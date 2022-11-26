|
|
|CSTCAR
|JMAD
James Madison drills Coastal Carolina, shares division title
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth as James Madison made a major statement in a 47-7 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, blasting a team booked into the Sun Belt Conference championship game on December 3.
James Madison completed its first Football Bowl Subdivision season as a member of the Sun Belt by claiming a share of the East Division title. The Dukes finished the regular season tied with the Chanticleers at 6-2 in conference play but are ineligible for the postseason as part of their transition from the FCS.
Coastal Carolina took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on Jarrett Guest pass to Tyson Mobley for a 33-yard touchdown.
Centeio threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes, a 34-yard strike to Reggie Brown and a 26-yard connection with Devin Ravenel to take a 20-7 lead at halftime, then found Drew Painter from 17-yards out and reconnected with Ravenel on an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He added an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.
James Madison (8-3) limited the Chanticleers (9-2) to 189 yard of total offense, holding them to 90 rushing yards on 39 carries.
Centeio completed 17 of 32 pass attempts for 287 yards and the Dukes ran for 215 yards on 34 carries with three backs gaining at least 50 yards. Ravenel finished with five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
The Dukes are one of two programs to have completed at all four levels of NCAA football, having won the FCS national title in 2016 and appeared in two more championship games before moving up this season. The program has not had a losing season in more than two decades.
--
|
J. Guest
7 QB
99 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds
|
T. Centeio
1 QB
287 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, 25 RuYds, RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|25
|Rushing
|6
|12
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-12
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|183
|502
|Total Plays
|65
|66
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|90
|215
|Rush Attempts
|39
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.3
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|93
|287
|Comp. - Att.
|11-26
|17-32
|Yards Per Pass
|2.3
|8.5
|Penalties - Yards
|5-47
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-39.0
|5-44.4
|Return Yards
|25
|0
|Punts - Returns
|2-25
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|93
|PASS YDS
|287
|
|
|90
|RUSH YDS
|215
|
|
|183
|TOTAL YDS
|502
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|10/23
|99
|1
|1
|
B. Archie 5 QB
|B. Archie
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|1/1
|-6
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. White 2 RB
|R. White
|7
|29
|0
|12
|
J. Guest 7 QB
|J. Guest
|14
|26
|0
|10
|
C. Beasley 4 RB
|C. Beasley
|7
|17
|0
|5
|
B. Archie 5 QB
|B. Archie
|2
|12
|0
|11
|
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Balthazar 13 RB
|M. Balthazar
|2
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Bedgood 3 RB
|A. Bedgood
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Carpenter 12 QB
|B. Carpenter
|4
|-1
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|5
|2
|38
|1
|33
|
S. Pinckney 15 WR
|S. Pinckney
|5
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
X. Gravette 85 TE
|X. Gravette
|4
|3
|17
|0
|8
|
B. Bennett 1 RB
|B. Bennett
|4
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Brown 14 WR
|J. Brown
|4
|2
|7
|0
|13
|
D. Thompson 80 WR
|D. Thompson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Roberts 5 WR
|T. Roberts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Killen 21 LB
|J. Killen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cash 36 LB
|J. Cash
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Randall 33 S
|A. Randall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Boykin 7 CB
|L. Boykin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberts 99 DT
|K. Roberts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McDoom 16 CB
|M. McDoom
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Fofana 11 DE
|A. Fofana
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hope 81 LB
|A. Hope
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Parker 26 S
|J. Parker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Hensley 25 K
|K. Hensley
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
E. Crenshaw 28 P
|E. Crenshaw
|9
|39.0
|0
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jackson 10 S
|T. Jackson
|2
|11.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Mobley 8 WR
|T. Mobley
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|17/32
|287
|4
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|7
|79
|0
|31
|
L. Palmer 5 RB
|L. Palmer
|8
|61
|1
|34
|
K. Black 6 RB
|K. Black
|10
|50
|0
|12
|
T. Centeio 1 QB
|T. Centeio
|6
|25
|1
|11
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
P. Rutherford 40 RB
|P. Rutherford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Barnett III 14 QB
|A. Barnett III
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Ravenel 19 WR
|D. Ravenel
|9
|5
|102
|2
|43
|
K. Thornton 8 WR
|K. Thornton
|9
|6
|93
|0
|28
|
R. Brown 9 WR
|R. Brown
|4
|2
|55
|1
|34
|
D. Painter 89 TE
|D. Painter
|2
|1
|17
|1
|17
|
T. Greene Jr. 0 WR
|T. Greene Jr.
|6
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
W. Knight 25 RB
|W. Knight
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
P. Agyei-Obese 31 RB
|P. Agyei-Obese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Walker 25 LB
|J. Walker
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 44 LB
|T. Jones
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Edwards 5 DL
|J. Edwards
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Carpenter 99 DL
|J. Carpenter
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Swann 21 CB
|J. Swann
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Kromah 9 DL
|J. Kromah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Ukwu 0 DL
|I. Ukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwuneke 34 S
|C. Chukwuneke
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Green 10 DL
|J. Green
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|5
|44.4
|4
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Malignaggi 23 RB
|S. Malignaggi
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Sarratt 12 S
|J. Sarratt
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(14:56 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|Sack
3 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(14:52 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 24 for -1 yards (J.Swann)
|Penalty
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 24(14:04 - 1st) PENALTY on CC-J.Robinson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 19(13:58 - 1st) E.Crenshaw punts 28 yards to CC 47 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 47(13:51 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 47. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 47. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(13:22 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 23 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 23.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - JMAD 23(12:50 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - JMAD 23(12:43 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 14 for 9 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
|Sack
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(12:15 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio sacked at CC 22 for -8 yards (A.Hope)
|+7 YD
2 & 18 - JMAD 22(11:34 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 22. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 15.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - JMAD 15(10:56 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - JMAD 22(10:51 - 1st) C.Wise 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:46 - 1st) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:46 - 1st) B.Bennett rushed to CC 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at CC 25.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(10:14 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 25. Catch made by T.Mobley at CC 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 30.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - CSTCAR 30(9:34 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to CC 36 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(9:02 - 1st) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 38(8:29 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 38. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 47.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 47(7:59 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 46 for -1 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 46.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 46(7:21 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Roberts.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - CSTCAR 46(7:11 - 1st) R.White rushed to JM 42 for 12 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(6:29 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(6:23 - 1st) R.White rushed to JM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 40(5:45 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to JM 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 33.
|+33 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 33(4:57 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by T.Mobley at JM 33. Gain of 33 yards. T.Mobley for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:50 - 1st) K.Hensley extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:50 - 1st) L.Gray kicks 54 yards from CC 35 to the JM 11. S.Malignaggi returns the kickoff. Tackled by CC at JM 26. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Illegal Block Above the Waist 5 yards accepted.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 16(4:45 - 1st) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 16. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 25.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - JMAD 25(4:28 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to JM 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:38 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:31 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:25 - 1st) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 28(3:10 - 1st) S.Clark punts 47 yards to CC 25 Center-JM. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 25. Tackled by S.Martin at CC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 42(2:59 - 1st) C.Beasley rushed to CC 45 for 3 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 45.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CSTCAR 45(2:25 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to CC 45. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 49.
|+13 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 49(1:47 - 1st) J.Guest pass complete to JM 49. Catch made by J.Brown at JM 49. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 36(1:11 - 1st) B.Carpenter rushed to JM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 34.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(0:29 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(0:21 - 1st) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|+5 YD
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 34(0:16 - 1st) J.Guest scrambles to JM 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at JM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 29(0:06 - 1st) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 40 for 31 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(15:00 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 40. Catch made by W.Knight at CC 40. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
|+21 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 35(14:22 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 35. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 35. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by L.Boykin at CC 14.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(13:51 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 18 for -4 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 18(11:58 - 2nd) T.Centeio scrambles to CC 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 17. PENALTY on JM-JM Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 23 - JMAD 28(12:59 - 2nd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 26 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
|No Gain
3 & 22 - JMAD 26(12:11 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Painter.
|Field Goal
4 & 22 - JMAD 33(12:04 - 2nd) C.Wise 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:58 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 58 yards from JM 35 to the CC 7. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Hendrick at CC 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 20(11:50 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CC 25.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - CSTCAR 25(11:18 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 29.
|+10 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 29(10:41 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 39 for 10 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 39(10:10 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 43 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Ukwu at CC 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 43(9:34 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Kromah at CC 46.
|Sack
3 & 3 - CSTCAR 46(8:55 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 36 for -10 yards (J.Carpenter)
|Punt
4 & 11 - CSTCAR 38(8:13 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 20 Center-CC. J.Sarratt returned punt from the JM 20. Tackled by CC at JM 20. PENALTY on JM-JM Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 20(8:05 - 2nd) T.Centeio rushed to JM 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 23.
|+43 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 23(7:36 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 23. Catch made by D.Ravenel at JM 23. Gain of 43 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(7:14 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for P.Agyei-Obese.
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 34(7:07 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by R.Brown at CC 34. Gain of 34 yards. R.Brown for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:57 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:57 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 57 yards from JM 35 to the CC 8. Fair catch by CC.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(6:57 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 31.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(6:30 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CSTCAR 31(6:29 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 31. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 31. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 34.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(5:53 - 2nd) J.Guest rushed to CC 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(5:27 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for S.Pinckney.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(5:18 - 2nd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 40.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 40(4:44 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for X.Gravette.
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 40(4:37 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-W.McDonald Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 23 - CSTCAR 25(4:37 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 33 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(4:30 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JMAD 33(4:24 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|+27 YD
3 & 10 - JMAD 33(4:19 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 33. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 33. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on JM-JM False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - JMAD 45(3:26 - 2nd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - JMAD 42(2:50 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by K.Thornton at CC 42. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 26.
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 26(2:17 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 26. Gain of 26 yards. D.Ravenel for 26 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:03 - 2nd) C.Madden kicks 57 yards from JM 35 to the CC 8. T.Jackson returns the kickoff. Tackled by JM at CC 17. PENALTY on CC-CC Illegal Blindside Block 7 yards accepted.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 10(1:57 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 10. Catch made by S.Pinckney at CC 10. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 17.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - CSTCAR 17(1:39 - 2nd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 18. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 23(1:27 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest scrambles to CC 23 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at CC 23.
|Sack
2 & 11 - CSTCAR 23(1:04 - 2nd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 15 for -8 yards (C.Chukwuneke)
|+2 YD
3 & 18 - CSTCAR 15(0:56 - 2nd) R.White rushed to CC 17 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 17.
|Punt
4 & 16 - CSTCAR 17(0:51 - 2nd) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 41 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(0:43 - 2nd) K.Black rushed to CC 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 5 - JMAD 43(0:27 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - JMAD 43(0:20 - 2nd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 43. Catch made by T.Greene at CC 43. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(0:13 - 2nd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|No Good
2 & 10 - JMAD 42(0:07 - 2nd) C.Madden 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-JM Holder-JM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) L.Gray kicks 65 yards from CC 35 to the JM End Zone. Touchback.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(15:00 - 3rd) P.Agyei-Obese rushed to CC 45 for 30 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 45(14:39 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to CC 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 35.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 35(14:13 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to CC 24 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at CC 24.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 24(13:37 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to CC 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Parker at CC 17.
|+17 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 17(13:04 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 17. Catch made by D.Painter at CC 17. Gain of 17 yards. D.Painter for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(12:54 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:54 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 60 yards from JM 35 to the CC 5. Fair catch by CC.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:54 - 3rd) R.White rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Walker at CC 27.
|-6 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(12:00 - 3rd) B.Carpenter pass complete to CC 27. Catch made by J.Brown at CC 27. Gain of -6 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 21.
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - CSTCAR 21(11:37 - 3rd) J.Guest scrambles to CC 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(11:00 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 39 yards to JM 33 Center-CC. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JMAD 33(10:50 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton. PENALTY on CC-CC Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 48(10:43 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to JM 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 47.
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 47(10:11 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to JM 47. Catch made by K.Thornton at JM 47. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 43.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - JMAD 43(9:42 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to CC 31 for 12 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 31(9:07 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 29 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 29.
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 29(8:39 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by K.Thornton at CC 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 13(8:05 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 13.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 13(7:29 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to CC End Zone for 13 yards. L.Palmer for 13 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:19 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:19 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 40 yards from JM 35 to the CC 25. Fair catch by CC.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(7:19 - 3rd) A.Bedgood rushed to CC 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CSTCAR 26(6:49 - 3rd) J.Guest pass complete to CC 26. Catch made by X.Gravette at CC 26. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - CSTCAR 34(6:11 - 3rd) C.Beasley rushed to CC 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 36.
|Sack
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 34(5:43 - 3rd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest sacked at CC 34 for 0 yards (J.Edwards) J.Guest FUMBLES forced by J.Edwards. Fumble RECOVERED by JM-C.Chukwuneke at CC 34.
|Result
|Play
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 34(5:26 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 34. Catch made by K.Thornton at CC 34. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.McDoom at CC 38.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - JMAD 38(4:47 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for T.Greene.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - JMAD 38(4:41 - 3rd) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 14 - JMAD 38(4:37 - 3rd) S.Clark punts 20 yards to CC 18 Center-JM. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 18(4:29 - 3rd) J.Guest rushed to CC 16 for -2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 16.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 16(3:53 - 3rd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for B.Bennett.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CSTCAR 16(3:44 - 3rd) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for J.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 12 - CSTCAR 16(3:37 - 3rd) E.Crenshaw punts 43 yards to JM 41 Center-CC. Fair catch by JM.
|Result
|Play
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 41(3:30 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 25 for 34 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 25.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 25(2:59 - 3rd) L.Palmer rushed to CC 18 for 7 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 18.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - JMAD 18(2:09 - 3rd) T.Centeio rushed to CC 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 12(1:39 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to CC 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Killen at CC 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - JMAD 10(1:05 - 3rd) K.Black rushed to CC 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Roberts at CC 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - JMAD 8(0:27 - 3rd) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 8. Catch made by D.Ravenel at CC 8. Gain of 8 yards. D.Ravenel for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 3rd) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 3rd) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(0:16 - 3rd) B.Bennett rushed to CC 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CC 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - CSTCAR 29(15:00 - 4th) J.Guest pass complete to CC 29. Catch made by B.Bennett at CC 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:29 - 4th) J.Guest steps back to pass. J.Guest pass incomplete intended for T.Mobley.
|Int
2 & 10 - CSTCAR 38(14:21 - 4th) J.Guest pass INTERCEPTED at CC 42. Intercepted by J.Green at CC 42. Tackled by CC at CC 42.
|Result
|Play
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 42(14:16 - 4th) T.Centeio pass complete to CC 42. Catch made by K.Thornton at CC 42. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by CC at CC 14.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 14(13:38 - 4th) K.Black rushed to CC 11 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Cash at CC 11.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JMAD 11(13:08 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for D.Ravenel.
|+11 YD
3 & 7 - JMAD 11(13:02 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to CC End Zone for 11 yards. T.Centeio for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:55 - 4th) C.Wise extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:55 - 4th) C.Madden kicks 65 yards from JM 35 to the CC End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(12:55 - 4th) R.White rushed to CC 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jones at CC 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 27(12:04 - 4th) B.Carpenter rushed to CC 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 28(11:46 - 4th) B.Carpenter steps back to pass. B.Carpenter sacked at CC 25 for -3 yards (J.Edwards)
|Punt
4 & 10 - CSTCAR 25(11:03 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 32 yards to JM 43 Center-CC. Fair catch by JM.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(10:52 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to JM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Fofana at JM 43.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - JMAD 43(10:08 - 4th) L.Palmer rushed to JM 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 45.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - JMAD 45(9:26 - 4th) T.Centeio steps back to pass. T.Centeio pass incomplete intended for K.Thornton.
|Punt
4 & 8 - JMAD 45(9:19 - 4th) S.Clark punts 47 yards to CC 8 Center-JM. T.Mobley returned punt from the CC 8. Tackled by JM at CC 16.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 16(9:07 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 14 for -2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 14.
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - CSTCAR 14(8:27 - 4th) C.Beasley rushed to CC 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 19.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CSTCAR 19(7:46 - 4th) B.Archie steps back to pass. B.Archie pass incomplete intended for D.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CSTCAR 19(7:41 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 41 yards to JM 40 Center-CC. Fair catch by JM.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 40(7:35 - 4th) T.Centeio rushed to JM 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 43.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - JMAD 43(6:53 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by CC at JM 46.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JMAD 46(6:03 - 4th) K.Black rushed to JM 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Cash at JM 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - JMAD 46(5:12 - 4th) S.Clark punts 52 yards to CC 2 Center-JM. Downed by JM.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 2(5:01 - 4th) B.Archie rushed to CC 13 for 11 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 13.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 13(4:28 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 15 for 2 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 15.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CSTCAR 15(3:41 - 4th) M.Balthazar rushed to CC 15 for 0 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 15.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CSTCAR 15(3:05 - 4th) B.Archie steps back to pass. B.Archie pass incomplete intended for D.Thompson.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CSTCAR 15(2:56 - 4th) E.Crenshaw punts 42 yards to JM 43 Center-CC. Downed by CC.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - JMAD 43(2:45 - 4th) A.Barnett rushed to JM 42 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Cash at JM 42.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - JMAD 42(2:01 - 4th) S.Malignaggi rushed to JM 43 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Randall at JM 43.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - JMAD 43(1:13 - 4th) P.Rutherford rushed to JM 43 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Randall at JM 43.
|Punt
4 & 10 - JMAD 43(0:22 - 4th) S.Clark punts 56 yards to CC 1 Center-JM. Downed by JM.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CSTCAR 1(0:11 - 4th) B.Archie rushed to CC 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by JM at CC 2.
