|
|
|RICE
|NTEXAS
N. Texas stuffs Rice to set up UTSA rematch in title tilt
DENTON, Texas (AP) Austin Aune threw two touchdown passes and North Texas fought off Rice for a 21-17 win Saturday to secure a bid in the Conference USA title game against UTSA in the Alamodome on Dec. 2.
The Mean Green (7-5, 6-2) will get a chance to avenge their 31-27 loss to the Roadrunners - also played in the Alamodome - which occurred on Oct. 22.
With the win, North Texas denied Rice (5-7, 3-5) a chance at bowl eligibility.
North Texas' defense secured the win on Rice's final drive when Kevin Wood sacked AJ Padgett for an eight-yard loss to set up a second-and-18 from Rice's own 43-yard line with 1:20 remaining.
On third down, Padgett, lined up in shotgun formation, dropped the ball and kneeled to pick it up but was ruled down as officials believed his knee touched the ground on the recovery attempt.
Facing fourth-and-23, North Texas linebacker KD Davis intercepted Padgett to end it. Davis and fellow linebacker Larry Nixon III each recorded 13 tackles.
Ikaika Ragsdale ran for 122 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown for North Texas. His 6-yard touchdown catch with 10:35 left put North Texas up for good.
Padgett threw for 229 yards and a touchdown for the Owls.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
A. Padgett
12 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, INT, 26 RuYds
|
I. Ragsdale
6 RB
122 RuYds, RuTD, 59 ReYds, ReTD, 5 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|16
|Rushing
|10
|6
|Passing
|9
|8
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|415
|362
|Total Plays
|66
|59
|Avg Gain
|6.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|186
|159
|Rush Attempts
|44
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.3
|Yards Passing
|229
|203
|Comp. - Att.
|13-22
|16-29
|Yards Per Pass
|9.0
|7.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-50
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-45.7
|6-38.7
|Return Yards
|13
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-13
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|203
|
|
|186
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|415
|TOTAL YDS
|362
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Padgett 12 QB
|A. Padgett
|13/22
|229
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|14
|94
|0
|33
|
C. Montgomery 1 RB
|C. Montgomery
|11
|49
|0
|10
|
A. Padgett 12 QB
|A. Padgett
|14
|26
|0
|14
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|5
|17
|1
|10
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Walker 81 WR
|B. Walker
|4
|4
|77
|1
|48
|
I. Esdale 6 WR
|I. Esdale
|7
|5
|69
|0
|21
|
J. Otoviano 21 RB
|J. Otoviano
|1
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
B. Rozner 2 WR
|B. Rozner
|5
|2
|28
|0
|20
|
U. West 20 RB
|U. West
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
G. Nyakwol 20 S
|G. Nyakwol
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Taylor 26 DB
|G. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Morrison 33 LB
|M. Morrison
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Conti 11 LB
|C. Conti
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pearcy 12 LB
|J. Pearcy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Chamberlain 8 LB
|T. Chamberlain
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Schuman 7 DE
|T. Schuman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Ajavon 0 S
|L. Ajavon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Boenisch 75 DL
|B. Boenisch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Lockhart 9 S
|K. Lockhart
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carroll 55 DL
|D. Carroll
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Orji 10 DL
|K. Orji
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. McCord 24 CB
|M. McCord
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Enechukwu 91 DE
|I. Enechukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. VanSickle 31 K
|C. VanSickle
|1/3
|24
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Hunt 18 P
|C. Hunt
|3
|45.7
|3
|64
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Thompson 11 WR
|T. Thompson
|3
|4.3
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|16/29
|203
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|17
|122
|1
|36
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|7
|42
|0
|23
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Morris 18 WR
|D. Morris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Aune 2 QB
|A. Aune
|2
|-6
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Ragsdale 6 RB
|I. Ragsdale
|6
|5
|59
|1
|26
|
J. Shorter 16 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|1
|45
|1
|45
|
V. Gumms 30 TE
|V. Gumms
|5
|3
|41
|0
|16
|
J. Smart 15 WR
|J. Smart
|5
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
R. Burns 14 WR
|R. Burns
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|
Z. McMillan 80 WR
|Z. McMillan
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Roberts 87 TE
|J. Roberts
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
I. Johnson 23 RB
|I. Johnson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
D. Ward 8 WR
|D. Ward
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Nixon III 3 LB
|L. Nixon III
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Davis 1 LB
|K. Davis
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Richards 44 LB
|M. Richards
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Trieb 5 DL
|T. Trieb
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Texada 26 DB
|R. Texada
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Faulkner 25 LB
|S. Faulkner
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Jackson 14 DB
|Z. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wood 21 LB
|K. Wood
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Whitlock 7 DB
|Q. Whitlock
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 45 DL
|K. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Brown 10 DT
|R. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Leota 42 LB
|S. Leota
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Rausaw 95 DL
|K. Rausaw
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Vailea 51 DL
|F. Vailea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Mooney 0 K
|E. Mooney
|0/1
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Rodriguez 32 P
|B. Rodriguez
|6
|38.7
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Horton 41 WR
|K. Horton
|2
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(15:00 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 25. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 25. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:41 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:37 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward.
|+14 YD
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 40(14:31 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 40. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at RICE 46.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 46(13:56 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by R.Burns at RICE 46. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by L.Avajon at RICE 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - NTEXAS 41(13:34 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 41. Catch made by K.Horton at RICE 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 37(13:03 - 1st) I.Johnson rushed to RICE 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:48 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(12:39 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 29 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at RICE 29.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NTEXAS 29(12:01 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Roberts.
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 36(11:55 - 1st) E.Mooney 46 yard field goal attempt is blocked Center-J.Hadley Holder-B.Rodriguez. RICE blocked the kick.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 29(11:07 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 40(11:01 - 1st) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 40(10:56 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 40. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 40. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 43.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - RICE 43(10:38 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 43. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 43. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 40(10:25 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 37(10:08 - 1st) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 31.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RICE 31(9:20 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 31 for 0 yards. A.Padgett FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by NTX-NTX at NTX 31. Tackled by RICE at NTX 31.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 31(8:54 - 1st) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 16(8:22 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 16. Catch made by R.Burns at NTX 16. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 27.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 27(7:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by RICE at NTX 30.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 30(7:20 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at NTX 30.
|+2 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 30(6:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 30. Catch made by I.Johnson at NTX 30. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 32.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NTEXAS 32(6:12 - 1st) B.Rodriguez punts 38 yards to RICE 30 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by I.Esdale.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 30(6:06 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 30. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 30. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 49.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 49(5:40 - 1st) A.Padgett scrambles to NTX 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 48.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48(5:00 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 47 for -5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 47.
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 47(4:18 - 1st) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 46 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at NTX 46.
|Punt
4 & 8 - RICE 46(3:37 - 1st) C.Hunt punts 34 yards to NTX 12 Center-T.Tholen. Fair catch by R.Burns.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 12(3:30 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Orji at NTX 13.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NTEXAS 13(3:00 - 1st) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for D.Ward. PENALTY on RICE-T.Devones Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(2:50 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 28. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 28. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at NTX 39.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(2:33 - 1st) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 42.
|-3 YD
2 & 2 - NTEXAS 42(2:22 - 1st) A.Aune rushed to NTX 39 for -3 yards. Tackled by J.Pearcy at NTX 39.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NTEXAS 39(1:42 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 39. Catch made by V.Gumms at NTX 39. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at RICE 45.
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 45(1:35 - 1st) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 45. Catch made by J.Shorter at RICE 45. Gain of 45 yards. J.Shorter for 45 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:29 - 1st) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:29 - 1st) E.Mooney kicks 56 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 9. T.Thompson returns the kickoff. Tackled by NTX at RICE 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 30(1:22 - 1st) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 30(1:14 - 1st) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at RICE 35.
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - RICE 35(0:25 - 1st) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 35. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 35. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by NTX at RICE 50.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 50(14:56 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 50. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 50. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 34.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 34(14:36 - 2nd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 32.
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 32(13:50 - 2nd) U.West rushed to NTX 22 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at NTX 22.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 22(13:09 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett sacked at NTX 28 for -6 yards (S.Leota)
|No Gain
2 & 16 - RICE 28(12:28 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - RICE 28(12:19 - 2nd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|No Good
4 & 16 - RICE 36(12:16 - 2nd) C.VanSickle 46 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(12:11 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(12:04 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at NTX 28.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(11:32 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NTEXAS 28(11:20 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to RICE 33 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 33. Tackled by J.Brown at RICE 36.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 36(11:11 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 38(10:35 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at RICE 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 43(9:56 - 2nd) A.Padgett scrambles to RICE 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Brown at RICE 45.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - RICE 45(9:08 - 2nd) U.West rushed to RICE 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at RICE 46.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 46(8:48 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 46. Catch made by J.Otoviano at RICE 46. Gain of 48 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 6.
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - RICE 6(8:04 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 1 for 5 yards. Tackled by NTX at NTX 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - RICE 1(7:21 - 2nd) U.West rushed to NTX End Zone for 1 yards. U.West for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:18 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:18 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 52 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX 13. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by RICE at NTX 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(7:09 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at NTX 40.
|+26 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 40(6:40 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 40. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 40. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by L.Avajon at RICE 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 34(6:10 - 2nd) A.Aune rushed to RICE 37 for -3 yards. Tackled by RICE at RICE 37.
|+19 YD
3 & 13 - NTEXAS 37(5:31 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 37. Catch made by J.Smart at RICE 37. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at RICE 18.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 18(4:59 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by J.Roberts at RICE 18. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 7.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 7(4:33 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE End Zone for 7 yards. I.Ragsdale for 7 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:26 - 2nd) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:26 - 2nd) E.Mooney kicks 62 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 3. Fair catch by J.Otoviano.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(4:26 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - RICE 31(3:51 - 2nd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 32.
|+20 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32(3:14 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 32. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at NTX 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 48(2:43 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 48. Catch made by B.Walker at NTX 48. Gain of 48 yards. B.Walker for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:36 - 2nd) C.VanSickle extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:36 - 2nd) T.Horn kicks 64 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX 1. K.Horton returns the kickoff. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(2:31 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Smart.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 22(2:25 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 22. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 22. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Lockhart at NTX 31.
|+20 YD
3 & 1 - NTEXAS 31(2:02 - 2nd) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 49 for 20 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 49.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(1:44 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for J.Shorter.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 49(1:39 - 2nd) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 49. Catch made by I.Johnson at RICE 49. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.McCord at RICE 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NTEXAS 43(1:16 - 2nd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for R.Burns.
|Penalty
4 & 4 - NTEXAS 43(1:06 - 2nd) PENALTY on NTX-NTX Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 9 - NTEXAS 48(1:06 - 2nd) B.Rodriguez punts 39 yards to RICE 9 Center-J.Hadley. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 9(0:59 - 2nd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at RICE 12.
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - RICE 12(0:39 - 2nd) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 12. Catch made by U.West at RICE 12. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 19.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - RICE 19(0:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on RICE-RICE False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 15 - RICE 14(0:03 - 2nd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 24 for 10 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 24.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Mooney kicks 65 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by F.Vailea at RICE 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - RICE 29(14:48 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Faulkner at RICE 38.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 38(14:28 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 43 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 43.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - RICE 43(13:12 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Richards at RICE 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 48(12:39 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 48(12:34 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 47 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 47.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - RICE 47(11:55 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 46.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RICE 46(11:17 - 3rd) C.Hunt punts 39 yards to NTX 7 Center-T.Tholen. Downed by RICE.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 7(11:09 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 11 for 4 yards. Tackled by I.Enechukwu at NTX 11.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - NTEXAS 11(10:27 - 3rd) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 11 for 0 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 11.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - NTEXAS 11(9:56 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|Punt
4 & 6 - NTEXAS 11(9:51 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 36 yards to NTX 47 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the NTX 47. Tackled by NTX at NTX 47.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 47(9:41 - 3rd) U.West rushed to NTX 45 for 2 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 45.
|+14 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 45(8:57 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 31 for 14 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 31(8:26 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 32.
|+15 YD
2 & 11 - RICE 32(7:43 - 3rd) A.Padgett pass complete to NTX 32. Catch made by I.Esdale at NTX 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at NTX 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 17(7:10 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for RICE.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 17(7:01 - 3rd) U.West rushed to NTX 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Johnson at NTX 14.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - RICE 14(6:13 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for I.Esdale.
4 & 7 - RICE(6:05 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes. PENALTY on RICE-J.Bradley Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Good
4 & 17 - RICE 32(6:05 - 3rd) C.VanSickle 42 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 24(6:00 - 3rd) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 24. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 24. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at NTX 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - NTEXAS 27(5:33 - 3rd) J.Smart rushed to NTX 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at NTX 31.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 31(5:00 - 3rd) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for V.Gumms.
|Punt
4 & 3 - NTEXAS 31(4:54 - 3rd) B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to RICE 29 Center-J.Hadley. T.Thompson returned punt from the RICE 29. Tackled by NTX at RICE 39.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 39(4:43 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 41 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 41.
|+33 YD
2 & 8 - RICE 41(4:07 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 26 for 33 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RICE 26(3:27 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 26 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Trieb at NTX 26.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - RICE 26(2:44 - 3rd) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 19 for 7 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at NTX 19.
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 19(2:00 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 15 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Rausaw at NTX 15.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 15(1:27 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 4 for 11 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at NTX 4.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - RICE 4(1:05 - 3rd) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 2 for yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 2. PENALTY on RICE-E.Onianwa Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 14 - RICE 14(0:36 - 3rd) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett pass incomplete intended for B.Rozner.
|-1 YD
2 & 14 - RICE 14(0:29 - 3rd) A.Padgett rushed to NTX 15 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at NTX 15.
|+9 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 15(15:00 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to NTX 6 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at NTX 6.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - RICE 14(14:23 - 4th) C.VanSickle 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Tholen Holder-C.Mendes.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:19 - 4th) T.Horn kicks 65 yards from RICE 35 to the NTX End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(14:19 - 4th) D.Morris rushed to NTX 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at NTX 25.
|+36 YD
2 & 10 - NTEXAS 25(13:53 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 39 for 36 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 39.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 39(13:32 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 35 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Schuman at RICE 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 35(12:57 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to RICE 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 31.
|+23 YD
3 & 3 - NTEXAS 31(12:19 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to RICE 8 for 23 yards. Tackled by G.Nyakwol at RICE 8.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NTEXAS 8(12:01 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to RICE 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Conti at RICE 6.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(11:23 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to RICE 6 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at RICE 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - NTEXAS 6(10:40 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to RICE 6. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at RICE 6. Gain of 6 yards. I.Ragsdale for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:35 - 4th) E.Mooney extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:35 - 4th) E.Mooney kicks 61 yards from NTX 35 to the RICE 4. Fair catch by T.Thompson.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 25(10:35 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Nixon at RICE 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - RICE 28(9:45 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to NTX 47 for yards. C.Montgomery ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RICE-C.Servin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - RICE 18(9:23 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 18. Catch made by I.Esdale at RICE 18. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by R.Texada at RICE 32.
|-3 YD
3 & 3 - RICE 32(9:12 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 32. Catch made by B.Walker at RICE 32. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by Q.Whitlock at RICE 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - RICE 29(8:24 - 4th) C.Hunt punts 64 yards to NTX 7 Center-T.Tholen. Downed by RICE.
|Result
|Play
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 7(8:15 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 32 for 25 yards. Tackled by T.Chamberlain at NTX 32.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 32(7:49 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by M.Morrison at NTX 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NTEXAS 38(7:37 - 4th) I.Ragsdale rushed to NTX 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by G.Taylor at NTX 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 2 - NTEXAS 40(6:59 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 47 for 7 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at NTX 47.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 47(6:31 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 50 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.Boenisch at NTX 50.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - NTEXAS 50(5:47 - 4th) A.Aune pass complete to NTX 50. Catch made by I.Ragsdale at NTX 50. Gain of yards. I.Ragsdale for yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on NTX-K.Moreka Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NTEXAS 40(5:37 - 4th) I.Johnson rushed to NTX 40 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Carroll at NTX 40.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NTEXAS 40(4:57 - 4th) A.Aune steps back to pass. A.Aune pass incomplete intended for I.Ragsdale.
|Punt
4 & 17 - NTEXAS 40(4:49 - 4th) B.Rodriguez punts 40 yards to RICE 20 Center-J.Hadley. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - RICE 20(4:43 - 4th) A.Padgett pass complete to RICE 20. Catch made by B.Rozner at RICE 20. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Jackson at RICE 28.
|+14 YD
2 & 2 - RICE 28(4:22 - 4th) J.Otoviano rushed to RICE 42 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Wood at RICE 42.
|Sack
1 & 10 - RICE 42(3:39 - 4th) A.Padgett steps back to pass. A.Padgett sacked at RICE 34 for -8 yards (K.Wood)
|+3 YD
2 & 18 - RICE 34(2:53 - 4th) C.Montgomery rushed to RICE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Davis at RICE 37.
|-8 YD
3 & 15 - RICE 37(2:13 - 4th) A.Padgett rushed to RICE 29 for -8 yards. A.Padgett FUMBLES forced by NTX. Fumble RECOVERED by RICE-RICE at RICE 29. Tackled by NTX at RICE 29.
|Int
4 & 23 - RICE 29(1:20 - 4th) A.Padgett pass INTERCEPTED at RICE 43. Intercepted by K.Davis at RICE 43. Tackled by RICE at RICE 43.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NTEXAS 43(1:12 - 4th) A.Aune kneels at the RICE 45.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - NTEXAS 45(0:34 - 4th) A.Aune kneels at the RICE 46.
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
24
42
4th 12:23 CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
4th 6:43
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
4th 4:40 BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
23
31
4th 8:12 ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
13
16
4th 10:24 ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
31
17
3rd 0:00 ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
24
10
4th 3:56 BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
34
19
4th 5:31 ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
20
4th 10:05 CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
31
4th 11:28
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
27
4th 5:05 ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
7
34
3rd 9:31 FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
3
21
3rd 5:42 FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
49
7
3rd 10:59 PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
17
6
2nd 1:02 ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESP+
-
APLST
GAS
3
7
1st 5:42 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
3
0
1st 5:07 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
6
0
1st 6:15
-
5LSU
TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
+10
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
0
067.5 O/U
+20
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
047 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:30pm
-
15ND
6USC
0
062.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
0
065.5 O/U
+2
Sat 7:30pm FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
0
064 O/U
+14
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
0
067 O/U
-13
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
0
043 O/U
+5.5
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
042.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0