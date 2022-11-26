|
|
|GATECH
|UGA
No. 1 Georgia overcomes slow start, routs Georgia Tech 37-14
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and No. 1 Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start to beat Georgia Tech 37-14 on Saturday.
Georgia (12-0, No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry.
Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton ran for touchdowns. Georgia outrushed Georgia Tech 264-40.
The defending national champion Bulldogs are in good position to retain their No. 1 College Football Playoff ranking entering next week's Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 LSU.
Mistakes in the third quarter hurt the Yellow Jackets' chance at spoiling the Bulldogs' history-making day. Following a low snap, punter David Shanahan was tackled at the Georgia Tech 17. That set up Bennett's second scoring pass, a 1-yarder to tight end Brock Bowers on a fourth-down play.
Georgia Tech freshman running back Jamie Felix's fumble was recovered by Georgia's Robert Beal on the Yellow Jackets' next play. The turnover set up a 36-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny to give the Bulldogs a 23-7 lead.
Georgia pulled away in the fourth quarter. Bennett's 83-yard pass to McIntosh - the Bulldogs' longest pass of the season - set up McIntosh's 2-yard scoring run. Milton added a 44-yard scoring run.
The Yellow Jackets ended the Bulldogs' string of 37 consecutive points on running back Dontae Smith's 24-yard scoring pass to Malachi Carter with less than 3 minutes remaining.
Georgia Tech became the first team to score a first-quarter touchdown against Georgia this season. Zach Gibson completed a 34-yard pass to Nate McCollum on a fourth and 9 play to the Georgia 7.
Backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh's 7-yard scoring run capped the touchdown drive.
The Bulldogs took a 10-7 lead on Bennett's 5-yard scoring pass to Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint in the second quarter. It was Georgia's only pass of a drive that included a 45-yard run by McIntosh.
Georgia Tech finished 4-4 under interim coach Brent Key and fell short in its bid to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.
THE TAKEAWAY
Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets again showed the progress they've made under Key. One year ago, the team's third consecutive three-win season ended with a 45-0 loss to Georgia.
After beating two Top 25 teams - Pittsburgh and North Carolina - on the road under Key, Georgia Tech was competitive for at least one half against the Bulldogs. Gibson, the Yellow Jackets' third starting quarterback, showed good poise against the nation's top scoring defense.
Georgia: The Bulldogs have avoided letdowns this season, and if they were flat to open the game, they showed resiliency. Bennett avoided mistakes while McIntosh showed his versatility by posting game-leading totals of 86 rushing yards and 96 receiving yards on two catches. Bennett completed 10 of 18 passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns and had five carries for 21 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Georgia should protect its No. 1 positions in the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff ranking.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech: Opens its 2023 season against Louisville on Sept. 2 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Georgia: Plays in the SEC championship game for the fifth time in six years when it faces No. 6 LSU next Saturday in Atlanta.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Smith
4 RB
34 RuYds, 28 ReYds, 4 RECs
|
K. McIntosh
6 RB
86 RuYds, RuTD, 96 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|16
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|9
|5
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-13
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-4
|2-3
|Total Net Yards
|255
|407
|Total Plays
|64
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.0
|6.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|264
|Rush Attempts
|28
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.4
|6.4
|Yards Passing
|215
|143
|Comp. - Att.
|20-36
|11-20
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|6.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-32
|6-70
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-48.2
|2-43.5
|Return Yards
|0
|74
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-74
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|143
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|264
|
|
|255
|TOTAL YDS
|407
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|19/35
|191
|0
|0
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|1/1
|24
|1
|0
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|10
|34
|0
|9
|
T. Phommachanh 17 QB
|T. Phommachanh
|5
|12
|1
|7
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|5
|6
|0
|5
|
Z. Gibson 15 QB
|Z. Gibson
|5
|3
|0
|13
|
H. Hall 3 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|1
|-13
|0
|-13
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. McCollum 8 WR
|N. McCollum
|7
|6
|65
|0
|34
|
E. Jenkins 0 WR
|E. Jenkins
|6
|2
|47
|0
|41
|
L. Blackburn 1 WR
|L. Blackburn
|3
|2
|32
|0
|22
|
D. Smith 4 RB
|D. Smith
|5
|4
|28
|0
|16
|
M. Carter 7 WR
|M. Carter
|3
|1
|24
|1
|24
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|3
|3
|14
|0
|13
|
J. Felix 23 RB
|J. Felix
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
|
D. Leonard 2 TE
|D. Leonard
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Harris 18 TE
|P. Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Harvey 18 DB
|A. Harvey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. King 11 WR
|R. King
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. Walton 7 DB
|Z. Walton
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Eley 2 LB
|A. Eley
|5-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 1 LB
|C. Thomas
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Brooks 20 DB
|L. Brooks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Biggers 88 DL
|Z. Biggers
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tatum 40 LB
|T. Tatum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Powell-Lee 29 DB
|C. Powell-Lee
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Sims 0 DB
|M. Sims
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones-Cummings 30 DB
|T. Jones-Cummings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 25 DB
|K. Bennett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 24 DB
|K. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Yondjouen 32 DL
|S. Yondjouen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Stone 97 DL
|A. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 6 DL
|K. White
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Douse 99 DL
|D. Douse
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 95 DL
|J. Moore
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Shelley 26 DB
|R. Shelley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kennard 9 DL
|K. Kennard
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Stewart 88 K
|G. Stewart
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Shanahan 43 P
|D. Shanahan
|6
|48.2
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Rutherford 12 WR
|M. Rutherford
|1
|39.0
|39
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|10/18
|140
|2
|0
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|1/2
|3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|12
|86
|1
|45
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|8
|57
|0
|18
|
K. Milton 2 RB
|K. Milton
|4
|56
|1
|44
|
B. Robinson 22 RB
|B. Robinson
|6
|26
|0
|9
|
S. Bennett 13 QB
|S. Bennett
|5
|21
|0
|16
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|2
|4
|0
|3
|
C. Beck 15 QB
|C. Beck
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. McIntosh 6 RB
|K. McIntosh
|2
|2
|96
|0
|83
|
B. Bowers 19 TE
|B. Bowers
|7
|5
|20
|1
|10
|
D. Washington 0 TE
|D. Washington
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
D. Bell 86 WR
|D. Bell
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
M. Rosemy-Jacksaint 1 WR
|M. Rosemy-Jacksaint
|2
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
M. Mews 87 WR
|M. Mews
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Sheehan 85 TE
|D. Sheehan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 32 RB
|C. Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 11 WR
|A. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Edwards 30 RB
|D. Edwards
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Mondon Jr. 2 LB
|S. Mondon Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Ringo 5 DB
|K. Ringo
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Smith 23 DB
|T. Smith
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dumas-Johnson 10 LB
|J. Dumas-Johnson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. Beal Jr. 33 LB
|R. Beal Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Everette 6 DB
|D. Everette
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bullard 22 DB
|J. Bullard
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lassiter 3 DB
|K. Lassiter
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Stackhouse 78 DL
|N. Stackhouse
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Starks 24 DB
|M. Starks
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 11 LB
|J. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Walthour 90 DL
|T. Walthour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Carter 88 DL
|J. Carter
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jones Jr. 7 LB
|M. Jones Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
B. Alexander 99 DL
|B. Alexander
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Smith 29 DB
|C. Smith
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Marshall 15 LB
|T. Marshall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Logue 96 DL
|Z. Logue
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel-Sisavanh 14 DB
|D. Daniel-Sisavanh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Sherman 8 LB
|M. Sherman
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
C. Smith 36 DB
|C. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Williams 13 DL
|M. Williams
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Podlesny 96 K
|J. Podlesny
|3/3
|50
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Thorson 92 P
|B. Thorson
|2
|43.5
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Jackson 10 WR
|K. Jackson
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. McConkey 84 WR
|L. McConkey
|2
|26.5
|39
|0
|
M. Mews 87 WR
|M. Mews
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 63 yards from UGA 35 to the GT 2. Fair catch by H.Hall.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by N.Stackhouse at GT 34.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 34(14:27 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to GT 43 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at GT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 43(13:52 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 43(13:49 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 43. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by K.Ringo at GT 50.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - GATECH 50(13:17 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 50. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 50. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by S.Mondon at UGA 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 42(12:39 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for N.McCollum.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 42(12:35 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UGA 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo; J.Carter at UGA 41.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - GATECH 41(11:54 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|+34 YD
4 & 9 - GATECH 41(11:49 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to UGA 41. Catch made by N.McCollum at UGA 41. Gain of 34 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at UGA 7.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - GATECH 7(11:29 - 1st) D.Smith rushed to UGA 7 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Starks; R.Beal at UGA 7.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - GATECH 7(10:50 - 1st) T.Phommachanh rushed to UGA End Zone for 7 yards. T.Phommachanh for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:43 - 1st) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:43 - 1st) G.Stewart kicks 65 yards from GT 35 to the UGA End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(10:43 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 25. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 25. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sims; C.Thomas at UGA 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UGA 29(10:05 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 29. Catch made by B.Bowers at UGA 29. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by S.Yondjouen; A.Eley at UGA 29.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UGA 29(9:25 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for K.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UGA 29(9:20 - 1st) B.Thorson punts 51 yards to GT 20 Center-P.Walker. Fair catch by J.Haynes.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 20(9:13 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 20. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 20. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at GT 23.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 23(8:36 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 23. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 23. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at GT 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 30(7:58 - 1st) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 30. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 30. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Smith at GT 39.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - GATECH 39(7:16 - 1st) J.Felix rushed to GT 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Walthour at GT 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:33 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:32 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for R.King.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:27 - 1st) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 41(6:07 - 1st) D.Shanahan punts 44 yards to UGA 15 Center-H.Freer. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 15. Tackled by K.Watson at UGA 29.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UGA 29(6:07 - 1st) PENALTY on GT-S.Bryant Defensive Targeting 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 44(6:07 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 49 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; T.Tatum at UGA 49.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 49(5:26 - 1st) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks; A.Eley at GT 42.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 42(4:51 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to GT 36 for 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Thomas at GT 36.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UGA 36(4:08 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 36(4:03 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 36. Catch made by D.Bell at GT 36. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at GT 28.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 28(3:27 - 1st) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 28. Catch made by D.Washington at GT 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Douse; L.Brooks at GT 17.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UGA 17(2:44 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett sacked at GT 20 for -3 yards (C.Powell-Lee)
|+16 YD
2 & 13 - UGA 20(2:00 - 1st) S.Bennett scrambles to GT 4 for 16 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UGA 4(1:32 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for M.Rosemy-Jacksaint.
|-3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 4(1:28 - 1st) D.Edwards rushed to GT 7 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Powell-Lee at GT 7.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - UGA 7(0:50 - 1st) PENALTY on UGA-D.Washington False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - UGA 12(0:27 - 1st) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for B.Bowers. PENALTY on UGA-L.McConkey Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - UGA 20(0:22 - 1st) J.Podlesny 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:18 - 1st) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(0:18 - 1st) H.Hall rushed to GT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at GT 26.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - GATECH 26(15:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on GT-D.Leonard False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 14 - GATECH 21(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 21. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 21. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Beal at GT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(14:16 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 37(14:11 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 37. Catch made by M.Rutherford at GT 37. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard at GT 35.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - GATECH 35(13:27 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn. PENALTY on UGA-K.Ringo Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 50(13:21 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 50. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 50. Gain of 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Marshall at UGA 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - GATECH 46(12:37 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to UGA 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter; T.Smith at UGA 45.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GATECH 45(11:50 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for M.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 5 - GATECH 45(11:46 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 45 yards to UGA End Zone Center-H.Freer. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 20(11:35 - 2nd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 35 for 45 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 35.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 35(10:52 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 28.
|+18 YD
2 & 3 - UGA 28(10:11 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 10 for 18 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 10.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 10(9:28 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; Z.Biggers at GT 8.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 8(8:48 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; S.Yondjouen at GT 5.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - UGA 5(8:04 - 2nd) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 5. Catch made by M.Rosemy-Jacksaint at GT 5. Gain of 5 yards. M.Rosemy-Jacksaint for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:59 - 2nd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:59 - 2nd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Fair catch by H.Hall.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(7:59 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Bullard; C.Smith at GT 30.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(7:14 - 2nd) J.Felix rushed to GT 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Logue; N.Stackhouse at GT 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - GATECH 30(6:37 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; C.Smith at GT 37.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(5:53 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GT 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - GATECH 40(5:10 - 2nd) T.Phommachanh rushed to GT 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith; M.Starks at GT 39.
|-2 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 39(4:21 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 39. Catch made by J.Felix at GT 39. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at GT 37.
|Punt
4 & 10 - GATECH 37(3:35 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 47 yards to UGA 16 Center-H.Freer. L.McConkey returned punt from the UGA 16. Tackled by K.Johnson at GT 45.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(3:21 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 34 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 34(2:41 - 2nd) D.Edwards rushed to GT 28 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 28.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UGA 28(2:01 - 2nd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Bell.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - UGA 28(1:57 - 2nd) K.Milton rushed to GT 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Stone; K.White at GT 26.
|+3 YD
4 & 2 - UGA 26(1:50 - 2nd) B.Bowers rushed to GT 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 23. PENALTY on UGA-B.Bowers Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UGA 38(1:44 - 2nd) B.Thorson punts 36 yards to GT 2 Center-P.Walker. Downed by L.McConkey.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 2(1:34 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 2. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 2. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at GT 8.
|+41 YD
2 & 4 - GATECH 8(1:29 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 8. Catch made by E.Jenkins at GT 8. Gain of 41 yards. Tackled by M.Starks at GT 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 49(1:16 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 49(1:10 - 2nd) Z.Gibson scrambles to UGA 38 for 13 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at UGA 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 38(0:53 - 2nd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for A.Harvey.
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 38(0:49 - 2nd) D.Smith rushed to UGA 40 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Carter at UGA 40.
|+1 YD
3 & 12 - GATECH 40(0:45 - 2nd) Z.Gibson pass complete to UGA 40. Catch made by D.Smith at UGA 40. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson at UGA 39.
|Punt
4 & 11 - GATECH 39(0:35 - 2nd) D.Shanahan punts 39 yards to UGA End Zone Center-H.Freer. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Stewart kicks 63 yards from GT 35 to the UGA 2. K.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Kennard; K.Efford at UGA 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 29(14:52 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Sims at UGA 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 33(14:19 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; K.Kennard at UGA 36.
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 36(13:37 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 36. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at UGA 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(13:21 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 47(12:36 - 3rd) L.McConkey rushed to GT 33 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Tatum at GT 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 33(11:55 - 3rd) K.Milton rushed to GT 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; R.Shelley at GT 28.
|Penalty
2 & 5 - UGA 28(11:45 - 3rd) PENALTY on UGA-W.McClendon Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - UGA 43(11:40 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 43. Catch made by B.Bowers at GT 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 38.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - UGA 38(10:57 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey. PENALTY on GT-K.Kennard Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UGA 33(10:52 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Smith. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - UGA 40(10:44 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 50 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:40 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(10:40 - 3rd) D.Smith rushed to GT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Dumas-Johnson; M.Starks at GT 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - GATECH 29(10:00 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for P.Harris.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - GATECH 29(9:56 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 29. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 29. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Ringo at GT 30.
|-13 YD
4 & 5 - GATECH 30(9:17 - 3rd) D.Shanahan rushed to GT 17 for -13 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon; T.Marshall at GT 17.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 17(9:12 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for L.McConkey.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 17(9:05 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.White; K.Kennard at GT 15.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - UGA 15(8:30 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 15. Catch made by B.Bowers at GT 15. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 5.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 5(8:14 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 3 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; D.Douse at GT 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - UGA 3(7:33 - 3rd) S.Bennett rushed to GT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 1. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - UGA 1(6:46 - 3rd) S.Bennett rushed to GT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; T.Tatum at GT 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - UGA 1(5:57 - 3rd) S.Bennett pass complete to GT 1. Catch made by B.Bowers at GT 1. Gain of 1 yards. B.Bowers for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:51 - 3rd) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:51 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(5:51 - 3rd) J.Felix rushed to GT 25 for 0 yards. J.Felix FUMBLES forced by J.Dumas-Johnson. Fumble RECOVERED by UGA-R.Beal at GT 25. Tackled by GT at GT 25.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 25(5:44 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 20 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton at GT 20.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 20(5:11 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to GT 18 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 18.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - UGA 18(4:21 - 3rd) S.Bennett steps back to pass. S.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Edwards.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - UGA 26(4:15 - 3rd) J.Podlesny 36 yard field goal attempt is good Center-P.Walker Holder-S.Bennett.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 3rd) J.Podlesny kicks 59 yards from UGA 35 to the GT 6. Fair catch by M.Rutherford.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(4:11 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 25. Catch made by D.Smith at GT 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at GT 32.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - GATECH 32(3:34 - 3rd) Z.Gibson scrambles to GT 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GT 31.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - GATECH 31(2:45 - 3rd) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 31. Catch made by N.McCollum at GT 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Lassiter at GT 37.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 37(2:15 - 3rd) R.King rushed to GT 34 for -3 yards. Tackled by S.Mondon at GT 34.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - GATECH 34(1:31 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - GATECH 34(1:25 - 3rd) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for L.Blackburn.
|Punt
4 & 13 - GATECH 34(1:19 - 3rd) D.Shanahan punts 65 yards to UGA 1 Center-H.Freer. Downed by A.Boyd.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 1(1:08 - 3rd) B.Bowers rushed to UGA 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at UGA 2.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - UGA 2(0:20 - 3rd) K.McIntosh rushed to UGA 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Eley; J.Moore at UGA 5.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - UGA 5(15:00 - 4th) D.Edwards rushed to UGA 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by Z.Walton; A.Stone at UGA 22. PENALTY on UGA-UGA Offensive Holding 5 yards accepted.
|+83 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 13(14:23 - 4th) S.Bennett pass complete to UGA 13. Catch made by K.McIntosh at UGA 13. Gain of 83 yards. Tackled by L.Brooks at GT 4. PENALTY on GT-L.Brooks Horse Collar Tackle 2 yards accepted.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - UGA 2(13:50 - 4th) K.McIntosh rushed to GT End Zone for 2 yards. K.McIntosh for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:45 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(13:45 - 4th) PENALTY on UGA-B.Jones Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Kickoff
|(13:45 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 71 yards from UGA 20 to the GT 9. M.Rutherford returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Everette; J.Podlesny at GT 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 48(13:37 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Leonard.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GATECH 48(13:32 - 4th) Z.Gibson scrambles to GT 50 for 2 yards. Z.Gibson ran out of bounds.
|-1 YD
3 & 8 - GATECH 50(12:49 - 4th) J.Felix rushed to GT 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Carter; J.Walker at GT 49.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - GATECH 49(12:06 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for E.Jenkins.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(12:02 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to GT 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at GT 44.
|+44 YD
2 & 5 - UGA 44(11:21 - 4th) K.Milton rushed to GT End Zone for 44 yards. K.Milton for 44 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:13 - 4th) J.Podlesny extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:13 - 4th) J.Podlesny kicks 65 yards from UGA 35 to the GT End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 25(11:13 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh; D.Everette at GT 30.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - GATECH 30(10:29 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to GT 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Smith at GT 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - GATECH 36(10:04 - 4th) T.Phommachanh steps back to pass. T.Phommachanh sacked at GT 32 for -4 yards (B.Alexander) PENALTY on GT-GT Intentional Grounding 0 yards accepted.
|Sack
2 & 14 - GATECH 32(9:57 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 31 for -1 yards (M.Jones)
|No Gain
3 & 15 - GATECH 31(9:16 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson sacked at GT 21 for -10 yards (M.Williams; M.Sherman)
|Punt
4 & 25 - GATECH 21(8:40 - 4th) D.Shanahan punts 49 yards to UGA 30 Center-H.Freer. M.Mews returned punt from the UGA 30. Tackled by J.Fusile; K.Kennard at GT 49.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 49(8:26 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to GT 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 45.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 45(7:49 - 4th) C.Beck pass complete to GT 45. Catch made by M.Mews at GT 45. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; Z.Biggers at GT 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - UGA 42(7:11 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to GT 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Eley at GT 40.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - UGA 40(6:29 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to GT 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by Z.Biggers at GT 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 38(6:01 - 4th) C.Beck steps back to pass. C.Beck pass incomplete intended for C.Jones.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - UGA 38(5:58 - 4th) C.Beck rushed to GT 35 for 3 yards. C.Beck FUMBLES forced by A.Eley. Fumble RECOVERED by GT-C.Powell-Lee at GT 35. Tackled by UGA at GT 35.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 35(5:51 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 35. Catch made by L.Blackburn at GT 35. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Everette at GT 45.
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - GATECH 45(5:23 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to GT 45. Catch made by L.Blackburn at GT 45. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by UGA at UGA 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GATECH 33(5:08 - 4th) Z.Gibson steps back to pass. Z.Gibson pass incomplete intended for D.Smith.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - GATECH 33(4:51 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to UGA 33. Catch made by M.Rutherford at UGA 33. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by D.Daniel-Sisavanh at UGA 10. PENALTY on GT-J.Williams Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
2 & 15 - GATECH 38(4:33 - 4th) Z.Gibson pass complete to UGA 38. Catch made by M.Rutherford at UGA 38. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Everette at UGA 25.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - GATECH 25(3:54 - 4th) D.Smith rushed to UGA 24 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at UGA 24.
|+24 YD
4 & 1 - GATECH 24(3:02 - 4th) D.Smith pass complete to UGA 24. Catch made by M.Carter at UGA 24. Gain of 24 yards. M.Carter for 24 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:55 - 4th) G.Stewart extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:55 - 4th) G.Stewart kicks onside 20 from GT 35 to UGA 45. M.Rosemy-Jacksaint returns the kickoff. Tackled by GT at UGA 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UGA 45(2:52 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to UGA 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Moore; S.Yondjouen at UGA 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - UGA 49(2:04 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to GT 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at GT 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 1 - UGA 46(1:12 - 4th) B.Robinson rushed to GT 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Jones-Cummings at GT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UGA 37(0:34 - 4th) C.Beck kneels at the GT 38.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
4th 1:11 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 3:58 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
14
1st 1:37 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 12:21
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 10:18 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:41 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:13 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:14 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 12:10 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:02 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 13:18
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:06 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 11:34 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0