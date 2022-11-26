|
|
|ARMY
|UMASS
Tyler's 3 rushing TDs power Army in 44-7 rout of UMass
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) Tyhier Tyler ran for three second-quarter touchdowns and Army staked UMass to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 44-7 win over the Minutemen on Saturday afternoon.
The senior now has 12 rushing touchdowns and is the first Army quarterback to run for 10 or more touchdowns in a season since Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for 17 in 2018. Tyler completed both of his pass attempts and carried 11 times for 101 yards to lead the Black Knights.
Army (5-6) ran for 329 yards and six touchdowns, with Tyler scoring on runs of 27, 4 and 1 yard. Jakobi Buchanan scored twice and Bryson Daily added a 54-yard run for a touchdown with 90 seconds left.
Army's defense held UMass to just 90 yards on the ground, much of it on the opening drive. Merriweather ran for 36 yards as the Minutemen marched 75 yards in nine plays to score on a 2-yard run by Gino Campiotti four minutes into the game. Merriweather finished with 49 yards on five carries.
Brady Olson was 13 of 24 passing for 145 yards for UMass (1-11) and was intercepted twice.
Army is now 5-0 all-time against the Minutemen. The Black Knights will have a week off before they face Navy December 10th in Philadelphia.
--
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
T. Tyler
2 QB
67 PaYds, 101 RuYds, 3 RuTDs
|
G. Campiotti
5 QB
RuTD
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|17
|12
|Rushing
|15
|5
|Passing
|2
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|7-14
|3-12
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|396
|234
|Total Plays
|61
|56
|Avg Gain
|6.5
|4.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|329
|89
|Rush Attempts
|56
|31
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.9
|2.9
|Yards Passing
|67
|145
|Comp. - Att.
|2-5
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|13.4
|5.2
|Penalties - Yards
|1-5
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|6
|1
|Rushing TDs
|6
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|4
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-37.8
|5-40.4
|Return Yards
|25
|17
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-25
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|67
|PASS YDS
|145
|
|
|329
|RUSH YDS
|89
|
|
|396
|TOTAL YDS
|234
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|2/2
|67
|0
|0
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Tyler 2 QB
|T. Tyler
|11
|101
|3
|27
|
B. Daily 13 QB
|B. Daily
|6
|79
|1
|54
|
M. Johnson 27 RB
|M. Johnson
|10
|67
|0
|32
|
J. Buchanan 33 RB
|J. Buchanan
|11
|46
|2
|10
|
J. Jones 7 QB
|J. Jones
|9
|19
|0
|5
|
H. Reed 39 RB
|H. Reed
|2
|9
|0
|5
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
T. Riley 32 RB
|T. Riley
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
J. Dickson 40 RB
|J. Dickson
|2
|3
|0
|3
|
N. Alexander 38 RB
|N. Alexander
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
C. Ballard 18 QB
|C. Ballard
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|2
|-5
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Lingenfelter 88 TE
|J. Lingenfelter
|1
|1
|44
|0
|44
|
I. Alston 11 WR
|I. Alston
|2
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
B. Murphy 8 RB
|B. Murphy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Bellan 9 RB
|M. Bellan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
I. Morris 17 DB
|I. Morris
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 10 DB
|C. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Frey 99 DL
|C. Frey
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter II 34 LB
|A. Carter II
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. DiDomenico 37 DB
|M. DiDomenico
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. O'Gara 54 LB
|C. O'Gara
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Broughton 20 DB
|M. Broughton
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Moore 4 DB
|J. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Lowin 31 LB
|L. Lowin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 44 DL
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Crummie 46 LB
|K. Crummie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Meek 94 DL
|B. Meek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Komorowski 93 DL
|T. Komorowski
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ciarlo 7 LB
|J. Ciarlo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jones 45 LB
|S. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hill 52 DL
|A. Hill
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sofia 91 DL
|T. Sofia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bonsu 97 DL
|K. Bonsu
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Latore 58 DL
|J. Latore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Platt 28 CB
|D. Platt
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Tobias 6 DB
|D. Tobias
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Bibbins 19 DB
|A. Bibbins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mayes 15 DB
|J. Mayes
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Gerena 56 LB
|B. Gerena
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Q. Maretzki 15 K
|Q. Maretzki
|1/1
|20
|5/6
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Boehlke 90 P
|B. Boehlke
|4
|37.8
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|5
|48
|0
|17
|
K. Adams 22 RB
|K. Adams
|12
|15
|0
|9
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|5
|12
|0
|5
|
G. Dzuro 9 QB
|G. Dzuro
|2
|9
|0
|8
|
B. Olson 12 QB
|B. Olson
|4
|5
|0
|19
|
G. Campiotti 5 QB
|G. Campiotti
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|13
|6
|48
|0
|11
|
G. Johnson III 4 WR
|G. Johnson III
|3
|2
|38
|0
|21
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|7
|4
|32
|0
|19
|
E. Merriweather 7 RB
|E. Merriweather
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|
J. Pallotta 14 TE
|J. Pallotta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Mackie 49 LB
|J. Mackie
|8-8
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rudolph 2 DB
|T. Rudolph
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Powell 21 DB
|T. Powell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Johnson 22 LB
|G. Johnson
|3-6
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wooden 42 DL
|B. Wooden
|3-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Davis 3 S
|T. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Mathurin 56 DL
|C. Mathurin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Mahoney 7 DB
|J. Mahoney
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sullivan-Brown 18 WR
|C. Sullivan-Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Ezewike 52 DL
|U. Ezewike
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Logan 11 LB
|N. Logan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Cushnie 0 DL
|M. Cushnie
|1-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Alexander 34 LB
|A. Alexander
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bradley 1 DL
|M. Bradley
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Schofield 40 LB
|D. Schofield
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Klages 99 DL
|H. Klages
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wallace 12 DB
|J. Wallace
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Carson 91 K
|C. Carson
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Kolodziey 95 K
|C. Kolodziey
|5
|40.4
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Desrosiers Jr. 3 RB
|G. Desrosiers Jr.
|2
|15.5
|18
|0
|
J. Roberts 8 WR
|J. Roberts
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Ross 83 WR
|I. Ross
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson sacked at UMASS 16 for -9 yards (C.Frey)
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - UMASS 16(14:22 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Jones L.Lowin at UMASS 19.
|+27 YD
3 & 16 - UMASS 19(13:42 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 19. Catch made by E.Merriweather at UMASS 19. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico M.Broughton at UMASS 46.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(13:17 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 46. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 46. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by L.Lowin at ARM 35.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 35(12:51 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 22 for 13 yards. Tackled by M.Broughton at ARM 22.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 22(12:40 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 5 for 17 yards. Tackled by J.Moore M.Broughton at ARM 5.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - UMASS 5(11:20 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 2 for yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by ARM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-ARM at ARM 2. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 2. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. E.Merriweather rushed to ARM 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 2.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - UMASS 2(11:02 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for J.Pallotta.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 2(11:00 - 1st) G.Campiotti rushed to ARM End Zone for 2 yards. G.Campiotti for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:48 - 1st) C.Carson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:48 - 1st) C.Kolodziey kicks 64 yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM 1. Fair catch by B.Murphy.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:48 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to ARM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at ARM 25.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 25(10:16 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Davis B.Wooden at ARM 31.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - ARMY 31(9:37 - 1st) PENALTY on ARM-J.Lingenfelter False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 26(9:37 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to ARM 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden G.Johnson at ARM 32.
|Punt
4 & 3 - ARMY 32(8:56 - 1st) B.Boehlke punts 41 yards to UMASS 27 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 27(8:48 - 1st) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 27(8:14 - 1st) E.Merriweather rushed to UMASS 36 for 9 yards. E.Merriweather FUMBLES forced by M.Broughton. Fumble RECOVERED by UMASS-J.Gibson at UMASS 40. Tackled by ARM at UMASS 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 40(8:14 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara K.Bonsu at UMASS 42.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 42(7:31 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 42. Catch made by I.Ross at UMASS 42. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.DiDomenico at UMASS 49.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - UMASS 49(7:19 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-C.Vasher False Start 5 yards accepted.
|-9 YD
3 & 6 - UMASS 44(6:25 - 1st) B.Olson rushed to UMASS 35 for -9 yards. B.Olson FUMBLES forced by ARM. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-F.Voyne at UMASS 35. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 35.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 35(6:00 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 28 for 7 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 28.
|-5 YD
2 & 3 - ARMY 28(5:41 - 1st) B.Murphy rushed to UMASS 33 for -5 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 33.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - ARMY 33(5:06 - 1st) T.Tyler pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by I.Alston at UMASS 33. Gain of 23 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rudolph B.Wooden at UMASS 10. PENALTY on UMASS-T.Rudolph Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARMY 10(4:50 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 10 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie T.Powell at UMASS 10.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - ARMY 10(4:12 - 1st) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS End Zone for 10 yards. J.Buchanan for 10 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:54 - 1st) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:54 - 1st) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(3:54 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Frey A.Hill at UMASS 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 27(3:18 - 1st) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 28 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Komorowski A.Hill at UMASS 28.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - UMASS 28(2:29 - 1st) PENALTY on UMASS-C.Sullivan-Brown False Start 5 yards accepted.
|+8 YD
3 & 12 - UMASS 23(2:29 - 1st) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 23. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 23. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by K.Crummie M.DiDomenico at UMASS 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - UMASS 31(1:51 - 1st) C.Kolodziey punts 46 yards to ARM 23 Center-UMASS. Downed by S.Faustin.
|Result
|Play
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(1:42 - 1st) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 45 for 32 yards. Tackled by N.Logan at UMASS 45.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 45(1:21 - 1st) H.Reed rushed to UMASS 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin J.Mackie at UMASS 41.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 41(0:34 - 1st) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 27 for 14 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 27.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(15:00 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 27 yards. T.Tyler for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:53 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:53 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Williams K.Crummie at UMASS 18.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 18(14:40 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara K.Bonsu at UMASS 18.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 18(13:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - UMASS 18(13:59 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|Punt
4 & 10 - UMASS 18(13:56 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 32 yards to ARM 50 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 50(13:42 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 23 for 27 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at UMASS 23.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 23(13:27 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 11 for 12 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 11.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 11(13:14 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie J.Mackie at UMASS 8.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 8(12:21 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 4 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie J.Wallace at UMASS 4.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 4(11:20 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 4 yards. T.Tyler for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:05 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:05 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(11:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Hill at UMASS 29.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - UMASS 29(10:36 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 29. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 29. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UMASS 37.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 37(10:24 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 37. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 37. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by I.Morris M.DiDomenico at UMASS 48.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 48(10:05 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Frey at ARM 47.
|+19 YD
2 & 5 - UMASS 47(9:13 - 2nd) B.Olson rushed to ARM 28 for 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Morris at ARM 28.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 28(9:04 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 28(8:24 - 2nd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter T.Komorowski at ARM 28.
|-1 YD
3 & 10 - UMASS 28(7:55 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to ARM 28. Catch made by I.Ross at ARM 28. Gain of -1 yards. I.Ross FUMBLES forced by M.DiDomenico. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-C.Jones at ARM 29. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 29.
|Result
|Play
|+44 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 29(7:37 - 2nd) T.Tyler pass complete to ARM 29. Catch made by J.Lingenfelter at ARM 29. Gain of 44 yards. Tackled by J.Mahoney at UMASS 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 27(7:21 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson J.Mahoney at UMASS 24.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 24(6:32 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 18 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 18.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - ARMY 18(6:13 - 2nd) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 12 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph G.Johnson at UMASS 12.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 12(6:01 - 2nd) N.Alexander rushed to UMASS 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 10.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 10(4:52 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 5 for 5 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 5.
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 5(4:21 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by U.Ezewike at UMASS 1.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 1(4:10 - 2nd) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 2.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 2(3:30 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Bradley at UMASS 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 1(2:08 - 2nd) T.Tyler rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Tyler for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:57 - 2nd) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:57 - 2nd) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:57 - 2nd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 25. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 25. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at UMASS 32.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - UMASS 32(1:51 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Jones at UMASS 41.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 41(1:43 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 37 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Carter B.Meek at UMASS 37.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - UMASS 37(1:34 - 2nd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|-2 YD
3 & 14 - UMASS 37(1:31 - 2nd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 35 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo at UMASS 35.
|Punt
4 & 16 - UMASS 35(1:22 - 2nd) C.Kolodziey punts 39 yards to ARM 26 Center-UMASS. Fair catch by C.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 26(1:17 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 30.
|-3 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 30(1:03 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 27 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Mathurin M.Cushnie at ARM 27.
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - ARMY 27(0:18 - 2nd) H.Reed rushed to ARM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie M.Cushnie at ARM 32.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey kicks yards from UMASS 35 to the ARM End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 25(15:00 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to ARM 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 26.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - ARMY 26(14:32 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 30 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden at ARM 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - ARMY 30(14:13 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; J.Mackie at ARM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 31(13:55 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 39 yards to UMASS 30 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 30(13:44 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Jones; A.Hill at UMASS 33.
|+21 YD
2 & 7 - UMASS 33(13:25 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 33. Catch made by G.Johnson at UMASS 33. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 46(12:51 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to ARM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 45. PENALTY on UMASS-J.Pallotta Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
1 & 19 - UMASS(11:29 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 45. Gain of 55 yards. PENALTY on ARM-ARM Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on UMASS-UMASS Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards offset. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 19 - UMASS 45(11:15 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to UMASS 45. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 45. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Bonsu; M.DiDomenico at ARM 46.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 46(10:40 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to ARM 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Ciarlo; L.Lowin at ARM 45.
|+4 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 45(10:07 - 3rd) B.Olson rushed to ARM 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Smith at ARM 41.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UMASS 41(9:43 - 3rd) C.Kolodziey punts 41 yards to ARM End Zone Center-UMASS. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 20(8:48 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 19 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARM 19.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - ARMY 19(8:26 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for I.Alston.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - ARMY 19(8:22 - 3rd) J.Jones steps back to pass. J.Jones pass incomplete intended for B.Murphy.
|Punt
4 & 11 - ARMY 19(8:17 - 3rd) B.Boehlke punts 30 yards to ARM 49 Center-ARM. I.Ross returned punt from the ARM 49. Tackled by ARM at ARM 32.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 32(8:04 - 3rd) G.Desrosiers rushed to ARM 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.Meek at ARM 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - UMASS 30(7:47 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to ARM 30. Catch made by C.Sullivan-Brown at ARM 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by I.Morris at ARM 25.
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - UMASS 25(7:27 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to ARM 25. Catch made by I.Ross at ARM 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by ARM at ARM 18.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 18(7:11 - 3rd) B.Olson pass complete to ARM 18. Catch made by G.Johnson at ARM 18. Gain of 17 yards. Pushed out of bounds by I.Morris at ARM 1.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - UMASS 1(6:58 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to ARM 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.O'Gara; K.Bonsu at ARM 1.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - UMASS 1(6:43 - 3rd) G.Campiotti rushed to ARM 3 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at ARM 3.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - UMASS 3(6:26 - 3rd) K.Adams rushed to ARM 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by I.Morris; C.O'Gara at ARM 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - UMASS 2(6:12 - 3rd) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for G.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 2(3:28 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; M.Cushnie at ARM 5.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 5(3:07 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 10 for 5 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson at ARM 10.
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - ARMY 10(2:51 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 14 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; G.Johnson at ARM 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 14(2:43 - 3rd) M.Johnson rushed to ARM 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Cushnie; B.Wooden at ARM 16.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - ARMY 16(2:11 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to ARM 16 for 2 yards. J.Jones FUMBLES forced by UMASS. Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-J.Jones at ARM 16. Tackled by UMASS at ARM 18.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - ARMY 18(1:06 - 3rd) J.Buchanan rushed to ARM 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson B.Wooden at ARM 20.
|Punt
4 & 4 - ARMY 20(15:00 - 4th) B.Boehlke punts 41 yards to UMASS 39 Center-ARM. Fair catch by I.Ross.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:54 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UMASS 20(14:50 - 4th) B.Olson steps back to pass. B.Olson pass incomplete intended for C.Sullivan-Brown.
|Int
3 & 10 - UMASS 39(14:43 - 4th) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at ARM 41. Intercepted by J.Mayes at ARM 41. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 40.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 40(14:31 - 4th) M.Bellan rushed to UMASS 33 for 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Rudolph at UMASS 33.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - ARMY 40(13:49 - 4th) C.Ballard steps back to pass. C.Ballard pass incomplete intended for M.Bellan.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - ARMY 33(13:00 - 4th) C.Ballard rushed to UMASS 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 32.
|+4 YD
4 & 2 - ARMY 32(12:33 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Davis; G.Johnson at UMASS 28.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 28(12:23 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Wooden; M.Cushnie at UMASS 24.
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 24(12:06 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 17 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at UMASS 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 17(11:51 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Davis at UMASS 14.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - ARMY 14(10:51 - 4th) M.Johnson rushed to UMASS 8 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Johnson; J.Mackie at UMASS 8.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 8(10:14 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to UMASS 5 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Klages; G.Johnson at UMASS 5.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 5(9:59 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to UMASS 1 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARMY 1(8:37 - 4th) J.Buchanan rushed to UMASS End Zone for 1 yards. J.Buchanan for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(8:32 - 4th) PENALTY on UMASS-G.Johnson Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|PAT Good
|(8:32 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:32 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 30 yards from ARM 50 to the UMASS 20. J.Roberts returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Matteson; J.Williams at UMASS 22.
|Int
1 & 10 - UMASS 22(8:22 - 4th) B.Olson pass INTERCEPTED at UMASS 25. Intercepted by D.Tobias at UMASS 25. Tackled by C.Sullivan-Brown at UMASS 19.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 19(8:18 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to UMASS 10 for 9 yards. Tackled by T.Powell at UMASS 10.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - ARMY 10(7:42 - 4th) B.Daily FUMBLES (aborted). Fumble RECOVERED by ARM-B.Daily at UMASS 10. B.Daily rushed to UMASS 7 for 3 yards. Tackled by UMASS at UMASS 7.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ARMY 7(6:55 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to UMASS 6 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Rudolph at UMASS 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ARMY 6(5:48 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to UMASS 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Schofield; H.Klages at UMASS 6.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ARMY 6(5:17 - 4th) J.Dickson rushed to UMASS 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by H.Klages; J.Mackie at UMASS 3.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARMY 10(4:50 - 4th) Q.Maretzki 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-ARM Holder-ARM.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:47 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 65 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS End Zone. G.Desrosiers returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Reynolds; C.Matteson at UMASS 13.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UMASS 13(4:33 - 4th) G.Dzuro steps back to pass. G.Dzuro pass incomplete intended for I.Ross.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - UMASS 13(4:30 - 4th) K.Adams rushed to UMASS 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Komorowski; T.Sofia at UMASS 14.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - UMASS 14(4:04 - 4th) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 22 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Latore; A.Bibbins at UMASS 22.
|Punt
4 & 1 - UMASS 22(3:00 - 4th) C.Kolodziey punts 44 yards to ARM 34 Center-UMASS. Downed by G.Johnson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 34(2:42 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to ARM 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie; H.Klages at ARM 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ARMY 38(2:15 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to ARM 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Mackie at ARM 46.
|+54 YD
1 & 10 - ARMY 46(1:32 - 4th) B.Daily rushed to UMASS End Zone for 54 yards. B.Daily for 54 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Missed PAT
|(1:20 - 4th) Q.Maretzki extra point is no good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 4th) C.Talley kicks 63 yards from ARM 35 to the UMASS 2. Fair catch by G.Johnson.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UMASS 25(1:20 - 4th) G.Desrosiers rushed to UMASS 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Tobias; T.Komorowski at UMASS 26.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - UMASS 26(0:43 - 4th) G.Dzuro rushed to UMASS 27 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Gerena; D.Platt at UMASS 27.
-
ECU
TEMPLE
42
46
4th 1:20 ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
24
24
4th 0:27 ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
41
9
4th 13:07 ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
14
14
3rd 0:00 ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
0
13
2nd 4:12 SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
7
14
1st 1:37 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
0
7
2nd 13:23
-
ILL
NWEST
7
0
2nd 10:18 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
7
7
2nd 13:47 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
7
3
2nd 15:00 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
7
10
1st 1:13 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
3
7
2nd 14:50 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
7
3
2nd 12:48 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
0
3
2nd 13:33 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
14
0
2nd 14:43
-
WAKE
DUKE
7
10
2nd 12:06 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
0
7
1st 10:13 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
0
0
1st 12:08 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
0
0
1st 12:16 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
0
044 O/U
+5
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
0
050 O/U
+3
Sat 5:00pm ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
0
066 O/U
+6.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
0
055 O/U
+19.5
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
0
049 O/U
-12.5
Sat 6:00pm
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
063.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
063.5 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0