Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27
LOS ANGELES (AP) Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night.
Tahj Washington caught an early TD pass from Williams while USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP).
The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced the win on his third rushing touchdown with 2:35 to play by sprinting 16 yards through the heart of the Notre Dame defense for the 44th total TD of his incredible season. Williams struck a Heisman pose on the USC sideline after a score in the first half, and he was serenaded with frequent chants of ''Heisman! Heisman!'' from the Coliseum crowd.
Although USC is headed to Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas on Friday, the revitalized Trojans first kept their CFP hopes intact with this victory - and even got a boost from LSU's loss to Texas A&M during this game. USC became the first team to gain 400 yards and to score more than 32 points this season against the Irish while completing its first 11-win regular season since 2008.
Drew Pyne passed for 318 yards and hit Michael Mayer for two of his three TDs for the Irish, whose five-game winning streak ended in their regular-season finale under new coach Marcus Freeman. Pyne completed his first 15 throws into the fourth quarter, but he ultimately couldn't keep up with Williams, and the Irish surrendered the Jeweled Shillelagh in their first trip to the Coliseum since 2018.
The 93rd edition of this rivalry was a showcase for Williams, the sophomore who followed Riley from Oklahoma to USC last winter and quickly reached his extraordinary potential on the West Coast. With a pocket elusiveness that had Notre Dame's defense embracing air and a lively arm at nearly any distance, Williams set single-season records for quarterbacks in total touchdowns and yards rushing at a school rich in talent at the position.
After repeatedly eluding the Notre Dame defense on USC's final drive of the first half, Williams rushed for a 5-yard TD up the middle on a perfect run-pass option. When the quarterback reached the USC sideline, he smilingly struck a Heisman pose to his teammates.
Williams added another TD run on the first snap of the fourth quarter, and he punctuated it by blowing kisses to the USC student section.
Austin Jones rushed for a career-high 154 yards as USC never trailed, but never pulled away from the tenacious Irish.
Washington's 11-yard catch-and-run TD capped USC's opening drive, and the Trojans got to the Notre Dame 2 on their second drive before Williams was flagged for offensive pass interference during a failed attempt at a Philly Special.
After Williams unleashed a 58-yard punt on a fourth-down trick play, the Irish got on the board midway through the second quarter with Pyne's 22-yard TD throw to Mayer, Notre Dame's vaunted tight end.
After Pyne fumbled in USC territory on Notre Dame's first drive after halftime, Williams led a 74-yard drive capped by Raleek Brown's untouched TD run for a 24-7 lead.
Deion Colzie and Logan Diggs scored later in the second half, but Williams kept the Trojans in front until Calen Bullock made his fifth interception of the season for USC with 4:56 to play, boosting the Trojans' turnover margin to an astronomical plus-23.
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: The Irish ultimately couldn't stop Williams, but that's hardly a unique predicament this season. After a rocky start, Freeman's debut season ultimately offers much more hope than concern.
USC: Williams' brilliance is the main reason for the Trojans' turnaround, considering the defense gave up 408 yards and again had trouble getting off the field against an elite opponent. Yet USC repeatedly has done enough to win, with its only blemish a one-point road loss to Utah. The Trojans have proved they're playoff-worthy if the numbers work out for them.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: A mid-tier bowl game.
USC: A quick trip to Las Vegas on Friday to play for the Trojans' second conference title in 14 seasons.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Pyne
10 QB
318 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, -11 RuYds
|
C. Williams
13 QB
232 PaYds, PaTD, 35 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|22
|Rushing
|6
|11
|Passing
|15
|10
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-7
|8-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|408
|436
|Total Plays
|52
|61
|Avg Gain
|7.8
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|204
|Rush Attempts
|26
|39
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|318
|232
|Comp. - Att.
|23-26
|18-22
|Yards Per Pass
|10.8
|9.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-39
|6-55
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|4
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-39.0
|2-42.0
|Return Yards
|0
|11
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|318
|PASS YDS
|232
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|436
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|23/26
|318
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|6
|43
|0
|24
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|12
|34
|1
|6
|
C. Tyree 25 RB
|C. Tyree
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
M. Evans 88 TE
|M. Evans
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Pyne 10 QB
|D. Pyne
|5
|-11
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Mayer 87 TE
|M. Mayer
|9
|8
|98
|2
|24
|
D. Colzie 16 WR
|D. Colzie
|3
|3
|75
|1
|30
|
L. Styles 4 WR
|L. Styles
|5
|4
|34
|0
|16
|
L. Diggs 3 RB
|L. Diggs
|3
|3
|32
|0
|15
|
A. Estime 7 RB
|A. Estime
|2
|2
|31
|0
|30
|
B. Lenzy 0 WR
|B. Lenzy
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
J. Thomas 83 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|2
|23
|0
|18
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bertrand 27 LB
|J. Bertrand
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
X. Watts 26 S
|X. Watts
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 57 DL
|J. Ademilola
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
I. Foskey 7 DL
|I. Foskey
|4-1
|1.5
|0
|
C. Lewis 6 CB
|C. Lewis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Henderson 11 S
|R. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mickey 21 CB
|J. Mickey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kiser 24 LB
|J. Kiser
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morrison 20 CB
|B. Morrison
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Liufau 8 LB
|M. Liufau
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Joseph 16 S
|B. Joseph
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Botelho 12 LB
|J. Botelho
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Colzie 16 WR
|D. Colzie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Brown 2 S
|D. Brown
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ademilola 9 DL
|J. Ademilola
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Griffith 3 S
|H. Griffith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rubio 97 DL
|G. Rubio
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Cross III 56 DL
|H. Cross III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 99 K
|B. Grupe
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Sot 39 P
|J. Sot
|1
|39.0
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|18/22
|232
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|25
|154
|0
|24
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|9
|35
|3
|19
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|7
|1
|5
|
D. Barlow 22 RB
|D. Barlow
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Addison 3 WR
|J. Addison
|4
|3
|45
|0
|23
|
L. McRee 87 TE
|L. McRee
|3
|2
|37
|0
|31
|
M. Williams 4 WR
|M. Williams
|4
|4
|37
|0
|14
|
T. Washington 16 WR
|T. Washington
|3
|3
|34
|1
|18
|
B. Rice 2 WR
|B. Rice
|2
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
R. Brown 14 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|2
|24
|0
|12
|
A. Jones 6 RB
|A. Jones
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Jackson III 9 WR
|M. Jackson III
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Ford 81 WR
|K. Ford
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. Bynum 0 WR
|T. Bynum
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
E. Gentry 18 LB
|E. Gentry
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shaw 27 DB
|B. Shaw
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lee 53 LB
|S. Lee
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Ta'ufo'ou 47 DL
|S. Ta'ufo'ou
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bullock 7 DB
|C. Bullock
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Pili 91 DL
|B. Pili
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Byrd 51 DL
|S. Byrd
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Goforth 10 LB
|R. Goforth
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 4 DB
|M. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Blackmon 6 DB
|M. Blackmon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wright 22 DB
|C. Wright
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tuipulotu 49 DL
|T. Tuipulotu
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Covington 14 DB
|J. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taleni 31 DL
|T. Taleni
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Lynch 46 K
|D. Lynch
|1/1
|31
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Williams 13 QB
|C. Williams
|2
|42.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at USC 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - USC 32(14:28 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to USC 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Kiser at USC 33.
|+31 YD
3 & 2 - USC 33(13:47 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to USC 33. Catch made by L.McREE at USC 33. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(13:10 - 1st) J.Addison rushed to ND 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at ND 23.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(12:45 - 1st) C.Williams rushed to ND 16 for 7 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - USC 16(12:22 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - USC 14(11:36 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USC 11(10:44 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 11. Catch made by T.Washington at ND 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Washington for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:36 - 1st) D.Lynch extra point is good. PENALTY on ND-ND Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the ND 1. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by B.Shaw at ND 16. PENALTY on ND-ND Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 8(10:30 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ND 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - ND 14(10:00 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; S.Ta'ufo'ou at ND 16.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - ND 16(9:34 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 12 for -4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ND 12.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ND 12(8:43 - 1st) J.Sot punts 39 yards to USC 49 Center-ND. Fair catch by M.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 49(8:20 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 46.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - USC 46(7:54 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison.
|+23 YD
3 & 5 - USC 46(7:36 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 46. Catch made by J.Addison at ND 46. Gain of 23 yards. J.Addison FUMBLES forced by I.Foskey. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-J.Addison at ND 23. Tackled by ND at ND 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(7:34 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by K.Ford at ND 23. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at ND 18.
|+16 YD
2 & 5 - USC 18(7:04 - 1st) C.Williams pass complete to ND 18. Catch made by A.Jones at ND 18. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 2.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - USC 2(6:18 - 1st) D.Barlow rushed to ND 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 5.
2 & 5 - USC(5:04 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for J.Addison. PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Pass Interference 0 yards offset. PENALTY on USC-USC Ineligible Downfield Pass 0 yards offset. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - USC 5(5:04 - 1st) M.Williams steps back to pass. M.Williams pass incomplete intended for C.Williams. PENALTY on USC-C.Williams Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 20 - USC 20(4:57 - 1st) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at ND 26 for -6 yards (I.Foskey)
|+12 YD
3 & 26 - USC 26(4:40 - 1st) A.Jones rushed to ND 14 for 12 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 14.
|Field Goal
4 & 14 - USC 21(3:35 - 1st) D.Lynch 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-USC Holder-USC.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:29 - 1st) A.Stadthaus kicks 61 yards from USC 35 to the ND 4. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Moore; G.Madden at ND 19.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 19(3:23 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 19. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at ND 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 24(3:05 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ND 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - ND 27(2:15 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Taleni; T.Tuipulotu at ND 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(1:42 - 1st) L.Diggs rushed to ND 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Lee at ND 34.
|+30 YD
2 & 6 - ND 34(0:56 - 1st) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 34. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 36.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 36(0:06 - 1st) A.Estime rushed to USC 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - ND 31(15:00 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to USC 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at USC 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - ND 28(14:22 - 2nd) D.Pyne rushed to USC 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at USC 27.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - ND 27(13:55 - 2nd) M.Evans rushed to USC 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth; T.Taleni at USC 27.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USC 27(13:52 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at USC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - USC 31(13:29 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for B.Rice.
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - USC 31(13:25 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 31. Catch made by M.Jackson at USC 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Mickey at USC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 40(13:08 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Bynum.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 40(12:59 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams sacked at USC 30 for -10 yards (J.Ademilola; I.Foskey)
|+12 YD
3 & 20 - USC 30(12:10 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 30. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 30. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by ND at USC 42.
|Punt
4 & 8 - USC 42(11:17 - 2nd) C.Williams punts 58 yards to ND End Zone Center-USC. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 20(11:07 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 20. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 20. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ND 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - ND 27(10:46 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Byrd at ND 28.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - ND 28(9:50 - 2nd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 30 for 2 yards. L.Diggs FUMBLES forced by E.Gentry. Fumble RECOVERED by ND-L.Diggs at ND 30. Tackled by USC at ND 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(9:50 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 30. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ND 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - ND 31(9:24 - 2nd) A.Estime rushed to ND 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by B.Pili at ND 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - ND 30(8:54 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by D.Colzie at ND 30. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock; C.Wright at USC 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 40(7:30 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 40. Catch made by L.Styles at USC 40. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 40.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - ND 40(6:59 - 2nd) C.Tyree rushed to USC 22 for 18 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at USC 22.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - ND 22(6:29 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 22. Catch made by M.Mayer at USC 22. Gain of 22 yards. M.Mayer for 22 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:14 - 2nd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:14 - 2nd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(6:14 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 25. Catch made by T.Washington at USC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at USC 30.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(5:48 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Lewis at USC 39.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 39(5:23 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to USC 37 for -2 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at USC 37.
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - USC 37(4:33 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 37. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at USC 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - USC 48(3:59 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to ND 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 50(3:27 - 2nd) R.Brown rushed to ND 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 48.
|+23 YD
2 & 8 - USC 48(2:48 - 2nd) C.Williams pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by J.Addison at ND 48. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by ND at ND 25.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(1:47 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to ND 13 for 12 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 13(1:17 - 2nd) A.Jones rushed to ND 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Watts; G.Rubio at ND 11.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - USC 11(0:39 - 2nd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for T.Washington. PENALTY on ND-ND Defensive Holding 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - USC 5(0:39 - 2nd) C.Williams rushed to ND End Zone for 5 yards. C.Williams for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:34 - 2nd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:34 - 2nd) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the ND 1. C.Tyree returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Goforth at ND 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ND 16(0:25 - 2nd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 16. Catch made by L.Styles at ND 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Bullock at ND 27.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 27(0:16 - 2nd) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at ND 21 for -6 yards (T.Tuipulotu)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(15:00 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to ND 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ND 27.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - ND 27(14:24 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 27. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by USC at ND 42.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - ND 42(13:48 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 42. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 42. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 38(13:17 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 38. Catch made by L.Diggs at USC 38. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at USC 35.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - ND 35(12:37 - 3rd) L.Diggs rushed to USC 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth; J.Covington at USC 32.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - ND 32(11:48 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to USC 23 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at USC 23.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ND 23(11:21 - 3rd) D.Pyne rushed to USC 26 for -3 yards. D.Pyne FUMBLES forced by USC. Fumble RECOVERED by USC-R.Goforth at USC 26. Tackled by ND at USC 26.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - USC 26(11:14 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to USC 26. Catch made by M.Williams at USC 26. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Watts at USC 40.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - USC 40(10:41 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to ND 36 for 24 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau; J.Ademilola at ND 36.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USC 36(9:51 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to ND 23 for 13 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 23.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - USC 23(9:25 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ND 23. Catch made by T.Washington at ND 23. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by B.Morrison at ND 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - USC 5(9:09 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ND 5. Catch made by M.Williams at ND 5. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by B.Joseph at ND 5.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - USC 5(8:31 - 3rd) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for L.McREE.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - USC 5(8:26 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to ND End Zone for 5 yards. R.Brown for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:21 - 3rd) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:21 - 3rd) A.Stadthaus kicks 65 yards from USC 35 to the ND End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(8:21 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to ND 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Ta'ufo'ou at ND 30.
|+24 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30(7:58 - 3rd) A.Estime rushed to USC 46 for 24 yards. Tackled by J.Covington at USC 46.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(7:24 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by L.Styles at USC 46. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by M.Williams at USC 30.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ND 30(6:37 - 3rd) D.Pyne scrambles to USC 23 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Lee at USC 23.
|+23 YD
2 & 3 - ND 23(5:59 - 3rd) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 23. Catch made by D.Colzie at USC 23. Gain of 23 yards. D.Colzie for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:54 - 3rd) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:54 - 3rd) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(5:54 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at USC 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - USC 31(5:15 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by X.Watts; D.Brown at USC 45.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USC 45(4:40 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to USC 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by X.Watts; J.Bertrand at USC 47.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - USC 47(4:00 - 3rd) C.Williams rushed to ND 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by X.Watts at ND 49.
|+12 YD
3 & 4 - USC 49(3:25 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ND 49. Catch made by R.Brown at ND 49. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Brown at ND 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - USC 37(2:40 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to ND 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Botelho at ND 40.
|+19 YD
2 & 13 - USC 40(1:55 - 3rd) C.Williams scrambles to ND 21 for 19 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 21.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USC 21(1:00 - 3rd) A.Jones rushed to ND 9 for 12 yards. Tackled by H.Griffith; H.Cross at ND 9.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - USC 9(0:39 - 3rd) C.Williams pass complete to ND 9. Catch made by L.McREE at ND 9. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Liufau at ND 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - USC 3(15:00 - 4th) C.Williams scrambles to ND End Zone for 3 yards. C.Williams for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 64 yards from USC 35 to the ND 1. Fair catch by C.Tyree.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 25(14:53 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 25. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Goforth at ND 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ND 30(14:24 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 30. Catch made by M.Mayer at ND 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw; E.Gentry at ND 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 36(13:50 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for L.Styles.
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - ND 36(13:43 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 36. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 36. Gain of 18 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Shaw at USC 46.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - ND 46(13:04 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by B.Lenzy at USC 46. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 21(12:24 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas. PENALTY on USC-B.Shaw Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ND 11(12:17 - 4th) C.Tyree rushed to USC 5 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon; E.Gentry at USC 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ND 5(11:35 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to USC End Zone for 5 yards. L.Diggs for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(11:29 - 4th) B.Grupe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:29 - 4th) Z.Yoakam kicks 65 yards from ND 35 to the USC End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USC 25(11:29 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at USC 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - USC 30(10:49 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to USC 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at USC 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - USC 34(10:05 - 4th) PENALTY on USC-M.Epps False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 6 - USC 29(10:05 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to USC 29. Catch made by B.Rice at USC 29. Gain of 25 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Watts at ND 46. PENALTY on ND-J.Mickey Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USC 31(9:20 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ND 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Ademilola at ND 22.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USC 22(8:37 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ND 22 for yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; J.Ademilola at ND 22. PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 11 - USC 32(8:02 - 4th) PENALTY on USC-USC Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 16 - USC 37(7:52 - 4th) C.Williams steps back to pass. C.Williams pass incomplete intended for A.Jones. PENALTY on USC-J.Monheim Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 26 - USC 47(7:37 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ND 47. Catch made by J.Addison at ND 47. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by R.Henderson at ND 48.
|+12 YD
3 & 27 - USC 48(7:05 - 4th) C.Williams pass complete to ND 48. Catch made by R.Brown at ND 48. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by I.Foskey at ND 36.
|Punt
4 & 15 - USC 36(6:11 - 4th) C.Williams punts 26 yards to ND 10 Center-USC. Fair catch by B.Joseph.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ND 10(6:03 - 4th) L.Diggs rushed to ND 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at ND 15.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - ND 15(5:39 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 15. Catch made by J.Thomas at ND 15. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Wright at ND 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ND 20(5:15 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for M.Mayer.
|Int
2 & 10 - ND 20(5:10 - 4th) D.Pyne pass INTERCEPTED at ND 35. Intercepted by C.Bullock at ND 35. Tackled by D.Colzie at ND 24.
|Result
|Play
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - USC 24(4:56 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ND 30 for -6 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand; J.Ademilola at ND 30.
|-1 YD
2 & 16 - USC 30(4:06 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ND 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Bertrand at ND 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 17 - USC 31(3:25 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ND 16 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; B.Joseph at ND 16.
|+16 YD
4 & 2 - USC 16(2:42 - 4th) C.Williams rushed to ND End Zone for 16 yards. C.Williams for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:35 - 4th) D.Lynch extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 4th) A.Stadthaus kicks 58 yards from USC 35 to the ND 7. L.Styles returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by L.McCutchin at ND 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ND 44(2:27 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 44. Catch made by L.Diggs at ND 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by E.Gentry at USC 48. PENALTY on ND-J.Lugg Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - ND 34(2:05 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 34. Catch made by A.Estime at ND 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by M.Blackmon at ND 35.
|+15 YD
2 & 19 - ND 35(1:57 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to ND 35. Catch made by L.Diggs at ND 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by B.Shaw at USC 50.
|+14 YD
3 & 4 - ND 50(1:37 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 50. Catch made by L.Diggs at USC 50. Gain of 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Blackmon at USC 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - ND 36(1:32 - 4th) D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne sacked at USC 46 for -10 yards (S.Byrd)
|+22 YD
2 & 20 - ND 46(1:24 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 46. Catch made by D.Colzie at USC 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by USC at USC 24.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - ND 24(1:07 - 4th) D.Pyne pass complete to USC 24. Catch made by M.Mayer at USC 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Mayer for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:02 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Pyne steps back to pass. D.Pyne pass incomplete intended for ND. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:02 - 4th) B.Grupe kicks onside 11 from ND 35 to ND 46. K.Foreman returns the kickoff. Tackled by ND at ND 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USC 46(1:01 - 4th) A.Jones rushed to ND 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Brown; J.Kiser at ND 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USC 46(0:14 - 4th) C.Williams kneels at the ND 48.
