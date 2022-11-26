Drive Chart
|
|
|NEVADA
|UNLV
Key Players
|
T. Taua
35 RB
143 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 6 RECs
|
H. Bailey
5 QB
209 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -25 RuYds
Field Goal 11:04
B.Talton 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
10
yds
2:28
pos
3
0
Field Goal 6:59
B.Talton 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
29
yds
2:35
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:45
N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 75 yards. B.Casteel for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
75
yds
00:16
pos
12
0
Touchdown 0:00
N.Cox rushed to UNLV 48 for -3 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-J.Baldwin at UNLV 48. J.Baldwin for yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
51
yds
4:05
pos
13
6
Touchdown 11:32
H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by K.Williams at NEV 49. Gain of 49 yards. K.Williams for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
55
yds
00:39
pos
13
13
Field Goal 1:20
D.Gutierrez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.
8
plays
62
yds
2:11
pos
13
17
Field Goal 10:36
B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
4
plays
9
yds
1:54
pos
16
17
Field Goal 13:30
D.Gutierrez 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.
7
plays
28
yds
2:25
pos
16
20
Touchdown 6:45
H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at NEV 30. Gain of 30 yards. N.Williams for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:34
pos
16
26
Touchdown 2:25
T.Taua rushed to UNLV End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:17
pos
22
27
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|11
|Rushing
|9
|2
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|6-20
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|455
|280
|Total Plays
|89
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|179
|71
|Rush Attempts
|41
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.4
|2.5
|Yards Passing
|276
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|27-48
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.5
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.3
|7-40.1
|Return Yards
|-11
|31
|Punts - Returns
|4--30
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-19
|2-16
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|276
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|179
|RUSH YDS
|71
|
|
|455
|TOTAL YDS
|280
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|27/47
|276
|1
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|28
|143
|1
|25
|
N. Cox 16 QB
|N. Cox
|11
|27
|0
|7
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
W. Kommer 32 RB
|W. Kommer
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Casteel 4 WR
|B. Casteel
|6
|5
|90
|1
|75
|
D. Campbell 5 WR
|D. Campbell
|10
|9
|71
|0
|16
|
S. Curtis 18 WR
|S. Curtis
|5
|3
|62
|0
|28
|
D. Frank 86 TE
|D. Frank
|4
|2
|20
|0
|16
|
J. Bell 3 WR
|J. Bell
|9
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
T. Taua 35 RB
|T. Taua
|7
|6
|16
|0
|8
|
M. Ashley 7 WR
|M. Ashley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Zeidler 85 TE
|C. Zeidler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
N. Mateialona 36 LB
|N. Mateialona
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Mack 10 DB
|T. Mack
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Watts 32 LB
|D. Watts
|5-0
|0.0
|1
|
E. Winston 4 LB
|E. Winston
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
I. Essissima 2 CB
|I. Essissima
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 11 LB
|M. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dedman 15 DB
|J. Dedman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Green Jr. 99 DT
|W. Green Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hansen 91 DL
|J. Hansen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 92 DE
|D. Washington
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Bianco 5 QB
|A. Bianco
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Peterson 0 DT
|D. Peterson
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Williams 6 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Blackwell 9 LB
|D. Blackwell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Freem 48 K
|M. Freem
|6
|42.3
|1
|47
|
H. Webster 49 P
|H. Webster
|1
|41.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|2
|7.0
|14
|0
|
N. Mateialona 36 LB
|N. Mateialona
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Sanders 20 DB
|B. Sanders
|3
|12.0
|34
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bailey 5 QB
|H. Bailey
|16/27
|209
|2
|1
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|0/2
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|20
|95
|0
|31
|
D. Brumfield 2 QB
|D. Brumfield
|2
|4
|0
|5
|
H. Bailey 5 QB
|H. Bailey
|4
|-25
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Williams 10 WR
|N. Williams
|7
|5
|84
|1
|30
|
K. Williams 1 WR
|K. Williams
|9
|4
|76
|1
|49
|
A. Robbins 9 RB
|A. Robbins
|4
|3
|27
|0
|16
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|4
|2
|15
|0
|8
|
S. McKie 0 WR
|S. McKie
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. White 11 WR
|R. White
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Beaudry 44 LB
|K. Beaudry
|11-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Shelton 42 LB
|E. Shelton
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Plant Jr. 7 DL
|A. Plant Jr.
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Baldwin 3 DB
|J. Baldwin
|6-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ajiake 27 LB
|A. Ajiake
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 DB
|J. Williams
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Thompkins 10 LB
|F. Thompkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Oliver 5 DB
|C. Oliver
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgan 25 DB
|J. Morgan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 21 DB
|B. Harris
|4-0
|1.0
|1
|
J. Dixon 50 DL
|J. Dixon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 8 DL
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Player 4 DB
|T. Player
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Gutierrez 32 K
|D. Gutierrez
|2/2
|43
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Nichols 90 P
|M. Nichols
|6
|46.8
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Reese 26 RB
|C. Reese
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Weimer 6 WR
|J. Weimer
|3
|5.0
|9
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 28.
|-1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28(14:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at UNLV 27.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 27(13:47 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
|Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 27(13:42 - 1st) M.Nichols punts yards to UNLV 17 Center-W.Hardan. NEV blocked the kick. NEV recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 17.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(13:32 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to UNLV 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 9.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9(13:16 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 6.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6(12:53 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 6. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 6. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 10.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 10(12:37 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10(12:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by B.Casteel at UNLV 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 7.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15(12:14 - 1st) B.Talton 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:04 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV 1. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Camat at UNLV 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18(10:57 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 20.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 20(10:28 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+5 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 20(10:22 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at UNLV 25.
|Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 25(9:47 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 29 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 29. Tackled by D.Walden at UNLV 37.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:34 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37(9:27 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12(9:04 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 12.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 12(8:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 7.
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 7(7:42 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 8.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 16(7:03 - 1st) B.Talton 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:59 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25(6:51 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 30.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 30(6:15 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for N.Williams. PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 30(6:09 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 45 yards to NEV 25 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 25. B.Sanders ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:01 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
|+75 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25(5:56 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 75 yards. B.Casteel for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:45 - 1st) B.Talton extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:45 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 27 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV 38. UNLV returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38(5:41 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Blackwell at UNLV 39.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 39(5:07 - 1st) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 43.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 43(4:22 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 43(4:15 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 51 yards to NEV 6 Center-W.Hardan. Downed by UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6(4:05 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 6. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 6. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NEV 19.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(3:43 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 26(3:36 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at NEV 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34(2:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-J.Grabowski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 29(2:40 - 1st) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NEV 36.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 36(2:13 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at NEV 46.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46(1:50 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 48.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 48(1:25 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 48.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 48(0:53 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by B.Casteel at UNLV 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 45.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 45(0:04 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to UNLV 48 for -3 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-J.Baldwin at UNLV 48. J.Baldwin for yards TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 58 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 7. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walden at NEV 7.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 7(14:54 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 7. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at NEV 9.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 9(14:32 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 9. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 16.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 16(13:58 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at NEV 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17(13:42 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 19.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 19(12:57 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at NEV 20.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 20(12:28 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for M.Ashley.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 20(12:21 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 39 yards to UNLV 41 Center-N.Barcelos. J.Weimer returned punt from the UNLV 41. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45(12:11 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 49.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - UNLV 49(11:47 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|+49 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 49(11:41 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by K.Williams at NEV 49. Gain of 49 yards. K.Williams for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:32 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:32 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 5. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.McGregor at NEV 19.
|Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19(11:28 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 18 for -1 yards (B.Harris)
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 18(10:51 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 24.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 24(10:31 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 24. Catch made by D.Frank at NEV 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 28.
|Punt
4 & 1 - NEVADA 28(9:44 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 47 yards to UNLV 25 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by J.Weimer.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(9:36 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 27. PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 20 - UNLV 15(9:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 25 - UNLV 10(9:01 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at UNLV 19.
|-4 YD
2 & 16 - UNLV 19(8:33 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 19. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at UNLV 15.
|Sack
3 & 20 - UNLV 15(7:53 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at UNLV 11 for -4 yards (E.Winston)
|Punt
4 & 24 - UNLV 11(7:14 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 43 Center-W.Hardan. Fair catch by B.Sanders.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43(7:01 - 2nd) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NEV 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 49(6:33 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to UNLV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 48.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 48(6:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(5:33 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. B.Casteel N.Cox pass complete to NEV 28. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 46(5:17 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at NEV 49.
|+1 YD
2 & 17 - NEVADA 49(4:33 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 50.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - NEVADA 50(3:48 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 50(3:39 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 42 yards to UNLV 8 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by J.Weimer.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 8(3:31 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 8. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at UNLV 17.
|+26 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 17(3:00 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 17. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 17. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at UNLV 43.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43(2:36 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at UNLV 50.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 50(2:27 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 50. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at NEV 34.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 34(2:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-NEV Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 19(2:18 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at NEV 24 for -5 yards (D.Peterson)
|+9 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 24(1:55 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 15.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 15(1:30 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 23(1:25 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:20 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 46 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 19. N.Mateialona returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 31.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(1:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at NEV 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33(0:52 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 33. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 36.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NEVADA 36(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-NEV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 31(0:27 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 31(0:18 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 43 yards to UNLV 26 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by J.Weimer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 5. Out of bounds.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35(14:33 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 37. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 25 - NEVADA 22(14:34 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
1 & 23 - NEVADA 22(14:33 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+7 YD
2 & 23 - NEVADA 22(14:31 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 29.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - NEVADA 29(14:08 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|Punt
4 & 14 - NEVADA 29(14:06 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 41 yards to UNLV 30 Center-N.Barcelos. J.Weimer returned punt from the UNLV 30. Tackled by A.Weynand at UNLV 39.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39(13:49 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 46.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 46(13:34 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 50.
|Int
1 & 10 - UNLV 50(13:01 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 50. Intercepted by D.Watts at UNLV 50. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 31.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(12:30 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 26.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 26(12:00 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 23.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 23(11:31 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 22.
|Field Goal
4 & 1 - NEVADA 30(10:53 - 3rd) B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:36 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29(9:55 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 29.
|+12 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 29(9:19 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at UNLV 41.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(8:44 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Green at UNLV 40.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 40(8:09 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 40(8:01 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at UNLV 47.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - UNLV 47(7:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on UNLV-T.O'Dell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 9 - UNLV 42(6:51 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 48 yards to NEV 10 Center-W.Hardan. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:51 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NEV 32.
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 32(6:19 - 3rd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at NEV 30.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 30(5:40 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at NEV 38.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38(5:19 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 39.
|Int
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39(4:46 - 3rd) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 33. Intercepted by J.Baldwin at UNLV 33. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 49.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(4:39 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at NEV 48.
|Sack
2 & 7 - UNLV 48(3:47 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at UNLV 44 for -8 yards (D.Washington)
|Penalty
3 & 15 - UNLV 44(3:08 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 44. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 35. PENALTY on UNLV-T.Shanks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
3 & 25 - UNLV 34(2:43 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 45.
|Punt
4 & 14 - UNLV 45(2:04 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to NEV 6 Center-W.Hardan. Downed by UNLV.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6(1:52 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 6(1:46 - 3rd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 11.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 11(1:10 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 11(1:04 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 42 yards to UNLV 47 Center-N.Barcelos. J.Weimer returned punt from the UNLV 47. Tackled by S.Curtis at UNLV 49.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 49(0:55 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 49(0:51 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 47.
|+31 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 47(0:02 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 16 for 31 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 16.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16(15:00 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 15.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 15(14:24 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|Sack
3 & 9 - UNLV 15(14:15 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at NEV 23 for -8 yards (N.Mateialona)
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - UNLV 33(13:34 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:30 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(13:30 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36(13:05 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 37.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 37(12:22 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
|+16 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 37(12:17 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by D.Frank at NEV 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 47.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47(12:08 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 42(11:39 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33(11:29 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 33(11:06 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 29.
|Int
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29(10:27 - 4th) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 25. Intercepted by B.Harris at UNLV 25. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 25.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(10:19 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at UNLV 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 32(9:52 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at UNLV 33.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 33(9:14 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at UNLV 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41(8:42 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 41(8:33 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for S.McKie. PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 41(8:33 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at NEV 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48(8:08 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 44.
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 44(7:24 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by K.Williams at NEV 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at NEV 30.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30(6:53 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at NEV 30. Gain of 30 yards. N.Williams for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:45 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:45 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 57 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 8. Fair catch by J.Bell.
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(6:45 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 42.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42(6:31 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 49.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 49(6:06 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 45.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45(5:27 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to UNLV 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 44(4:56 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 38.
|Sack
3 & 3 - NEVADA 38(4:28 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at UNLV 40 for -2 yards (A.Plant)
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - NEVADA 40(3:53 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by J.Bell at UNLV 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 31.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31(3:30 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by S.Curtis at UNLV 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 3.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 3(3:08 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to UNLV 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 3.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 3(2:52 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at UNLV 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 1(2:32 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(2:28 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:28 - 4th) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25(2:28 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at UNLV 27.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27(2:23 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 30.
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 30(2:20 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29(2:16 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to NEV 27 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 27. Tackled by K.Olotoa at NEV 29.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29(2:05 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at NEV 31.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 31(1:47 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 31(1:43 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44(1:35 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 44(1:29 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Player at UNLV 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40(1:22 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 33.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 33(1:05 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25(0:59 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at UNLV 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 14.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14(0:54 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 14. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 6.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 6(0:30 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 6. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 5.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 3(0:22 - 4th) N.Cox spikes the ball.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NEVADA 3(0:21 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - NEVADA 3(0:16 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for C.Zeidler.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - NEVADA 3(0:11 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
