Key Players
|
K. Vidal
28 RB
208 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, REC
|
J. Blackman
1 QB
220 PaYds, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
Field Goal 12:23
D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:21
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:11
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
58
yds
6:24
pos
6
3
Field Goal 6:36
D.Zvada 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
13
plays
63
yds
5:25
pos
7
6
Touchdown 0:33
J.Blackman rushed to TRY End Zone for 30 yards. J.Blackman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
33
yds
00:53
pos
7
12
Touchdown 4:49
G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Johnson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
94
yds
5:04
pos
13
13
Touchdown 1:36
A.Mayer pass complete to TRY 1. Catch made by R.Tyler at TRY 1. Gain of 1 yards. R.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
3:11
pos
14
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:31
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
Touchdown 14:55
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 7 yards. K.Vidal for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:44
pos
20
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:55
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
20
19
Touchdown 12:53
J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 33. Intercepted by R.Steward at TRY 33. R.Steward for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
26
19
Touchdown 8:13
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 12 yards. K.Vidal for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
53
yds
2:32
pos
33
19
Touchdown 4:38
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 39 yards. K.Vidal for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
47
yds
00:59
pos
40
19
Touchdown 1:02
D.Taylor rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. D.Taylor for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
27
yds
3:29
pos
47
19
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|24
|12
|Rushing
|16
|2
|Passing
|6
|10
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-3
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|409
|259
|Total Plays
|66
|62
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|268
|38
|Rush Attempts
|51
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|1.5
|Yards Passing
|141
|221
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|21-37
|Yards Per Pass
|7.6
|4.8
|Penalties - Yards
|3-18
|5-41
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|5
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-36.3
|6-46.7
|Return Yards
|118
|92
|Punts - Returns
|4-40
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-78
|1-69
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|141
|PASS YDS
|221
|
|
|268
|RUSH YDS
|38
|
|
|409
|TOTAL YDS
|259
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|9/15
|141
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|33
|208
|4
|39
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|9
|52
|0
|23
|
D. Taylor 24 RB
|D. Taylor
|3
|12
|1
|5
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Watson 18 QB
|G. Watson
|4
|-4
|0
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Johnson 0 WR
|R. Johnson
|5
|3
|101
|1
|56
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|7
|3
|30
|0
|14
|
D. Billingsley 20 RB
|D. Billingsley
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Vice 88 TE
|M. Vice
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Jibunor 9 LB
|R. Jibunor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris 8 S
|T. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Martial 2 LB
|C. Martial
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 36 LB
|T. Thomas
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 29 LB
|R. Steward
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Jackson 98 DT
|T. Jackson
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
J. Solomon 41 LB
|J. Solomon
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
O. Fletcher 11 CB
|O. Fletcher
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chatman 0 DE
|J. Chatman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Slocum Jr. 4 S
|C. Slocum Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Pettus 31 S
|D. Pettus
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Colvin 12 S
|M. Colvin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Vidal 28 RB
|K. Vidal
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ransaw 14 CB
|C. Ransaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jones 52 DT
|B. Jones
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Robertson 7 LB
|K. Robertson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Steward 18 CB
|R. Steward
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
W. Choloh 5 DT
|W. Choloh
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Stringer 34 LB
|J. Stringer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Cass 26 CB
|K. Cass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Brown 21 DT
|S. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thomas 50 LB
|J. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Buce 13 K
|B. Buce
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Rivers 44 P
|M. Rivers
|4
|36.3
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams 21 RB
|J. Williams
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
P. Higgins 16 WR
|P. Higgins
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Johnson 15 WR
|T. Johnson
|2
|8.0
|19
|0
|
O. Lacey 15 LB
|O. Lacey
|2
|12.0
|17
|0
|
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
|D. Stoudemire
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|20/35
|220
|0
|1
|
A. Mayer 17 QB
|A. Mayer
|1/1
|1
|1
|0
|
J. Dailey 15 QB
|J. Dailey
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|6
|20
|0
|13
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|10
|10
|1
|30
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|2
|4
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|9
|6
|55
|0
|21
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|6
|4
|44
|0
|33
|
J. Foreman 14 WR
|J. Foreman
|9
|3
|27
|0
|12
|
J. Cross 5 RB
|J. Cross
|2
|2
|21
|0
|15
|
D. Jenkins 0 WR
|D. Jenkins
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Stevenson 12 TE
|E. Stevenson
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
A. Jones 11 WR
|A. Jones
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Murray 34 RB
|M. Murray
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Carmouche 10 LB
|J. Carmouche
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 5 LB
|K. Bennett
|5-1
|2.0
|0
|
J. Harris 11 LB
|J. Harris
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
V. Bronson 97 DL
|V. Bronson
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ayers 45 DE
|T. Ayers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Parks 29 S
|J. Parks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Smith 8 S
|E. Smith
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Straker 21 LB
|M. Straker
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
T. Doss 4 CB
|T. Doss
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 9 S
|T. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Coleman 27 S
|K. Coleman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Traore 18 TE
|S. Traore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Johnson 1 CB
|S. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Harris 3 CB
|K. Harris
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Hassler 32 DL
|E. Hassler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Willekes 36 LB
|C. Willekes
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Motley 23 LB
|D. Motley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mincey 0 DL
|J. Mincey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed III 14 CB
|J. Reed III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Zvada 33 K
|D. Zvada
|2/2
|21
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Przystup 92 P
|W. Przystup
|4
|47.8
|1
|58
|
R. Hanson 48 P
|R. Hanson
|2
|44.5
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Ealy 28 WR
|R. Ealy
|3
|9.3
|15
|0
|
C. Flemings 7 WR
|C. Flemings
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|
J. Lang 2 RB
|J. Lang
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris E.Hassler at TRY 30.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30(14:33 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 38.
|Int
1 & 10 - TROY 38(14:08 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 29. Intercepted by S.Johnson at ARKS 29. Tackled by K.Vidal at TRY 2.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 2(13:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to TRY 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 2.
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 2(13:03 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 2. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 2. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson O.Fletcher at TRY 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 3(12:39 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARKST 10(12:23 - 1st) D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(12:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 29.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 29(11:49 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris M.Straker at TRY 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33(11:07 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36(11:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 37.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 37(10:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 1 yards. M.Vice FUMBLES out of bounds.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 41(10:07 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 41(10:01 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ARKS 15 Center-TRY. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 15. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 7(9:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 11(9:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 15.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 15(8:57 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 15. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23(8:36 - 1st) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 27(7:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 27(7:34 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ARKS 31.
|Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 31(6:57 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TRY 21 Center-ARKS. O.Lacey returned punt from the TRY 21. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 28.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28(6:30 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TRY 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45(6:14 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to ARKS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 48(6:03 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 46.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 46(5:47 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44(4:34 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44(4:32 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 37.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 37(3:50 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 35.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 35(3:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 25. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Targeting 12 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 8(1:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 4.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 4(1:01 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 2.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2(0:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 1(0:55 - 1st) TRY rushed to ARKS 1 for 0 yards. TRY FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-G.Watson at ARKS 1. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 1(0:19 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:06 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|-8 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(0:01 - 1st) ARKS rushed to ARKS 17 for -8 yards. ARKS FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at ARKS 17. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 17.
|+11 YD
3 & 18 - ARKST 17(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28(14:16 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to TRY 29 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by T.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(14:16 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - TROY 31(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46(13:26 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 48.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48(12:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at TRY 49.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 49(12:10 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 49.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 49(12:05 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 18 yards to ARKS 33 Center-TRY. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(12:02 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ARKS 38.
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 38(11:28 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 38. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at ARKS 44.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(11:14 - 2nd) ARKS rushed to ARKS 36 for -8 yards. ARKS FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at ARKS 36. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 18 - ARKST 36(10:29 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at ARKS 41.
|+12 YD
3 & 13 - ARKST 41(10:05 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 47.
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 47(9:46 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to TRY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 44.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44(9:17 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by E.Stevenson at TRY 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Chatman at TRY 29.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(8:06 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to TRY 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 20.
|+16 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 20(7:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by J.Lang at TRY 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 4(7:39 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARKST 4(7:36 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 4(6:45 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARKST 11(6:40 - 2nd) D.Zvada 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:37 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY 1. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 25.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(6:30 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 31(6:20 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at TRY 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39(6:15 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 42.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 42(5:43 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 42(4:39 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at TRY 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 50(4:18 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 50(4:17 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
|Sack
3 & 8 - TROY 48(3:41 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 47 for -5 yards (J.Harris)
|Penalty
4 & 13 - TROY 47(3:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
4 & 18 - TROY 42(2:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY False Start 5 yards accepted.
|Punt
4 & 23 - TROY 37(2:34 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 38 yards to ARKS 25 Center-TRY. Downed by D.Billingsley.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(2:14 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial S.Brown at ARKS 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 27(1:42 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 27(1:41 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
|Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 27(1:30 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 37 yards to TRY 36 Center-ARKS. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 36. Tackled by T.Doss at TRY 33. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33(1:13 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33(1:12 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 30(0:35 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to TRY End Zone for 30 yards. J.Blackman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:24 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:56 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:51 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 20.
|Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 20(14:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 13 for -7 yards (W.Choloh)
|+13 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 13(14:09 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 26.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 26(12:41 - 3rd) W.Przystup punts 58 yards to TRY 16 Center-ARKS. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 16. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at TRY 35. PENALTY on TRY-S.Solomon Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(12:41 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 24.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 24(12:44 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 25.
|Sack
3 & 5 - TROY 25(12:34 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 19 for -6 yards (K.Bennett) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-TRY at TRY 19. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 19.
|Punt
4 & 11 - TROY 19(10:57 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 45 yards to ARKS 36 Center-TRY. R.Ealy returned punt from the ARKS 36. Tackled by J.Woods at TRY 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 49(10:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 49(10:53 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 46 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ARKS 46.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - ARKST 46(10:09 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for M.Murray.
|Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 46(10:08 - 3rd) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TRY 6 Center-ARKS. Downed by K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 6(9:46 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 6. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 6. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at TRY 20.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20(9:19 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TRY 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32(9:09 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; V.Bronson at TRY 40.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 40(8:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Hassler at TRY 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 46(7:27 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at TRY 46.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 46(6:56 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
|+9 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 46(6:38 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by D.Billingsley at ARKS 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; C.Willekes at ARKS 45.
|+23 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 45(6:15 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 22 for 23 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 22.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22(5:35 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Motley; J.Carmouche at ARKS 21.
|+21 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 21(5:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Johnson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:49 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:42 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 45 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 20. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Brown at ARKS 30.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30(4:42 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 38. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ARKS 39.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 39(4:06 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ARKS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45(3:39 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45(3:27 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by A.Jones at TRY 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 41.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(2:59 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 41. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 41. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 8(2:34 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to TRY 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; B.Jones at TRY 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 6(2:11 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARKST 1(1:36 - 3rd) A.Mayer pass complete to TRY 1. Catch made by R.Tyler at TRY 1. Gain of 1 yards. R.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(1:31 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:31 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY 10. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25(1:31 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; J.Mincey at TRY 27.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 27(0:54 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at TRY 37.
|+56 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37(0:22 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 7. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 7(15:00 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 7 yards. K.Vidal for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:47 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ransaw; J.Williams at ARKS 24.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24(14:47 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ARKS 27.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 27(14:12 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ARKS 41.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41(13:43 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by D.Jenkins at TRY 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at TRY 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 38(13:18 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
|Int
2 & 10 - ARKST 38(12:53 - 4th) J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 33. Intercepted by R.Steward at TRY 33. R.Steward for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:53 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(12:53 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(12:53 - 4th) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ARKS 28.
|Sack
2 & 7 - ARKST 28(12:17 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 22 for -6 yards (T.Jackson)
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - ARKST 22(11:34 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; J.Thomas at ARKS 29.
|Penalty
4 & 6 - ARKST 29(11:03 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 24(11:00 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 46 yards to TRY 30 Center-ARKS. O.Lacey returned punt from the TRY 30. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 47.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(10:45 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; K.Harris at ARKS 29.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29(10:15 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 21(9:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15(8:54 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 12.
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12(8:20 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 12 yards. K.Vidal for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:13 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:13 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:13 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
|+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25(8:09 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 40. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ARKS 40.
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40(7:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by C.Flemings at TRY 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 39.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39(7:27 - 4th) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at TRY 42.
|+4 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 42(6:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 38.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 38(6:16 - 4th) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 38.
|Sack
4 & 9 - ARKST 38(5:31 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 47 for -15 yards (J.Solomon)
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47(5:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 39.
|+39 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 39(4:49 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 39 yards. K.Vidal for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:38 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:32 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 51 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 14. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Swanson at ARKS 29.
|Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 29(4:25 - 4th) J.Dailey pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 38. Intercepted by R.Steward at ARKS 38. Tackled by S.Traore at ARKS 27.
|Result
|Play
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27(4:25 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; M.Straker at ARKS 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12(3:28 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to ARKS 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at ARKS 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 7(2:42 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to ARKS 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; J.Parks at ARKS 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3(1:56 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to ARKS 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Ayers at ARKS 3.
|+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3(1:12 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. D.Taylor for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:02 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:56 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 2. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Butler at ARKS 5.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 5(0:56 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Colvin at ARKS 11.
|-2 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 11(0:36 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Chatman; T.Thomas at ARKS 9.
