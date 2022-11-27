|
|
|AF
|SDGST
Roberts has 187 yards; Air Force beats San Diego St. 13-3
SAN DIEGO (AP) Brad Roberts ran for 187 yards and a touchdown, and Air Force had a pair of interceptions late in the game and beat San Diego State 13-3 on Saturday night for its fourth straight win.
Roberts had 127 yards rushing in first half, and his 2-yard touchdown run was the only score in the first half. Matthew Dapore made field goals from 30 and 32 yards for Air Force (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West Conference).
The Falcons' Jayden Goodwin picked off a Jalen Mayden pass in the end zone with 3:36 remaining. San Diego State then forced a three-and-out, but Trey Taylor stepped in front of an Aztec receiver in the end zone for an interception with 1:40 left in the game.
Air Force gained 271 of its 285 yards of offense on the ground and Haaziq Daniels threw just two passes.
Mayden was 16-of-31 passing for 188 yards with the two interceptions for San Diego State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which ended a three-game win streak. Jack Browning made a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to avoid the shutout.
---
|
B. Roberts
20 RB
187 RuYds, RuTD
|
B. Penny
11 WR
63 ReYds, 3 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|9
|Rushing
|11
|0
|Passing
|0
|8
|Penalty
|4
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|0-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|285
|187
|Total Plays
|69
|46
|Avg Gain
|4.1
|4.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|271
|-1
|Rush Attempts
|66
|15
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|-0.1
|Yards Passing
|14
|188
|Comp. - Att.
|1-3
|16-31
|Yards Per Pass
|3.3
|5.1
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|8-53
|Touchdowns
|1
|0
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-36.2
|6-46.0
|Return Yards
|16
|-11
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|2--11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-16
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|14
|PASS YDS
|188
|
|
|271
|RUSH YDS
|-1
|
|
|285
|TOTAL YDS
|187
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|1/2
|14
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Roberts 20 RB
|B. Roberts
|35
|187
|1
|63
|
J. Eldridge III 24 RB
|J. Eldridge III
|12
|53
|0
|16
|
H. Daniels 4 QB
|H. Daniels
|11
|30
|0
|9
|
B. Jefferson 27 WR
|B. Jefferson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
D. Hughes 8 WR
|D. Hughes
|3
|3
|0
|7
|
E. Michel 28 FB
|E. Michel
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cormier 7 WR
|D. Cormier
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bellamy 25 DB
|J. Bellamy
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goodwin 16 S
|J. Goodwin
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
M. Devine 45 LB
|M. Devine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Castonguay 2 CB
|E. Castonguay
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mock 40 LB
|A. Mock
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
P. Zdroik 96 DL
|P. Zdroik
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Ramsey 13 LB
|P. Ramsey
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
T. Taylor 7 S
|T. Taylor
|1-4
|0.0
|1
|
T. Blackmon 27 LB
|T. Blackmon
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 0 DB
|T. Williams
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Thiergood 48 DE
|J. Thiergood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Goff 11 S
|C. Goff
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Richter 8 LB
|B. Richter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dapore 43 K
|M. Dapore
|2/4
|32
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bay 95 P
|C. Bay
|5
|36.2
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Terry 2 WR
|A. Terry
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|16/31
|188
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|6
|13
|0
|8
|
M. Blake 35 RB
|M. Blake
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Mayden 18 QB
|J. Mayden
|6
|-4
|0
|9
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|2
|-14
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Penny 11 WR
|B. Penny
|3
|3
|63
|0
|40
|
T. Shavers 14 WR
|T. Shavers
|6
|3
|41
|0
|15
|
M. Redman 81 TE
|M. Redman
|6
|2
|34
|0
|28
|
J. Matthews 45 WR
|J. Matthews
|5
|4
|29
|0
|13
|
C. Bell 21 RB
|C. Bell
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
M. Shaw 83 WR
|M. Shaw
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|
K. Christon 23 RB
|K. Christon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shawcroft 46 LB
|M. Shawcroft
|9-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 66 DL
|J. Tavai
|6-6
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barfield 3 S
|C. Barfield
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
V. Kaho 44 LB
|V. Kaho
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Fiaseu 51 LB
|Z. Fiaseu
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Fountain 39 DL
|G. Fountain
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Banks 2 DL
|K. Banks
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Malone 32 CB
|D. Malone
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Avinger 17 CB
|N. Avinger
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lakalaka 43 LB
|S. Lakalaka
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Branch 12 CB
|D. Branch
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tumblin 10 CB
|N. Tumblin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tavai 91 DL
|J. Tavai
|1-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Celestine 31 S
|D. Celestine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. McMorris 33 S
|P. McMorris
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Uluave 72 OL
|A. Uluave
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. McDonald 54 LB
|C. McDonald
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. White 19 S
|K. White
|0-5
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|1/2
|26
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Browning 13 K
|J. Browning
|6
|46.0
|1
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|12.0
|18
|0
|
M. Garrison 22 S
|M. Garrison
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Byrd 15 RB
|J. Byrd
|2
|-5.5
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 25(15:00 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at AF 31.
|+63 YD
2 & 4 - AF 31(14:27 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 6 for 63 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - AF 6(13:50 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.White; P.McMorris at SDSU 3.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - AF 3(13:16 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; C.Barfield at SDSU 2.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - AF 2(12:30 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU End Zone for 2 yards. B.Roberts for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:27 - 1st) M.Dapore extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:27 - 1st) M.Dapore kicks 56 yards from AF 35 to the SDSU 9. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by O.Fattah at SDSU 27.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(12:22 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 27. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 27. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 28.
|+13 YD
2 & 9 - SDGST 28(11:47 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 28. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 28. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at SDSU 41.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 41(11:15 - 1st) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 41. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 41. Gain of 28 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy; T.Taylor at AF 31.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 31(10:37 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SDGST 36(10:37 - 1st) J.Mayden scrambles to AF 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by A.Mock; T.Blackmon at AF 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 6 - SDGST 27(10:06 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to AF 28 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at AF 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SDGST 28(9:08 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|No Good
4 & 7 - SDGST 35(8:59 - 1st) J.Browning 45 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 28(8:54 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 29 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at AF 29.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - AF 29(8:23 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to AF 35 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 35.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - AF 35(7:35 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at AF 37.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - AF 37(7:06 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White; Z.Fiaseu at AF 41.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 41(6:29 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at AF 42.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - AF 42(5:56 - 1st) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 50 for 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at AF 50.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - AF 50(5:16 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(4:37 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.White; P.McMorris at SDSU 44.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - AF 44(3:59 - 1st) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at SDSU 41.
|Penalty
3 & 3 - AF 41(3:09 - 1st) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - AF 46(2:56 - 1st) D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 45.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 45(2:23 - 1st) C.Bay punts 40 yards to SDSU 5 Center-B.Bentley. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 5(2:16 - 1st) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 12 - SDGST 3(2:16 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 2 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik at SDSU 2.
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - SDGST 2(1:37 - 1st) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 10 for 8 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; J.Goodwin at SDSU 10.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SDGST 10(0:54 - 1st) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SDGST 10(0:49 - 1st) J.Browning punts 57 yards to AF 33 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 33(0:36 - 1st) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at AF 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - AF 36(15:00 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 45 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain at AF 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 45(14:33 - 2nd) H.Daniels scrambles to AF 45 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Barfield at AF 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - AF 45(14:01 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to AF 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at AF 49.
|Penalty
3 & 6 - AF 49(13:17 - 2nd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at AF 42 for yards (V.Kaho) PENALTY on SDSU-V.Kaho Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - AF 36(13:01 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 26 for 10 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Malone at SDSU 26.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - AF 26(12:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on AF-B.Jefferson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - AF 31(12:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 30.
|+1 YD
2 & 14 - AF 30(11:46 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 29 for 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by G.Fountain at SDSU 29.
|+7 YD
3 & 13 - AF 29(10:32 - 2nd) D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 22. The Replay Official reviewed the targeting and the play was overturned. D.Hughes rushed to SDSU 22 for 7 yards. Tackled by Z.Fiaseu at SDSU 22. PENALTY on SDSU-Z.Fiaseu Defensive Targeting 11 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 11(10:16 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 8 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 8.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - AF 8(9:43 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris at SDSU 2.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - AF 2(9:25 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 2.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - AF 2(8:49 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 2 for 0 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at SDSU 2.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SDGST 2(8:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on SDSU-M.Redman False Start 1 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 11 - SDGST 1(8:43 - 2nd) M.Blake rushed to SDSU 5 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Goff; A.Mock at SDSU 5.
|+13 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 5(8:06 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 5. Catch made by T.Shavers at SDSU 5. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bellamy at SDSU 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 18(7:31 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 18. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 18. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Goff; J.Goodwin at SDSU 21.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SDGST 21(6:47 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 21. Catch made by M.Redman at SDSU 21. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; T.Taylor at SDSU 27.
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - SDGST 27(6:06 - 2nd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at SDSU 25.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SDGST 25(5:30 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 44 yards to AF 31 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(5:24 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 45 for 14 yards. Tackled by N.Tumblin at AF 45.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 45(4:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 50 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 50.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - AF 50(4:37 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 47.
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - AF 47(4:02 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 48 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AF 48(3:21 - 2nd) C.Bay punts 27 yards to SDSU 21 Center-B.Bentley. Downed by T.Blackmon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 21(3:09 - 2nd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by P.Ramsey; B.Richter at SDSU 25.
|Sack
2 & 6 - SDGST 25(2:37 - 2nd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 15 for -10 yards (P.Ramsey)
|+1 YD
3 & 16 - SDGST 15(1:52 - 2nd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by J.Byrd at SDSU 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon at SDSU 16.
|Punt
4 & 15 - SDGST 16(1:36 - 2nd) J.Browning punts 36 yards to AF 48 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by T.Shavers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 48(1:25 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.McDonald; K.Banks at SDSU 49.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - AF 49(0:55 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 46 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Banks; K.White at SDSU 46.
|+9 YD
3 & 2 - AF 46(0:36 - 2nd) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 37 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka at SDSU 37.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - AF 37(0:26 - 2nd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 44 for -7 yards. Tackled by D.Branch; C.Barfield at SDSU 44.
|+4 YD
2 & 17 - AF 44(0:19 - 2nd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 40 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 40.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - AF 40(0:04 - 2nd) H.Daniels spikes the ball.
|No Good
4 & 13 - AF 47(0:03 - 2nd) M.Dapore 57 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks 56 yards from AF 35 to the SDSU 9. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Michel; T.Bentley at SDSU 15.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 15(14:44 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 15. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by E.Castonguay at SDSU 16.
|-2 YD
2 & 11 - SDGST 16(14:21 - 3rd) J.Mayden rushed to SDSU 14 for -2 yards. J.Mayden FUMBLES forced by AF. Fumble RECOVERED by AF-P.Zdroik at SDSU 14. Tackled by SDSU at SDSU 14.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - AF 14(14:10 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 12.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - AF 12(13:35 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 13 for -1 yards. Tackled by P.McMorris; M.Shawcroft at SDSU 13.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - AF 13(12:50 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 13 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 13.
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - AF 20(12:14 - 3rd) M.Dapore 30 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:04 - 3rd) M.Dapore kicks yards from AF 35 to the SDSU 8. J.Byrd returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Gaillard at SDSU 45. PENALTY on AF-T.Bentley Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 40(11:56 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to AF 40. Catch made by T.Shavers at AF 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Bellamy at AF 25.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 25(11:26 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to AF 25. Catch made by J.Matthews at AF 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by AF at AF 12.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 12(10:30 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to AF 7 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin at AF 7.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - SDGST 7(10:03 - 3rd) J.Byrd rushed to AF 9 for -2 yards. Tackled by P.Zdroik; J.Goodwin at AF 9.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SDGST 9(9:23 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SDGST 16(9:15 - 3rd) J.Browning 26 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Wintermeyer Holder-D.Delgado.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:12 - 3rd) J.Browning kicks 65 yards from SDSU 35 to the AF End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 25(9:12 - 3rd) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels pass incomplete intended for AF.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - AF 25(9:04 - 3rd) B.Jefferson rushed to AF 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 30.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - AF 30(8:28 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho; K.Banks at AF 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - AF 31(7:53 - 3rd) C.Bay punts 40 yards to SDSU 29 Center-B.Bentley. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 29. Tackled by E.Castonguay; J.Martin at SDSU 27.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(7:42 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|Sack
2 & 10 - SDGST 27(7:38 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden sacked at SDSU 17 for -10 yards (T.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 20 - SDGST 17(6:57 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for SDSU.
|Punt
4 & 20 - SDGST 17(6:54 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 48 yards to AF 35 Center-R.Wintermeyer. A.Terry returned punt from the AF 35. Tackled by T.Shavers at AF 35.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 35(6:45 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to AF 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; K.Banks at AF 36.
|+16 YD
2 & 9 - AF 36(6:17 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at SDSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 48(5:20 - 3rd) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.White; N.Avinger at SDSU 48.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - AF 48(5:02 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Malone at SDSU 40.
|Penalty
3 & 2 - AF 40(4:34 - 3rd) PENALTY on SDSU-K.Banks Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - AF 35(4:29 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 35 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 35.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - AF 35(3:51 - 3rd) H.Daniels rushed to SDSU 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at SDSU 33.
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - AF 33(3:15 - 3rd) J.Eldridge rushed to SDSU 27 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Barfield at SDSU 27.
|No Good
4 & 2 - AF 34(2:35 - 3rd) M.Dapore 44 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|-12 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 27(2:25 - 3rd) K.Christon rushed to SDSU 15 for -12 yards. Tackled by J.Thiergood at SDSU 15.
|No Gain
2 & 22 - SDGST 15(1:37 - 3rd) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for K.Christon.
|+12 YD
3 & 22 - SDGST 15(1:31 - 3rd) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 15. Catch made by J.Matthews at SDSU 15. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by J.Goodwin; C.Goff at SDSU 27.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SDGST 27(0:53 - 3rd) J.Browning punts 42 yards to AF 31 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Fair catch by A.Terry.
|Result
|Play
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - AF 31(0:43 - 3rd) D.Hughes rushed to AF 26 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; C.McDonald at AF 26.
|+14 YD
2 & 15 - AF 26(15:00 - 4th) H.Daniels pass complete to AF 26. Catch made by D.Cormier at AF 26. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by N.Avinger at AF 40.
|+22 YD
3 & 1 - AF 40(14:29 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 38 for 22 yards. Tackled by D.Celestine at SDSU 38.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - AF 38(13:41 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 32 for 6 yards. Tackled by G.Fountain; S.Lakalaka at SDSU 32.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - AF 32(13:05 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Lakalaka; G.Fountain at SDSU 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - AF 27(12:24 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at SDSU 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - AF 24(11:48 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai at SDSU 14.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 14(11:15 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to SDSU 10 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Branch at SDSU 10.
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - AF 10(10:37 - 4th) E.Michel rushed to SDSU 14 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Banks at SDSU 14.
|Sack
3 & 10 - AF 14(9:55 - 4th) H.Daniels steps back to pass. H.Daniels sacked at SDSU 15 for -1 yards (M.Shawcroft)
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - AF 22(9:21 - 4th) M.Dapore 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-B.Bentley Holder-C.Bay.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:03 - 4th) M.Dapore kicks 49 yards from AF 35 to the SDSU 16. M.Garrison returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Mergerson at SDSU 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 38(8:58 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for J.Matthews.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - SDGST 38(8:52 - 4th) J.Byrd rushed to SDSU 42 for 4 yards. Pushed out of bounds by T.Taylor at SDSU 42.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - SDGST 42(8:20 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Punt
4 & 6 - SDGST 42(8:15 - 4th) J.Browning punts 49 yards to AF 9 Center-R.Wintermeyer. Downed by B.Anderson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - AF 9(8:02 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 13 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Tavai; J.Tavai at AF 13.
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - AF 13(7:23 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 14 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft at AF 14.
|+2 YD
3 & 5 - AF 14(6:39 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 16 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Shawcroft; J.Tavai at AF 16.
|Punt
4 & 3 - AF 16(6:00 - 4th) C.Bay punts 31 yards to AF 47 Center-B.Bentley. Fair catch by J.Byrd.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 47(5:54 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to AF 47. Catch made by B.Penny at AF 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Devine at AF 40.
|+16 YD
2 & 3 - SDGST 40(5:32 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to AF 40. Catch made by B.Penny at AF 40. Gain of 16 yards. B.Penny ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 24(5:19 - 4th) J.Mayden rushed to AF 19 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Blackmon; A.Mock at AF 19.
|+13 YD
2 & 5 - SDGST 19(4:47 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to AF 19. Catch made by C.Bell at AF 19. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by T.Taylor; A.Mock at AF 6.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SDGST 6(4:22 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-J.Simmons False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 11 - SDGST 11(4:00 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - SDGST 11(3:55 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Redman.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - SDGST 11(3:51 - 4th) PENALTY on SDSU-B.Crenshaw-Dickson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Int
3 & 16 - SDGST 16(3:51 - 4th) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at AF End Zone. Intercepted by J.Goodwin at AF End Zone. Tackled by A.Uluave at AF 16.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - AF 16(3:36 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at AF 15.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - AF 15(3:30 - 4th) J.Eldridge rushed to AF 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at AF 18.
|+1 YD
3 & 8 - AF 18(3:24 - 4th) B.Roberts rushed to AF 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by V.Kaho at AF 19.
|Punt
4 & 7 - AF 19(2:41 - 4th) C.Bay punts 43 yards to SDSU 38 Center-B.Bentley. J.Byrd returned punt from the SDSU 38. Tackled by D.Cormier at SDSU 29.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SDGST 29(2:31 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 29. Catch made by M.Shaw at SDSU 29. Gain of 6 yards. M.Shaw ran out of bounds.
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SDGST 35(2:15 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for M.Shaw.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - SDGST 35(2:13 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|+40 YD
4 & 4 - SDGST 35(1:56 - 4th) J.Mayden pass complete to SDSU 35. Catch made by B.Penny at SDSU 35. Gain of 40 yards. Tackled by A.Mock at AF 25. PENALTY on AF-AF Defensive Sideline Interference 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:56 - 4th) J.Mayden steps back to pass. J.Mayden pass incomplete intended for T.Shavers.
|Int
2 & 10 - SDGST 20(1:47 - 4th) J.Mayden pass INTERCEPTED at AF End Zone. Intercepted by T.Taylor at AF End Zone. Tackled by SDSU at AF End Zone. Touchback.
