No. 19 Tulane tops No. 24 Cinci, will host AAC title tilt
CINCINNATI (AP) Michael Pratt found Shae Wyatt with a 30-yard touchdown pass with 5 minutes left to lead No. 19 Tulane to a 27-24 win over No. 24 Cincinnati on Friday, making the Green Wave the hosts for the upcoming American Conference Championship game.
Tyjae Spears rushed for two touchdowns and had 181 yards to contribute to the cause for Tulane (10-2, 7-1 AAC), which beat Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2) for the first time in five tries. Tulane also snapped the Bearcats' 32-game home streak.
Pratt went 13-for-22 passing for 162 yards and the winning touchdown. He also rushed for 30 yards on nine carries.
Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater started at quarterback for Cincinnati in place of Ben Bryant, who suffered a foot injury in the win over Temple. Overall, Prater was 10-for-26 for 102 yards and rushed for 83 yards on 18 carries.
But he was intercepted by Dorian Williams on a tipped pass to Devean Deal midway through the third quarter. Bryon Threats was flagged for pass interference on a fourth-and-3 pass attempt to set up Spears' go-ahead two-yard run.
Tulane had a 13-10 lead at halftime as Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 47-yard field goal with 21 seconds left. The kick followed a 28-yard pass from Pratt to Lawrence Keys III, which was ruled a touchdown on the field as Keys appeared to roll over Arquon Bush for a 58-yard score but overturned when replays showed Keys' knee touched the turf.
THE TAKEAWAY
Tulane: Has something special in Spears, who passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 103 yards in the first half. He leads the AAC in touchdowns with 16.
Cincinnati: Missed its bid to win three consecutive AAC regular-season championships in its final three years of membership. There's still a possibility the Bearcats will make it into the AAC title game, though it depends on how UCF does on Saturday night. The Bearcats move to the Big 12 Conference next season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Green Wave will likely move up with the win.
UP NEXT
Tulane: Hosts the AAC Championship game on Dec. 3.
Cincinnati: Awaits their fate, which depends on the outcome of the UCF-South Florida game on Saturday. If UCF wins, it will be tied with Cincinnati in the conference standings - and holds the tiebreaker because UCF beat the Bearcats on Oct. 29.
---
|
T. Spears
22 RB
181 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 17 ReYds, REC
|
R. Montgomery
22 RB
95 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|22
|19
|Rushing
|15
|12
|Passing
|5
|7
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|3-4
|Total Net Yards
|383
|337
|Total Plays
|70
|69
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|221
|235
|Rush Attempts
|48
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.6
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|162
|102
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|10-26
|Yards Per Pass
|6.8
|3.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-29
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-39.5
|4-45.0
|Return Yards
|11
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-11
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|162
|PASS YDS
|102
|
|
|221
|RUSH YDS
|235
|
|
|383
|TOTAL YDS
|337
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|13/22
|162
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|35
|181
|2
|25
|
M. Pratt 7 QB
|M. Pratt
|9
|30
|0
|14
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|14
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Wyatt 10 WR
|S. Wyatt
|5
|3
|62
|0
|33
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|5
|5
|55
|0
|29
|
D. Watts 2 WR
|D. Watts
|5
|1
|30
|1
|30
|
T. Spears 22 RB
|T. Spears
|3
|1
|17
|0
|6
|
B. Bohanon 83 WR
|B. Bohanon
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
T. James 80 TE
|T. James
|2
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Young IV 23 S
|L. Young IV
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Williams 2 LB
|D. Williams
|4-5
|0.0
|1
|
N. Anderson 1 LB
|N. Anderson
|3-8
|0.0
|0
|
J. Monroe 11 DB
|J. Monroe
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 31 S
|L. Brooks
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Robinson 7 DB
|L. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hodges 6 DL
|D. Hodges
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Phillips 91 DL
|T. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Deal 90 DL
|D. Deal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Machado 35 LB
|J. Machado
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douglas 12 DB
|D. Douglas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cooper Jr. 48 LB
|K. Cooper Jr.
|1-4
|1.0
|0
|
P. Jenkins 0 DL
|P. Jenkins
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hicks Jr. 94 DL
|E. Hicks Jr.
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Clark 37 S
|M. Clark
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Despanie 32 S
|B. Despanie
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Taliancich 55 DL
|N. Taliancich
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Anderson 3 DL
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
V. Ambrosio 43 K
|V. Ambrosio
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Glover 96 P
|C. Glover
|4
|39.5
|2
|42
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|22.0
|31
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Jackson 4 WR
|J. Jackson
|2
|-1.5
|0
|0
|
L. Keys III 6 WR
|L. Keys III
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|10/26
|102
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|17
|95
|2
|17
|
E. Prater 3 QB
|E. Prater
|18
|83
|0
|18
|
C. McClelland 10 RB
|C. McClelland
|8
|57
|1
|35
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Pauling 19 WR
|W. Pauling
|2
|2
|41
|0
|21
|
J. Thompson 20 WR
|J. Thompson
|8
|5
|27
|0
|8
|
N. Mardner 84 WR
|N. Mardner
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
T. Scott 21 WR
|T. Scott
|5
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
L. Taylor 11 TE
|L. Taylor
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Whyle 81 TE
|J. Whyle
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 85 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Thomas 7 LB
|J. Thomas
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bush 9 CB
|A. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Briggs 18 DL
|J. Briggs
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Van Fossen 13 LB
|T. Van Fossen
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Threats 10 S
|B. Threats
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pace 20 LB
|D. Pace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Phillips 97 DL
|E. Phillips
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Hicks 3 S
|J. Hicks
|2-6
|0.0
|0
|
J. Taylor 90 DL
|J. Taylor
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Anderson Jr. 11 CB
|S. Anderson Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Pace Jr. 0 LB
|I. Pace Jr.
|1-12
|0.0
|0
|
W. Huber 2 LB
|W. Huber
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sheppard 5 S
|J. Sheppard
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ward 15 CB
|T. Ward
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Potter 95 DL
|N. Potter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dingle 29 S
|J. Dingle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Coe 40 K
|R. Coe
|1/1
|28
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Fletcher 31 P
|M. Fletcher
|4
|45.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Tucker 1 WR
|T. Tucker
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
R. Montgomery 22 RB
|R. Montgomery
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(15:00 - 1st) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins at CIN 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 26(14:31 - 1st) E.Prater rushed to CIN 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by TUL at CIN 34.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CINCY 34(14:07 - 1st) PENALTY on CIN-L.Metz False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CINCY 29(13:58 - 1st) E.Prater scrambles to CIN 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; A.Anderson at CIN 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - CINCY 34(13:31 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to TUL 17 Center-CIN. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 17. Tackled by D.Donley at TUL 17.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 17(13:23 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 23 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at TUL 23.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - TULANE 23(12:47 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-R.Green False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - TULANE 18(12:36 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 18. Catch made by T.Spears at TUL 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at TUL 24.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - TULANE 24(11:57 - 1st) PENALTY on TUL-J.Claybrook False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - TULANE 19(11:37 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 23 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Threats at TUL 23.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TULANE 23(11:03 - 1st) C.Glover punts yards to CIN 16 Center-TUL. Downed by TUL. PENALTY on CIN-A.Smith Roughing the Kicker 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 38(10:53 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to TUL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen at TUL 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 46(10:10 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; I.Pace at CIN 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 49(9:45 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 49(9:40 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 49. Catch made by L.Keys at CIN 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; I.Pace at CIN 45.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TULANE 45(9:07 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 45(8:59 - 1st) C.Glover punts 33 yards to CIN 12 Center-TUL. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 12(8:52 - 1st) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 12. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at CIN 17.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CINCY 17(8:26 - 1st) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - CINCY 17(8:20 - 1st) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|Punt
4 & 5 - CINCY 17(8:14 - 1st) M.Fletcher punts 37 yards to TUL 46 Center-CIN. Fair catch by J.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(8:07 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears (E.Phillips).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(8:04 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 46. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 46. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at CIN 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(7:33 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 35 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; B.Threats at CIN 35.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - TULANE 35(7:09 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 25 for 10 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 25.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:39 - 1st) T.Spears rushed to CIN 22 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Pace at CIN 22.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TULANE 22(6:10 - 1st) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.James (B.Threats).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TULANE 22(6:03 - 1st) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 22. Catch made by B.Bohanon at CIN 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson; J.Thomas at CIN 17.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - TULANE 24(5:22 - 1st) V.Ambrosio 34 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:17 - 1st) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(5:17 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; M.Clark at CIN 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 31(4:50 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by L.Robinson at CIN 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(4:18 - 1st) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 39. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 39. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Young at CIN 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 43(3:49 - 1st) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 43. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 43. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.Brooks at CIN 48.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CINCY 48(3:28 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; D.Hodges at TUL 50.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(3:02 - 1st) E.Prater pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by N.Mardner at TUL 50. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hodges; J.Monroe at TUL 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(2:36 - 1st) E.Prater rushed to TUL 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at TUL 37.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CINCY 37(2:04 - 1st) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Scott (L.Brooks).
|+20 YD
3 & 10 - CINCY 37(1:57 - 1st) E.Prater pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by W.Pauling at TUL 37. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 17.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 17(1:33 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 11 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Williams at TUL 11.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CINCY 11(0:58 - 1st) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Jenkins; D.Hodges at TUL 11.
|+1 YD
3 & 4 - CINCY 11(0:29 - 1st) E.Prater rushed to TUL 10 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; N.Taliancich at TUL 10.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - CINCY 18(15:00 - 2nd) R.Coe 28 yard field goal attempt is good Center-CIN Holder-CIN.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TUL End Zone. Out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:57 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for S.Wyatt.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:51 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for T.Spears.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:47 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|Punt
4 & 10 - TULANE 35(14:42 - 2nd) C.Glover punts 42 yards to CIN 23 Center-TUL. Fair catch by R.Montgomery.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 23(14:35 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 36 for 13 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at CIN 36.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(14:19 - 2nd) E.Prater rushed to CIN 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Phillips at CIN 40.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CINCY 40(13:47 - 2nd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CINCY 40(13:42 - 2nd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Punt
4 & 6 - CINCY 40(13:33 - 2nd) M.Fletcher punts 45 yards to TUL 15 Center-CIN. L.Keys returned punt from the TUL 15. Tackled by T.Tucker at TUL 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(13:23 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by CIN at TUL 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - TULANE 35(12:49 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 39 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at TUL 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(12:19 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 41 for 2 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at TUL 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 41(11:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 41. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at TUL 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 46(10:55 - 2nd) L.Keys rushed to CIN 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; A.Bush at CIN 50.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 50(10:20 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Taylor at CIN 46.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 46(9:43 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 46. Catch made by J.Jackson at CIN 46. Gain of -6 yards. Lateral to T.Spears to CIN 41 for yards. Tackled by B.Threats; S.Anderson at CIN 41.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 41(9:13 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to CIN 39 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at CIN 39.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 39(8:38 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 39. Catch made by L.Keys at CIN 39. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by S.Anderson at CIN 37.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 37(7:59 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 32.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - TULANE 32(7:20 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 24 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; D.Pace at CIN 24.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 24(6:45 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to CIN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Van Fossen at CIN 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 20(6:09 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Hicks at CIN 15.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - TULANE 15(5:27 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Potter; B.Threats at CIN 11.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 11(5:06 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN End Zone for 11 yards. T.Spears for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:58 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:58 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(4:58 - 2nd) E.Prater scrambles to CIN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Young; P.Jenkins at CIN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CINCY 32(4:26 - 2nd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|+18 YD
3 & 3 - CINCY 32(4:22 - 2nd) E.Prater rushed to TUL 50 for 18 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 50.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 50(4:04 - 2nd) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; L.Brooks at TUL 44.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CINCY 44(3:25 - 2nd) E.Prater pass complete to TUL 44. Catch made by J.Thompson at TUL 44. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; K.Cooper at TUL 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 39(3:11 - 2nd) E.Prater scrambles to TUL 35 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by TUL at TUL 35.
|+35 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 35(2:50 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to TUL End Zone for 35 yards. C.McClelland for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:41 - 2nd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:41 - 2nd) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(2:41 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor; E.Phillips at TUL 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 28(2:09 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at TUL 42.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(1:50 - 2nd) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 42. Gain of yards. L.Keys for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 42. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by A.Bush at CIN 29.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 29(1:37 - 2nd) M.Pratt rushed to CIN 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Huber at CIN 30.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - TULANE 30(1:08 - 2nd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - TULANE 30(1:05 - 2nd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 30.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - TULANE 37(0:21 - 2nd) V.Ambrosio 47 yard field goal attempt is good Center-TUL Holder-TUL.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) C.Glover kicks 39 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN 26. R.Montgomery returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Machado; D.Watts at CIN 37.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(0:12 - 2nd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Clark; J.Monroe at CIN 43.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 62 yards from CIN 35 to the TUL 3. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.McClelland at TUL 16.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 16(14:56 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 30 for 14 yards. M.Pratt ran out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(14:20 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 38 for 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at TUL 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 38(13:40 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by CIN at TUL 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(13:00 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for D.Watts.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 46(12:52 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to TUL 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace at TUL 49.
|Sack
3 & 7 - TULANE 49(12:30 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt sacked at TUL 44 for -5 yards (E.Phillips)
|Punt
4 & 12 - TULANE 44(12:10 - 3rd) C.Glover punts 42 yards to CIN 14 Center-TUL. Downed by L.Keys.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 14(12:04 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 18 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; J.Machado at CIN 18.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 18(11:55 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 18. Catch made by J.Thompson at CIN 18. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Monroe at CIN 26.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(11:48 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; D.Williams at CIN 32.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CINCY 32(11:23 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Thomas.
|Int
3 & 4 - CINCY 32(10:25 - 3rd) E.Prater pass INTERCEPTED at CIN 40. Intercepted by D.Williams at CIN 40. Tackled by CIN at CIN 40. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 40(10:18 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at CIN 37.
|+24 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 37(9:43 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at CIN 37. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks; T.Ward at CIN 13.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 13(9:06 - 3rd) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 13. Catch made by T.James at CIN 13. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; B.Threats at CIN 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 14(8:25 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to CIN 9 for 5 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; W.Huber at CIN 9.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - TULANE 9(8:01 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to CIN 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Taylor at CIN 6.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - TULANE 2(7:35 - 3rd) M.Pratt steps back to pass. M.Pratt pass incomplete intended for W.Wallace. PENALTY on CIN-B.Threats Defensive Pass Interference 4 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TULANE 2(7:03 - 3rd) T.Spears rushed to CIN End Zone for 2 yards. T.Spears for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 3rd) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 3rd) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 25(6:59 - 3rd) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Machado; K.Cooper at CIN 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 25(6:24 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to CIN 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; K.Cooper at CIN 26.
|+10 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 26(5:42 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to CIN 26. Catch made by L.Taylor at CIN 26. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Douglas at CIN 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(5:15 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to CIN 43 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at CIN 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - CINCY 43(4:52 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to CIN 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by TUL at CIN 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 47(4:26 - 3rd) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Thompson.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 47(4:20 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 36 for 17 yards. Tackled by L.Young at TUL 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 36(3:47 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; N.Taliancich at TUL 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 35(3:15 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to TUL 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 31.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 31(2:35 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to TUL 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; P.Jenkins at TUL 27.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 27(2:15 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at TUL 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 26(1:46 - 3rd) E.Prater pass complete to TUL 26. Catch made by T.Scott at TUL 26. Gain of 11 yards. T.Scott ran out of bounds.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 15(1:26 - 3rd) E.Prater rushed to TUL 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by K.Cooper; J.Monroe at TUL 8.
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - CINCY 8(0:49 - 3rd) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL End Zone for 8 yards. R.Montgomery for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:42 - 3rd) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:42 - 3rd) R.Coe kicks 64 yards from CIN 35 to the TUL 1. L.Keys returns the kickoff. Pushed out of bounds by R.Coe; D.Jones at TUL 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 32(0:32 - 3rd) M.Pratt rushed to TUL 36 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Van Fossen at TUL 36.
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - TULANE 36(15:00 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Sheppard at TUL 42.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 42(14:24 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs; I.Pace at TUL 44.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 44(13:44 - 4th) L.Keys rushed to CIN 46 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by CIN at CIN 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 46(13:12 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Briggs at CIN 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - TULANE 43(12:37 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at CIN 38.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TULANE 38(12:01 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Briggs at CIN 38.
|+1 YD
4 & 2 - TULANE 38(11:20 - 4th) M.Pratt rushed to CIN 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Van Fossen; J.Thomas at CIN 37. PENALTY on TUL-P.Pines Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 37(11:14 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Hodges at CIN 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - CINCY 38(10:46 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; N.Anderson at CIN 42.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CINCY 42(10:36 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to CIN 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; E.Hicks at CIN 46.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 46(9:40 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to CIN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Williams; B.Despanie at CIN 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 49(9:09 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to TUL 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson at TUL 50.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CINCY 50(8:34 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+21 YD
3 & 9 - CINCY 50(8:29 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for W.Pauling. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. E.Prater pass complete to TUL 50. Catch made by W.Pauling at TUL 50. Gain of 21 yards. W.Pauling ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 29(8:11 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Tucker.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CINCY 29(8:05 - 4th) E.Prater scrambles to TUL 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at TUL 20.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CINCY 20(7:31 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by N.Anderson; E.Hicks at TUL 20. The Replay Official reviewed the first down and the play was upheld.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - CINCY 20(7:15 - 4th) E.Prater rushed to TUL 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Deal at TUL 19.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CINCY 19(7:02 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Machado at TUL 15.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - CINCY 15(6:33 - 4th) R.Montgomery rushed to TUL End Zone for 15 yards. R.Montgomery for 15 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:27 - 4th) R.Coe extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:27 - 4th) R.Coe kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to the TUL End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 25(6:27 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 25. Catch made by L.Keys at TUL 25. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Van Fossen at TUL 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - TULANE 33(5:59 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Pace; J.Hicks at TUL 37.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 37(5:32 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to TUL 37. Catch made by S.Wyatt at TUL 37. Gain of 33 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Bush at CIN 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 30(5:14 - 4th) M.Pratt pass complete to CIN 30. Catch made by D.Watts at CIN 30. Gain of 30 yards. D.Watts for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:10 - 4th) V.Ambrosio extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:10 - 4th) C.Glover kicks 65 yards from TUL 35 to the CIN End Zone. T.Tucker returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Williams; N.Anderson at CIN 21.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CINCY 21(5:03 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-G.Gerhardt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CINCY 16(5:03 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle (A.Anderson).
|+4 YD
2 & 15 - CINCY 16(5:00 - 4th) C.McClelland rushed to CIN 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Williams at CIN 20.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - CINCY 20(4:24 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle (D.Douglas).
|Punt
4 & 11 - CINCY 20(4:18 - 4th) M.Fletcher punts 49 yards to TUL 31 Center-CIN. J.Jackson returned punt from the TUL 31. Tackled by D.Pace at TUL 28.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 28(4:04 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to TUL 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by E.Phillips at TUL 30.
|+25 YD
2 & 8 - TULANE 30(3:20 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 45 for 25 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CIN 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TULANE 45(2:37 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by CIN at CIN 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TULANE 45(1:54 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Hicks at CIN 44.
|+3 YD
3 & 9 - TULANE 44(1:49 - 4th) T.Spears rushed to CIN 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; J.Dingle at CIN 41.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TULANE 41(1:43 - 4th) C.Glover punts 41 yards to CIN End Zone Center-TUL. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CINCY 20(1:36 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|Sack
2 & 10 - CINCY 20(1:31 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater sacked at CIN 15 for -5 yards (K.Cooper)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CINCY 15(1:12 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for J.Whyle.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - CINCY 15(1:03 - 4th) E.Prater steps back to pass. E.Prater pass incomplete intended for T.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TULANE 15(0:58 - 4th) M.Pratt kneels at the CIN 16.
|-3 YD
2 & 11 - TULANE 16(0:28 - 4th) M.Pratt kneels at the CIN 19.
