NEVADA
UNLV

Key Players
T. Taua 35 RB
143 RuYds, RuTD, 16 ReYds, 6 RECs
H. Bailey 5 QB
209 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, INT, -25 RuYds
1st Quarter
Field Goal 11:04
B.Talton 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
10
yds
2:28
pos
3
0
Field Goal 6:59
B.Talton 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
6
plays
29
yds
2:35
pos
6
0
Touchdown 5:45
N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 75 yards. B.Casteel for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
2
plays
75
yds
00:16
pos
12
0
Point After TD 5:45
B.Talton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
0
Touchdown 0:00
N.Cox rushed to UNLV 48 for -3 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-J.Baldwin at UNLV 48. J.Baldwin for yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
51
yds
4:05
pos
13
6
Point After TD 0:00
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 11:32
H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by K.Williams at NEV 49. Gain of 49 yards. K.Williams for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
3
plays
55
yds
00:39
pos
13
13
Point After TD 11:32
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Field Goal 1:20
D.Gutierrez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.
8
plays
62
yds
2:11
pos
13
17
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 10:36
B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.
4
plays
9
yds
1:54
pos
16
17
4th Quarter
Field Goal 13:30
D.Gutierrez 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.
7
plays
28
yds
2:25
pos
16
20
Touchdown 6:45
H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at NEV 30. Gain of 30 yards. N.Williams for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
3:34
pos
16
26
Point After TD 6:45
D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
27
Touchdown 2:25
T.Taua rushed to UNLV End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
75
yds
4:17
pos
22
27
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:28
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
22
27
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 11
Rushing 9 2
Passing 11 8
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 6-20 5-15
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 455 280
Total Plays 89 57
Avg Gain 5.1 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 179 71
Rush Attempts 41 28
Avg Rush Yards 4.4 2.5
Yards Passing 276 209
Comp. - Att. 27-48 16-29
Yards Per Pass 5.5 5.6
Penalties - Yards 5-50 5-45
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 6-42.3 7-40.1
Return Yards -11 31
Punts - Returns 4--30 3-15
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-19 2-16
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nevada 2-10 1303622
UNLV 5-7 71001027
Allegiant Stadium Paradise, NV
 276 PASS YDS 209
179 RUSH YDS 71
455 TOTAL YDS 280
Nevada
Offense
  Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 276 1 2 105.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.2% 1188 4 3 102.9
N. Cox 27/47 276 1 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
28 143 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
188 767 10
T. Taua 28 143 1 25
N. Cox  16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 242 3
N. Cox 11 27 0 7
J. Bell  3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 0 0
J. Bell 1 8 0 8
W. Kommer  32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 29 0
W. Kommer 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
B. Casteel  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 90 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 491 3
B. Casteel 6 5 90 1 75
D. Campbell  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
10 9 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 396 1
D. Campbell 10 9 71 0 16
S. Curtis  18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 3 62 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 183 1
S. Curtis 5 3 62 0 28
D. Frank  86 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Frank 4 2 20 0 16
J. Bell  3 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 254 0
J. Bell 9 2 17 0 9
T. Taua  35 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 6 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 277 1
T. Taua 7 6 16 0 8
M. Ashley  7 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Ashley 1 0 0 0 0
C. Zeidler  85 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Zeidler 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Mateialona  36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
N. Mateialona 7-0 1.0 0
T. Mack  10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Mack 6-0 0.0 0
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 5 0
B. Sanders 5-0 0.0 0
D. Watts  32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Watts 5-0 0.0 1
E. Winston  4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Winston 4-0 1.0 0
I. Essissima  2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
I. Essissima 3-0 0.0 0
M. Walker  11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
J. Dedman  15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dedman 2-0 0.0 0
W. Green Jr.  99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Green Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hansen  91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hansen 1-0 0.0 0
D. Washington  92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Washington 1-0 1.0 0
A. Bianco  5 QB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bianco 1-0 0.0 0
D. Peterson  0 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Peterson 1-0 1.0 0
T. Williams  6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Blackwell  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Blackwell 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Talton  43 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
7/9 14/14
B. Talton 3/3 40 1/1 10
M. Killam  18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
3/5 10/11
M. Killam 1/1 40 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Freem  48 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
44 0 0
M. Freem 6 42.3 1 47
H. Webster  49 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 41.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
23 0 0
H. Webster 1 41.0 0 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders  20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 7.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 37 0
B. Sanders 2 7.0 14 0
N. Mateialona  36 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
N. Mateialona 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sanders 20 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 12.0 34 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
10 5.7 57 0
B. Sanders 3 12.0 34 0
UNLV
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bailey  5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 209 2 1 141.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.2% 109 0 0 74.7
H. Bailey 16/27 209 2 1
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 1898 10 5 137.5
D. Brumfield 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 95 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
189 924 9
A. Robbins 20 95 0 31
D. Brumfield  2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 257 6
D. Brumfield 2 4 0 5
H. Bailey  5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -25 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 16 1
H. Bailey 4 -25 0 -4
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
N. Williams  10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 84 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 351 1
N. Williams 7 5 84 1 30
K. Williams  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
9 4 76 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 465 4
K. Williams 9 4 76 1 49
A. Robbins  9 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 98 1
A. Robbins 4 3 27 0 16
J. Weimer  6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 2 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 263 1
J. Weimer 4 2 15 0 8
S. McKie  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 198 1
S. McKie 2 1 11 0 11
R. White  11 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 623 4
R. White 2 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Beaudry  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-0 0 0.0
K. Beaudry 11-0 0.0 0
E. Shelton  42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Shelton 7-0 0.0 0
A. Plant Jr.  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
A. Plant Jr. 6-0 1.0 0
J. Baldwin  3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
J. Baldwin 6-0 0.0 1
A. Ajiake  27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Ajiake 6-0 0.0 0
J. Williams  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Williams 6-0 0.0 0
F. Thompkins  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
F. Thompkins 4-0 0.0 0
C. Oliver  5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Oliver 4-0 0.0 0
J. Morgan  25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Morgan 4-0 0.0 0
B. Harris  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 1.0
B. Harris 4-0 1.0 1
J. Dixon  50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Dixon 2-0 0.0 0
D. Johnson  8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
T. Player  4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Player 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Gutierrez  32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 3/3
SEASON FG XP
16/17 31/31
D. Gutierrez 2/2 43 3/3 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Nichols  90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 0 0
M. Nichols 6 46.8 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Reese  26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 25 0
C. Reese 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Weimer 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
J. Weimer 3 5.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:32 NEVADA 17 2:28 6 10 FG
9:34 UNLV 37 2:35 6 29 FG
6:01 NEVADA 25 0:16 2 75 TD
4:05 NEVADA 6 4:05 9 46 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 7 2:49 6 13 Punt
11:32 NEVADA 19 1:56 3 9 Punt
7:01 NEVADA 43 3:30 6 7 Punt
1:20 NEVADA 30 1:07 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NEVADA 35 1:11 5 -6 Punt
12:30 UNLV 32 1:54 4 9 FG
6:51 NEVADA 25 2:12 5 36 INT
1:52 NEVADA 6 0:57 3 5 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 NEVADA 25 3:11 9 46 INT
6:45 NEVADA 25 4:17 11 75 TD
2:05 NEVADA 29 1:58 14 66 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UNLV 25 1:28 3 2 Punt BLK
11:04 UNLV 18 1:30 3 7 Punt
6:59 UNLV 25 0:58 3 5 Punt
5:45 UNLV 38 1:40 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:11 UNLV 45 0:39 3 55 TD
9:36 UNLV 29 2:35 3 -14 Punt
3:31 UNLV 8 2:11 8 77 FG
0:13 UNLV 26 0:13 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:49 UNLV 39 1:19 3 11 INT
10:36 UNLV 25 3:45 6 17 Punt
4:39 UNLV 49 2:47 3 -4 Punt
0:55 UNLV 49 2:25 7 28 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 UNLV 25 3:34 9 75 TD
2:28 UNLV 25 0:23 3 4 Punt
0:07 UNLV 3 0:07 1 -2 Game

UNLV
Rebels
 - Blocked Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 1:28 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(15:00 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 28.
-1 YD
2 & 7 - UNLV 28
(14:29 - 1st) D.Brumfield rushed to UNLV 27 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at UNLV 27.
No Gain
3 & 7 - UNLV 27
(13:47 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for R.White.
Punt
4 & 7 - UNLV 27
(13:42 - 1st) M.Nichols punts yards to UNLV 17 Center-W.Hardan. NEV blocked the kick. NEV recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 17.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 10 yards, 2:28 poss)

Result Play
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(13:32 - 1st) J.Bell rushed to UNLV 9 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 9.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 9
(13:16 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 6.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(12:53 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 6. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 6. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 10.
No Gain
2 & 14 - NEVADA 10
(12:37 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for T.Taua.
+3 YD
3 & 10 - NEVADA 10
(12:32 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by B.Casteel at UNLV 10. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 7.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - NEVADA 15
(12:14 - 1st) B.Talton 25 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:04 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 64 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV 1. C.Reese returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Camat at UNLV 18.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 18
(10:57 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 20 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 20.
No Gain
2 & 8 - UNLV 20
(10:28 - 1st) D.Brumfield steps back to pass. D.Brumfield pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
+5 YD
3 & 8 - UNLV 20
(10:22 - 1st) D.Brumfield scrambles to UNLV 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at UNLV 25.
Punt
4 & 3 - UNLV 25
(9:47 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 29 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 29. Tackled by D.Walden at UNLV 37.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Field Goal (6 plays, 29 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(9:34 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for B.Casteel.
+25 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 37
(9:27 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 12.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(9:04 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 12.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 12
(8:20 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 12. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 12. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at UNLV 7.
-1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 7
(7:42 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 8 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 8.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - NEVADA 16
(7:03 - 1st) B.Talton 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:59 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(6:59 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 25
(6:51 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 30.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 30
(6:15 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for N.Williams. PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 30
(6:09 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 45 yards to NEV 25 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 25. B.Sanders ran out of bounds.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (2 plays, 75 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:01 - 1st) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Campbell.
+75 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(5:56 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 25. Gain of 75 yards. B.Casteel for 75 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(5:45 - 1st) B.Talton extra point is good.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 1:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:45 - 1st) M.Killam kicks 27 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV 38. UNLV returns the kickoff. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 38.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 38
(5:41 - 1st) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Blackwell at UNLV 39.
+4 YD
2 & 9 - UNLV 39
(5:07 - 1st) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 39. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 43.
No Gain
3 & 5 - UNLV 43
(4:22 - 1st) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
Punt
4 & 5 - UNLV 43
(4:15 - 1st) M.Nichols punts 51 yards to NEV 6 Center-W.Hardan. Downed by UNLV.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Fumble (9 plays, 46 yards, 4:05 poss)

Result Play
+13 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(4:05 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 6. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 6. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NEV 19.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(3:43 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to NEV 26 for 7 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 26.
+8 YD
2 & 2 - NEVADA 26
(3:36 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at NEV 34.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 34
(2:57 - 1st) PENALTY on NEV-J.Grabowski False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+7 YD
1 & 15 - NEVADA 29
(2:40 - 1st) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 36 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NEV 36.
+10 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 36
(2:13 - 1st) T.Taua rushed to NEV 46 for 10 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at NEV 46.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 46
(1:50 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 46. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at UNLV 48.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 48
(1:25 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 48. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 48.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - NEVADA 48
(0:53 - 1st) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 48. Catch made by B.Casteel at UNLV 48. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 45.
-3 YD
4 & 1 - NEVADA 45
(0:04 - 1st) N.Cox rushed to UNLV 48 for -3 yards. N.Cox FUMBLES forced by UNLV. Fumble RECOVERED by UNLV-J.Baldwin at UNLV 48. J.Baldwin for yards TOUCHDOWN.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 13 yards, 2:49 poss)

Result Play
PAT Good
(0:00 - 1st) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.
Kickoff
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 58 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 7. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Walden at NEV 7.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 7
(14:54 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 7. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 7. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at NEV 9.
+7 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 9
(14:32 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 9. Catch made by B.Casteel at NEV 9. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 16.
+1 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 16
(13:58 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 17 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at NEV 17.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 17
(13:42 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 19.
+1 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 19
(12:57 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 20 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at NEV 20.
No Gain
3 & 7 - NEVADA 20
(12:28 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for M.Ashley.
Punt
4 & 7 - NEVADA 20
(12:21 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 39 yards to UNLV 41 Center-N.Barcelos. J.Weimer returned punt from the UNLV 41. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 45.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (3 plays, 55 yards, 0:39 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 45
(12:11 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 49.
No Gain
2 & 4 - UNLV 49
(11:47 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
+49 YD
3 & 4 - UNLV 49
(11:41 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 49. Catch made by K.Williams at NEV 49. Gain of 49 yards. K.Williams for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(11:32 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 9 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(11:32 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 5. B.Sanders returns the kickoff. Tackled by N.McGregor at NEV 19.
Sack
1 & 10 - NEVADA 19
(11:28 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at NEV 18 for -1 yards (B.Harris)
+6 YD
2 & 12 - NEVADA 18
(10:51 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 18. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 18. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 24.
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 24
(10:31 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 24. Catch made by D.Frank at NEV 24. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 28.
Punt
4 & 1 - NEVADA 28
(9:44 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 47 yards to UNLV 25 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by J.Weimer.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -14 yards, 2:35 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(9:36 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 27. PENALTY on UNLV-A.Trigg-Wright Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
Penalty
1 & 20 - UNLV 15
(9:01 - 2nd) PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
1 & 25 - UNLV 10
(9:01 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 10. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 10. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at UNLV 19.
-4 YD
2 & 16 - UNLV 19
(8:33 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 19. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 19. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at UNLV 15.
Sack
3 & 20 - UNLV 15
(7:53 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at UNLV 11 for -4 yards (E.Winston)
Punt
4 & 24 - UNLV 11
(7:14 - 2nd) M.Nichols punts 46 yards to NEV 43 Center-W.Hardan. Fair catch by B.Sanders.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (6 plays, 7 yards, 3:30 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 43
(7:01 - 2nd) N.Cox scrambles to NEV 49 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at NEV 49.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 49
(6:33 - 2nd) N.Cox rushed to UNLV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 48.
+4 YD
3 & 1 - NEVADA 48
(6:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Plant at UNLV 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(5:33 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. B.Casteel N.Cox pass complete to NEV 28. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 20 - NEVADA 46
(5:17 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 46. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 46. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at NEV 49.
+1 YD
2 & 17 - NEVADA 49
(4:33 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 50 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 50.
No Gain
3 & 16 - NEVADA 50
(3:48 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
Punt
4 & 16 - NEVADA 50
(3:39 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 42 yards to UNLV 8 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by J.Weimer.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 77 yards, 2:11 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 8
(3:31 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 8. Catch made by K.Williams at UNLV 8. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at UNLV 17.
+26 YD
2 & 1 - UNLV 17
(3:00 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 17. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 17. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at UNLV 43.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 43
(2:36 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 43. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 43. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Dedman at UNLV 50.
+16 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 50
(2:27 - 2nd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 50. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at NEV 34.
Penalty
1 & 10 - UNLV 34
(2:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-NEV Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
Sack
1 & 10 - UNLV 19
(2:18 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at NEV 24 for -5 yards (D.Peterson)
+9 YD
2 & 15 - UNLV 24
(1:55 - 2nd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 15 for 9 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 15.
No Gain
3 & 6 - UNLV 15
(1:30 - 2nd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Field Goal
4 & 6 - UNLV 23
(1:25 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 0 yards, 1:07 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:20 - 2nd) D.Gutierrez kicks 46 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 19. N.Mateialona returns the kickoff. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 31.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(1:12 - 2nd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at NEV 33.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - NEVADA 33
(0:52 - 2nd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 33. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 36.
Penalty
3 & 5 - NEVADA 36
(0:27 - 2nd) PENALTY on NEV-NEV False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
No Gain
3 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(0:27 - 2nd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank. PENALTY on NEV-I.World Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
Punt
4 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(0:18 - 2nd) M.Freem punts 43 yards to UNLV 26 Center-N.Barcelos. Fair catch by J.Weimer.

UNLV
Rebels
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 26
(0:13 - 2nd) UNLV kneels at the UNLV 25.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (5 plays, -6 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) D.Gutierrez kicks 60 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 5. Out of bounds.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 35
(14:33 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 35. Catch made by T.Taua at NEV 35. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 37. PENALTY on NEV-NEV Unnecessary Roughness / Defense 15 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 25 - NEVADA 22
(14:34 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
No Gain
1 & 23 - NEVADA 22
(14:33 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
+7 YD
2 & 23 - NEVADA 22
(14:31 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to NEV 29 for 7 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 29.
No Gain
3 & 14 - NEVADA 29
(14:08 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
Punt
4 & 14 - NEVADA 29
(14:06 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 41 yards to UNLV 30 Center-N.Barcelos. J.Weimer returned punt from the UNLV 30. Tackled by A.Weynand at UNLV 39.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Interception (3 plays, 11 yards, 1:19 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 39
(13:49 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 39. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 46.
+4 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 46
(13:34 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 50 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 50.
Int
1 & 10 - UNLV 50
(13:01 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 50. Intercepted by D.Watts at UNLV 50. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 31.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 9 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(12:30 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 26 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 26.
+3 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 26
(12:00 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 23.
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NEVADA 23
(11:31 - 3rd) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 22 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 22.
Field Goal
4 & 1 - NEVADA 30
(10:53 - 3rd) B.Talton 40 yard field goal attempt is good Center-N.Barcelos Holder-M.Freem.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (6 plays, 17 yards, 3:45 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:36 - 3rd) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(10:36 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 29.
No Gain
2 & 6 - UNLV 29
(9:55 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 29.
+12 YD
3 & 6 - UNLV 29
(9:19 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 29. Catch made by N.Williams at UNLV 29. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at UNLV 41.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(8:44 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by W.Green at UNLV 40.
No Gain
2 & 11 - UNLV 40
(8:09 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for A.Robbins.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - UNLV 40
(8:01 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at UNLV 47.
Penalty
4 & 4 - UNLV 47
(7:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on UNLV-T.O'Dell False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
4 & 9 - UNLV 42
(6:51 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 48 yards to NEV 10 Center-W.Hardan. PENALTY on UNLV-UNLV Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (5 plays, 36 yards, 2:12 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:51 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 25. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 25. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at NEV 32.
-2 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 32
(6:19 - 3rd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 30 for -2 yards. Tackled by F.Thompkins at NEV 30.
+8 YD
3 & 5 - NEVADA 30
(5:40 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by J.Bell at NEV 30. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at NEV 38.
+23 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 38
(5:19 - 3rd) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 38. Catch made by S.Curtis at NEV 38. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 39.
Int
1 & 10 - NEVADA 39
(4:46 - 3rd) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 33. Intercepted by J.Baldwin at UNLV 33. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 49.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, -4 yards, 2:47 poss)

Result Play
+3 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(4:39 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at NEV 48.
Sack
2 & 7 - UNLV 48
(3:47 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at UNLV 44 for -8 yards (D.Washington)
Penalty
3 & 15 - UNLV 44
(3:08 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 44. Catch made by R.White at UNLV 44. Gain of yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 35. PENALTY on UNLV-T.Shanks Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+11 YD
3 & 25 - UNLV 34
(2:43 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 45 for 11 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 45.
Punt
4 & 14 - UNLV 45
(2:04 - 3rd) M.Nichols punts 49 yards to NEV 6 Center-W.Hardan. Downed by UNLV.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Punt (3 plays, 5 yards, 0:57 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(1:52 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 6
(1:46 - 3rd) N.Cox rushed to NEV 11 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 11.
No Gain
3 & 5 - NEVADA 11
(1:10 - 3rd) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for D.Frank.
Punt
4 & 5 - NEVADA 11
(1:04 - 3rd) M.Freem punts 42 yards to UNLV 47 Center-N.Barcelos. J.Weimer returned punt from the UNLV 47. Tackled by S.Curtis at UNLV 49.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Field Goal (7 plays, 28 yards, 2:25 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 49
(0:55 - 3rd) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for N.Williams.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - UNLV 49
(0:51 - 3rd) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 49. Catch made by A.Robbins at UNLV 49. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 47.
+31 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 47
(0:02 - 3rd) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 16 for 31 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at NEV 16.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 16
(15:00 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 15 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 15.
No Gain
2 & 9 - UNLV 15
(14:24 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
Sack
3 & 9 - UNLV 15
(14:15 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey sacked at NEV 23 for -8 yards (N.Mateialona)
Field Goal
4 & 18 - UNLV 33
(13:34 - 4th) D.Gutierrez 43 yard field goal attempt is good Center-W.Hardan Holder-C.Butt.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Interception (9 plays, 46 yards, 3:11 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:30 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 65 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(13:30 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at NEV 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 36
(13:05 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 37.
No Gain
2 & 9 - NEVADA 37
(12:22 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for S.Curtis.
+16 YD
3 & 9 - NEVADA 37
(12:17 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 37. Catch made by D.Frank at NEV 37. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 47.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 47
(12:08 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 42 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 42.
+9 YD
2 & 4 - NEVADA 42
(11:39 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 33.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(11:29 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
+4 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 33
(11:06 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by UNLV at UNLV 29.
Int
3 & 6 - NEVADA 29
(10:27 - 4th) N.Cox pass INTERCEPTED at UNLV 25. Intercepted by B.Harris at UNLV 25. Tackled by NEV at UNLV 25.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34 poss)

Result Play
+7 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(10:19 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at UNLV 32.
+1 YD
2 & 3 - UNLV 32
(9:52 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Winston at UNLV 33.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - UNLV 33
(9:14 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by J.Weimer at UNLV 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Sanders at UNLV 41.
No Gain
1 & 10 - UNLV 41
(8:42 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for J.Weimer.
No Gain
2 & 10 - UNLV 41
(8:33 - 4th) H.Bailey steps back to pass. H.Bailey pass incomplete intended for S.McKie. PENALTY on UNLV-D.McDaniel Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
+11 YD
3 & 10 - UNLV 41
(8:33 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to UNLV 41. Catch made by S.McKie at UNLV 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by M.Walker at NEV 48.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 48
(8:08 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to NEV 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Watts at NEV 44.
+14 YD
2 & 6 - UNLV 44
(7:24 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by K.Williams at NEV 44. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by I.Essissima at NEV 30.
+30 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 30
(6:53 - 4th) H.Bailey pass complete to NEV 30. Catch made by N.Williams at NEV 30. Gain of 30 yards. N.Williams for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(6:45 - 4th) D.Gutierrez extra point is good.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 4:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:45 - 4th) D.Gutierrez kicks 57 yards from UNLV 35 to the NEV 8. Fair catch by J.Bell.
+17 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(6:45 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 42 for 17 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at NEV 42.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 42
(6:31 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to NEV 49 for 7 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at NEV 49.
+6 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 49
(6:06 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 45 for 6 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 45.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 45
(5:27 - 4th) W.Kommer rushed to UNLV 44 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 44.
+6 YD
2 & 9 - NEVADA 44
(4:56 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 38.
Sack
3 & 3 - NEVADA 38
(4:28 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox sacked at UNLV 40 for -2 yards (A.Plant)
+9 YD
4 & 5 - NEVADA 40
(3:53 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 40. Catch made by J.Bell at UNLV 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by J.Morgan at UNLV 31.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 31
(3:30 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 31. Catch made by S.Curtis at UNLV 31. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Baldwin at UNLV 3.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 3
(3:08 - 4th) N.Cox rushed to UNLV 3 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Ajiake at UNLV 3.
+2 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 3
(2:52 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at UNLV 1.
+1 YD
3 & Goal - NEVADA 1
(2:32 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV End Zone for 1 yards. T.Taua for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(2:28 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.

UNLV
Rebels
 - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:23 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:28 - 4th) M.Killam kicks 65 yards from NEV 35 to the UNLV End Zone. Touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 25
(2:28 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hansen at UNLV 27.
+3 YD
2 & 8 - UNLV 27
(2:23 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Mack at UNLV 30.
-1 YD
3 & 5 - UNLV 30
(2:20 - 4th) A.Robbins rushed to UNLV 29 for -1 yards. Tackled by N.Mateialona at UNLV 29.
Punt
4 & 6 - UNLV 29
(2:16 - 4th) M.Nichols punts 44 yards to NEV 27 Center-W.Hardan. B.Sanders returned punt from the NEV 27. Tackled by K.Olotoa at NEV 29.

NEV
Wolf Pack
 - Downs (14 plays, 66 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 29
(2:05 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to NEV 31 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at NEV 31.
No Gain
2 & 8 - NEVADA 31
(1:47 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
+13 YD
3 & 8 - NEVADA 31
(1:43 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 31. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 31. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by UNLV at NEV 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(1:35 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for NEV.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - NEVADA 44
(1:29 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to NEV 44. Catch made by D.Campbell at NEV 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by T.Player at UNLV 40.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 40
(1:22 - 4th) T.Taua rushed to UNLV 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Williams at UNLV 33.
+8 YD
2 & 3 - NEVADA 33
(1:05 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 33. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Harris at UNLV 25.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 25
(0:59 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 25. Catch made by S.Curtis at UNLV 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Oliver at UNLV 14.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NEVADA 14
(0:54 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 14. Catch made by D.Campbell at UNLV 14. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Shelton at UNLV 6.
+1 YD
2 & Goal - NEVADA 6
(0:30 - 4th) N.Cox pass complete to UNLV 6. Catch made by T.Taua at UNLV 6. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by K.Beaudry at UNLV 5.
No Gain
1 & Goal - NEVADA 3
(0:22 - 4th) N.Cox spikes the ball.
No Gain
2 & Goal - NEVADA 3
(0:21 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.
No Gain
3 & Goal - NEVADA 3
(0:16 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for C.Zeidler.
No Gain
4 & Goal - NEVADA 3
(0:11 - 4th) N.Cox steps back to pass. N.Cox pass incomplete intended for J.Bell.

UNLV
Rebels
 - End of Game (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:07 poss)

Result Play
-2 YD
1 & 10 - UNLV 3
(0:07 - 4th) UNLV kneels at the UNLV 1.
