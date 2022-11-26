|
|
|KANSAS
|KSTATE
No. 15 K-State pounds Kansas 47-27 to earn Big 12 title shot
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Will Howard threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, Deuce Vaughn ran for 147 yards and a score, and No. 15 Kansas State pounded Kansas 47-27 on Saturday night to earn a shot at payback against TCU in the Big 12 championship game.
Malik Knowles added a pair of touchdown runs, and Philip Brooks and Sammy Wheeler also reached the end zone, as the Wildcats (9-3, 7-2, No. 12 CFP) beat their biggest rival for the 14th straight time in a game they needed to win.
Kansas State blew a 28-10 lead and lost 38-28 to the Horned Frogs during the regular season. Now, they'll face each other again on Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a College Football Playoff spot likely on the line for TCU.
It will be the first time the Wildcats play in the Big 12 title game, which went on hiatus from 2010-17, since toppling then-No. 1 Oklahoma in 2003 during Hall of Fame coach Bill Snyder's first tenure. The Horned Frogs were beaten by the Sooners in their only previous appearance in the 2017 championship game.
Jalon Daniels threw for 168 yards while running for a touchdown, and Devin Neal also had two TD runs, as the Jayhawks - bowl-bound for the first time since 2008 - finished the regular season by losing six of their final seven games.
Kansas (6-6, 3-6) made enough mistakes in the first quarter alone Saturday night to fill an entire game.
The result was a hole it could never escape.
The trouble began when O.J. Burroughs muffed a punt after a nice stand by the Jayhawks' defense, and Knowles needed one play to scoot in from the 5 for a touchdown. And after Kansas answered with a 75-yard scoring drive, its defense blew the coverage on Wheeler on a 42-yard touchdown pass.
On the ensuing kickoff, Trevor Wilson was mobbed at the 10-yard line, and another penalty on the return buried the Kansas offense. On third down, Bryce Cabeldue was called for holding in the end zone to give Kansas State a safety.
After the free kick, the Wildcats cruised to the end zone again for a 23-7 lead after one quarter.
The game soon turned into a track meet: Kansas marched through a suddenly driving rainstorm for two quick touchdowns around another score by the Wildcats, leaving them with a 30-21 advantage heading into the break.
Another major mistake by Kansas - a fumble by Torry Locklin in the third quarter - gave the Wildcats another short field, and Vaughn carried eight times on a nine-play drive before finding the end zone and putting the game out of reach.
THE TAKEAWAY
Kansas has earned a reputation under Lance Leipold for playing mistake-free football, yet a multitude of mistakes on both sides of the ball gave the Wildcats more opportunities than they needed to hold onto the Governor's Cup.
Kansas State has struggled defensively the past two weeks, giving up 31 points to West Virginia before coughing up plenty of yards against the Jayhawks. Joe Klanderman's bunch will need to do better against the Horned Frogs.
UP NEXT
The Wildcats have a week to prepare for TCU while Kansas awaits its bowl destination.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
D. Neal
4 RB
59 RuYds, 2 RuTDs, 10 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
D. Vaughn
22 RB
147 RuYds, RuTD, 82 ReYds, 2 RECs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|20
|Rushing
|6
|10
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|307
|443
|Total Plays
|63
|63
|Avg Gain
|4.9
|7.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|127
|230
|Rush Attempts
|30
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|5.5
|Yards Passing
|180
|213
|Comp. - Att.
|21-33
|11-21
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|8.9
|Penalties - Yards
|5-20
|6-53
|Touchdowns
|4
|6
|Rushing TDs
|4
|4
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-38.0
|3-62.7
|Return Yards
|-2
|-5
|Punts - Returns
|1--2
|1--5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|180
|PASS YDS
|213
|
|
|127
|RUSH YDS
|230
|
|
|307
|TOTAL YDS
|443
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|20/32
|168
|0
|0
|
J. Bean 9 QB
|J. Bean
|1/1
|12
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|16
|59
|2
|11
|
J. Daniels 6 QB
|J. Daniels
|8
|51
|1
|25
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|6
|17
|1
|12
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Grimm 11 WR
|L. Grimm
|7
|3
|48
|0
|33
|
M. Fairchild 89 TE
|M. Fairchild
|5
|4
|41
|0
|16
|
L. Arnold 2 WR
|L. Arnold
|5
|4
|26
|0
|10
|
J. Casey 47 TE
|J. Casey
|6
|4
|23
|0
|11
|
T. Locklin 12 RB
|T. Locklin
|2
|2
|23
|0
|20
|
D. Neal 4 RB
|D. Neal
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
K. Terry 84 WR
|K. Terry
|2
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
Q. Skinner 83 WR
|Q. Skinner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Kardell 45 TE
|T. Kardell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Bean 9 QB
|J. Bean
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Emilien 5 WR
|D. Emilien
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Young 15 LB
|C. Young
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
K. Logan Jr. 1 S
|K. Logan Jr.
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Miller 30 LB
|R. Miller
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Phelps 47 DE
|L. Phelps
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Grant 4 S
|M. Grant
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. McCaskill 7 LB
|L. McCaskill
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Berryhill 6 LB
|T. Berryhill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Burt 93 DL
|S. Burt
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Dotson 3 CB
|R. Dotson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sampson 98 DL
|C. Sampson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Lee 99 DE
|M. Lee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bryant 2 CB
|C. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Gilyard 13 LB
|E. Gilyard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gervin 18 CB
|K. Gervin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 90 DE
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 29 CB
|J. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Piepergerdes 34 K
|O. Piepergerdes
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Vernon 24 P
|R. Vernon
|5
|38.0
|0
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Wilson 7 WR
|T. Wilson
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
O. Burroughs 5 S
|O. Burroughs
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|11/21
|213
|2
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|25
|147
|1
|32
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|9
|44
|1
|11
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|38
|2
|29
|
W. Howard 18 QB
|W. Howard
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Vaughn 22 RB
|D. Vaughn
|4
|2
|82
|0
|80
|
S. Wheeler 19 TE
|S. Wheeler
|1
|1
|42
|1
|42
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|8
|2
|38
|1
|24
|
K. Warner 85 WR
|K. Warner
|2
|2
|22
|0
|13
|
B. Sinnott 34 TE
|B. Sinnott
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|3
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
D. Giddens 31 RB
|D. Giddens
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Cheatum 21 S
|D. Cheatum
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Moore 41 LB
|A. Moore
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
V. Payne 19 S
|V. Payne
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hayes 1 S
|J. Hayes
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Brents 23 CB
|J. Brents
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Duke 29 LB
|K. Duke
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
F. Anudike-Uzomah 91 DE
|F. Anudike-Uzomah
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Leveston 70 OL
|K. Leveston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Matlack 97 DE
|N. Matlack
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Boye-Doe 25 CB
|E. Boye-Doe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Clifton 31 LB
|J. Clifton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickle 93 DE
|J. Pickle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Huggins 92 NT
|E. Huggins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Green 22 LB
|D. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Mott 38 DE
|B. Mott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|1/1
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Zentner 8 P
|T. Zentner
|3
|62.7
|2
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Knowles 4 WR
|M. Knowles
|4
|33.8
|69
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Brooks 8 WR
|P. Brooks
|1
|-5.0
|-5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Downing at KST 29.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(14:54 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 33 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KST 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - KSTATE 33(14:32 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at KST 36.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 36(13:58 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 36. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 36. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KST 38.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KSTATE 38(13:21 - 1st) T.Zentner punts 55 yards to KAN 7 Center-R.Plattner. O.Burroughs returned punt from the KAN 7. O.Burroughs FUMBLES forced by. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-E.Boye-Doe at KAN 5.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:05 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(13:05 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KAN 29.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 29(12:32 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 29. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by V.Payne; J.Brents at KAN 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(11:52 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 38. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 38. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by A.Moore at KAN 41.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 41(11:17 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 41. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 41. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KAN 44.
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - KANSAS 44(10:37 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 44. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 44. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 40.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(10:03 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KST 33 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KST 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 33(9:26 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by D.Neal at KST 33. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 29.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 29(8:48 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KST 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Pickle at KST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KANSAS 24(8:17 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at KST 34 for yards (KST) PENALTY on KST-D.Purnell Personal Foul / Defense 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 12(7:56 - 1st) T.Locklin rushed to KST End Zone for 12 yards. T.Locklin for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:49 - 1st) O.Piepergerdes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:49 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(7:49 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 25. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 25. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KST 24.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - KSTATE 24(7:17 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+11 YD
3 & 11 - KSTATE 24(7:14 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 24. Catch made by B.Sinnott at KST 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by R.Dotson at KST 35.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 35(6:44 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 35. Catch made by K.Warner at KST 35. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KST 44. PENALTY on KAN-KAN Illegal Substitution 5 yards declined.
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 44(6:38 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 47 for 3 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KST 47.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(5:54 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by M.Knowles at KST 47. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by O.Burroughs at KAN 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 42(5:16 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KAN 42. Catch made by S.Wheeler at KAN 42. Gain of 42 yards. S.Wheeler for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:06 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:06 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the KAN End Zone. T.Wilson returns the kickoff. Tackled by C.Moore at KAN 9. PENALTY on KAN-T.Kardell Illegal Block Above the Waist 0 yards accepted.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - KANSAS 5(5:02 - 1st) PENALTY on KAN-M.Fairchild False Start 2 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 12 - KANSAS 3(5:02 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes at KAN 6.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 6(4:24 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KANSAS 6(4:11 - 1st) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold. PENALTY on KAN-B.Cabeldue Offensive Holding 6 yards accepted. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:11 - 1st) T.Allen kicks 62 yards from KAN 20 to the KST 18. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by K.Lassiter at KST 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 39(4:05 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles.
|+32 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 39(4:02 - 1st) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 29 for 32 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(3:38 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KSTATE 29(3:33 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+13 YD
3 & 10 - KSTATE 29(3:31 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KAN 29. Catch made by K.Warner at KAN 29. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Bryant at KAN 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 16(3:10 - 1st) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for D.Vaughn.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 16(3:05 - 1st) W.Howard scrambles to KAN 12 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 12.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - KSTATE 12(2:22 - 1st) W.Howard pass complete to KAN 12. Catch made by D.Giddens at KAN 12. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.McCaskill at KAN 4.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 4(1:42 - 1st) M.Knowles rushed to KAN End Zone for 4 yards. M.Knowles for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 1st) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 1st) T.Zentner kicks 62 yards from KST 35 to the KAN 3. Fair catch by T.Wilson.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(1:37 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brents; J.Hayes at KAN 32.
|+6 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 32(1:06 - 1st) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by K.Terry at KAN 32. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Hayes; D.Cheatum at KAN 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 38(0:25 - 1st) D.Neal rushed to KAN 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Moore; D.Green at KAN 42.
|+25 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 42(15:00 - 2nd) J.Daniels scrambles to KST 33 for 25 yards. J.Daniels ran out of bounds. The Replay Official reviewed the runner was in bounds and the play was upheld.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 33(14:13 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 33(14:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 33. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KST 33. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 22.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 22(13:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Bean.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 22(13:26 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 22. Catch made by L.Arnold at KST 22. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 17.
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - KANSAS 17(12:43 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 17. Catch made by D.Neal at KST 17. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 11.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 11(12:04 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 11(12:02 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KST End Zone for 11 yards. D.Neal for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:56 - 2nd) O.Piepergerdes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:56 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by KAN at KST 16. PENALTY on KST-J.Clifton Illegal Block Above the Waist 8 yards accepted.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 8(11:51 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KST 7 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Lee at KST 7.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - KSTATE 7(11:20 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 6 for -1 yards. Tackled by E.Gilyard at KST 6.
|+80 YD
3 & 12 - KSTATE 6(10:28 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 6. Catch made by D.Vaughn at KST 6. Gain of 80 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Dotson at KAN 14.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 14(9:44 - 2nd) D.Giddens rushed to KAN 14 for 0 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Young at KAN 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 14(9:16 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KAN 14. Catch made by P.Brooks at KAN 14. Gain of 14 yards. P.Brooks for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:09 - 2nd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:09 - 2nd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(9:09 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by E.Boye-Doe at KAN 25.
|+33 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(8:30 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by L.Grimm at KAN 25. Gain of 33 yards. L.Grimm ran out of bounds.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 42(7:48 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KST 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 38.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KANSAS 38(7:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 38. Catch made by J.Casey at KST 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KST 34.
|+15 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 34(6:33 - 2nd) J.Daniels rushed to KST 19 for 15 yards. Tackled by B.Mott; A.Moore at KST 19.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(5:50 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KST 18 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Mott; A.Moore at KST 18.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - KANSAS 18(5:07 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 3(5:01 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KST End Zone for 3 yards. D.Neal for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:57 - 2nd) O.Piepergerdes extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:57 - 2nd) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the KST End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:57 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for B.Sinnott.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 25(4:54 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Burt at KST 28.
|Sack
3 & 7 - KSTATE 28(4:22 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at KST 23 for -5 yards (C.Young) W.Howard FUMBLES forced by C.Young. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-C.Beebe at KST 23.
|Punt
4 & 12 - KSTATE 23(3:46 - 2nd) T.Zentner punts 72 yards to KAN 5 Center-R.Plattner. Downed by E.Boye-Doe.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 5(3:32 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 5. Catch made by K.Terry at KAN 5. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KAN 8.
|-4 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 8(2:49 - 2nd) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 4 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KAN 4.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - KANSAS 4(2:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 4. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 4. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KAN 14.
|Punt
4 & 1 - KANSAS 14(1:52 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 39 yards to KST 47 Center-E.Duggar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 47(1:42 - 2nd) W.Howard pass complete to KST 47. Catch made by P.Brooks at KST 47. Gain of 24 yards. Pushed out of bounds by R.Miller at KAN 29.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KSTATE 29(1:33 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard sacked at KAN 32 for -3 yards (L.Phelps) W.Howard FUMBLES forced by L.Phelps. Fumble RECOVERED by KAN-C.Sampson at KAN 32. Tackled by K.Leveston at KAN 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 32(1:25 - 2nd) D.Neal rushed to KAN 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by E.Huggins at KAN 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KANSAS 33(1:08 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for Q.Skinner.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KANSAS 33(1:03 - 2nd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Grimm. PENALTY on KAN-D.Puni Chop Block 15 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - KANSAS 33(0:55 - 2nd) R.Vernon punts 34 yards to KST 33 Center-E.Duggar. Downed by M.Dowling.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 33(0:42 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Sampson at KST 36.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KSTATE 36(0:21 - 2nd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - KSTATE 36(0:13 - 2nd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 42 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KST 42.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 25. Catch made by J.Casey at KAN 25. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KAN 26.
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - KANSAS 26(14:27 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 26. Catch made by L.Arnold at KAN 26. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KAN 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KANSAS 28(13:44 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for L.Arnold.
|Punt
4 & 7 - KANSAS 28(13:35 - 3rd) R.Vernon punts 38 yards to KST 34 Center-E.Duggar. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 34(13:26 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 39 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KST 39.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - KSTATE 39(13:00 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - KSTATE 39(12:53 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|Punt
4 & 5 - KSTATE 39(12:47 - 3rd) T.Zentner punts 61 yards to KAN End Zone Center-R.Plattner. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 20(12:37 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 20. Catch made by T.Locklin at KAN 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by K.Duke at KAN 40.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 40(12:20 - 3rd) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 36 for -4 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KAN 36.
|+2 YD
2 & 14 - KANSAS 36(11:22 - 3rd) T.Locklin rushed to KAN 38 for 2 yards. T.Locklin FUMBLES forced by A.Moore. Fumble RECOVERED by KST-D.Purnell at KAN 38. Tackled by KAN at KAN 38. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 38(11:14 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Berryhill at KAN 35.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 35(10:37 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by L.Phelps at KAN 31.
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 31(10:06 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 19 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 19. PENALTY on KAN-C.Young Personal Foul / Defense 9 yards accepted.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 9(9:36 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 6.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - KSTATE 6(9:00 - 3rd) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for M.Knowles. PENALTY on KAN-J.Bryant Defensive Holding 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - KSTATE 3(8:54 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 4 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Logan; M.Grant at KAN 4.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 4(8:22 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Young; L.Phelps at KAN 2.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KSTATE 2(7:36 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 1 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at KAN 1.
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - KSTATE 1(7:04 - 3rd) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN End Zone for 1 yards. D.Vaughn for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:59 - 3rd) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:59 - 3rd) T.Zentner kicks 64 yards from KST 35 to the KAN 1. Fair catch by S.Morrison.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:59 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(6:52 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by V.Payne at KAN 32.
|+11 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 32(6:05 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KAN 32. Catch made by M.Fairchild at KAN 32. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KAN 43.
|Sack
1 & 10 - KANSAS 43(5:23 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels sacked at KAN 41 for -2 yards (N.Matlack)
|+11 YD
2 & 12 - KANSAS 41(4:39 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KST 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 48.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - KANSAS 48(3:54 - 3rd) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for T.Kardell.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - KANSAS 48(3:51 - 3rd) J.Daniels rushed to KST 44 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 44.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 44(3:10 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 44. Catch made by J.Casey at KST 44. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Clifton at KST 37.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - KANSAS 37(2:42 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KST 37 for 0 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KST 37.
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - KANSAS 37(1:59 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KST 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 34.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 34(1:25 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 34. Catch made by T.Locklin at KST 34. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by KST at KST 31.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - KANSAS 31(0:40 - 3rd) D.Neal rushed to KST 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Moore at KST 30.
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - KANSAS 30(0:08 - 3rd) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 30. Catch made by J.Casey at KST 30. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Cheatum at KST 19.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 19(15:00 - 4th) J.Bean pass complete to KST 19. Catch made by L.Grimm at KST 19. Gain of 12 yards. L.Grimm ran out of bounds.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - KANSAS 7(14:15 - 4th) J.Daniels pass complete to KST 7. Catch made by J.Casey at KST 7. Gain of yards. J.Casey for yards TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was overturned. J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Casey. PENALTY on KST-E.Boye-Doe Personal Foul / Defense 3 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - KANSAS 3(14:15 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KST 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Duke; D.Green at KST 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - KANSAS 1(13:44 - 4th) J.Daniels rushed to KST End Zone for 1 yards. J.Daniels for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(13:39 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Bean steps back to pass. J.Bean pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:39 - 4th) T.Allen kicks 65 yards from KAN 35 to the KST End Zone. M.Knowles returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.Downing at KAN 31.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 31(13:28 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 22 for 9 yards. Tackled by K.Gervin at KAN 22.
|+13 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 22(12:56 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 9 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by O.Burroughs at KAN 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KSTATE 9(12:22 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by L.McCaskill at KAN 9.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 9(11:47 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 4 for 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by L.McCaskill at KAN 4.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - KSTATE 4(11:10 - 4th) W.Howard steps back to pass. W.Howard pass incomplete intended for P.Brooks.
|Penalty
4 & Goal - KSTATE 4(11:04 - 4th) PENALTY on KST-K.Leveston False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - KSTATE 17(11:04 - 4th) T.Zentner 27 yard field goal attempt is good Center-R.Plattner Holder-J.Blumer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:00 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 65 yards from KST 35 to the KAN End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(11:00 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brents at KAN 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - KANSAS 32(10:43 - 4th) J.Daniels scrambles to KAN 33 for 1 yards.
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - KANSAS 33(10:02 - 4th) D.Neal rushed to KAN 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by F.Anudike-Uzomah at KAN 29.
|Punt
4 & 6 - KANSAS 29(9:19 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 41 yards to KST 30 Center-E.Duggar. P.Brooks returned punt from the KST 30. Tackled by KAN at KST 25. PENALTY on KST-M.Maschmeier Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 15(9:14 - 4th) M.Knowles rushed to KST 44 for 29 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KST 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(8:36 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 44 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KST 44.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - KSTATE 44(7:55 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KST 50 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Miller at KST 50.
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - KSTATE 50(7:14 - 4th) W.Howard rushed to KAN 44 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 44(6:39 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 38.
|+25 YD
2 & 4 - KSTATE 38(5:56 - 4th) D.Vaughn rushed to KAN 13 for 25 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 13.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 13(5:13 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KAN 5 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Robinson at KAN 5.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KSTATE 5(4:38 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KAN End Zone for 5 yards. D.Giddens for 5 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:30 - 4th) T.Zentner extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:30 - 4th) T.Zentner kicks 44 yards from KST 35 to the KAN 21. Fair catch by T.Wilson.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KANSAS 25(4:30 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for M.Fairchild.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KANSAS 25(4:25 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for D.Emilien.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - KANSAS 25(4:22 - 4th) J.Daniels steps back to pass. J.Daniels pass incomplete intended for J.Casey.
|Punt
4 & 10 - KANSAS 25(4:18 - 4th) R.Vernon punts 38 yards to KST 37 Center-E.Duggar. Fair catch by P.Brooks.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 37(4:10 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KST 48 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KST 48.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 48(3:36 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KAN 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - KSTATE 49(2:55 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KAN 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Young at KAN 45.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - KSTATE 45(2:08 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KAN 40 for 5 yards. Tackled by K.Logan at KAN 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KSTATE 40(1:25 - 4th) D.Giddens rushed to KAN 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Grant at KAN 31.
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - KSTATE 31(0:41 - 4th) KST kneels at the KAN 32.
