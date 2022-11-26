Drive Chart
TROY
ARKST

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
K. Vidal 28 RB
208 RuYds, 4 RuTDs, REC
J. Blackman 1 QB
220 PaYds, INT, 10 RuYds, RuTD
1st Quarter
Field Goal 12:23
D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
4
plays
-1
yds
1:21
pos
0
3
Touchdown 0:11
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
14
plays
58
yds
6:24
pos
6
3
Point After TD 0:06
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 6:36
D.Zvada 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.
13
plays
63
yds
5:25
pos
7
6
Touchdown 0:33
J.Blackman rushed to TRY End Zone for 30 yards. J.Blackman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
33
yds
00:53
pos
7
12
Point After TD 0:24
D.Zvada extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 4:49
G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Johnson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
10
plays
94
yds
5:04
pos
13
13
Point After TD 4:49
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
13
Touchdown 1:36
A.Mayer pass complete to TRY 1. Catch made by R.Tyler at TRY 1. Gain of 1 yards. R.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
70
yds
3:11
pos
14
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 1:31
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
14
19
4th Quarter
Touchdown 14:55
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 7 yards. K.Vidal for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
4
plays
75
yds
1:44
pos
20
19
Missed Two Point Conversion 14:55
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
20
19
Touchdown 12:53
J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 33. Intercepted by R.Steward at TRY 33. R.Steward for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
26
19
Point After TD 12:53
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
19
Touchdown 8:13
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 12 yards. K.Vidal for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
53
yds
2:32
pos
33
19
Point After TD 8:13
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
19
Touchdown 4:38
K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 39 yards. K.Vidal for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
47
yds
00:59
pos
40
19
Point After TD 4:38
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
19
Touchdown 1:02
D.Taylor rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. D.Taylor for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
5
plays
27
yds
3:29
pos
47
19
Point After TD 1:02
B.Buce extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
48
19
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 12
Rushing 16 2
Passing 6 10
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 4-11 3-13
4th Down Conv 3-3 1-2
Total Net Yards 409 259
Total Plays 66 62
Avg Gain 6.2 4.2
Net Yards Rushing 268 38
Rush Attempts 51 25
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 1.5
Yards Passing 141 221
Comp. - Att. 9-15 21-37
Yards Per Pass 7.6 4.8
Penalties - Yards 3-18 5-41
Touchdowns 7 2
Rushing TDs 5 1
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 1 0
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 4-36.3 6-46.7
Return Yards 118 92
Punts - Returns 4-40 2-23
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-78 1-69
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Troy 10-2 7073448
Arkansas State 3-9 3106019
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 141 PASS YDS 221
268 RUSH YDS 38
409 TOTAL YDS 259
Troy
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 141 1 1 147.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 2243 9 9 132.9
G. Watson 9/15 141 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
33 208 4
SEASON ATT YDS TD
156 798 5
K. Vidal 33 208 4 39
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
116 547 5
D. Billingsley 9 52 0 23
D. Taylor  24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
D. Taylor 3 12 1 5
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Williams 1 0 0 0
G. Watson  18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -116 2
G. Watson 4 -4 0 7
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. Johnson  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 101 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 437 3
R. Johnson 5 3 101 1 56
T. Johnson  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 734 4
T. Johnson 7 3 30 0 14
D. Billingsley  20 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
D. Billingsley 1 1 9 0 9
M. Vice  88 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 98 1
M. Vice 1 1 1 0 1
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
22 128 0
K. Vidal 1 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Jibunor  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Jibunor 4-0 0.0 0
T. Harris  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Harris 4-0 0.0 0
C. Martial  2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Martial 3-0 0.0 0
T. Thomas  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thomas 3-1 0.0 0
R. Steward  29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Steward 2-0 0.0 1
T. Jackson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Jackson 2-1 1.0 0
J. Solomon  41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Solomon 2-1 1.0 0
O. Fletcher  11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Fletcher 1-1 0.0 0
J. Chatman  0 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Chatman 1-1 0.0 0
C. Slocum Jr.  4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Slocum Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
D. Pettus  31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Pettus 1-0 0.0 0
M. Colvin  12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Colvin 1-0 0.0 0
K. Vidal  28 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Vidal 1-0 0.0 0
C. Ransaw  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ransaw 1-0 0.0 0
B. Jones  52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
K. Robertson  7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Robertson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Steward  18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
R. Steward 1-0 0.0 1
W. Choloh  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
W. Choloh 1-0 1.0 0
J. Stringer  34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Stringer 1-0 0.0 0
K. Cass  26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Cass 1-0 0.0 0
S. Brown  21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Buce  13 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
15/17 27/28
B. Buce 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Rivers  44 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 36.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
48 0 0
M. Rivers 4 36.3 0 45
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams  21 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
J. Williams 1 24.0 24 0
P. Higgins  16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 17 0
P. Higgins 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Johnson 15 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 43 0
T. Johnson 2 8.0 19 0
O. Lacey 15 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.0 17 0
O. Lacey 2 12.0 17 0
D. Stoudemire 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
6 6.5 39 0
D. Stoudemire 1 7.0 7 0
Arkansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.1% 220 0 1 104.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2251 14 2 139.2
J. Blackman 20/35 220 0 1
A. Mayer  17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 1 1 0 438.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 213 1 1 97.9
A. Mayer 1/1 1 1 0
J. Dailey  15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55.6% 34 0 0 87.3
J. Dailey 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
114 399 3
J. Lang 5 20 0 9
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 173 1
M. Murray 6 20 0 13
J. Blackman  1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 10 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 -130 2
J. Blackman 10 10 1 30
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 88 0
J. Cross 2 4 0 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 6 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 437 1
C. Flemings 9 6 55 0 21
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 611 4
S. Traore 6 4 44 0 33
J. Foreman  14 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 464 4
J. Foreman 9 3 27 0 12
J. Cross  5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 35 0
J. Cross 2 2 21 0 15
D. Jenkins  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 138 0
D. Jenkins 2 1 21 0 21
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 222 3
J. Lang 1 1 16 0 16
E. Stevenson  12 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 59 0
E. Stevenson 1 1 15 0 15
A. Jones  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 153 0
A. Jones 2 1 14 0 14
M. Murray  34 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 30 0
M. Murray 2 1 7 0 7
R. Tyler  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
R. Tyler 1 1 1 1 1
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 46 0
R. Ealy 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Carmouche  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Carmouche 5-3 0.0 0
K. Bennett  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 2.0
K. Bennett 5-1 2.0 0
J. Harris  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Harris 4-0 1.0 0
V. Bronson  97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
V. Bronson 4-1 0.0 0
T. Ayers  45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Ayers 3-1 0.0 0
J. Parks  29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Parks 3-1 0.0 0
E. Smith  8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Smith 3-1 0.0 0
M. Straker  21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Straker 3-4 0.0 0
T. Doss  4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Doss 3-1 0.0 0
T. Thomas  9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
K. Coleman  27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
S. Traore  18 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Traore 1-0 0.0 0
S. Johnson  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
S. Johnson 1-0 0.0 1
K. Harris  3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Harris 1-1 0.0 0
E. Hassler  32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
E. Hassler 1-3 0.0 0
C. Willekes  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
C. Willekes 0-2 0.0 0
D. Motley  23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Motley 0-1 0.0 0
J. Mincey  0 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Mincey 0-1 0.0 0
J. Reed III  14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Reed III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Zvada  33 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
15/16 29/30
D. Zvada 2/2 21 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Przystup  92 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
17 0 0
W. Przystup 4 47.8 1 58
R. Hanson  48 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 44.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
46 0 0
R. Hanson 2 44.5 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Ealy  28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.3 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 33 0
R. Ealy 3 9.3 15 0
C. Flemings  7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 16 0
C. Flemings 1 24.0 24 0
J. Lang  2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 98 1
J. Lang 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Lang 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
13 6.1 79 0
J. Lang 1 8.0 8 0
R. Ealy 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
R. Ealy 1 15.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TROY 25 1:19 3 13 INT
12:20 TROY 25 2:40 6 13 Punt
6:30 TROY 28 6:24 14 71 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:09 TROY 29 2:14 4 20 Punt
6:36 TROY 25 4:23 8 12 Punt
1:19 TROY 33 0:06 1 0 Fumble
0:24 TROY 18 0:20 1 3 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 TROY 20 1:44 3 -1 Punt
9:46 TROY 6 5:04 10 94 TD
1:31 TROY 25 1:44 4 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 TROY 47 2:32 5 53 TD
5:31 ARKST 47 0:59 2 47 TD
4:25 ARKST 27 3:29 5 27 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:14 TROY 2 1:21 4 -1 FG
9:40 ARKST 7 3:10 6 20 Punt
0:06 ARKST 25 0:50 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 ARKST 33 5:25 13 63 FG
2:14 ARKST 25 0:55 3 2 Punt
1:13 TROY 33 0:53 3 33 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARKST 1 2:15 3 6 Punt
10:57 TROY 49 1:11 3 -5 Punt
4:49 ARKST 30 3:11 8 70 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 ARKST 24 1:54 5 38 INT
12:53 ARKST 25 2:08 3 -1 Punt
8:13 ARKST 25 2:42 7 22 Downs
4:38 ARKST 29 0:07 1 0 INT
1:02 ARKST 5 0:56 2 4 Game

TROY
Trojans
 - Interception (3 plays, 13 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(15:00 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Harris E.Hassler at TRY 30.
+8 YD
2 & 5 - TROY 30
(14:33 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 30. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 38.
Int
1 & 10 - TROY 38
(14:08 - 1st) G.Watson pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 29. Intercepted by S.Johnson at ARKS 29. Tackled by K.Vidal at TRY 2.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -1 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 2
(13:41 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to TRY 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 2.
-1 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 2
(13:03 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 2. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 2. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by K.Robertson O.Fletcher at TRY 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 3
(12:39 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARKST 10
(12:23 - 1st) D.Zvada 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:20 - 1st) T.Mattson kicks 65 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(12:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 29.
+4 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 29
(11:49 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Harris M.Straker at TRY 33.
+3 YD
3 & 2 - TROY 33
(11:07 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 36
(11:03 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 37.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 37
(10:26 - 1st) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 37. Catch made by M.Vice at TRY 37. Gain of 1 yards. M.Vice FUMBLES out of bounds.
No Gain
3 & 9 - TROY 41
(10:07 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
Punt
4 & 9 - TROY 41
(10:01 - 1st) M.Rivers punts 44 yards to ARKS 15 Center-TRY. J.Lang returned punt from the ARKS 15. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23. PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (6 plays, 20 yards, 3:10 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 7
(9:40 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 11
(9:37 - 1st) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 15.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 15
(8:57 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 15. Catch made by S.Traore at ARKS 15. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 23.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 23
(8:36 - 1st) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
No Gain
2 & 6 - ARKST 27
(7:59 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 27.
+4 YD
3 & 6 - ARKST 27
(7:34 - 1st) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 27. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 27. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ARKS 31.
Punt
4 & 2 - ARKST 31
(6:57 - 1st) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TRY 21 Center-ARKS. O.Lacey returned punt from the TRY 21. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 28.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (14 plays, 71 yards, 6:24 poss)

Result Play
+17 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 28
(6:30 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 45 for 17 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at TRY 45.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 45
(6:14 - 1st) G.Watson rushed to ARKS 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 48.
+2 YD
2 & 3 - TROY 48
(6:03 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 46.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TROY 46
(5:47 - 1st) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by S.Johnson at ARKS 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 44
(4:34 - 1st) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+7 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 44
(4:32 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 37 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Harris at ARKS 37.
+2 YD
3 & 3 - TROY 37
(3:50 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 35 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 35.
+4 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 35
(3:20 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 31.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 31
(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 25. PENALTY on ARKS-T.Thomas Defensive Targeting 12 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(2:28 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 8 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 8.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 8
(1:55 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at ARKS 4.
+2 YD
3 & Goal - TROY 4
(1:01 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 2.
Penalty
1 & Goal - TROY 2
(0:57 - 1st) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS Defensive Offside 1 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & Goal - TROY 1
(0:55 - 1st) TRY rushed to ARKS 1 for 0 yards. TRY FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-G.Watson at ARKS 1. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 1.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 1
(0:19 - 1st) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 1 yards. K.Vidal for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:06 - 1st) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:06 - 1st) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
-8 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(0:01 - 1st) ARKS rushed to ARKS 17 for -8 yards. ARKS FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at ARKS 17. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 17.
+11 YD
3 & 18 - ARKST 17
(15:00 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 17. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 17. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 28.
Punt
4 & 7 - ARKST 28
(14:16 - 2nd) R.Hanson punts 43 yards to TRY 29 Center-ARKS. Fair catch by T.Johnson.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:14 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(14:16 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.
Penalty
2 & 8 - TROY 31
(13:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ARKS-E.Hassler Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(13:26 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 48.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 48
(12:48 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to TRY 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler at TRY 49.
No Gain
3 & 7 - TROY 49
(12:10 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 49. Catch made by K.Vidal at TRY 49. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 49.
Punt
4 & 7 - TROY 49
(12:05 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 18 yards to ARKS 33 Center-TRY. Out of bounds.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Field Goal (13 plays, 63 yards, 5:25 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(12:02 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon at ARKS 38.
+6 YD
2 & 5 - ARKST 38
(11:28 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 38. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 38. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by K.Cass at ARKS 44.
-8 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(11:14 - 2nd) ARKS rushed to ARKS 36 for -8 yards. ARKS FUMBLES. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-J.Blackman at ARKS 36. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 36.
+5 YD
2 & 18 - ARKST 36
(10:29 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 36. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 36. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by B.Jones at ARKS 41.
+12 YD
3 & 13 - ARKST 41
(10:05 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 41. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Pettus at TRY 47.
+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARKST 47
(9:46 - 2nd) M.Murray rushed to TRY 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson at TRY 44.
+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 44
(9:17 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 44. Catch made by E.Stevenson at TRY 44. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Chatman at TRY 29.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(8:06 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to TRY 20 for 9 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at TRY 20.
+16 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 20
(7:57 - 2nd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 20. Catch made by J.Lang at TRY 20. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by C.Martial at TRY 4.
No Gain
1 & Goal - ARKST 4
(7:39 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for R.Ealy.
No Gain
2 & Goal - ARKST 4
(7:36 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
No Gain
3 & Goal - ARKST 4
(6:45 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
Field Goal
4 & 4 - ARKST 11
(6:40 - 2nd) D.Zvada 21 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARKS Holder-ARKS.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (8 plays, 12 yards, 4:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:37 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 64 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY 1. J.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 25.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(6:30 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at TRY 31.
+8 YD
2 & 4 - TROY 31
(6:20 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at TRY 39.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 39
(6:15 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 42.
No Gain
2 & 7 - TROY 42
(5:43 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+8 YD
3 & 7 - TROY 42
(4:39 - 2nd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 42. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at TRY 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 50
(4:18 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for R.Johnson.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - TROY 50
(4:17 - 2nd) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by ARKS at ARKS 48.
Sack
3 & 8 - TROY 48
(3:41 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 47 for -5 yards (J.Harris)
Penalty
4 & 13 - TROY 47
(3:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
4 & 18 - TROY 42
(2:29 - 2nd) PENALTY on TRY-TRY False Start 5 yards accepted.
Punt
4 & 23 - TROY 37
(2:34 - 2nd) M.Rivers punts 38 yards to ARKS 25 Center-TRY. Downed by D.Billingsley.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:55 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(2:14 - 2nd) J.Lang rushed to ARKS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Martial S.Brown at ARKS 27.
No Gain
2 & 8 - ARKST 27
(1:42 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
No Gain
3 & 8 - ARKST 27
(1:41 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for S.Traore.
Punt
4 & 8 - ARKST 27
(1:30 - 2nd) W.Przystup punts 37 yards to TRY 36 Center-ARKS. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 36. Tackled by T.Doss at TRY 33. PENALTY on TRY-TRY Running Into the Kicker 5 yards declined.

TROY
Trojans
 - Fumble (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:06 poss)

Result Play
Sack
1 & 10 - TROY 33
(1:19 - 2nd) G.Watson steps back to pass. sacked at TRY 33 for 0 yards (K.Bennett) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by K.Bennett. Fumble RECOVERED by ARKS-T.Ayers at TRY 33. Tackled by TRY at TRY 33.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 33 yards, 0:53 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 33
(1:13 - 2nd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 33
(1:12 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by TRY at TRY 30.
+30 YD
3 & 7 - ARKST 30
(0:35 - 2nd) J.Blackman rushed to TRY End Zone for 30 yards. J.Blackman for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(0:24 - 2nd) D.Zvada extra point is good.

TROY
Trojans
 - End of Half (1 plays, 3 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:20 - 2nd) T.Mattson kicks 60 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY 5. P.Higgins returns the kickoff. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 23.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 23
(0:20 - 2nd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 26 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 26.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:56 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 64 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 1. J.Lang returns the kickoff. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 20.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 20
(14:51 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by TRY at ARKS 20.
Sack
2 & 10 - ARKST 20
(14:35 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 13 for -7 yards (W.Choloh)
+13 YD
3 & 17 - ARKST 13
(14:09 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 26 for 13 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at ARKS 26.
Punt
4 & 4 - ARKST 26
(12:41 - 3rd) W.Przystup punts 58 yards to TRY 16 Center-ARKS. T.Johnson returned punt from the TRY 16. Pushed out of bounds by ARKS at TRY 35. PENALTY on TRY-S.Solomon Personal Foul / Defense 8 yards accepted.

TROY
Trojans
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(12:41 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 24.
+1 YD
2 & 6 - TROY 24
(12:44 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett at TRY 25.
Sack
3 & 5 - TROY 25
(12:34 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson sacked at TRY 19 for -6 yards (K.Bennett) G.Watson FUMBLES forced by ARKS. Fumble RECOVERED by TRY-TRY at TRY 19. Tackled by ARKS at TRY 19.
Punt
4 & 11 - TROY 19
(10:57 - 3rd) M.Rivers punts 45 yards to ARKS 36 Center-TRY. R.Ealy returned punt from the ARKS 36. Tackled by J.Woods at TRY 49.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -5 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 49
(10:57 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for J.Foreman.
-5 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 49
(10:53 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 46 for -5 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ARKS 46.
No Gain
3 & 15 - ARKST 46
(10:09 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for M.Murray.
Punt
4 & 15 - ARKST 46
(10:08 - 3rd) W.Przystup punts 48 yards to TRY 6 Center-ARKS. Downed by K.Coleman.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (10 plays, 94 yards, 5:04 poss)

Result Play
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 6
(9:46 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to TRY 6. Catch made by T.Johnson at TRY 6. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at TRY 20.
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 20
(9:19 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 32 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at TRY 32.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 32
(9:09 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Bennett; V.Bronson at TRY 40.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 40
(8:29 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Straker; E.Hassler at TRY 46.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TROY 46
(7:27 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche at TRY 46.
No Gain
2 & 10 - TROY 46
(6:56 - 3rd) G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for T.Johnson.
+9 YD
3 & 10 - TROY 46
(6:38 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by D.Billingsley at ARKS 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Smith; C.Willekes at ARKS 45.
+23 YD
4 & 1 - TROY 45
(6:15 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 22 for 23 yards. Tackled by E.Smith at ARKS 22.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 22
(5:35 - 3rd) D.Billingsley rushed to ARKS 21 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Motley; J.Carmouche at ARKS 21.
+21 YD
2 & 9 - TROY 21
(5:03 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 21. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 21. Gain of 21 yards. R.Johnson for 21 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:49 - 3rd) B.Buce extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 70 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:42 - 3rd) B.Buce kicks 45 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 20. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Brown at ARKS 30.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 30
(4:42 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 38. Catch made by J.Foreman at ARKS 38. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by R.Steward at ARKS 39.
+6 YD
2 & 1 - ARKST 39
(4:06 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 45. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by O.Fletcher at ARKS 45.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 45
(3:39 - 3rd) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for D.Jenkins.
+14 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 45
(3:27 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 45. Catch made by A.Jones at TRY 45. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 41.
+33 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(2:59 - 3rd) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 41. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 41. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at TRY 8.
+2 YD
1 & Goal - ARKST 8
(2:34 - 3rd) M.Murray rushed to TRY 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Jackson; B.Jones at TRY 6.
+5 YD
2 & Goal - ARKST 6
(2:11 - 3rd) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Slocum at TRY 1.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARKST 1
(1:36 - 3rd) A.Mayer pass complete to TRY 1. Catch made by R.Tyler at TRY 1. Gain of 1 yards. R.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(1:31 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for ARKS. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (4 plays, 75 yards, 1:44 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:31 - 3rd) T.Mattson kicks 55 yards from ARKS 35 to the TRY 10. Fair catch by O.Lacey.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 25
(1:31 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Willekes; J.Mincey at TRY 27.
+10 YD
2 & 8 - TROY 27
(0:54 - 3rd) K.Vidal rushed to TRY 37 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Parks at TRY 37.
+56 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 37
(0:22 - 3rd) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 7. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 7. Gain of 56 yards. Tackled by K.Harris at ARKS 7.
+7 YD
1 & Goal - TROY 7
(15:00 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 7 yards. K.Vidal for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(14:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. G.Watson steps back to pass. G.Watson pass incomplete intended for TRY. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (5 plays, 38 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:47 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. C.Flemings returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Ransaw; J.Williams at ARKS 24.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 24
(14:47 - 4th) M.Murray rushed to ARKS 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at ARKS 27.
+14 YD
2 & 7 - ARKST 27
(14:12 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 41. Catch made by C.Flemings at ARKS 41. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ARKS 41.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 41
(13:43 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 38. Catch made by D.Jenkins at TRY 38. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at TRY 38.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 38
(13:18 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for A.Jones.
Int
2 & 10 - ARKST 38
(12:53 - 4th) J.Blackman pass INTERCEPTED at TRY 33. Intercepted by R.Steward at TRY 33. R.Steward for 67 yards TOUCHDOWN.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Punt (3 plays, -1 yards, 2:08 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(12:53 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.
Kickoff
(12:53 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(12:53 - 4th) J.Blackman rushed to ARKS 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Harris at ARKS 28.
Sack
2 & 7 - ARKST 28
(12:17 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 22 for -6 yards (T.Jackson)
+7 YD
3 & 13 - ARKST 22
(11:34 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by M.Murray at ARKS 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Solomon; J.Thomas at ARKS 29.
Penalty
4 & 6 - ARKST 29
(11:03 - 4th) PENALTY on ARKS-ARKS False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
Punt
4 & 11 - ARKST 24
(11:00 - 4th) R.Hanson punts 46 yards to TRY 30 Center-ARKS. O.Lacey returned punt from the TRY 30. Tackled by T.Ayers at TRY 47.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 53 yards, 2:32 poss)

Result Play
+24 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(10:45 - 4th) G.Watson pass complete to ARKS 29. Catch made by R.Johnson at ARKS 29. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by J.Reed; K.Harris at ARKS 29.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 29
(10:15 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 21 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; M.Straker at ARKS 21.
+6 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 21
(9:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 15 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Doss at ARKS 15.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 15
(8:54 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Straker at ARKS 12.
+12 YD
2 & 7 - TROY 12
(8:20 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 12 yards. K.Vidal for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(8:13 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Downs (7 plays, 22 yards, 2:42 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:13 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 65 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - ARKST 25
(8:13 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman pass incomplete intended for C.Flemings.
+15 YD
2 & 10 - ARKST 25
(8:09 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to ARKS 40. Catch made by J.Cross at ARKS 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Stringer at ARKS 40.
+21 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 40
(7:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 39. Catch made by C.Flemings at TRY 39. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 39.
-3 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 39
(7:27 - 4th) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 42 for -3 yards. Tackled by R.Jibunor at TRY 42.
+4 YD
2 & 13 - ARKST 42
(6:45 - 4th) J.Blackman pass complete to TRY 42. Catch made by S.Traore at TRY 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ransaw at TRY 38.
No Gain
3 & 9 - ARKST 38
(6:16 - 4th) J.Blackman rushed to TRY 38 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Thomas at TRY 38.
Sack
4 & 9 - ARKST 38
(5:31 - 4th) J.Blackman steps back to pass. J.Blackman sacked at ARKS 47 for -15 yards (J.Solomon)

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 47 yards, 0:59 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 47
(5:31 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 39 for 8 yards. Tackled by V.Bronson at ARKS 39.
+39 YD
2 & 2 - TROY 39
(4:49 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS End Zone for 39 yards. K.Vidal for 39 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(4:38 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - Interception (1 plays, 0 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:32 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 51 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 14. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Swanson at ARKS 29.
Int
1 & 10 - ARKST 29
(4:25 - 4th) J.Dailey pass INTERCEPTED at ARKS 38. Intercepted by R.Steward at ARKS 38. Tackled by S.Traore at ARKS 27.

TROY
Trojans
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 27 yards, 3:29 poss)

Result Play
+15 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 27
(4:25 - 4th) K.Vidal rushed to ARKS 12 for 15 yards. Tackled by T.Doss; M.Straker at ARKS 12.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - TROY 12
(3:28 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to ARKS 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Coleman at ARKS 7.
+4 YD
2 & Goal - TROY 7
(2:42 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to ARKS 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Hassler; J.Parks at ARKS 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - TROY 3
(1:56 - 4th) J.Williams rushed to ARKS 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Carmouche; T.Ayers at ARKS 3.
+3 YD
4 & Goal - TROY 3
(1:12 - 4th) D.Taylor rushed to ARKS End Zone for 3 yards. D.Taylor for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(1:02 - 4th) B.Buce extra point is good.

ARST
Red Wolves
 - End of Game (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:56 - 4th) B.Buce kicks 63 yards from TRY 35 to the ARKS 2. R.Ealy returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Butler at ARKS 5.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARKST 5
(0:56 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 11 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Colvin at ARKS 11.
-2 YD
2 & 4 - ARKST 11
(0:36 - 4th) J.Cross rushed to ARKS 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Chatman; T.Thomas at ARKS 9.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores