Hemby scores 3 TDs, Maryland shuts out Rutgers 37-0
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 342 yards and a touchdown, Roman Hemby ran for three TDs, and the Maryland defense allowed just two first downs through the first 2 1/2 quarters of a 37-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.
Jeshaun Jones had nine catches for 152 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who snapped a three-game losing streak and completed their first seven-win regular season since 2014.
Rutgers (4-8, 1-8 Big Ten) finished its season on a five-game skid.
Tagovailoa, who has dealt with knee problems this year, missed a few plays during this one, but Maryland (7-5, 4-5) could have won this game even without a big offensive performance. The Terps lost two fumbles in Rutgers territory in the first quarter, but after stopping the Scarlet Knights on fourth down near midfield, Maryland drove for the game's first touchdown, a 1-yard run by Hemby on the first play of the second.
Hemby added another 1-yard TD in the second and an 8-yarder in the third, and Chad Ryland kicked three field goals. Rutgers was shut out for the second time this season, having lost 31-0 to Minnesota in October.
This was Maryland's first shutout against a conference opponent since beating Wake Forest 26-0 in 2008, six years before the Terps began playing in the Big Ten.
Tagovailoa threw a 27-yard touchdown to Jones in the fourth. It was his 50th TD pass, breaking a tie with Scott Milanovich for Maryland's career lead.
THE TAKEAWAY
Rutgers: After going 5-8 in 2021, the Scarlet Knights finish with roughly the same record in their third season of coach Greg Schiano's second stint. There were no real bright spots in this game. Rutgers was still under 100 yards of offense with under 10:00 remaining in the game.
Maryland: It had been a disappointing November for the Terps, who lost to Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State in succession. They've taken their lumps when facing the Big Ten's elite, but they've also shown they can have success against other members of the league's middle class - and on Saturday they blew out one of the conference's weaker teams.
UP NEXT
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights turn their attention to next season.
Maryland: The Terps await their bowl bid.
Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
K. Monangai
23 RB
45 RuYds
R. Hemby
24 RB
70 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 11 ReYds, REC
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|8
|30
|Rushing
|3
|9
|Passing
|4
|15
|Penalty
|1
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|6-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|4-4
|Total Net Yards
|136
|513
|Total Plays
|49
|88
|Avg Gain
|2.8
|5.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|64
|134
|Rush Attempts
|27
|43
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.4
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|72
|379
|Comp. - Att.
|8-22
|28-45
|Yards Per Pass
|2.2
|6.9
|Penalties - Yards
|6-68
|4-35
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|10-44.2
|4-41.3
|Return Yards
|5
|-1
|Punts - Returns
|3-5
|3--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|72
|PASS YDS
|379
|64
|RUSH YDS
|134
|136
|TOTAL YDS
|513
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|5/13
|48
|0
|0
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|3/9
|24
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|10
|45
|0
|9
R. Rochelle 18 WR
|R. Rochelle
|5
|22
|0
|16
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|4
|14
|0
|7
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|1
|0
|0
|0
E. Simon 3 QB
|E. Simon
|2
|-1
|0
|1
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
G. Wimsatt 2 QB
|G. Wimsatt
|4
|-13
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Langan 21 TE
|J. Langan
|3
|1
|27
|0
|27
S. Ryan 5 WR
|S. Ryan
|5
|2
|16
|0
|11
S. Jones 7 WR
|S. Jones
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
C. Long 9 WR
|C. Long
|3
|2
|8
|0
|11
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
C. Dremel 6 WR
|C. Dremel
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
A. Salaam 26 RB
|A. Salaam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
K. Monangai 23 RB
|K. Monangai
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
I. Washington 14 WR
|I. Washington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
I. Maijeh 88 DL
|I. Maijeh
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Ahanotu 92 DL
|M. Ahanotu
|2-0
|2.0
|0
D. Igbinosun 4 DB
|D. Igbinosun
|1-0
|0.0
|0
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|1-0
|1.0
|0
K. Fletcher 12 DL
|K. Fletcher
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|10
|44.2
|3
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|2
|13.0
|13
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|3
|1.7
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|25/37
|342
|1
|0
|
E. Najarian 22 QB
|E. Najarian
|3/8
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|19
|70
|3
|12
|
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|8
|46
|0
|12
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|4
|27
|0
|21
S. Knotts 4 WR
|S. Knotts
|1
|7
|0
|7
T. Tagovailoa 3 QB
|T. Tagovailoa
|8
|-2
|0
|16
E. Najarian 22 QB
|E. Najarian
|3
|-14
|0
|-2
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
J. Jones 6 WR
|J. Jones
|12
|9
|152
|1
|43
O. Smith Jr. 15 WR
|O. Smith Jr.
|5
|4
|79
|0
|42
C. Dyches 84 TE
|C. Dyches
|8
|5
|59
|0
|25
T. Felton 10 WR
|T. Felton
|5
|3
|57
|0
|37
C. Dippre 18 TE
|C. Dippre
|3
|2
|20
|0
|20
D. Demus Jr. 7 WR
|D. Demus Jr.
|5
|3
|13
|0
|9
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
A. Littleton II 31 RB
|A. Littleton II
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
J. Copeland 2 WR
|J. Copeland
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
R. Brown 8 RB
|R. Brown
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
A. Booker Jr. 88 DL
|A. Booker Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
A. McCullough 19 LB
|A. McCullough
|1-0
|1.0
|0
J. Barham 1 LB
|J. Barham
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
C. Ryland 38 K
|C. Ryland
|3/3
|46
|4/4
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
C. Spangler 99 P
|C. Spangler
|4
|41.3
|1
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
R. Hemby 24 RB
|R. Hemby
|1
|8.0
|8
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
T. Still 4 DB
|T. Still
|3
|-0.3
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(15:00 - 1st) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - RUT 26(14:33 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 8 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 34.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - RUT 34(13:56 - 1st) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 34.
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 34(13:02 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 42 yards to MAR 24 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MD 24(12:56 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 36 for 12 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 36.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(12:32 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 39 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 39.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - MD 39(12:09 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 39. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 39. Gain of 16 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(11:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 45. Catch made by D.Demus at RUT 45. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - MD 40(11:19 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 41 for -1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 41.
|+20 YD
3 & 6 - MD 41(10:37 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 41. Catch made by C.Dippre at RUT 41. Gain of 20 yards. C.Dippre FUMBLES forced by D.Igbinosun. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-W.Bailey at RUT 21. Tackled by MAR at RUT 21.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 21(10:28 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 21. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 21. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - RUT 26(9:48 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - RUT 26(9:41 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for K.Monangai.
|Punt
4 & 5 - RUT 26(9:35 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to MAR 28 Center-RUT. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 28. Tackled by RUT at MAR 33.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 33(9:27 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MD 33(9:19 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 33. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 33. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 38.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 38(8:36 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on MAR-S.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MD 38(8:28 - 1st) C.Spangler punts 45 yards to RUT 17 Center-MAR. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 17. Tackled by MAR at RUT 20.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 20(8:18 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 27 for 7 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 27.
|-1 YD
2 & 3 - RUT 27(7:43 - 1st) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 26 for -1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|Sack
3 & 4 - RUT 26(7:01 - 1st) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 18 for -8 yards (A.Booker)
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 18(6:32 - 1st) A.Korsak punts 46 yards to MAR 36 Center-RUT. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 36. Tackled by RUT at MAR 36.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:25 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to RUT 48 for 16 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 48(6:04 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones. PENALTY on RUT-A.Young Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 36(6:02 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to RUT 35 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 35.
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - MD 35(5:29 - 1st) A.Littleton rushed to RUT 29 for 6 yards. A.Littleton FUMBLES forced by I.Maijeh. Fumble RECOVERED by RUT-W.Bailey at RUT 29. Tackled by MAR at RUT 29.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 29(5:13 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 45 for 16 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 45(4:37 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 45.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 45(3:54 - 1st) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 46 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 46.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - RUT 46(3:15 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 46. Catch made by A.Cruickshank at RUT 46. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MAR at MAR 46.
|-3 YD
4 & 1 - RUT 46(2:39 - 1st) G.Wimsatt pass complete to MAR 46. Catch made by C.Long at MAR 46. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 49.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 49(2:34 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 42 for 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MD 42(2:03 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MD 42(2:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 38.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - MD 38(1:29 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 38. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(1:03 - 1st) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 19 for 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 19.
|+9 YD
2 & 1 - MD 19(0:46 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by D.Demus at RUT 19. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 10.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 10(0:14 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 10. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 10. Gain of 7 yards. J.Jones ran out of bounds. PENALTY on RUT-W.Bailey Personal Foul / Defense 1 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - MD 1(15:00 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hemby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:55 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(14:55 - 2nd) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 26.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - RUT 26(14:17 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - RUT 26(14:12 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|Punt
4 & 9 - RUT 26(14:07 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 30 yards to MAR 44 Center-RUT. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 44(14:01 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 44 for yards (S.Collins) PENALTY on RUT-D.Igbinosun Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 46(13:40 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|Sack
2 & 10 - MD 46(13:37 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 48 for -6 yards (I.Maijeh)
|Sack
3 & 16 - MD 48(12:53 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at MAR 37 for -11 yards (K.Fletcher)
|Punt
4 & 27 - MD 37(12:06 - 2nd) C.Spangler punts 42 yards to RUT 21 Center-MAR. A.Cruickshank returned punt from the RUT 21. A.Cruickshank ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 23(11:58 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 27.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - RUT 27(11:13 - 2nd) A.Salaam rushed to RUT 31 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - RUT 31(10:33 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt rushed to RUT 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 32.
|Punt
4 & 1 - RUT 32(9:59 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 50 yards to MAR 18 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 18(9:49 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for R.Brown.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 18(9:45 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 18 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 18.
|+43 YD
3 & 10 - MD 18(9:09 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 18. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 18. Gain of 43 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 39.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(8:39 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 34 for 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - MD 34(8:03 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 34. Catch made by A.Littleton at RUT 34. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - MD 32(7:38 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 30.
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - MD 30(6:56 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 28 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 28.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MD 28(6:21 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 28. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 28. Gain of 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 19.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - MD 19(6:06 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 19. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 19. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 14.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MD 14(5:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 14. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 14. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 3.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MD 3(5:04 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 1 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - MD 1(4:25 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa rushed to RUT 1 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 1.
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - MD 1(3:46 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT End Zone for 1 yards. R.Hemby for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:44 - 2nd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:44 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 58 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT 7. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at RUT 20.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 20(3:40 - 2nd) J.Langan rushed to RUT 20 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 20.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 20(3:02 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by S.Ryan at RUT 20. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 31(2:30 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 34.
|-3 YD
2 & 7 - RUT 34(2:25 - 2nd) A.Cruickshank rushed to RUT 31 for -3 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - RUT 31(2:18 - 2nd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for C.Dremel.
|Punt
4 & 10 - RUT 31(2:12 - 2nd) A.Korsak punts 49 yards to MAR 20 Center-RUT. Fair catch by J.Jones.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(2:05 - 2nd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 22.
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MD 22(1:43 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton. PENALTY on RUT-C.Braswell Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 37(1:36 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 37. Catch made by C.Dyches at MAR 37. Gain of 8 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at MAR 45.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - MD 45(1:30 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Jones.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - MD 45(1:24 - 2nd) T.Tagovailoa scrambles to MAR 48 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 48.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - MD 48(1:18 - 2nd) E.Najarian pass complete to MAR 48. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 48. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 37(1:05 - 2nd) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for T.Felton.
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - MD 37(1:01 - 2nd) E.Najarian pass complete to RUT 37. Catch made by O.Smith at RUT 37. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 20.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MD 20(0:54 - 2nd) E.Najarian pass complete to RUT 20. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 15.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - MD 15(0:50 - 2nd) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MD 15(0:45 - 2nd) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MD 23(0:40 - 2nd) C.Ryland 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:36 - 2nd) C.Ryland kicks 64 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT 1. Fair catch by A.Cruickshank.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:36 - 2nd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 29.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.McAtamney kicks 48 yards from RUT 35 to the MAR 17. R.Hemby returns the kickoff. Tackled by RUT at MAR 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - MD 25(14:56 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to MAR 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 23.
|+37 YD
2 & 12 - MD 23(14:27 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 23. Catch made by T.Felton at MAR 23. Gain of 37 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 40(13:48 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by D.Demus at RUT 40. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 41.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - MD 41(13:21 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 40 for 1 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - MD 40(12:34 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by O.Smith at RUT 40. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 33.
|+25 YD
4 & 3 - MD 33(11:59 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 33. Catch made by C.Dyches at RUT 33. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 8.
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - MD 8(11:17 - 3rd) R.Hemby rushed to RUT End Zone for 8 yards. R.Hemby for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:10 - 3rd) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:10 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(11:10 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for J.Langan.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(11:05 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - RUT 31(10:27 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Ryan.
|Punt
4 & 4 - RUT 31(10:22 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 43 yards to MAR 26 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - MD 26(10:15 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 26. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 26. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MD 39(9:44 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to MAR 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 47.
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - MD 47(9:11 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to RUT 42 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 42.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MD 42(8:37 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to RUT 38 for 4 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 38.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MD 38(8:05 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dyches.
|+21 YD
3 & 6 - MD 38(8:00 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to RUT 17 for 21 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 17(7:26 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 17(7:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 17. Catch made by R.Brown at RUT 17. Gain of -3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 20.
|Sack
3 & 13 - MD 20(6:43 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa sacked at RUT 28 for -8 yards (D.Jennings)
|Field Goal
4 & 21 - MD 36(5:59 - 3rd) C.Ryland 46 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 25(6:02 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 25.
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 25(5:37 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by J.Langan at RUT 25. Gain of 27 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 48(5:27 - 3rd) K.Monangai rushed to MAR 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by MAR at MAR 46.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - RUT 46(4:58 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|Sack
3 & 8 - RUT 46(4:54 - 3rd) G.Wimsatt steps back to pass. G.Wimsatt sacked at RUT 47 for -7 yards (A.McCullough)
|Punt
4 & 15 - RUT 47(4:16 - 3rd) A.Korsak punts 38 yards to MAR 15 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - MD 15(4:07 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 15. Catch made by O.Smith at MAR 15. Gain of 42 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 43(3:21 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for J.Copeland.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 43(3:16 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for C.Dippre.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - MD 43(3:11 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 43. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 38.
|+17 YD
4 & 5 - MD 38(2:24 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 38. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 38. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 21.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - MD 21(1:42 - 3rd) A.Littleton rushed to RUT 22 for -1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by RUT at RUT 22.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - MD 22(1:00 - 3rd) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - MD 22(0:56 - 3rd) R.Brown rushed to RUT 19 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 19.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - MD 23(0:09 - 3rd) C.Ryland 33 yard field goal attempt is good Center-MAR Holder-MAR.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:06 - 3rd) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 25(0:06 - 3rd) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 25. Catch made by C.Long at RUT 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 36(15:00 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for RUT.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - RUT 36(14:54 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for C.Long.
|Sack
3 & 10 - RUT 36(14:49 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon sacked at RUT 34 for -2 yards (J.Barham)
|Punt
4 & 12 - RUT 34(14:11 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 53 yards to MAR 13 Center-RUT. T.Still MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-T.Still at MAR 13. T.Still returned punt from the MAR 13. Tackled by MAR at MAR 7.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 7(14:03 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 7. Catch made by C.Dippre at MAR 7. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 7. PENALTY on RUT-D.Jennings Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted.
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - MD 22(13:48 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to MAR 22. Catch made by J.Jones at MAR 22. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 45.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MD 45(13:04 - 4th) S.Knotts rushed to RUT 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 48.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - MD 48(12:23 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 46 for 2 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 46.
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MD 46(12:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa rushed to RUT 46 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 46.
|+6 YD
4 & 1 - MD 46(11:28 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 40 for 6 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 40.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MD 40(10:58 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 40. Catch made by O.Smith at RUT 40. Gain of yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 32. PENALTY on MAR-M.Lunsford Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 20 - MD 50(10:44 - 4th) R.Hemby rushed to RUT 42 for 8 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 42.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - MD 42(10:00 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for O.Smith.
|Penalty
3 & 12 - MD 42(9:52 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa steps back to pass. T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete intended for T.Felton. PENALTY on RUT-C.Davis Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - MD 27(9:46 - 4th) T.Tagovailoa pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by J.Jones at RUT 27. Gain of 27 yards. J.Jones for 27 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:41 - 4th) C.Ryland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:41 - 4th) C.Ryland kicks 65 yards from MAR 35 to the RUT End Zone. A.Cruickshank returns the kickoff. Tackled by MAR at RUT 13.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - RUT 13(9:36 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 13. Catch made by S.Jones at RUT 13. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 23.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 23(8:58 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for A.Salaam.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 23(8:55 - 4th) R.Rochelle rushed to RUT 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 27.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - RUT 27(8:17 - 4th) E.Simon pass complete to RUT 27. Catch made by C.Dremel at RUT 27. Gain of 3 yards. Pushed out of bounds by MAR at RUT 30.
|Punt
4 & 3 - RUT 30(7:41 - 4th) A.Korsak punts 45 yards to MAR 25 Center-RUT. Fair catch by T.Still.
|Result
|Play
|Sack
1 & 10 - MD 25(7:38 - 4th) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian sacked at MAR 23 for -2 yards (M.Ahanotu)
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - MD 23(7:06 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 28.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MD 28(6:19 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to MAR 28 for 0 yards. Tackled by RUT at MAR 28.
|Punt
4 & 7 - MD 28(5:41 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 41 yards to RUT 31 Center-MAR. A.Cruickshank MUFFS catch. Fumble RECOVERED by MAR-T.Felton at RUT 31. Tackled by RUT at RUT 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 31(5:31 - 4th) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MD 31(5:25 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to RUT 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 28.
|+12 YD
3 & 7 - MD 28(4:45 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to RUT 16 for 12 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 16.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MD 16(4:07 - 4th) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian pass incomplete intended for D.Demus.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MD 16(4:02 - 4th) R.Brown rushed to RUT 14 for yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 14. PENALTY on MAR-S.Anderson Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|-3 YD
2 & 20 - MD 26(3:35 - 4th) E.Najarian rushed to RUT 29 for -3 yards. Tackled by RUT at RUT 29.
|Sack
3 & 23 - MD 29(2:40 - 4th) E.Najarian steps back to pass. E.Najarian sacked at RUT 38 for -9 yards (M.Ahanotu)
|Penalty
4 & 32 - MD 38(2:09 - 4th) PENALTY on MAR-MAR Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 37 - MD 43(2:09 - 4th) C.Spangler punts 37 yards to RUT 6 Center-MAR. Downed by MAR.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 6(1:59 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 6(1:51 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 13 for 7 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 13.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - RUT 13(1:10 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 19 for 6 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 19.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 19(1:03 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - RUT 19(0:57 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for I.Washington. PENALTY on MAR-L.Whitaker Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - RUT 29(0:50 - 4th) E.Simon steps back to pass. E.Simon pass incomplete intended for S.Jones.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - RUT 29(0:44 - 4th) K.Monangai rushed to RUT 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 38.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - RUT 38(0:05 - 4th) E.Simon scrambles to RUT 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by MAR at RUT 39.
