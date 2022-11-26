|
|
|GAST
|MRSHL
Marshall closes out Georgia St. in 28-23 win
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23 on Saturday.
Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17 with 10:09 remaining. After forcing Georgia State to three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Laborn crashed from the 1 on fourth-and-1 to make it 28-17. Rasheen Ali's 33-yard run to the Panthers' 6 helped set up Marshall's final score.
On Georgia State's next drive, Marcus Carroll scored from the 2 to conclude a five-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:46. The 2-point conversion failed and the score was 28-23 with 3:45 to play. Darren Grainger's 54-yard completion to Jamari Thrash set up the game's final score.
Marshall (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) ended it driving 61 yards in eight plays after the Panthers (4-8, 3-5) kicked off long in favor of an on-sides kick.
Ali ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and Laborn ran for 100 yards on 11 carries.
Grainger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
---
|
J. Thrash
2 WR
155 ReYds, ReTD, 9 RECs, 12 RuYds
|
C. Fancher
14 QB
208 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 69 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|23
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|14
|8
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|365
|486
|Total Plays
|69
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|74
|278
|Rush Attempts
|43
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|6.8
|Yards Passing
|291
|208
|Comp. - Att.
|19-26
|18-28
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-57
|7-60
|Touchdowns
|3
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.0
|4-39.3
|Return Yards
|2
|16
|Punts - Returns
|2-2
|2-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|291
|PASS YDS
|208
|
|
|74
|RUSH YDS
|278
|
|
|365
|TOTAL YDS
|486
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|19/26
|291
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|11
|25
|1
|9
|
T. Gregg 26 RB
|T. Gregg
|11
|21
|1
|5
|
D. Grainger 3 QB
|D. Grainger
|19
|16
|0
|18
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Thrash 2 WR
|J. Thrash
|11
|9
|155
|1
|54
|
K. Byrd 84 TE
|K. Byrd
|2
|1
|55
|0
|55
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|4
|4
|45
|0
|16
|
A. Green 85 TE
|A. Green
|1
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
J. Credle 8 WR
|J. Credle
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
L. Brand 83 WR
|L. Brand
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
C. Thomas 13 WR
|C. Thomas
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Jones 36 TE
|T. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Carroll 23 RB
|M. Carroll
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|1/1
|39
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hayes 39 K
|M. Hayes
|5
|36.0
|2
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|
K. Adams 17 RB
|K. Adams
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Williams 16 WR
|T. Williams
|2
|1.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|18/28
|208
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|16
|102
|0
|33
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|11
|100
|2
|83
|
C. Fancher 14 QB
|C. Fancher
|10
|69
|0
|23
|
E. Payne 28 RB
|E. Payne
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Gammage 7 WR
|C. Gammage
|6
|4
|65
|0
|38
|
C. Montgomery 10 WR
|C. Montgomery
|9
|5
|55
|1
|32
|
E. Horton 13 WR
|E. Horton
|3
|2
|37
|0
|33
|
D. Miller 83 TE
|D. Miller
|2
|2
|22
|0
|11
|
C. McMillan 5 WR
|C. McMillan
|3
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
K. Laborn 8 RB
|K. Laborn
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Ali 22 RB
|R. Ali
|1
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
S. Ahmed 0 WR
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Harrison 2 WR
|J. Harrison
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Cumberlander 32 DL
|K. Cumberlander
|3-0
|3.0
|0
|
C. Gray 1 LB
|C. Gray
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
O. Porter 55 DL
|O. Porter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Neal 24 LB
|E. Neal
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Verhoff 90 K
|R. Verhoff
|0/2
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. McConnell 45 P
|J. McConnell
|4
|39.3
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Gilmore 3 DB
|S. Gilmore
|2
|8.0
|16
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Verhoff kicks 48 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 17. Fair catch by K.Adams.
|+55 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by K.Byrd at GST 25. Gain of 55 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 20(14:33 - 1st) PENALTY on GST-M.Cunningham False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 15 - GAST 25(14:26 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 16 - GAST 26(14:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+20 YD
3 & 15 - GAST 25(13:16 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 25. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 5(12:33 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 3(12:00 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to MSH End Zone for 3 yards. T.Gregg for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:57 - 1st) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:57 - 1st) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(11:57 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 25(11:52 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 27.
|+15 YD
3 & 8 - MRSHL 27(11:15 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 27. Catch made by C.McMillan at MSH 27. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 42.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 42(10:41 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 42. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 42. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MRSHL 49(10:17 - 1st) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - MRSHL 49(10:11 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-D.Miller False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+22 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 46(10:11 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(9:42 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by C.Gammage at GST 32. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 32(9:11 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by E.Horton at GST 32. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 28.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - MRSHL 28(9:00 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by C.McMillan at GST 28. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 23.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MRSHL 23(8:07 - 1st) PENALTY on MSH-MSH False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 6 - MRSHL 36(8:07 - 1st) R.Verhoff 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(8:01 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 28. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 28. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - MRSHL 34(7:38 - 1st) M.Carroll rushed to GST 43 for 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 43.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 43(7:13 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 39 for 18 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(6:48 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at MSH 42 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MRSHL 42(6:11 - 1st) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 40.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MRSHL 40(5:41 - 1st) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|Punt
4 & 11 - MRSHL 40(5:35 - 1st) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to MSH 7 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by S.Gilmore.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 7(5:30 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 11.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 11(5:03 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 12 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 12.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - MRSHL 12(4:33 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 17 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 17.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(3:56 - 1st) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 31.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 31(3:31 - 1st) R.Ali rushed to MSH 46 for 15 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 46.
|+38 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(2:58 - 1st) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 46. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 46. Gain of 38 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(2:32 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GST 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 17.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 17(1:58 - 1st) K.Laborn rushed to GST 19 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 19.
|-1 YD
3 & 13 - MRSHL 19(1:14 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to GST 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 20.
|No Good
4 & 14 - MRSHL 28(0:34 - 1st) R.Verhoff 38 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-Z.Appio Holder-J.McConnell.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 20(0:29 - 1st) T.Gregg rushed to GST 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 22.
|-3 YD
2 & 8 - MRSHL 22(0:03 - 1st) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 22. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 22. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 19.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 28(14:15 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 25(13:45 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 24(13:13 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 24. PENALTY on MSH-E.Driskell Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 21 - MRSHL 39(13:05 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 33 yards to GST 6 Center-Z.Appio. Downed by Z.Appio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 6(12:40 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 6.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 6(12:12 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 10.
|+40 YD
3 & 6 - GAST 10(11:38 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 10. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 10. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 50.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 50(11:32 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 48.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 48(11:01 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 48. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 48. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 39(10:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 39(10:42 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 33(10:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 33.
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - GAST 33(9:31 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 33. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 27.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(9:06 - 2nd) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 25 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 25(8:36 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 21 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 21.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - GAST 21(7:58 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - GAST 29(7:52 - 2nd) M.Hayes 39 yard field goal attempt is good Center-J.Bernstein Holder-M.Hayes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:47 - 2nd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(7:47 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MRSHL 23(7:15 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23(7:08 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Montgomery.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 23(6:52 - 2nd) J.McConnell punts 45 yards to GST 32 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 32. Tackled by MSH at GST 35. PENALTY on MSH-T.Bell Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 40(6:52 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to GST 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 40.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 40(6:25 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by T.Williams at GST 40. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 44.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - GAST 44(5:49 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST.
|Punt
4 & 6 - GAST 44(5:45 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 39 yards to MSH 17 Center-J.Bernstein. Downed by GST.
|Result
|Play
|+83 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 17(5:38 - 2nd) K.Laborn rushed to GST End Zone for 83 yards. K.Laborn for 83 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 43 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 22. K.Adams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at GST 35.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 35(5:20 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 35. Catch made by M.Carroll at GST 35. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GAST 34(4:56 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for T.Jones.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GAST 34(4:51 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for M.Carroll.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GAST 34(4:28 - 2nd) M.Hayes punts 33 yards to MSH 25 Center-J.Bernstein. S.Gilmore returned punt from the MSH 25. Tackled by GST at MSH 33. PENALTY on GST-GST Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 48(4:25 - 2nd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 48.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 48(4:04 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 39 for 13 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:48 - 2nd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at GST 40 for -1 yards (GST)
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MRSHL 40(3:09 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 40. Catch made by J.Harrison at GST 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|+23 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 39(2:24 - 2nd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 16 for 23 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 16.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 16(2:04 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 16. Catch made by D.Miller at GST 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 5.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 5(1:33 - 2nd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 5. Catch made by R.Ali at GST 5. Gain of 5 yards. R.Ali for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:25 - 2nd) R.Verhoff kicks 64 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 1. T.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by MSH at GST 8.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 8(1:22 - 2nd) PENALTY on GST-GST Delay of Game 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 14 - GAST 4(1:22 - 2nd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 7.
|+20 YD
2 & 11 - GAST 7(0:40 - 2nd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 7. Catch made by A.Green at GST 7. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 27.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 27(0:29 - 2nd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 42 for 15 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 42(0:23 - 2nd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 39 for -3 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher sacked at MSH 17 for -8 yards (J.Clark)
|+6 YD
2 & 18 - MRSHL 17(14:34 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 23 for 6 yards. K.Laborn FUMBLES forced by J.Hunter. Fumble RECOVERED by MSH-D.Tucker at MSH 23. Tackled by J.Hunter at MSH 23.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - MRSHL 23(13:55 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|Punt
4 & 12 - MRSHL 23(13:51 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 43 yards to GST 34 Center-Z.Appio. T.Williams returned punt from the GST 34. Tackled by MSH at GST 33.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 33(13:40 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - GAST 36(13:12 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to GST 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 36.
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - GAST 36(12:41 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 36. Catch made by J.Credle at GST 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 45(12:22 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for K.Byrd.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 45(12:14 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to GST 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 46.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 46(11:34 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 46. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 46. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 43(11:17 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Credle. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Defensive Illegal Shift 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 5 - GAST 38(11:17 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by T.Williams at MSH 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 29(10:57 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 24.
|-4 YD
2 & 5 - GAST 24(10:41 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 28 for -4 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 28.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - GAST 28(10:14 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 28. Catch made by T.Williams at MSH 28. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 12(9:58 - 3rd) T.Gregg rushed to MSH 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 10.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - GAST 10(9:36 - 3rd) D.Grainger rushed to MSH 12 for -2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 12.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - GAST 12(9:00 - 3rd) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 12. Catch made by J.Thrash at MSH 12. Gain of 12 yards. J.Thrash for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:52 - 3rd) M.Hayes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:52 - 3rd) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(8:52 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - MRSHL 32(8:25 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 37 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(8:09 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 37. Catch made by C.Gammage at MSH 37. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 42(7:33 - 3rd) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 49.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MRSHL 49(7:20 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton. PENALTY on GST-GST Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards offset. PENALTY on MSH-MSH Offensive Holding 10 yards offset. PENALTY on GST-GST Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 34(6:55 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 34. Catch made by S.Ahmed at GST 34. Gain of 3 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MRSHL 31(6:51 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for MSH.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - MRSHL 31(6:50 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to GST 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 29.
|+2 YD
4 & 5 - MRSHL 29(6:48 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by C.Montgomery at GST 29. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GAST 27(5:30 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 27 for 0 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - GAST 27(5:04 - 3rd) M.Carroll rushed to GST 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 30.
|Sack
3 & 7 - GAST 30(4:37 - 3rd) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 27 for -3 yards (MSH)
|Punt
4 & 10 - GAST 27(3:55 - 3rd) M.Hayes punts 39 yards to MSH 34 Center-J.Bernstein. S.Gilmore returned punt from the MSH 34. Tackled by GST at MSH 50. PENALTY on MSH-S.Scarcelle Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(3:41 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - MRSHL 28(3:16 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MRSHL 31(2:44 - 3rd) K.Laborn rushed to MSH 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(2:16 - 3rd) C.Fancher rushed to MSH 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - MRSHL 38(1:38 - 3rd) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 38. Catch made by C.Montgomery at MSH 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 46(1:18 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for E.Horton.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MRSHL 46(1:13 - 3rd) R.Ali rushed to MSH 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 50.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MRSHL 50(0:31 - 3rd) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.McMillan.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MRSHL 50(0:25 - 3rd) J.McConnell punts 36 yards to GST 14 Center-Z.Appio. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 14(0:19 - 3rd) J.Thrash rushed to GST 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 26.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 26(15:00 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GST 29 for 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 29.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - GAST 29(14:27 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 29. Catch made by L.Brand at GST 29. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 32.
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - GAST 32(14:14 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by L.Brand at GST 32. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 37.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GAST 37(13:46 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for J.Thrash. PENALTY on MSH-S.Gilmore Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 48(13:28 - 4th) D.Grainger rushed to GST 49 for -3 yards. D.Grainger FUMBLES forced by MSH. Fumble RECOVERED by GST-GST at GST 49. Tackled by MSH at GST 49.
|Sack
2 & 13 - GAST 49(12:58 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 39 for -10 yards (C.Gray)
|Penalty
3 & 23 - GAST 39(12:08 - 4th) PENALTY on GST-GST Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 28 - GAST 34(12:08 - 4th) T.Gregg rushed to GST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by MSH at GST 38.
|Punt
4 & 24 - GAST 38(11:17 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 38 yards to MSH 24 Center-J.Bernstein. Fair catch by S.Gilmore.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MRSHL 24(11:11 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MRSHL 24(11:07 - 4th) C.Fancher steps back to pass. C.Fancher pass incomplete intended for C.Gammage.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MRSHL 24(11:03 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 24. Catch made by D.Miller at MSH 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by GST at MSH 35.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 35(10:43 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to MSH 35. Catch made by E.Horton at MSH 35. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 32.
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 32(10:16 - 4th) C.Fancher pass complete to GST 32. Catch made by C.Montgomery at GST 32. Gain of 32 yards. C.Montgomery for 32 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:09 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:09 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 48 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 17. Fair catch by T.Williams.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GAST 25(10:09 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 20 for -5 yards (O.Porter)
|Sack
2 & 15 - GAST 20(9:38 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 15 for -5 yards (E.Neal)
|Sack
3 & 20 - GAST 15(9:01 - 4th) D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger sacked at GST 8 for -7 yards (K.Cumberlander)
|Punt
4 & 27 - GAST 8(8:24 - 4th) M.Hayes punts 31 yards to GST 39 Center-J.Bernstein. S.Gilmore returned punt from the GST 39. Tackled by GST at GST 39.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(8:14 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GST 6 for 33 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - MRSHL 6(7:34 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GST 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MRSHL 3(6:53 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GST 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 1.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MRSHL 1(6:25 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GST 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - MRSHL 1(5:34 - 4th) K.Laborn rushed to GST End Zone for 1 yards. K.Laborn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 4th) R.Verhoff extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 4th) R.Verhoff kicks 47 yards from MSH 35 to the GST 18. Fair catch by K.Adams.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 25(5:31 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to GST 25. Catch made by J.Thrash at GST 25. Gain of 54 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 21.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GAST 21(5:10 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - GAST 20(4:41 - 4th) D.Grainger pass complete to MSH 20. Catch made by T.Williams at MSH 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 4.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - GAST 4(4:19 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to MSH 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by MSH at MSH 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - GAST 2(3:49 - 4th) M.Carroll rushed to MSH End Zone for 2 yards. M.Carroll for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:45 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Grainger steps back to pass. D.Grainger pass incomplete intended for GST. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:45 - 4th) M.Hayes kicks 65 yards from GST 35 to the MSH End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 25(3:45 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to MSH 39 for 14 yards. Pushed out of bounds by GST at MSH 39.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 39(3:19 - 4th) C.Fancher scrambles to GST 50 for 11 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 50(3:16 - 4th) C.Fancher rushed to GST 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 45.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - MRSHL 45(3:10 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GST 37 for 8 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 37(2:26 - 4th) R.Ali rushed to GST 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 36.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - MRSHL 36(1:41 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to GST 28 for 8 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 28.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - MRSHL 28(0:45 - 4th) E.Payne rushed to GST 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by GST at GST 27. PENALTY on GST-GST Offensive Facemask 13 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MRSHL 13(0:26 - 4th) C.Fancher kneels at the GST 14.
