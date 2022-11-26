Drive Chart
Key Players
|
N. Noel
5 RB
171 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 34 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
K. Vantrease
6 QB
385 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 17 RuYds, RuTD
Field Goal 10:36
M.Hughes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
8
plays
34
yds
3:17
pos
3
0
Touchdown 5:42
A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
68
yds
4:54
pos
3
6
Field Goal 4:06
M.Hughes 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
5
plays
55
yds
1:36
pos
6
7
Touchdown 10:36
N.Noel rushed to GSO End Zone for 51 yards. N.Noel for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
60
yds
00:46
pos
12
7
Touchdown 8:08
T.Jordan rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. T.Jordan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
64
yds
2:28
pos
13
13
Touchdown 3:10
N.Noel rushed to GSO End Zone for 12 yards. N.Noel for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
60
yds
4:58
pos
19
14
Field Goal 0:38
A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
10
plays
57
yds
2:32
pos
20
17
Field Goal 12:09
M.Hughes 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
6
plays
68
yds
2:51
pos
23
17
Touchdown 7:52
T.Jordan rushed to APP End Zone for 2 yards. T.Jordan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
75
yds
4:17
pos
23
23
Touchdown 6:38
D.Harrington rushed to GSO End Zone for 4 yards. D.Harrington for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
4
plays
75
yds
1:14
pos
29
24
Two Point Conversion 6:38
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brice steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Noel at GSO 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 2:53
K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 1. Catch made by E.Lester at APP 1. Gain of 1 yards. E.Lester for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
75
yds
3:45
pos
31
30
Touchdown 13:03
A.Marshall rushed to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. A.Marshall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
4:50
pos
37
31
Touchdown 4:27
K.Vantrease rushed to APP End Zone for 3 yards. K.Vantrease for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
5
plays
54
yds
2:02
pos
38
37
Touchdown 0:00
K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 4. Catch made by J.McAfee at APP 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.McAfee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
14
yds
00:00
pos
38
44
Touchdown 0:00
N.Noel rushed to GSO End Zone for 25 yards. N.Noel for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
25
yds
00:00
pos
44
45
Field Goal 0:00
M.Hughes 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
5
plays
-4
yds
00:00
pos
48
45
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|27
|Rushing
|15
|9
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|629
|487
|Total Plays
|74
|77
|Avg Gain
|8.5
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|376
|102
|Rush Attempts
|48
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|7.8
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|253
|385
|Comp. - Att.
|15-26
|34-51
|Yards Per Pass
|9.3
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|6-61
|3-38
|Touchdowns
|5
|7
|Rushing TDs
|5
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|2-40.5
|4-46.0
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|253
|PASS YDS
|385
|
|
|376
|RUSH YDS
|102
|
|
|629
|TOTAL YDS
|487
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|15/26
|253
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|12
|171
|3
|51
|
A. Marshall 3 RB
|A. Marshall
|20
|91
|1
|19
|
D. Harrington 4 RB
|D. Harrington
|9
|74
|1
|31
|
C. Brice 7 QB
|C. Brice
|7
|40
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Horn 13 WR
|C. Horn
|2
|2
|55
|0
|45
|
D. Stroman 22 WR
|D. Stroman
|1
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
K. Robinson 2 WR
|K. Robinson
|9
|5
|49
|0
|20
|
H. Pearson 88 TE
|H. Pearson
|4
|2
|47
|0
|40
|
N. Noel 5 RB
|N. Noel
|3
|2
|34
|0
|33
|
D. Davis 17 WR
|D. Davis
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
M. Gibbs 81 TE
|M. Gibbs
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Hetzel 12 WR
|M. Hetzel
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Parker 15 LB
|A. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Doublin 40 LB
|L. Doublin
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hughes 99 K
|M. Hughes
|4/5
|37
|4/4
|16
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Howell 30 P
|C. Howell
|2
|40.5
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Page 20 WR
|T. Page
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|34/51
|385
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Brown 29 RB
|A. Brown
|14
|62
|1
|14
|
K. Vantrease 6 QB
|K. Vantrease
|3
|17
|1
|11
|
T. Jordan 23 RB
|T. Jordan
|6
|11
|2
|3
|
T. Dixon II 35 RB
|T. Dixon II
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Singleton 1 WR
|J. Singleton
|16
|10
|133
|0
|42
|
K. Hood 7 WR
|K. Hood
|12
|9
|99
|0
|26
|
E. Archie 28 WR
|E. Archie
|8
|5
|71
|1
|25
|
J. Thompson 24 WR
|J. Thompson
|2
|1
|50
|0
|50
|
J. Mcafee 9 TE
|J. Mcafee
|5
|3
|17
|1
|7
|
E. Lester 87 TE
|E. Lester
|3
|3
|11
|1
|5
|
D. Lewis 10 WR
|D. Lewis
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
A. Brown 29 RB
|A. Brown
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|
T. Jordan 23 RB
|T. Jordan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Devine 90 DL
|P. Devine
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Raynor 19 K
|A. Raynor
|1/1
|35
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Beck II 7 P
|A. Beck II
|4
|46.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Arnold 22 RB
|O. Arnold
|2
|24.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 63 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 2. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GSO 27.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(14:42 - 1st) K.Hood rushed to GSO 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 31.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - GAS 31(14:29 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 31. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 36.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 36(14:01 - 1st) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 39 for 3 yards. K.Vantrease FUMBLES forced by A.Parker. Fumble RECOVERED by APP-A.Parker at GSO 39. Tackled by GSO at GSO 39.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 39(13:53 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to GSO 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - APLST 35(13:18 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - APLST 35(13:11 - 1st) C.Brice rushed to GSO 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 24.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 24(12:37 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 8 for 16 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 8(12:00 - 1st) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 7(11:31 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 7. Catch made by M.Gibbs at GSO 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 5.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - APLST 5(10:44 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for M.Gibbs.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - APLST 12(10:40 - 1st) M.Hughes 22 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 61 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 4. O.Arnold returns the kickoff. Tackled by APP at GSO 27.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 27(10:31 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 27. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 40.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(9:46 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 40. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 46.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - GAS 46(9:36 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 46. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 46. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 48.
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 48(9:05 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 48. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 48. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 47.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 47(8:30 - 1st) PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 5 - GAS 42(8:17 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - GAS 38(7:48 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(7:05 - 1st) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 27(6:31 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP 13 for 14 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 13.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 13(5:50 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to APP End Zone for 13 yards. A.Brown for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 1st) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 1st) A.Raynor kicks 61 yards from GSO 35 to the APP 4. Fair catch by T.Page.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(5:42 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by D.Stroman at APP 25. Gain of 53 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 22(5:15 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 22(5:12 - 1st) N.Noel rushed to GSO 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 19.
|Sack
3 & 7 - APLST 19(4:27 - 1st) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice sacked at GSO 20 for -1 yards (P.Devine) PENALTY on APP-APP Chop Block 15 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - APLST 27(4:09 - 1st) M.Hughes 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:06 - 1st) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(4:06 - 1st) A.Brown rushed to GSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 25.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 25(3:27 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GAS 25(3:19 - 1st) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Archie.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAS 25(3:15 - 1st) A.Beck punts 35 yards to APP 40 Center-GSO. Fair catch by T.Page.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(3:08 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to APP 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 44.
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 44(2:21 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to APP 44. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 44. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 36(1:58 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - APLST 32(1:24 - 1st) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 32. Catch made by D.Davis at GSO 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 17.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 17(0:49 - 1st) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 16 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 16(0:14 - 1st) C.Brice scrambles to GSO 7 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 7(15:00 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 3(14:18 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - APLST 1(13:51 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to GSO 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 1.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - APLST 1(13:04 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 1. Catch made by K.Robinson at GSO 1. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 1.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 1(12:58 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 1(12:55 - 2nd) T.Jordan rushed to GSO 4 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 4.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 4(12:14 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 4. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 4. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 9.
|Punt
4 & 2 - GAS 9(11:36 - 2nd) A.Beck punts 57 yards to APP 34 Center-GSO. T.Page returned punt from the APP 34. Tackled by GSO at APP 40.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 40(11:22 - 2nd) C.Brice rushed to APP 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 49.
|+51 YD
2 & 1 - APLST 49(10:45 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to GSO End Zone for 51 yards. N.Noel for 51 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 56 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 9. Fair catch by K.Hood.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(10:36 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by A.Brown at GSO 25. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 22.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - GAS 22(10:16 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+23 YD
3 & 13 - GAS 22(10:13 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 22. Catch made by E.Archie at GSO 22. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 45(9:41 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GAS 45(9:33 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Archie.
|+33 YD
3 & 10 - GAS 45(9:22 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 45. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 45. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 22. PENALTY on APP-E.Johnson Personal Foul / Defense 11 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 11(9:09 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 11. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 11. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 4.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 4(8:35 - 2nd) T.Jordan rushed to APP 1 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 1(8:10 - 2nd) T.Jordan rushed to APP End Zone for 1 yards. T.Jordan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:08 - 2nd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:08 - 2nd) A.Raynor kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(8:08 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 30(7:34 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 30. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 31.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - APLST 31(6:56 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 31. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 31. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 41.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 41(6:15 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to APP 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - APLST 46(5:47 - 2nd) C.Brice scrambles to GSO 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 49(5:05 - 2nd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 49(4:59 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 41 for 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 41.
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - APLST 41(4:21 - 2nd) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Chop Block 15 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 20(3:57 - 2nd) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 20. Catch made by K.Robinson at GSO 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 2 - APLST 12(3:15 - 2nd) N.Noel rushed to GSO End Zone for 12 yards. N.Noel for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:10 - 2nd) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:10 - 2nd) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 35. Fair catch by T.Page.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(3:10 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to GSO 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 25.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - GAS 25(2:39 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 33.
|+11 YD
3 & 2 - GAS 33(2:18 - 2nd) K.Vantrease rushed to GSO 44 for 11 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 44.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 44(1:47 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 44. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 33.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 33(1:31 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 33. Catch made by J.McAfee at APP 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 26(0:59 - 2nd) A.Brown rushed to APP 22 for 4 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 22(0:58 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 22(0:55 - 2nd) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 22. Catch made by K.Hood at APP 22. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by APP at APP 18.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAS 18(0:50 - 2nd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for T.Jordan.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GAS 25(0:42 - 2nd) A.Raynor 35 yard field goal attempt is good Center-GSO Holder-GSO.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:38 - 2nd) A.Raynor kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to the APP 25. Fair catch by T.Page.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:38 - 2nd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 30.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Raynor kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+49 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(15:00 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to GSO 26 for 49 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 26(14:22 - 3rd) N.Noel rushed to GSO 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 15(13:44 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 15(13:38 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - APLST 10(12:56 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to GSO 10. Catch made by K.Robinson at GSO 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - APLST 14(12:13 - 3rd) M.Hughes 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:09 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 25. Fair catch by K.Hood.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(12:09 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to GSO 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 26.
|+42 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 26(11:39 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 26. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 32(11:24 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to APP 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 25.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - GAS 25(10:43 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by K.Hood at APP 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 18(10:14 - 3rd) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 18(10:09 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 18. Catch made by J.McAfee at APP 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - GAS 12(9:48 - 3rd) T.Jordan rushed to APP 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 10.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - GAS 10(9:05 - 3rd) A.Raynor rushed to APP 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 7.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 7(8:39 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to APP 2 for 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 2(7:58 - 3rd) T.Jordan rushed to APP End Zone for 2 yards. T.Jordan for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:52 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:52 - 3rd) M.Lantz kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 25(7:43 - 3rd) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for T.Page.
|+40 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 25(7:45 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 25. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(7:12 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 4 for 31 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 4(6:41 - 3rd) D.Harrington rushed to GSO End Zone for 4 yards. D.Harrington for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
|(6:38 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Brice steps back to pass. Catch made by N.Noel at GSO 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:38 - 3rd) M.Hughes kicks 40 yards from APP 35 to the GSO 25. Fair catch by K.Hood.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(6:38 - 3rd) A.Brown rushed to GSO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 28.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - GAS 28(6:05 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 28. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 34.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - GAS 34(5:32 - 3rd) T.Dixon rushed to GSO 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 39(5:03 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 39. Catch made by E.Lester at GSO 39. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - GAS 44(4:25 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 44. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 49.
|+50 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 49(3:56 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 49. Catch made by J.Thompson at GSO 49. Gain of 50 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 1.
|No Gain
2 & 58 - GAS 1(3:30 - 3rd) T.Jordan rushed to APP 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 1(2:53 - 3rd) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 1. Catch made by E.Lester at APP 1. Gain of 1 yards. E.Lester for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:53 - 3rd) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:53 - 3rd) A.Raynor kicks 65 yards from GSO 35 to the APP End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(2:53 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to APP 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 26.
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - APLST 26(2:42 - 3rd) C.Brice pass complete to APP 26. Catch made by K.Robinson at APP 26. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 44.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 44(2:28 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 38 for 18 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 38.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 38(1:07 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 19 for 19 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 19(0:38 - 3rd) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 16.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - APLST 16(15:00 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 10 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 10.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - APLST 10(14:19 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 8.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - APLST 8(13:42 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - APLST 2(13:12 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO End Zone for 2 yards. A.Marshall for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:03 - 4th) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:03 - 4th) M.Hughes kicks 65 yards from APP 35 to the GSO End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(13:03 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 25. Catch made by D.Lewis at GSO 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GAS 29(12:36 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - GAS 29(12:28 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton. PENALTY on APP-E.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 38(12:23 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 38. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 46.
|Int
2 & 2 - GAS 46(12:04 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass INTERCEPTED at APP 30. Intercepted by L.Doublin at APP 30. Tackled by GSO at APP 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 49(11:39 - 4th) D.Davis rushed to APP 40 for yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 40. PENALTY on APP-APP Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 18 - APLST 39(11:08 - 4th) C.Brice rushed to APP 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 46.
|-2 YD
2 & 13 - APLST 46(10:05 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by M.Hetzel at APP 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 49. The Replay Official reviewed the short of the line to gain and the play was overturned. C.Brice pass complete to APP 46. Catch made by M.Hetzel at APP 46. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 44.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - APLST 44(10:05 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Davis.
|Punt
4 & 15 - APLST 44(9:32 - 4th) C.Howell punts 38 yards to GSO 18 Center-APP. Fair catch by K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 18(9:24 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to GSO 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 19.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - GAS 19(8:54 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 19. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 19. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 25.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GAS 25(8:20 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for E.Archie.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GAS 25(8:14 - 4th) A.Beck punts 52 yards to APP 23 Center-GSO. Downed by GSO.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - APLST 23(7:59 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to APP 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 23.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - APLST 23(7:24 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 26.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - APLST 26(6:38 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - APLST 26(6:31 - 4th) C.Howell punts 43 yards to GSO 31 Center-APP. Fair catch by K.Hood.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 31(6:24 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 31. Catch made by K.Hood at GSO 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 45. PENALTY on APP-APP Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(6:04 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 40. Catch made by K.Hood at APP 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 14.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 14(5:32 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 14. Catch made by J.Singleton at APP 14. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 9.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 9(4:58 - 4th) A.Brown rushed to APP 3 for 6 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 3.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 3(4:27 - 4th) K.Vantrease rushed to APP End Zone for 3 yards. K.Vantrease for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(4:22 - 4th) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:22 - 4th) A.Raynor kicks 40 yards from GSO 35 to the APP 25. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(4:22 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by H.Pearson at APP 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - APLST 32(3:45 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 32.
|+33 YD
3 & 3 - APLST 32(3:03 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 32. Catch made by N.Noel at APP 32. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 35(2:41 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 28.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - APLST 28(1:59 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - APLST 26(1:48 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - APLST 26(1:44 - 4th) A.Marshall rushed to GSO 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 26.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 26(1:40 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 26. Catch made by A.Brown at GSO 26. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 29.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAS 29(1:18 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|+13 YD
3 & 7 - GAS 29(1:16 - 4th) K.Vantrease pass complete to GSO 29. Catch made by J.Singleton at GSO 29. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by APP at GSO 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 42(1:11 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GAS 42(0:58 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - GAS 32(0:58 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood.
|No Gain
3 & 20 - GAS 32(0:53 - 4th) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.Singleton.
|Punt
4 & 20 - GAS 32(0:48 - 4th) A.Beck punts 40 yards to APP 28 Center-GSO. Fair catch by K.Robinson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 28(0:41 - 4th) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for N.Noel.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 28(0:35 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to APP 40 for 12 yards. Tackled by GSO at APP 40.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 40(0:28 - 4th) C.Brice pass complete to APP 40. Catch made by C.Horn at APP 40. Gain of 45 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 15(0:19 - 4th) N.Noel rushed to GSO 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 12.
|No Good
1 & 10 - GAS 20(0:00 - 4th) M.Hughes 30 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-APP Holder-APP.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:00 - 5) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by K.Hood at APP 25. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 13.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAS 13(0:00 - 5) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for K.Hood. PENALTY on APP-APP Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & Goal - GAS 2(0:00 - 5) A.Brown rushed to APP 4 for -2 yards. Tackled by APP at APP 4.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - GAS 4(0:00 - 5) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 4. Catch made by J.McAfee at APP 4. Gain of 4 yards. J.McAfee for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) A.Raynor extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:00 - 5) N.Noel rushed to GSO End Zone for 25 yards. N.Noel for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 5) M.Hughes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 25(0:00 - 6) D.Harrington rushed to GSO 27 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 27.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - APLST 27(0:00 - 6) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for D.Harrington. PENALTY on GSO-GSO Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 13 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - APLST 13(0:00 - 6) N.Noel rushed to GSO 15 for -2 yards. Tackled by GSO at GSO 15.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - APLST 15(0:00 - 6) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for K.Robinson.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - APLST 15(0:00 - 6) C.Brice steps back to pass. C.Brice pass incomplete intended for H.Pearson.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - APLST 23(0:00 - 6) M.Hughes 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-APP Holder-APP.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAS 25(0:00 - 6) K.Vantrease steps back to pass. K.Vantrease pass incomplete intended for J.McAfee.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - GAS 25(0:00 - 6) K.Vantrease pass complete to APP 25. Catch made by E.Archie at APP 25. Gain of 25 yards. E.Archie for 25 yards TOUCHDOWN.
