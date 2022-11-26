|
|
|MTSU
|FIU
Thomas, with pick-6, lifts Middle Tennesse over FIU 33-28
MIAMI (AP) Jakobe Thomas returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Middle Tennessee a 33-28 victory over Florida International on Saturday night.
Thomas stepped in front of Rivaldo Fairweather, who had caught three touchdown passes, and ran untouched for the go-ahead score with 2:50 remaining. FIU drove to the Middle Tennesse 22-yard line on its final drive, but Haden Carlson threw his fourth interception on fourth-and-10 with 27 seconds left.
Chase Cunningham completed 29 of 42 passes for 279 yards and added 32 yards rushing with a pair of touchdown runs for Middle Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA).
Carlson was 29-of-52 passing for 414 yards and threw four touchdown passes to go with his four picks for FIU (4-8, 2-6). Trailing 27-7 midway through the third quarter, Carlson and Fairweather connected on a 75-yard touchdown to pull to 27-14, and again for a 3-yard score that gave the Panthers a 28-27 lead with 10:51 remaining.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
C. Cunningham
16 QB
279 PaYds, 32 RuYds, 2 RuTDs
|
H. Carlson
4 QB
418 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 4 INTs, 17 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|10
|3
|Passing
|15
|20
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|447
|497
|Total Plays
|83
|73
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|6.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|168
|79
|Rush Attempts
|41
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|4.2
|Yards Passing
|279
|418
|Comp. - Att.
|29-42
|29-54
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|5-32
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|4
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|4
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.4
|5-38.6
|Return Yards
|98
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|3-3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|4-96
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|279
|PASS YDS
|418
|
|
|168
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|447
|TOTAL YDS
|497
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|29/42
|279
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|20
|91
|1
|17
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|9
|55
|0
|21
|
C. Cunningham 16 QB
|C. Cunningham
|10
|32
|2
|16
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Gathings 2 WR
|I. Gathings
|9
|7
|77
|0
|22
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|8
|5
|60
|0
|24
|
Y. Ali 89 WR
|Y. Ali
|7
|6
|55
|0
|25
|
D. England-Chisolm 3 WR
|D. England-Chisolm
|7
|6
|37
|0
|11
|
F. Peasant 36 RB
|F. Peasant
|2
|1
|26
|0
|26
|
D. Bracy 24 RB
|D. Bracy
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|
E. Metcalf 84 WR
|E. Metcalf
|2
|2
|11
|0
|14
|
J. Coleman 15 WR
|J. Coleman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Bailey 25 WR
|B. Bailey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Sherman 13 WR
|J. Sherman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fluellen 17 S
|T. Fluellen
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Patterson 33 CB
|D. Patterson
|4-3
|0.0
|2
|
C. Dixon 34 LB
|C. Dixon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 30 S
|J. Thomas
|3-2
|0.0
|2
|
J. Ferguson 9 DE
|J. Ferguson
|3-3
|2.0
|0
|
T. Ross 1 S
|T. Ross
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Curtis 8 LB
|D. Curtis
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Francis 40 LB
|D. Francis
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rayam 44 LB
|J. Rayam
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wyatt 10 DT
|J. Wyatt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stanley II 6 CB
|D. Stanley II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hughes 91 LB
|P. Hughes
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Rankin 7 K
|Z. Rankin
|2/3
|31
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
K. Ulbrich 13 P
|K. Ulbrich
|5
|47.4
|3
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Lane 83 WR
|J. Lane
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|29/53
|418
|4
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|6
|32
|0
|14
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|5
|17
|0
|17
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|2
|12
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Fairweather 13 TE
|R. Fairweather
|11
|8
|156
|3
|75
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|9
|5
|100
|0
|29
|
J. Miamen 88 TE
|J. Miamen
|7
|7
|65
|1
|21
|
K. Mitchell 10 WR
|K. Mitchell
|5
|3
|55
|0
|26
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|6
|2
|20
|0
|15
|
J. Bracey 14 WR
|J. Bracey
|4
|2
|15
|0
|15
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|2
|2
|7
|0
|12
|
N. Jefferson 6 WR
|N. Jefferson
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
C. Lynum 17 WR
|C. Lynum
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson Jr. 21 RB
|E. Wilson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Bernadel 48 LB
|G. Bernadel
|7-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hill 7 DB
|D. Hill
|5-7
|1.0
|0
|
D. Manuel 10 LB
|D. Manuel
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Potts 29 DB
|J. Potts
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cole 6 DB
|A. Cole
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Guerad 94 DL
|J. Guerad
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Volmar 23 DB
|A. Volmar
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Peterson Jr. 3 LB
|S. Peterson Jr.
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
J. Passmore 91 DL
|J. Passmore
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hall 0 DB
|D. Hall
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 24 DB
|D. Daniel
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Howard 11 LB
|J. Howard
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hooker 9 WR
|A. Hooker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Strickland 99 DL
|D. Strickland
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
W. Prendergast 9 DL
|W. Prendergast
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pierce 65 OL
|J. Pierce
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Carlson 4 QB
|H. Carlson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Peterson 42 LB
|R. Peterson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. O'Neal 90 DL
|T. O'Neal
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nobles 97 LB
|A. Nobles
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Kinsler 1 DL
|L. Kinsler
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Gabriel 37 K
|C. Gabriel
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Montiel 25 K
|D. Montiel
|5
|38.6
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Joseph 8 RB
|L. Joseph
|4
|19.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Patterson 81 WR
|D. Patterson
|3
|1.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|-6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(15:00 - 1st) MTS rushed to MTS 19 for -6 yards. MTS FUMBLES forced by FIU. Fumble RECOVERED by MTS-C.Cunningham at MTS 19. Tackled by FIU at MTS 19.
|+10 YD
2 & 16 - MTSU 19(14:27 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 19. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 19. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FIU at MTS 29.
|+26 YD
3 & 6 - MTSU 29(14:01 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by F.Peasant at MTS 29. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(13:16 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts; D.Strickland at FIU 40.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 40(13:10 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for F.Peasant.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 40(12:55 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 40. Gain of yards. I.Gathings for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact and the play was overturned. C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 40. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(12:50 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 23 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar; D.Daniel at FIU 23.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(12:35 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at FIU 18.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MTSU 18(12:08 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 15 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 15.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 15(11:35 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Coleman.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 15(11:28 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; D.Daniel at FIU 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 12(10:57 - 1st) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Strickland; D.Manuel at FIU 10.
|Sack
2 & 8 - MTSU 10(10:23 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at FIU 19 for -9 yards (J.Guerad)
|+5 YD
3 & 17 - MTSU 19(9:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham scrambles to FIU 14 for 5 yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - MTSU 21(9:08 - 1st) Z.Rankin 31 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Touchback.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(9:03 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 25. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson at FIU 20.
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - FIU 20(8:34 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 20. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 20. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at FIU 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 35(7:50 - 1st) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 50. Intercepted by T.Ross at FIU 50. Tackled by FIU at FIU 50. The Replay Official reviewed the pass interception and the play was overturned. H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 35(7:50 - 1st) D.Patterson rushed to FIU 41 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 41.
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - FIU 41(7:08 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 48.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(6:37 - 1st) H.Carlson rushed to MTS 31 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Curtis at MTS 31.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 31(5:51 - 1st) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 31(5:46 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 31. Catch made by K.Mitchell at MTS 31. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 15.
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 15(5:12 - 1st) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at MTS End Zone. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS End Zone. Tackled by FIU at MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 20(5:07 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 20. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 20. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at MTS 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 15(4:46 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 15. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 15. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at MTS 21.
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 21(4:18 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 21. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 21. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at MTS 30.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 30(3:59 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 30. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by A.Cole; D.Hill at MTS 48.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 48(3:30 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 48. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Daniel at FIU 39.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(3:01 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 22 for 17 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; W.Prendergast at FIU 22.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 22(2:38 - 1st) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 22. Catch made by J.Lane at FIU 22. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hall at FIU 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(2:26 - 1st) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; D.Hall at FIU 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MTSU 8(1:49 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - MTSU 8(1:43 - 1st) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for I.Gathings.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MTSU 15(1:33 - 1st) Z.Rankin 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 1st) S.Payne kicks 61 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU 4. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Francis; J.Sherman at FIU 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 24(1:22 - 1st) H.Carlson scrambles to FIU 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam at FIU 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 27(0:43 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 27. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at FIU 31.
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - FIU 31(0:02 - 1st) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by A.Hooker at FIU 31. Gain of 15 yards. A.Hooker ran out of bounds.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 46(15:00 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 46. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 42.
|Int
1 & 10 - FIU 42(14:32 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 2. Intercepted by D.Patterson at MTS 2. Tackled by A.Hooker at MTS 11.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 11(14:20 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 11. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 11. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at MTS 35.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 35(13:59 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by R.Peterson; J.Howard at MTS 43.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 43(13:31 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at MTS 40.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 40(13:00 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Howard at MTS 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(12:33 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 50 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal; D.Strickland at MTS 50.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 50(12:04 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 50. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at MTS 47.
|+14 YD
3 & 13 - MTSU 47(11:24 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 47. Catch made by E.Metcalf at MTS 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by D.Hall; R.Peterson at FIU 39.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 39(11:02 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 18 for 21 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at FIU 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 18(10:31 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Sherman.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 18(10:26 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 13 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 13(9:56 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to FIU 1 for 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Hill at FIU 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MTSU 1(9:33 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU End Zone for 1 yards. D.Bracy for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:30 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:30 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by P.Hughes; Y.Ali at FIU 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 22(9:25 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; D.Curtis at FIU 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - FIU 25(8:53 - 2nd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at FIU 26.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - FIU 26(8:03 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|Punt
4 & 6 - FIU 26(8:02 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 34 yards to MTS 40 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MTSU 40(7:56 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.Bracy.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - MTSU 40(7:53 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 40. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at MTS 48.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 48(7:36 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for B.Bailey.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MTSU 48(7:31 - 2nd) PENALTY on MTS-Z.Wood False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MTSU 43(7:31 - 2nd) K.Ulbrich punts 57 yards to FIU End Zone Center-B.Butler. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 20(7:24 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 20(7:20 - 2nd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at FIU 22.
|Sack
3 & 8 - FIU 22(6:43 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson sacked at FIU 15 for -7 yards (J.Ferguson)
|Punt
4 & 15 - FIU 15(5:56 - 2nd) D.Montiel punts 36 yards to MTS 49 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 49(5:49 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; S.Peterson at FIU 43.
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - MTSU 43(5:21 - 2nd) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel; D.Hill at FIU 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 34(4:55 - 2nd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FIU 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 28(4:26 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 23 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 23.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 23(3:56 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - MTSU 20(3:19 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 15 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Hill; G.Bernadel at FIU 15.
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 15(2:55 - 2nd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 13 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 13.
|Sack
1 & 10 - MTSU 13(2:19 - 2nd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at FIU 16 for -3 yards (D.Hill)
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - MTSU 16(1:47 - 2nd) C.Cunningham rushed to FIU End Zone for 16 yards. C.Cunningham for 16 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:40 - 2nd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:40 - 2nd) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Stanley; C.Johnson at FIU 33. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Illegal Block Above the Waist 7 yards accepted.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 7(1:33 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 7. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 7. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by MTS at FIU 33.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 33(1:09 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 33. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 33. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; D.Patterson at FIU 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - FIU 34(1:02 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 34. Catch made by K.Mitchell at FIU 34. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at FIU 47.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 47(0:51 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 47. Catch made by L.Joseph at FIU 47. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 41(0:43 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for C.Lynum.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 41(0:40 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for C.Lynum.
|+15 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 41(0:34 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by R.Fairweather at MTS 41. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Thomas at MTS 26.
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 26(0:28 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 26. Catch made by R.Fairweather at MTS 26. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 6.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 6(0:23 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 6. Catch made by R.Fairweather at MTS 6. Gain of 6 yards. R.Fairweather for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) L.Matias kicks onside from FIU 35 to FIU 48. RECOVERED by FIU.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 48(0:19 - 2nd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for FIU.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 48(0:11 - 2nd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 48. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at MTS 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 37(0:03 - 2nd) H.Carlson spikes the ball.
|No Good
2 & 10 - FIU 44(0:02 - 2nd) C.Gabriel 54 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-J.Lee Holder-D.Montiel.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Rankin kicks 63 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU 2. L.Joseph returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Davis at FIU 22.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 22(14:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on FIU-FIU False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 22(14:55 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell.
|Sack
2 & 15 - FIU 17(14:50 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson sacked at FIU 9 for -8 yards (J.Ferguson)
|+8 YD
3 & 23 - FIU 9(14:09 - 3rd) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 17 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at FIU 17.
|Punt
4 & 15 - FIU 17(13:29 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to MTS 43 Center-J.Lee. J.Lane returned punt from the MTS 43. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at MTS 45. PENALTY on FIU-FIU Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(13:20 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to MTS 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; D.Hall at MTS 50.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MTSU 50(12:57 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for D.England-Chisolm.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - MTSU 50(12:50 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 50. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Cole at FIU 38.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(12:21 - 3rd) PENALTY on MTS-K.Rutledge False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - MTSU 43(12:02 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - MTSU 43(11:55 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 35 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson at FIU 35.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - MTSU 35(11:13 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at FIU 44 for yards (T.O'Neal) PENALTY on FIU-H.Masses Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 26(11:05 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore at FIU 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 25(10:56 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at FIU 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 15(10:22 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 4.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MTSU 4(9:45 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 4. Catch made by J.Coleman at FIU 4. Gain of yards. J.Coleman for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on MTS-J.Coleman Offensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 19 - MTSU 19(9:40 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 19. Catch made by Y.Ali at FIU 19. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel; D.Hill at FIU 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - MTSU 4(9:13 - 3rd) F.Peasant rushed to FIU 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Passmore; D.Hall at FIU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - MTSU 2(8:54 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to FIU End Zone for 2 yards. C.Cunningham for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:48 - 3rd) Z.Rankin extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:48 - 3rd) S.Payne kicks 62 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU 3. Fair catch by E.Wilson.
|+75 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(8:48 - 3rd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by R.Fairweather at FIU 25. Gain of 75 yards. R.Fairweather for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:39 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:39 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(8:39 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by J.Potts at MTS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(8:18 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS.
|Sack
3 & 8 - MTSU 27(8:10 - 3rd) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham sacked at MTS 22 for -5 yards (S.Peterson)
|Punt
4 & 13 - MTSU 22(7:26 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 45 yards to FIU 33 Center-B.Butler. D.Patterson returned punt from the FIU 33. Tackled by J.Jackson at FIU 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 37(7:19 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for K.Mitchell. PENALTY on MTS-T.Ross Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 48(7:12 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to MTS 41 for 7 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 41.
|+20 YD
2 & 3 - FIU 41(6:39 - 3rd) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 41. Catch made by J.Miamen at MTS 41. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen at MTS 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 21(6:18 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|+21 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 21(6:12 - 3rd) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 21. Catch made by J.Miamen at MTS 21. Gain of 21 yards. J.Miamen for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:05 - 3rd) C.Gabriel extra point is good. PENALTY on MTS-MTS Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 3rd) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(6:05 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by I.Gathings at MTS 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at MTS 27.
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - MTSU 27(5:37 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 27. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 27. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Hill at MTS 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 38(5:08 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.O'Neal; G.Bernadel at MTS 44.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - MTSU 44(4:41 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cole; D.Hall at MTS 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 46(4:00 - 3rd) D.Bracy rushed to MTS 45 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Nobles; J.Passmore at MTS 45.
|Punt
4 & 3 - MTSU 45(3:18 - 3rd) K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards to FIU 15 Center-B.Butler. Fair catch by D.Patterson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 15(3:11 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Ross; J.Rayam at FIU 17.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - FIU 17(2:33 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for J.Bracey.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - FIU 17(2:28 - 3rd) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 17. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 17. Gain of 9 yards. D.Patterson ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 26(1:58 - 3rd) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Rayam; J.Wyatt at FIU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 26(1:21 - 3rd) D.Patterson rushed to FIU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; D.Stanley at FIU 32.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - FIU 32(0:44 - 3rd) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|Punt
4 & 4 - FIU 32(0:40 - 3rd) D.Montiel punts 43 yards to MTS 25 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(0:33 - 3rd) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by S.Peterson; D.Strickland at MTS 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - MTSU 29(0:06 - 3rd) C.Cunningham rushed to MTS 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at MTS 33.
|-2 YD
3 & 2 - MTSU 33(15:00 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 33. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 33. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at MTS 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MTSU 31(14:15 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 55 yards to FIU 14 Center-B.Butler. D.Patterson returned punt from the FIU 14. Tackled by Y.Ali; D.Stanley at FIU 14.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 14(14:06 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for E.Wilson.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 14(14:02 - 4th) H.Carlson rushed to FIU 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by J.Wyatt at FIU 26.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 26(13:50 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Dixon at FIU 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - FIU 28(13:08 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas; T.Fluellen at FIU 42.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 42(12:39 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 42. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 42. Gain of 29 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 29.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 29(12:06 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 29. Catch made by D.Patterson at MTS 29. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by T.Ross at MTS 4.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FIU 4(11:34 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to MTS 3 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ferguson; P.Hughes at MTS 3.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FIU 3(10:57 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 3. Catch made by R.Fairweather at MTS 3. Gain of 3 yards. R.Fairweather for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:51 - 4th) C.Gabriel extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:51 - 4th) L.Matias kicks 65 yards from FIU 35 to the MTS End Zone. Touchback.
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 25(10:51 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 25. Catch made by Y.Ali at MTS 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Potts; D.Hall at MTS 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 50(10:23 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 50. Catch made by J.Lane at MTS 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by L.Kinsler; D.Hill at FIU 49.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MTSU 49(9:58 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for Y.Ali.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - MTSU 49(9:50 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 49. Catch made by D.Bracy at FIU 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Guerad at FIU 43.
|No Gain
4 & 3 - MTSU 43(9:18 - 4th) C.Cunningham scrambles to FIU 37 for yards. C.Cunningham ran out of bounds. PENALTY on MTS-E.Ellis Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - MTSU 46(8:57 - 4th) K.Ulbrich punts 40 yards to FIU 14 Center-B.Butler. D.Patterson returned punt from the FIU 14. D.Patterson FUMBLES forced by MTS. Fumble RECOVERED by FIU-A.Cole at FIU 13. Tackled by MTS at FIU 13.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 13(8:47 - 4th) L.Joseph rushed to FIU 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Francis; D.Curtis at FIU 18.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - FIU 18(8:16 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-L.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 13(8:05 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - FIU 13(8:00 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 13. Catch made by J.Miamen at FIU 13. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by D.Francis at FIU 15.
|Punt
4 & 8 - FIU 15(7:20 - 4th) D.Montiel punts 40 yards to MTS 45 Center-J.Lee. Fair catch by J.Lane.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 45(7:12 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to MTS 45. Catch made by D.England-Chisolm at MTS 45. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Volmar at FIU 44.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 44(6:46 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to FIU 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Manuel at FIU 43.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - MTSU 43(6:19 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 43. Catch made by D.Bracy at FIU 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 36.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 36(5:38 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|+22 YD
4 & 2 - MTSU 36(5:33 - 4th) C.Cunningham pass complete to FIU 36. Catch made by I.Gathings at FIU 36. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by FIU at FIU 14.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MTSU 14(5:20 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-I.Gathings Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 29(5:20 - 4th) C.Cunningham rushed to FIU 20 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by FIU at FIU 20.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - MTSU 20(4:57 - 4th) D.Bracy rushed to FIU 21 for -1 yards. Tackled by G.Bernadel at FIU 21.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MTSU 21(4:35 - 4th) C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for J.Lane.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - MTSU 21(4:32 - 4th) PENALTY on MTS-MTS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 7 - MTSU 33(4:32 - 4th) Z.Rankin 43 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-B.Butler Holder-K.Ulbrich. J.Passmore blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 26(4:27 - 4th) E.Wilson rushed to FIU 31 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson; J.Thomas at FIU 31.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - FIU 31(3:38 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 31. Catch made by J.Bracey at FIU 31. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by T.Fluellen; D.Patterson at FIU 31.
|Int
3 & 5 - FIU 31(2:59 - 4th) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at FIU 28. Intercepted by J.Thomas at FIU 28. J.Thomas for 28 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|(2:50 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Cunningham steps back to pass. C.Cunningham pass incomplete intended for MTS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Kickoff
|(2:50 - 4th) S.Payne kicks 65 yards from MTS 35 to the FIU End Zone. Fair catch by E.Wilson.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FIU 25(2:50 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 25. Catch made by N.Jefferson at FIU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Patterson at FIU 30.
|+27 YD
2 & 5 - FIU 30(2:24 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to FIU 30. Catch made by D.Patterson at FIU 30. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by MTS at MTS 43.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FIU 43(1:59 - 4th) PENALTY on FIU-L.Hudson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 15 - FIU 48(1:42 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 48. Catch made by J.Miamen at MTS 48. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MTS at MTS 43.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - FIU 43(1:36 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 43. Catch made by R.Fairweather at MTS 43. Gain of 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Patterson at MTS 32.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 32(1:22 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 32(1:17 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 32(1:11 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|+10 YD
4 & 10 - FIU 32(1:06 - 4th) H.Carlson pass complete to MTS 32. Catch made by D.Patterson at MTS 32. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by J.Thomas at MTS 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FIU 22(0:51 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for D.Patterson.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - FIU 22(0:47 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for R.Fairweather.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - FIU 22(0:43 - 4th) H.Carlson steps back to pass. H.Carlson pass incomplete intended for A.Hooker.
|Int
4 & 10 - FIU 22(0:39 - 4th) H.Carlson pass INTERCEPTED at MTS 8. Intercepted by J.Thomas at MTS 8. Tackled by H.Carlson; J.Pierce at FIU 33.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MTSU 33(0:27 - 4th) C.Cunningham kneels at the FIU 37.
