40 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by O.Wilson at FSU 25. Gain of 29 yards. O.Wilson FUMBLES forced by S.James. Fumble RECOVERED by FLA-T.Johnson at FLA 46. Tackled by FSU at FLA 46.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 46(13:40 - 1st) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 46(13:34 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; J.Verse at FLA 48.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 48(12:58 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 46.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - FLA 46(12:10 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Green; T.Bethune at FSU 46.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(12:04 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA 9 for 45 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 9.
|+9 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 9(11:34 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA End Zone for 9 yards. T.Benson for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:30 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:30 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Fitzgerald at FLA 48.
|+52 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 48(11:21 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 48. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 48. Gain of 52 yards. R.Pearsall for 52 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:14 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:14 - 1st) T.Smack kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(11:14 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 25(11:09 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by K.Poitier at FSU 25. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FSU 41.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 41(10:49 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 41. Catch made by C.McDonald at FSU 41. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 46.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 46(10:21 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 44(9:55 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FLA 34 for 10 yards. J.Travis ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 34(9:26 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 34(9:16 - 1st) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 36 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 36.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 36(8:39 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.McClain. PENALTY on FSU-FSU Illegal Formation 5 yards declined.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - FSU 36(8:33 - 1st) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 37(8:27 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 41 for 22 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FSU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 41(8:06 - 1st) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Ray at FSU 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 37(7:43 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; K.DeLoach at FSU 35.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 35(7:01 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach at FSU 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 30(6:21 - 1st) J.Kitna rushed to FSU 24 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - FLA 24(5:43 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 21.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 21(5:19 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 16 for 5 yards. Tackled by O.Cooper; J.Verse at FSU 16.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 16(5:05 - 1st) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by FSU at FSU 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 6 - FLA 12(4:13 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FSU 12. Catch made by J.Odom at FSU 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Odom for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 1st) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 1st) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(4:06 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dean; D.Wingo at FSU 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 27(3:29 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FSU 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; L.Summerall at FSU 30.
|+25 YD
3 & 5 - FSU 30(2:59 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 30. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 30. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Marshall at FLA 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 45(2:36 - 1st) T.Benson rushed to FLA 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Wingo at FLA 44.
|+15 YD
2 & 9 - FSU 44(1:55 - 1st) J.Travis pass complete to FLA 44. Catch made by K.Poitier at FLA 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at FLA 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 29(1:37 - 1st) J.Travis rushed to FLA End Zone for 29 yards. J.Travis for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:28 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 1st) R.Fitzgerald kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(1:28 - 1st) R.Pearsall rushed to FLA 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FLA 26.
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - FLA 26(0:56 - 1st) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 38. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 38. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by G.Vance at FLA 38. PENALTY on FSU-G.Vance Defensive Holding 5 yards declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 38(0:28 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; J.Verse at FLA 44.
|Int
2 & 4 - FLA 44(15:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass INTERCEPTED at FSU 49. Intercepted by J.Jones at FSU 49. Tackled by FLA at FSU 49.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 49(14:53 - 2nd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Dexter at FSU 48.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 48(14:18 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - FSU 48(14:11 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson. PENALTY on FLA-J.Marshall Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 37(14:07 - 2nd) T.Ward rushed to FLA 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan at FLA 34.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FSU 34(13:29 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 34(13:21 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 17 for 17 yards. Tackled by T.Dean; T.Johnson at FLA 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 17(12:52 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen at FLA 16.
|Sack
2 & 9 - FSU 16(12:21 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FLA 19 for -3 yards (S.James)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FSU 19(11:48 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for C.McDonald.
|No Good
4 & 12 - FSU 27(11:39 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(11:35 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; J.Robinson at FLA 23.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 23(11:01 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FLA 29 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FLA 29.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FLA 29(10:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on FLA-R.Gouraige False Start 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+32 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 25(10:09 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 25. Gain of 32 yards. R.Pearsall ran out of bounds.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 43(9:33 - 2nd) A.Richardson pass complete to FSU 43. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FSU 43. Gain of 43 yards. R.Pearsall for 43 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:25 - 2nd) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:25 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 25(9:25 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 25. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by D.McMillon at FSU 42. PENALTY on FSU-M.McClain Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+34 YD
1 & 3 - FSU 32(8:54 - 2nd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 32. Catch made by T.Benson at FSU 32. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by S.Williams; J.Hill at FLA 34.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34(8:17 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 24 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Wilson at FLA 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 24(7:46 - 2nd) L.Toafili rushed to FLA 15 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Johnson at FLA 15.
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - FSU 15(7:14 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 11 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Dean at FLA 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 11(6:42 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for D.Spann.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 11(6:35 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman.
|+10 YD
3 & 10 - FSU 11(6:31 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 1 for 10 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 1(5:56 - 2nd) J.Travis rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. J.Travis for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:52 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:44 - 2nd) R.Fitzgerald kicks 64 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA 1. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant; T.Bethune at FLA 20.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 20(5:38 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 36 for 16 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FLA 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 36(5:09 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 39 for 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Lundy at FLA 39.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - FLA 39(4:37 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 48 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at FSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 48(4:00 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 48(3:53 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 45.
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 45(3:09 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(2:32 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 27 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Green; J.Robinson at FSU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - FLA 27(1:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at FSU 26.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - FLA 26(1:23 - 2nd) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 24 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at FSU 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 24(1:04 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 24(0:58 - 2nd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune at FSU 24.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 24(0:53 - 2nd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Pouncey.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - FLA 31(0:47 - 2nd) A.Mihalek 41 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FLA Holder-FLA.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 2nd) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(0:42 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 25(0:38 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 25(0:34 - 2nd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for K.Poitier.
|Punt
4 & 10 - FSU 25(0:28 - 2nd) A.Mastromanno punts 50 yards to FLA 25 Center-FSU. R.Pearsall returned punt from the FLA 25. Tackled by W.Rector; J.Robinson at FLA 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Chiumento kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Verse at FLA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 27(14:26 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FLA 27(14:21 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FLA 27(14:18 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 52 yards to FSU 21 Center-FLA. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 21. Tackled by J.Weston; D.McMillon at FSU 20.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 20(14:05 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FSU 22.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - FSU 22(13:30 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 23 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; G.Dexter at FSU 23.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - FSU 23(13:05 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 23. Catch made by M.Pittman at FSU 23. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; D.McMillon at FSU 35. PENALTY on FLA-A.Powell-Ryland Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 50(12:36 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FSU 43(12:08 - 3rd) T.Ward rushed to FLA 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; T.Dean at FLA 41.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - FSU 41(11:42 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Burney at FLA 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 40(11:01 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for T.Benson (T.Johnson).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FSU 40(10:56 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; A.Powell-Ryland at FLA 39.
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - FSU 39(10:21 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FLA 39. Catch made by P.Daniel at FLA 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Burney; J.Marshall at FLA 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - FSU 32(9:39 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 28(9:17 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Douglas (V.Miller).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 28(9:12 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for J.Wilson (J.Marshall).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FSU 28(9:05 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for M.Pittman (T.Johnson). The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - FSU 36(8:58 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-FSU Holder-FSU.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:53 - 3rd) M.Chiumento kicks 58 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA 7. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 25(8:53 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Reynolds.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FLA 25(8:50 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas (J.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FLA 25(8:44 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson sacked at FLA 24 for -1 yards (S.Brown; D.McLendon)
|Punt
4 & 11 - FLA 24(7:59 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 42 yards to FSU 34 Center-FLA. Fair catch by M.Pittman.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 34(7:51 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FSU 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by T.Dean; K.Wilson at FSU 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 44(7:30 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 44. Catch made by M.McClain at FSU 44. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by T.Dean at FLA 12.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 12(7:00 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; L.Summerall at FLA 13.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FSU 13(6:40 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FLA 13 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Young at FLA 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - FSU 13(5:53 - 3rd) J.Travis rushed to FLA End Zone for yards. J.Travis for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Travis rushed to FLA 1 for 12 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FSU 1(5:53 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Watson at FLA 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FSU 1(5:09 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.McClellan; L.Summerall at FLA 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - FSU 1(4:27 - 3rd) T.Benson rushed to FLA End Zone for 1 yards. T.Benson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 3rd) M.Chiumento kicks 60 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA 5. T.Etienne returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Gant; A.Gainer at FLA 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:16 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FLA 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Green at FLA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 27(3:54 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - FLA 27(3:35 - 3rd) PENALTY on FLA-FLA Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - FLA 22(3:35 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas (S.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 13 - FLA 22(3:25 - 3rd) J.Crawshaw punts 45 yards to FSU 33 Center-FLA. M.Pittman returned punt from the FSU 33. Tackled by M.Mitchell at FSU 41. PENALTY on FLA-J.Weston Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 44(3:20 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FLA 44. Catch made by C.McDonald at FLA 44. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; T.Dean at FLA 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FSU 13(2:40 - 3rd) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for P.Daniel. PENALTY on FLA-T.Dean Defensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FSU 6(2:36 - 3rd) J.Travis pass complete to FLA 6. Catch made by K.Poitier at FLA 6. Gain of 6 yards. K.Poitier for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:28 - 3rd) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 3rd) M.Chiumento kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(2:28 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 40 for 35 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Brown at FSU 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 40(2:00 - 3rd) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas (S.Brown).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 40(1:54 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; L.Warner at FSU 38.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - FLA 38(1:13 - 3rd) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 23 for 15 yards. Tackled by S.Brown; J.Jones at FSU 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FLA 23(0:40 - 3rd) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Jones at FSU 23.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - FLA 23(15:00 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Lundy; J.Verse at FSU 25.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FLA 25(14:14 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 20 for yards. Tackled by D.Lundy at FSU 20. PENALTY on FSU-J.Verse Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - FLA 20(13:45 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon; F.Lovett at FSU 14.
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - FLA 14(13:15 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 5 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 5(12:41 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Brown at FSU 5. PENALTY on FSU-R.Green Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 2(12:26 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 3 for yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; J.Robinson at FSU 3. PENALTY on FSU-J.Robinson Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FLA 1(12:07 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Payton; F.Lovett at FSU 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - FLA 1(11:29 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Odom.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - FLA 1(11:20 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU End Zone for yards. M.Johnson for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on FLA-FLA Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - FLA 6(11:11 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall. PENALTY on FSU-S.Brown Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FLA 2(11:11 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; D.Lundy at FSU 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - FLA 1(10:45 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FSU End Zone for 1 yards. M.Johnson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FSU 25(10:35 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to FSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Watson; P.Umanmielen at FSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FSU 25(10:05 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis pass incomplete intended for L.Toafili.
|Sack
3 & 10 - FSU 25(10:00 - 4th) J.Travis steps back to pass. J.Travis sacked at FSU 19 for -6 yards (A.Powell-Ryland) J.Travis FUMBLES forced by A.Powell-Ryland. Fumble RECOVERED by FSU-J.Travis at FSU 19. Tackled by FLA at FSU 19.
|Punt
4 & 16 - FSU 19(9:07 - 4th) A.Mastromanno punts 44 yards to FLA 37 Center-FSU. R.Pearsall returned punt from the FLA 37. Tackled by J.Rosenberry; T.Bethune at FLA 50.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 50(9:01 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Knowles at FSU 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FLA 45(8:38 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson; K.DeLoach at FSU 45.
|+45 YD
3 & 5 - FLA 45(7:56 - 4th) T.Etienne rushed to FSU End Zone for 45 yards. T.Etienne for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:41 - 4th) A.Mihalek extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:41 - 4th) A.Mihalek kicks 52 yards from FLA 35 to the FSU 13. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 35(7:41 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to FSU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson; A.Burney at FSU 43.
|-4 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 43(7:06 - 4th) T.Ward rushed to FSU 39 for -4 yards. Tackled by P.Umanmielen; V.Miller at FSU 39.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - FSU 39(6:29 - 4th) J.Travis pass complete to FSU 39. Catch made by J.Wilson at FSU 39. Gain of 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Marshall at FLA 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 40(5:45 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to FLA 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 2 - FSU 35(4:50 - 4th) J.Travis rushed to FLA 10 for 25 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 10. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. J.Travis rushed to FLA 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by FLA at FLA 33.
|+16 YD
3 & 3 - FSU 33(4:40 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to FLA 17 for 16 yards. Tackled by K.Wilson at FLA 17.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FSU 17(4:38 - 4th) T.Benson rushed to FLA End Zone for 17 yards. T.Benson for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:06 - 4th) R.Fitzgerald extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 4th) M.Chiumento kicks 65 yards from FSU 35 to the FLA End Zone. Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:06 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 25. Catch made by R.Pearsall at FLA 25. Gain of 9 yards. R.Pearsall ran out of bounds. PENALTY on FLA-D.Zanders Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 11 - FLA 24(3:45 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FLA 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FLA 27(3:01 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Bethune; K.DeLoach at FLA 27.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - FLA 27(2:16 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to FLA 49 for yards. Tackled by K.DeLoach; G.Vance at FLA 49. PENALTY on FLA-K.Eguakun Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 18 - FLA 17(1:45 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for R.Pearsall.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - FLA 17(1:40 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas. PENALTY on FSU-J.McClellion Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 32(1:36 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FLA 32. Catch made by J.Odom at FLA 32. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by J.McClellion at FSU 47.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 47(1:23 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FSU 47. Catch made by J.Odom at FSU 47. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Knowles at FSU 41.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - FLA 41(1:20 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for D.Zanders.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - FLA 41(1:15 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 35 for 6 yards. A.Richardson ran out of bounds.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 35(1:09 - 4th) A.Richardson pass complete to FSU 35. Catch made by D.Zanders at FSU 35. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Knowles at FSU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FLA 24(1:04 - 4th) A.Richardson rushed to FSU 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.McLendon at FSU 21.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - FLA 21(1:00 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for C.Douglas.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - FLA 21(0:52 - 4th) PENALTY on FLA-FLA False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FLA 26(0:52 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for J.Odom.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - FLA 26(0:47 - 4th) A.Richardson steps back to pass. A.Richardson pass incomplete intended for M.Johnson.
