Drive Chart
USM
LAMON

Preview not available

Preview not available
Key Players
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
199 RuYds, RuTD, 26 ReYds, 2 RECs
C. Rogers 6 QB
122 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:50
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Caston for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN
5
plays
75
yds
2:19
pos
6
0
Point After TD 12:41
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Field Goal 4:41
B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
11
plays
79
yds
5:36
pos
10
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 13:27
C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
68
yds
6:15
pos
10
6
Point After TD 13:26
C.Sutherland extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
7
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 5:21
C.Sutherland 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
9
plays
49
yds
4:12
pos
10
10
4th Quarter
Field Goal 12:28
B.Bourgeois 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
8
plays
82
yds
3:00
pos
13
10
Touchdown 7:36
F.Gore rushed to ULM End Zone for 33 yards. F.Gore for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
33
yds
00:09
pos
19
10
Point After TD 7:36
B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
10
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 13
Rushing 13 6
Passing 7 7
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 2-11 7-17
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 448 231
Total Plays 63 60
Avg Gain 7.1 3.9
Net Yards Rushing 265 109
Rush Attempts 46 33
Avg Rush Yards 5.8 3.3
Yards Passing 183 122
Comp. - Att. 11-17 17-27
Yards Per Pass 9.6 3.3
Penalties - Yards 5-42 2-15
Touchdowns 2 1
Rushing TDs 1 0
Passing TDs 1 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 4-35.5 7-38.7
Return Yards 30 0
Punts - Returns 3-30 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
So. Miss 6-6 10001020
UL-Monroe 4-8 073010
JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium Monroe, LA
 183 PASS YDS 122
265 RUSH YDS 109
448 TOTAL YDS 231
So. Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 170 1 0 172.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.3% 625 2 2 116.4
T. Lowe 10/16 170 1 0
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
40.0% 147 2 0 229.5
F. Gore Jr. 1/1 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 199 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
183 854 6
F. Gore Jr. 24 199 1 33
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 134 3
J. Dean 10 45 0 16
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 1
J. Caston 1 29 1 29
A. Willis  11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 69 0
A. Willis 2 18 0 14
T. Lowe  8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 -25 0
T. Lowe 5 7 0 11
C. Pittman  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 48 0
C. Pittman 2 -1 0 0
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
L. Jones  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 60 0
L. Jones 1 1 59 0 59
J. Caston  15 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 57 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 295 3
J. Caston 4 3 57 1 29
F. Gore Jr.  3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 195 0
F. Gore Jr. 2 2 26 0 24
J. Brownlee  1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 796 7
J. Brownlee 5 1 23 0 23
C. Cavallo  33 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 161 1
C. Cavallo 4 3 13 0 12
J. Dean  28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
J. Dean 1 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shorts  9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
M. Shorts 4-2 0.0 0
N. Brooks  0 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
N. Brooks 3-1 0.0 0
J. Stanley  21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
J. Stanley 2-3 0.0 0
T. Newsome  35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newsome 2-2 0.0 0
A. Habas  46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
A. Habas 2-4 1.0 0
Q. Bivens  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
Q. Bivens 2-2 1.0 0
K. Booth  94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
K. Booth 2-5 0.0 0
B. Toles  17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Toles 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cooley  97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
A. Cooley 1-2 0.0 0
E. Scott, Jr.  2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
E. Scott, Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
C. Harrell  29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
C. Harrell 1-1 0.0 0
T. Knight  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Knight 1-0 0.0 0
S. Latham  6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 0 1.0
S. Latham 1-5 1.0 0
J. Clemons  8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Clemons 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gill  31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.5
D. Gill 0-4 0.5 0
J. Ratcliff  93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Ratcliff 0-2 0.0 0
J. Jones  5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jones 0-1 0.0 0
J. Williams  96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Williams 0-2 0.0 0
D. Quewon  7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Quewon 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Bourgeois  40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 2/2
SEASON FG XP
15/16 29/30
B. Bourgeois 2/2 24 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Hunt  16 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
62 0 0
M. Hunt 4 35.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Mims 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 12.3 37 0
T. Mims 2 8.5 15 0
B. Toles 17 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 13.0 13 0
B. Toles 1 13.0 13 0
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63% 122 1 0 113.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 2281 14 7 144.3
C. Rogers 17/27 122 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Rogers  6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
131 305 5
C. Rogers 14 47 0 34
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 283 4
A. Henry 9 40 0 13
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
132 484 6
M. Jackson 9 23 0 5
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
A. Luke 1 -1 0 -1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Howell  4 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 809 6
T. Howell 6 4 43 0 17
Z. Rasmussen  82 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 108 4
Z. Rasmussen 2 2 25 0 17
A. Henry  1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 75 0
A. Henry 1 1 23 1 23
W. Derrick  80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
W. Derrick 2 1 16 0 16
N. Quinlan  87 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 17 0
N. Quinlan 3 3 11 0 8
M. Jackson  2 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 55 0
M. Jackson 2 2 8 0 8
J. Frett  5 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
5 2 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 377 2
J. Frett 5 2 5 0 6
F. Lloyd Jr.  0 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 0
F. Lloyd Jr. 2 0 0 0 0
B. Knight  17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 -9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 187 1
B. Knight 3 2 -9 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Batton  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
M. Batton 5-5 0.0 0
Z. Woodard  9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
Z. Woodard 5-4 0.0 0
C. Vigers  7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Vigers 5-2 0.0 0
D. Mayberry  1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mayberry 4-1 0.0 0
S. Hines  15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
S. Hines 4-0 0.0 0
Q. Drake  10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Q. Drake 4-1 0.0 0
Q. Ledet Jr.  5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-5 0 1.0
Q. Ledet Jr. 3-5 1.0 0
K. Snyder  12 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
K. Snyder 2-3 0.0 0
C. Thomas  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
C. Thomas 1-2 0.0 0
L. Tillery  0 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Tillery 1-0 0.0 0
K. Calligan  30 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Calligan 1-1 0.0 0
A. Campbell  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Campbell 0-1 0.0 0
T. Odom  3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
T. Odom 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Sutherland  31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
9/10 31/31
C. Sutherland 1/1 37 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. McCormick  34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
54 0 0
D. McCormick 6 45.2 2 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Luke  9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 12.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
A. Luke 4 12.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 2:19 5 75 TD
10:17 USM 28 5:36 11 69 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 USM 25 1:58 3 -8 Punt
9:41 USM 25 2:45 4 20 Punt
5:00 USM 14 5:00 14 85 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 USM 32 3:26 7 36 Downs
5:24 USM 25 0:48 4 11 Punt
0:30 USM 11 3:00 8 82 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:40 USM 33 0:09 1 33 TD
4:19 USM 20 1:43 5 16 Punt
1:36 USM 49 1:36 3 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:41 LAMON 24 2:24 3 2 Punt
4:41 LAMON 35 6:15 12 73 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:28 LAMON 48 1:47 3 -8 Punt
6:56 LAMON 21 1:56 4 19 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 25 1:58 3 6 Punt
9:36 LAMON 32 4:12 9 49 FG
4:36 LAMON 25 4:06 7 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 LAMON 32 4:49 6 14 Punt BLK
7:32 LAMON 24 3:13 7 27 Punt
2:36 LAMON 30 1:00 7 21 Downs

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (5 plays, 75 yards, 2:19 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at USM 32.
+29 YD
2 & 3 - USM 32
(14:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 39 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mayberry at ULM 39.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(13:57 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 33.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - USM 33
(13:23 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 29.
+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 29
(12:50 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Caston for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN
PAT Good
(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:24 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 51 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 14. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 24.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(12:35 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at ULM 24.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 24
(11:59 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at ULM 27.
-1 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 27
(11:25 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at ULM 26.
Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 26
(10:44 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 48 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 26. Tackled by T.Thomas; B.Galloway at USM 28.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 69 yards, 5:36 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28
(10:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 39.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39
(9:45 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at USM 38.
+2 YD
2 & 11 - USM 38
(9:04 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at USM 40.
+24 YD
3 & 9 - USM 40
(8:35 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; C.Vigers at ULM 36. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36
(8:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 27.
No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 27
(6:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19. PENALTY on USM-G.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+3 YD
2 & 11 - USM 37
(7:06 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; D.Mayberry at ULM 34.
+23 YD
3 & 8 - USM 34
(6:29 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULM 34. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 11.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(5:58 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 6.
+3 YD
2 & Goal - USM 6
(5:25 - 1st) T.Lowe rushed to ULM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 3.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 3
(4:51 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Field Goal
4 & 2 - USM 10
(4:45 - 1st) B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 73 yards, 6:15 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(4:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 57 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 8. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Rhea at ULM 27.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27
(4:34 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; T.Newsome at ULM 32.
+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 32
(3:46 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 34.
+8 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 34
(3:14 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULM 42.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42
(2:52 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 42.
Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMON 42
(2:28 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 42. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at ULM 47. PENALTY on USM-A.Habas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
-2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 47
(2:17 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 45.
+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 45
(1:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 49.
+17 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 49
(0:39 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at USM 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 32.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(0:09 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to USM 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 34.
+13 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 34
(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to USM 21 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 21.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(14:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to USM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; A.Habas at USM 23.
No Gain
2 & 12 - LAMON 23
(14:05 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
+23 YD
3 & 12 - LAMON 23
(13:37 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25
(13:26 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at USM 25.
+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25
(12:53 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; Q.Ledet at USM 27.
Sack
3 & 8 - USM 27
(12:13 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 17 for -10 yards (Q.Ledet)
Punt
4 & 18 - USM 17
(11:36 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to ULM 48 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(11:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 48
(11:21 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULM 48.
Sack
3 & 10 - LAMON 48
(10:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 41 for -7 yards (S.Latham) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Latham. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-A.Henry at ULM 42. Tackled by USM at ULM 41.
Punt
4 & 17 - LAMON 41
(9:50 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to USM 10 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 10. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 25.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 20 yards, 2:45 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(9:41 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; T.Odom at USM 37.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37
(9:06 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; M.Batton at USM 38.
+5 YD
2 & 9 - USM 38
(8:25 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by J.Dean at USM 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at USM 43.
+2 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43
(7:45 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at USM 45.
Punt
4 & 2 - USM 45
(7:04 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 34 yards to ULM 21 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (4 plays, 19 yards, 1:56 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(6:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; Q.Bivens at ULM 33.
-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(6:38 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at ULM 32.
No Gain
2 & 11 - LAMON 32
(6:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
+8 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 32
(5:49 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at ULM 40.
Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 40
(5:16 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 46 yards to USM 14 Center-T.Corley. Downed by M.Batton.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Half (14 plays, 85 yards, 5:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 14
(5:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. F.Gore ran out of bounds. PENALTY on USM-B.Ramsey Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 17 - USM 7
(4:35 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 15.
+11 YD
2 & 9 - USM 15
(4:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Batton at USM 26.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26
(3:29 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Hines; K.Snyder at USM 42. PENALTY on USM-T.Doss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
+4 YD
1 & 16 - USM 20
(3:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; M.Batton at USM 24.
+8 YD
2 & 12 - USM 24
(2:22 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at USM 32.
+3 YD
3 & 4 - USM 32
(1:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at USM 35.
Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 35
(1:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 40
(1:26 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
+16 YD
2 & 10 - USM 40
(1:22 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom; K.Snyder at ULM 44.
Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 44
(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+14 YD
1 & 20 - USM 46
(1:01 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to ULM 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
+15 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40
(0:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 25.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(0:41 - 2nd) T.Lowe scrambles to ULM 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 14.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14
(0:27 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 16.
+12 YD
2 & 12 - USM 16
(0:21 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 16. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 16. Gain of 12 yards. C.Cavallo ran out of bounds.
+3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 4
(0:16 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 1.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 1:58 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at ULM 21.
+3 YD
2 & 14 - LAMON 21
(14:27 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; A.Habas at ULM 24.
+7 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 24
(13:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULM 31.
Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 31
(13:11 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 37 yards to USM 32 Center-T.Corley. Fair catch by T.Mims.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Downs (7 plays, 36 yards, 3:26 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32
(13:02 - 3rd) T.Lowe rushed to USM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at USM 34.
+15 YD
2 & 8 - USM 34
(12:25 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at USM 49.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49
(11:50 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to ULM 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40
(11:22 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to ULM 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; Q.Drake at ULM 42.
+9 YD
2 & 12 - USM 42
(10:52 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 33.
+1 YD
3 & 3 - USM 33
(10:18 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; C.Vigers at ULM 32.
No Gain
4 & 2 - USM 32
(9:40 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Campbell; Z.Woodard at ULM 32.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 49 yards, 4:12 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(9:36 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; T.Newsome at ULM 33.
+34 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 33
(8:59 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to USM 33 for 34 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33
(8:25 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 28.
+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 28
(7:47 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Scott; A.Habas at USM 24.
+3 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 24
(7:27 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 21.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 21
(7:09 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 21
(7:01 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at USM 18.
Sack
3 & 7 - LAMON 18
(6:20 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at USM 19 for -1 yards (Q.Bivens)
Field Goal
4 & 8 - LAMON 27
(5:28 - 3rd) C.Sutherland 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (4 plays, 11 yards, 0:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:24 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25
(5:24 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at USM 36.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 36
(5:00 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 36
(4:55 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 36
(4:49 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Punt
4 & 10 - USM 36
(4:43 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 39 yards to ULM 25 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.Knight.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (7 plays, 22 yards, 4:06 poss)

Result Play
+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25
(4:36 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Stanley at ULM 36.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36
(4:08 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULM 37.
+3 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 37
(3:29 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; N.Brooks at ULM 40.
+8 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 40
(2:48 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at ULM 48.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48
(2:16 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; Q.Bivens at ULM 50.
+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 50
(1:50 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley at USM 48.
Sack
3 & 6 - LAMON 48
(1:21 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 47 for -5 yards (A.Habas)
Punt
4 & 11 - LAMON 47
(0:40 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 42 yards to USM 11 Center-T.Corley. Downed by D.Godsey.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Field Goal (8 plays, 82 yards, 3:00 poss)

Result Play
+59 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11
(0:30 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 11. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 11. Gain of 59 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Vigers at ULM 30.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30
(0:01 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to ULM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 26.
+11 YD
2 & 5 - USM 26
(15:00 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULM 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 15.
+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 15
(14:28 - 4th) F.Gore pass complete to ULM 15. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 15. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Drake at ULM 2.
-3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 2
(13:55 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ULM 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 5.
-2 YD
2 & Goal - USM 5
(13:24 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULM 7 for -2 yards. F.Gore FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-F.Gore at ULM 7. Tackled by ULM at ULM 7.
No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 7
(12:38 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
Field Goal
4 & 7 - USM 14
(12:34 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Blocked Punt (6 plays, 14 yards, 4:49 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:30 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 25. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clemons at ULM 32.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32
(12:22 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by USM at ULM 40.
No Gain
2 & 2 - LAMON 40
(11:42 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 43 for yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; T.Newsome at ULM 43. PENALTY on ULM-E.Fisher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
+9 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 30
(11:35 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 39 for 9 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
+17 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 39
(10:41 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 44.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44
(10:04 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by B.Knight at USM 42. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 49.
+2 YD
2 & 17 - LAMON 49
(9:19 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to USM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; J.Stanley at USM 47.
No Gain
3 & 13 - LAMON 47
(8:37 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 46 for -7 yards (D.Quewon; D.Gill)
Punt
4 & 20 - LAMON 46
(7:49 - 4th) D.McCormick punts yards to ULM 46 Center-T.Corley. B.Toles blocked the kick. C.Knox recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Touchdown (1 plays, 33 yards, 0:09 poss)

Result Play
+33 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33
(7:41 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULM End Zone for 33 yards. F.Gore for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(7:36 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Punt (7 plays, 27 yards, 3:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:32 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 55 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 10. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 24.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 24
(7:28 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at ULM 32.
No Gain
2 & 2 - LAMON 32
(6:53 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
+8 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 32
(6:47 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at ULM 40.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40
(6:21 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 44
(6:05 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
-4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 44
(5:59 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by N.Quinlan at USM 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Ratcliff at USM 48.
-1 YD
3 & 14 - LAMON 48
(5:18 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to USM 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Williams at USM 49.
Punt
4 & 15 - LAMON 49
(4:29 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to USM End Zone Center-T.Corley. Touchback.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20
(4:19 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; T.Odom at USM 29.
+1 YD
2 & 1 - USM 29
(3:37 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; C.Thomas at USM 30.
No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30
(2:54 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at USM 30.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30
(2:48 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at USM 35.
+1 YD
3 & 5 - USM 35
(2:43 - 4th) T.Lowe rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; K.Calligan at USM 36.
Punt
4 & 4 - USM 36
(2:42 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 34 yards to ULM 30 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.Knight.

ULM
Warhawks
 - Downs (7 plays, 21 yards, 1:00 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 30
(2:36 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 30
(2:32 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at ULM 33.
+17 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 33
(2:11 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USM at ULM 50.
No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 50
(1:59 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 50
(1:57 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 50
(1:51 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
+1 YD
4 & 10 - LAMON 50
(1:46 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 50. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 49.

USM
Golden Eagles
 - End of Game (3 plays, -3 yards, 1:36 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49
(1:36 - 4th) T.Lowe kneels at the USM 48.
-1 YD
2 & 11 - USM 48
(0:54 - 4th) T.Lowe kneels at the USM 47.
No Gain
3 & 12 - USM 47
(0:27 - 4th) T.Lowe kneels at the USM 46.
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores