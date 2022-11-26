|
|OREG
|OREGST
No. 22 Oregon State rallies to stun No. 10 Oregon 38-34
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and No. 22 Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by No. 10 Oregon to rally for a 38-34 victory on Saturday.
The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.
First, Oregon gave up a 48-yard kickoff return by Silas Bolden, and a facemask penalty set up Oregon State at the Ducks 36. Newell ran for a 15-yard touchdown to make it 34-24.
Next, Oregon punter Alex Bales dropped the snap and fell on the ball at his own 2. Two plays later, Ben Gulbranson pounded it in from 1 yard to get Oregon State within 34-31.
Oregon then went for it on fourth-and-1 at its own 29, and quarterback Bo Nix was stopped for a 1-yard loss on the Ducks' only called QB run of the game. Newell scored four plays later, with a convoy of blockers helping to push him into the end zone from 6 yards out.
The Ducks can still make the Pac-12 championship game but needed Washington State to beat rival Washington later Saturday. If Washington wins, No. 14 Utah would advance to the title game against No. 5 Southern California.
Oregon State ran for 268 yards and five touchdowns, overcoming its lack of a passing game. The Beavers did not attempt a pass on their three fourth-quarter TD drives.
Damien Martinez led the way with 103 yards on 15 carries, his sixth consecutive 100-yard game. Ben Gulbanson was just 6 of 13 for 60 yard with two interceptions, but he ran for two scores. Newell scored on his only two carries.
Nix passed for 327 yards and two touchdowns and Oregon finished with 470 total yards, but Nix's limited mobility because of a right ankle injury was a major factor.
After Oregon State's go-ahead score, Nix drove the Ducks to the Beavers 2, but Jordan James was stuffed for a 1-yard loss on third down. On fourth down, Nix's pass intended for Tony Franklin in the end zone was low and incomplete.
The Beavers converted the one first down they needed to run out the clock.
Oregon led 14-10 at halftime, and early in the second half it was the Beavers whose errors led to scores.
Oregon State forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter, but Gulbranson's first-down pass over the middle intended for Silas Bolden was intercepted by linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who returned it 33 yards to the 2-yard line.
James ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the next play to make it 21-10.
Oregon increased its lead to 28-10 on Noah Whittington's 3-yard run with 9:02 left in the third.
Oregon State's third turnover - a fumble by Tre-Shaun Harrison after a 1-yard reception - gave the Ducks another short field. Camden Lewis converted a 42-yard field goal, extending the lead to 31-10 with 4:46 left in the quarter.
Nix threw both of his TD passes in the first half. He hit Chase Coda for a 44-yard score in the first quarter. Then he connected with Troy Franklin for a 9-yard TD with 12 seconds left in the half, completing a 13-play, 95-yard drive.
THE TAKEWAY
Oregon: Nix didn't have his usual dual-threat capability, and it was never more apparent than on that critical fourth-down run.
Oregon State: The Ducks' mistakes helped, but Oregon State also wore down Oregon with its strong running game.
UP NEXT
Oregon: Either the Pac-12 title game or a bowl game.
Oregon State: Awaits a bowl invitation.
---
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|19
|Rushing
|10
|14
|Passing
|15
|3
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-5
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|470
|328
|Total Plays
|83
|56
|Avg Gain
|5.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|143
|268
|Rush Attempts
|42
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.4
|6.2
|Yards Passing
|327
|60
|Comp. - Att.
|27-41
|6-13
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-58
|3-37
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|2-17.0
|2-39.5
|Return Yards
|63
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-63
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|327
|PASS YDS
|60
|
|
|143
|RUSH YDS
|268
|
|
|470
|TOTAL YDS
|328
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|27/41
|327
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Whittington 22 RB
|N. Whittington
|16
|81
|1
|10
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|13
|52
|0
|10
|
J. James 20 RB
|J. James
|9
|26
|1
|13
|
D. Barkins 22 DB
|D. Barkins
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|3
|-5
|0
|4
|
A. Bales 91 K
|A. Bales
|1
|-11
|0
|-11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Cota 23 WR
|C. Cota
|12
|9
|136
|1
|44
|
T. Franklin 11 WR
|T. Franklin
|15
|8
|78
|1
|18
|
T. Ferguson 3 TE
|T. Ferguson
|3
|1
|53
|0
|53
|
B. Irving 0 RB
|B. Irving
|5
|5
|26
|0
|7
|
D. Thornton 2 WR
|D. Thornton
|2
|2
|23
|0
|16
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
C. McCormick 84 TE
|C. McCormick
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Williams 4 DB
|B. Williams
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 19 DB
|J. Hill
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Gonzalez 0 DB
|C. Gonzalez
|3-2
|0.0
|1
|
T. Bridges 11 DB
|T. Bridges
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 2 LB
|D. Johnson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 1 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
D. Manning 8 DB
|D. Manning
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ware-Hudson 95 DT
|K. Ware-Hudson
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Rogers 98 DL
|C. Rogers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 23 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Flowe 25 DB
|J. Flowe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Riley 91 DL
|J. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dollars 5 RB
|S. Dollars
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bassa 33 LB
|J. Bassa
|0-4
|0.0
|1
|
S. Stephens IV 7 DB
|S. Stephens IV
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Funa 18 LB
|M. Funa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dorlus 3 DE
|B. Dorlus
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Taimani 55 DL
|T. Taimani
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Lewis 49 K
|C. Lewis
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Bales 91 K
|A. Bales
|1
|34.0
|0
|34
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Hutson 1 WR
|K. Hutson
|3
|18.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|6/13
|60
|0
|2
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Martinez 6 RB
|D. Martinez
|15
|103
|0
|43
|
J. Griffin 8 RB
|J. Griffin
|8
|75
|0
|21
|
D. Fenwick 5 RB
|D. Fenwick
|8
|53
|1
|16
|
I. Newell 25 RB
|I. Newell
|2
|21
|2
|15
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Gulbranson 17 QB
|B. Gulbranson
|4
|7
|2
|6
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Nolan 10 QB
|C. Nolan
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|5
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
T. Lindsey 1 WR
|T. Lindsey
|3
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
T. Harrison 0 WR
|T. Harrison
|3
|2
|15
|0
|14
|
J. Velling 84 TE
|J. Velling
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Speights 1 LB
|O. Speights
|10-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Grant 3 DB
|J. Grant
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Oladapo 28 DB
|K. Oladapo
|6-9
|0.0
|0
|
A. Austin 5 DB
|A. Austin
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fisher-Morris 8 LB
|K. Fisher-Morris
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Colletto 12 LB
|J. Colletto
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McCartan 6 LB
|J. McCartan
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Cooper Jr. 23 DB
|R. Cooper Jr.
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferenczi 56 OL
|J. Ferenczi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Golden 95 DL
|J. Golden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Chatfield Jr. 10 LB
|A. Chatfield Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rawls 52 DL
|J. Rawls
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
I. Massey 18 DB
|I. Massey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Stover 82 LB
|C. Stover
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 4 DB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wright 2 DB
|R. Wright
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lolohea 90 DL
|S. Lolohea
|1-4
|0.5
|0
|
S. Sandberg 96 DL
|S. Sandberg
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Mascarenas-Arnold 55 LB
|E. Mascarenas-Arnold
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Hayes 35 K
|E. Hayes
|1/1
|50
|5/5
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Loecher 38 P
|L. Loecher
|2
|39.5
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Bolden 7 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Shannon 29 RB
|K. Shannon
|1
|-11.0
|-11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Riley at ORS 27.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - OREGST 27(14:34 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 27. Gain of yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORS 33. PENALTY on ORS-B.Kipper Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 18 - OREGST 17(14:07 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 17. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 17. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORS 31.
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 31(13:26 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 31. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 31. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; S.Dollars at ORS 40.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 40(12:55 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORS 50 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORS 50.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 50(12:19 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 50. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 50. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 33.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 33(11:53 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OREGST 30(11:23 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson sacked at ORE 31 for -1 yards (N.Sewell; K.Ware-Hudson)
|No Gain
3 & 8 - OREGST 31(10:32 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Harrison.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - OREGST 40(10:26 - 1st) E.Hayes 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-D.Black Holder-L.Loecher.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:20 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 25(10:20 - 1st) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for K.Hutson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 25(10:16 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; A.Austin at ORE 29.
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - OREG 29(9:34 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 29. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Wright at ORE 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(9:13 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; S.Lolohea at ORE 46.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - OREG 46(8:32 - 1st) M.Irving rushed to ORS 44 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 44.
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 44(8:10 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 44. Catch made by C.Cota at ORS 44. Gain of 44 yards. C.Cota for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(7:57 - 1st) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:57 - 1st) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:57 - 1st) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - OREGST 25(7:50 - 1st) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 25. Catch made by S.Bolden at ORS 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORS 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - OREGST 31(7:15 - 1st) B.Gulbranson scrambles to ORS 37 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Williams; J.Bassa at ORS 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 37(6:43 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez; S.Stephens at ORS 43.
|+21 YD
2 & 4 - OREGST 43(6:01 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 36 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Williams at ORE 36. PENALTY on ORE-B.Williams Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 21(5:46 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 14 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 14.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 14(5:17 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 4 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Johnson at ORE 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(4:48 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Taimani; J.Bassa at ORE 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 3(4:04 - 1st) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Funa; B.Dorlus at ORE 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 2(3:22 - 1st) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez at ORE 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - OREGST 1(2:44 - 1st) B.Gulbranson rushed to ORE End Zone for 1 yards. B.Gulbranson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:33 - 1st) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:33 - 1st) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:33 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORE 33.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 33(2:15 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORE 42.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(1:56 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; A.Austin at ORE 47.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - OREG 47(1:23 - 1st) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 47. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 47. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(0:28 - 1st) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Chatfield at ORS 35. PENALTY on ORE-T.Franklin Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset. PENALTY on ORS-R.Cooper Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 35(0:28 - 1st) J.James rushed to ORS 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 22.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(0:09 - 1st) J.James rushed to ORS 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 20(15:00 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by S.Dollars at ORS 20. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORS 20.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 20(14:18 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by M.Irving at ORS 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 15.
|-1 YD
4 & 3 - OREG 15(13:37 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 15. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORS 15. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 16.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 16(13:29 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ware-Hudson at ORS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREGST 17(12:58 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for J.Velling.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OREGST 17(12:50 - 2nd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for S.Bolden.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OREGST 17(12:43 - 2nd) L.Loecher punts 41 yards to ORE 42 Center-D.Black. Fair catch by K.Hutson.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(12:35 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 42. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 42. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 40. PENALTY on ORS-S.Lolohea Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(12:04 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORS 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Lolohea at ORS 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - OREG 38(11:29 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORS 34 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 34.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - OREG 34(10:42 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-N.Whittington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - OREG 39(10:19 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin. PENALTY on ORE-N.Whittington Chop Block 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - OREG 39(10:12 - 2nd) A.Bales punts yards to ORE 39 Center-K.Battles. C.Brownholtz blocked the kick. J.Colletto recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by ORE at ORE 50.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 32(9:48 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.McCormick.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 32(9:43 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Grant; R.Cooper at ORS 29.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - OREG 29(9:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on ORE-M.Aumavae-Laulu False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 12 - OREG 34(8:38 - 2nd) M.Irving rushed to ORS 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo; S.Lolohea at ORS 35.
|No Gain
4 & 13 - OREG 35(7:51 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix sacked at ORS 43 for -8 yards (J.Rawls; S.Lolohea)
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 43(7:45 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges; J.Hill at ORE 42.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 42(7:05 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 28 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell at ORE 28.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(6:31 - 2nd) S.Bolden rushed to ORE 14 for 14 yards. Tackled by D.Manning at ORE 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(6:00 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 11.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - OREGST 11(5:16 - 2nd) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 6.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - OREGST 6(4:42 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 5 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell; D.Johnson at ORE 5. Oregon State challenged the first down and the play was upheld. Timeout #2 by ORS.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OREGST 5(4:18 - 2nd) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 5 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Rogers at ORE 5.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 5(4:11 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 12 for 7 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper; K.Oladapo at ORE 12.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 12(3:40 - 2nd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights; K.Oladapo at ORE 14.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - OREG 14(2:59 - 2nd) J.James rushed to ORE 17 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORE 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 17(2:33 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 17(2:29 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 17. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 17. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORE 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 43(2:04 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 43. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Stover; K.Oladapo at ORE 50.
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 50(1:30 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 50. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 50. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan at ORS 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 43(1:11 - 2nd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 43(1:05 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 43. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORS 43. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 27.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 27(0:45 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 27. Catch made by D.Thornton at ORS 27. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 20.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 20(0:41 - 2nd) B.Nix scrambles to ORS 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORS 16.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 16(0:23 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 16. Catch made by C.Cota at ORS 16. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris; O.Speights at ORS 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 9(0:17 - 2nd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 9. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORS 9. Gain of 9 yards. T.Franklin for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) E.Hayes kicks 60 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE 5. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Arnold at ORE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 34(14:54 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 34(14:48 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORE 39.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OREG 39(14:15 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|Punt
4 & 5 - OREG 39(14:12 - 3rd) A.Bales punts 34 yards to ORS 27 Center-K.Battles. Fair catch by J.Irish.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:47 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 63 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS 2. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by I.Brevard J.Tucker at ORS 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 23(13:41 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at ORS 28.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - OREGST 28(13:11 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORS 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORS 29.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - OREGST 29(12:36 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson steps back to pass. B.Gulbranson pass incomplete intended for T.Lindsey.
|Punt
4 & 4 - OREGST 29(12:30 - 3rd) L.Loecher punts 38 yards to ORE 33 Center-D.Black. Fair catch by J.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 33(12:23 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 33. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORE 37.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 37(12:06 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORE 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by O.Speights S.Sandberg at ORE 39.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - OREG 39(11:28 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 39. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 39. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORE 45.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 45(11:08 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 45. Catch made by T.Franklin at ORE 45. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORS 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 40(10:36 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 40. Catch made by C.Cota at ORS 40. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by A.Austin at ORS 19.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 19(10:12 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 16 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 16.
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - OREG 16(9:35 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 16. Catch made by K.Hutson at ORS 16. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Grant at ORS 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 5(9:06 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORS End Zone for 5 yards. N.Whittington for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 3rd) C.Lewis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 37 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS 28. Fair catch by T.Miller.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(9:02 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 28. Gain of yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORS 41. PENALTY on ORE-B.Dorlus Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 28. Catch made by T.Lindsey at ORS 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges at ORS 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 41(8:32 - 3rd) B.Gulbranson pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by T.Harrison at ORS 41. Gain of 1 yards. T.Harrison FUMBLES forced by T.Bridges. Fumble RECOVERED by ORE-C.Rogers at ORS 42. Tackled by ORS at ORS 42. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 42(8:24 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights E.Mascarenas-Arnold at ORS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - OREG 41(7:56 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - OREG 41(7:49 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 41. Catch made by C.Cota at ORS 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORS 30.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 30(7:17 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORS 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Stover K.Oladapo at ORS 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - OREG 25(6:38 - 3rd) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Golden at ORS 25.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - OREG 25(5:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on ORE-A.Forsyth False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - OREG 30(5:35 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 30. Catch made by C.Cota at ORS 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ferenczi R.Cooper at ORS 24.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - OREG 32(4:50 - 3rd) C.Lewis 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:46 - 3rd) A.Boyle kicks 65 yards from ORE 35 to the ORS End Zone. Touchback.
|+43 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 25(4:46 - 3rd) D.Martinez rushed to ORE 32 for 43 yards. Tackled by J.Flowe T.Bridges at ORE 32.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 32(4:08 - 3rd) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 25 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Williams at ORE 25.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 25(3:31 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORE 9 for 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Hill at ORE 9. PENALTY on ORE-J.Riley Personal Foul / Defense 5 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 4(3:01 - 3rd) D.Fenwick rushed to ORE End Zone for 4 yards. D.Fenwick for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) E.Hayes extra point is good. PENALTY on ORE-ORE Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+53 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(2:57 - 3rd) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by T.Ferguson at ORE 25. Gain of 53 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Austin at ORS 22.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 22(2:35 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORS 14 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORS 14.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - OREG 14(2:03 - 3rd) M.Irving rushed to ORS 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 10.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 10(1:35 - 3rd) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 10(1:21 - 3rd) J.James rushed to ORS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Colletto K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 9.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 9(0:39 - 3rd) J.James rushed to ORS 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ferenczi at ORS 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - OREG 14(15:00 - 4th) C.Lewis 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-K.Battles Holder-A.Barry.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) C.Lewis kicks yards from ORE 35 to the ORS 1. S.Bolden returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Stephens at ORS 49. PENALTY on ORE-T.Bridges Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 36(14:48 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 32 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Bridges J.Bassa at ORE 32.
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 32(14:10 - 4th) J.Griffin rushed to ORE 15 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Hill at ORE 15.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 15(13:30 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORE End Zone for 15 yards. I.Newell for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:24 - 4th) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:24 - 4th) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Colletto at ORE 20. PENALTY on ORE-B.Swinson Offensive Holding 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREG 8(13:20 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for C.Cota.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - OREG 8(13:14 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORE 13.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - OREG 13(12:36 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|-11 YD
4 & 5 - OREG 13(12:29 - 4th) A.Bales rushed to ORE 2 for -11 yards. Tackled by I.Massey at ORE 2.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 2(12:20 - 4th) J.Colletto rushed to ORE End Zone for 2 yards. J.Colletto for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was overturned. J.Colletto rushed to ORE 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREGST 1(12:14 - 4th) B.Gulbranson rushed to ORE End Zone for 1 yards. B.Gulbranson for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 4th) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 4th) E.Hayes kicks 64 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE 1. K.Hutson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Brownholtz M.Erhart at ORE 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 10(12:10 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by O.Speights at ORE 17.
|+3 YD
2 & 3 - OREG 17(11:36 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by O.Speights K.Oladapo at ORE 20.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(11:15 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 20. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 20. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by R.Cooper at ORE 18.
|+4 YD
2 & 12 - OREG 18(10:35 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORE 22 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Fisher-Morris at ORE 22.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 22(10:06 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 22. Catch made by M.Irving at ORE 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORE 29.
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - OREG 29(9:44 - 4th) B.Nix scrambles to ORE 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Grant at ORE 28.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 28(9:39 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORE 17 for 11 yards. Tackled by ORE at ORE 17.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 17(9:00 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORE 10 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by ORE at ORE 10.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - OREGST 10(8:45 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORE 6 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Williams B.Dorlus at ORE 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - OREGST 6(8:17 - 4th) I.Newell rushed to ORE End Zone for 6 yards. I.Newell for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:11 - 4th) E.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:11 - 4th) E.Hayes kicks 65 yards from ORS 35 to the ORE End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 25(8:11 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 25. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Oladapo at ORE 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - OREG 27(7:44 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|+21 YD
3 & 8 - OREG 27(7:37 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORE 27. Catch made by C.Cota at ORE 27. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by ORS at ORE 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 48(7:22 - 4th) M.Irving rushed to ORS 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Fisher-Morris K.Oladapo at ORS 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - OREG 48(6:48 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 39 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 39(6:26 - 4th) N.Whittington rushed to ORS 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by O.Speights K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 35.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - OREG 35(5:40 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - OREG 20(5:32 - 4th) B.Nix pass complete to ORS 20. Catch made by M.Irving at ORS 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by O.Speights K.Fisher-Morris at ORS 17.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - OREG 17(5:27 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Ferguson.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - OREG 17(5:15 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin. PENALTY on ORS-A.Austin Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - OREG 5(5:10 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORS 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.McCartan S.Sandberg at ORS 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - OREG 3(4:29 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORS 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Rawls at ORS 2.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - OREG 2(3:51 - 4th) J.James rushed to ORS 3 for -1 yards. Tackled by O.Speights S.Lolohea at ORS 3.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - OREG 3(3:02 - 4th) B.Nix steps back to pass. B.Nix pass incomplete intended for T.Franklin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - OREGST 3(2:58 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 7 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Sewell J.Bassa at ORS 7.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - OREGST 7(2:20 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 12 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Gonzalez J.Riley at ORS 12.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - OREGST 12(2:08 - 4th) D.Fenwick rushed to ORS 14 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Williams C.Gonzalez at ORS 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - OREGST 14(1:35 - 4th) B.Gulbranson kneels at the ORS 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - OREGST 12(0:58 - 4th) B.Gulbranson kneels at the ORS 11.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - OREGST 11(0:27 - 4th) B.Gulbranson kneels at the ORS 10.
