Drive Chart
|
|
|USM
|LAMON
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
F. Gore Jr.
3 RB
199 RuYds, RuTD, 26 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
C. Rogers
6 QB
122 PaYds, PaTD, 47 RuYds
Touchdown 12:50
T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Caston for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN
5
plays
75
yds
2:19
pos
6
0
Field Goal 4:41
B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
11
plays
79
yds
5:36
pos
10
0
Touchdown 13:27
C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
68
yds
6:15
pos
10
6
Field Goal 5:21
C.Sutherland 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
9
plays
49
yds
4:12
pos
10
10
Field Goal 12:28
B.Bourgeois 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
8
plays
82
yds
3:00
pos
13
10
Touchdown 7:36
F.Gore rushed to ULM End Zone for 33 yards. F.Gore for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
1
plays
33
yds
00:09
pos
19
10
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|20
|13
|Rushing
|13
|6
|Passing
|7
|7
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|7-17
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|448
|231
|Total Plays
|63
|60
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|265
|109
|Rush Attempts
|46
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|3.3
|Yards Passing
|183
|122
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|17-27
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|3.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-42
|2-15
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-35.5
|7-38.7
|Return Yards
|30
|0
|Punts - Returns
|3-30
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|183
|PASS YDS
|122
|
|
|265
|RUSH YDS
|109
|
|
|448
|TOTAL YDS
|231
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|10/16
|170
|1
|0
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|24
|199
|1
|33
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|10
|45
|0
|16
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|1
|29
|1
|29
|
A. Willis 11 RB
|A. Willis
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
T. Lowe 8 QB
|T. Lowe
|5
|7
|0
|11
|
C. Pittman 2 RB
|C. Pittman
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Jones 17 WR
|L. Jones
|1
|1
|59
|0
|59
|
J. Caston 15 WR
|J. Caston
|4
|3
|57
|1
|29
|
F. Gore Jr. 3 RB
|F. Gore Jr.
|2
|2
|26
|0
|24
|
J. Brownlee 1 WR
|J. Brownlee
|5
|1
|23
|0
|23
|
C. Cavallo 33 TE
|C. Cavallo
|4
|3
|13
|0
|12
|
J. Dean 28 RB
|J. Dean
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Shorts 9 DB
|M. Shorts
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Brooks 0 DB
|N. Brooks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stanley 21 S
|J. Stanley
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Newsome 35 LB
|T. Newsome
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Habas 46 LB
|A. Habas
|2-4
|1.0
|0
|
Q. Bivens 95 DT
|Q. Bivens
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Booth 94 DL
|K. Booth
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
B. Toles 17 DB
|B. Toles
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cooley 97 DT
|A. Cooley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Scott, Jr. 2 DB
|E. Scott, Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Harrell 29 DB
|C. Harrell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Knight 3 S
|T. Knight
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Latham 6 LB
|S. Latham
|1-5
|1.0
|0
|
J. Clemons 8 LB
|J. Clemons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gill 31 LB
|D. Gill
|0-4
|0.5
|0
|
J. Ratcliff 93 DL
|J. Ratcliff
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 5 S
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 96 DL
|J. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Quewon 7 DL
|D. Quewon
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Bourgeois 40 K
|B. Bourgeois
|2/2
|24
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Hunt 16 P
|M. Hunt
|4
|35.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|17/27
|122
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Rogers 6 QB
|C. Rogers
|14
|47
|0
|34
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|9
|40
|0
|13
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|9
|23
|0
|5
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Howell 4 WR
|T. Howell
|6
|4
|43
|0
|17
|
Z. Rasmussen 82 TE
|Z. Rasmussen
|2
|2
|25
|0
|17
|
A. Henry 1 RB
|A. Henry
|1
|1
|23
|1
|23
|
W. Derrick 80 WR
|W. Derrick
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
N. Quinlan 87 TE
|N. Quinlan
|3
|3
|11
|0
|8
|
M. Jackson 2 RB
|M. Jackson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Frett 5 WR
|J. Frett
|5
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
F. Lloyd Jr. 0 WR
|F. Lloyd Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Knight 17 WR
|B. Knight
|3
|2
|-9
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Batton 44 LB
|M. Batton
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Woodard 9 LB
|Z. Woodard
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
C. Vigers 7 CB
|C. Vigers
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mayberry 1 CB
|D. Mayberry
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hines 15 S
|S. Hines
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Drake 10 LB
|Q. Drake
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Ledet Jr. 5 DT
|Q. Ledet Jr.
|3-5
|1.0
|0
|
K. Snyder 12 DE
|K. Snyder
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Thomas 91 DT
|C. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tillery 0 CB
|L. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Calligan 30 S
|K. Calligan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Campbell 93 DE
|A. Campbell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Odom 3 S
|T. Odom
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Sutherland 31 K
|C. Sutherland
|1/1
|37
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. McCormick 34 P
|D. McCormick
|6
|45.2
|2
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Luke 9 WR
|A. Luke
|4
|12.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(15:00 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at USM 32.
|+29 YD
2 & 3 - USM 32(14:26 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 39 for 29 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Mayberry at ULM 39.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(13:57 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 33 for 6 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 33.
|+4 YD
2 & 4 - USM 33(13:23 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at ULM 29.
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - USM 29(12:50 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 29. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 29. Gain of 29 yards. J.Caston for 29 yards TOUCHDOWN
|PAT Good
|(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 51 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 14. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(12:35 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 24. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; S.Latham at ULM 24.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 24(11:59 - 1st) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at ULM 27.
|-1 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 27(11:25 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 27. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 27. Gain of -1 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at ULM 26.
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAMON 26(10:44 - 1st) D.McCormick punts 48 yards to USM 26 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 26. Tackled by T.Thomas; B.Galloway at USM 28.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 28(10:17 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 39 for 11 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 39.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 39(9:45 - 1st) C.Pittman rushed to USM 38 for -1 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at USM 38.
|+2 YD
2 & 11 - USM 38(9:04 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to USM 40 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; Q.Ledet at USM 40.
|+24 YD
3 & 9 - USM 40(8:35 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 40. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 40. Gain of 24 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder; C.Vigers at ULM 36. PENALTY on ULM-K.Snyder Defensive Offside 5 yards declined.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 36(8:01 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 27 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 27.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - USM 27(6:53 - 1st) F.Gore rushed to ULM 19 for 0 yards. Tackled by ULM at ULM 19. PENALTY on USM-G.Scott Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - USM 37(7:06 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; D.Mayberry at ULM 34.
|+23 YD
3 & 8 - USM 34(6:29 - 1st) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by J.Brownlee at ULM 34. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 11.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11(5:58 - 1st) J.Dean rushed to ULM 6 for 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 6.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - USM 6(5:25 - 1st) T.Lowe rushed to ULM 3 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 3.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 3(4:51 - 1st) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - USM 10(4:45 - 1st) B.Bourgeois 20 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:41 - 1st) B.Bourgeois kicks 57 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 8. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by R.Rhea at ULM 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 27(4:34 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley; T.Newsome at ULM 32.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 32(3:46 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 34.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 34(3:14 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 34. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 34. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULM 42.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 42(2:52 - 1st) A.Henry rushed to ULM 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at ULM 42.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAMON 42(2:28 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 42. Catch made by A.Luke at ULM 42. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by USM at ULM 47. PENALTY on USM-A.Habas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 47(2:17 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 45 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 45.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 45(1:34 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 45. Catch made by J.Frett at ULM 45. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at USM 49.
|+17 YD
4 & 1 - LAMON 49(0:39 - 1st) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 49. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at USM 49. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at USM 32.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(0:09 - 1st) C.Rogers rushed to USM 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth at USM 34.
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 34(15:00 - 2nd) A.Henry rushed to USM 21 for 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Shorts at USM 21.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(14:21 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to USM 23 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; A.Habas at USM 23.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - LAMON 23(14:05 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|+23 YD
3 & 12 - LAMON 23(13:37 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 23. Catch made by A.Henry at USM 23. Gain of 23 yards. A.Henry for 23 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:26 - 2nd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 25(13:26 - 2nd) C.Pittman rushed to USM 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas at USM 25.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - USM 25(12:53 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Thomas; Q.Ledet at USM 27.
|Sack
3 & 8 - USM 27(12:13 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe sacked at USM 17 for -10 yards (Q.Ledet)
|Punt
4 & 18 - USM 17(11:36 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 35 yards to ULM 48 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(11:28 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for T.Howell.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 48(11:21 - 2nd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 48 for 0 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULM 48.
|Sack
3 & 10 - LAMON 48(10:39 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 41 for -7 yards (S.Latham) C.Rogers FUMBLES forced by S.Latham. Fumble RECOVERED by ULM-A.Henry at ULM 42. Tackled by USM at ULM 41.
|Punt
4 & 17 - LAMON 41(9:50 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to USM 10 Center-T.Corley. T.Mims returned punt from the USM 10. Tackled by T.Thomas at USM 25.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(9:41 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; T.Odom at USM 37.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 37(9:06 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 38 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; M.Batton at USM 38.
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - USM 38(8:25 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 38. Catch made by J.Dean at USM 38. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at USM 43.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - USM 43(7:45 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 43. Catch made by F.Gore at USM 43. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by K.Calligan at USM 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - USM 45(7:04 - 2nd) M.Hunt punts 34 yards to ULM 21 Center-T.Harvey. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(6:56 - 2nd) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 33 for 12 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell; Q.Bivens at ULM 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(6:38 - 2nd) A.Luke rushed to ULM 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at ULM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAMON 32(6:02 - 2nd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+8 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 32(5:49 - 2nd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 32. Catch made by M.Jackson at ULM 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at ULM 40.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAMON 40(5:16 - 2nd) D.McCormick punts 46 yards to USM 14 Center-T.Corley. Downed by M.Batton.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 14(5:00 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 19 for 5 yards. F.Gore ran out of bounds. PENALTY on USM-B.Ramsey Offensive Holding 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 17 - USM 7(4:35 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 15 for 8 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at USM 15.
|+11 YD
2 & 9 - USM 15(4:01 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 26 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by M.Batton at USM 26.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 26(3:29 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to USM 42 for 4 yards. Tackled by S.Hines; K.Snyder at USM 42. PENALTY on USM-T.Doss Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 16 - USM 20(3:02 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; M.Batton at USM 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 12 - USM 24(2:22 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at USM 32.
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - USM 32(1:44 - 2nd) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at USM 35.
|Penalty
4 & 1 - USM 35(1:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on ULM-C.Thomas Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 40(1:26 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for C.Cavallo.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - USM 40(1:22 - 2nd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by T.Odom; K.Snyder at ULM 44.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - USM 44(1:08 - 2nd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.May. PENALTY on USM-B.Mays Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+14 YD
1 & 20 - USM 46(1:01 - 2nd) A.Willis rushed to ULM 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - USM 40(0:53 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 40. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(0:41 - 2nd) T.Lowe scrambles to ULM 14 for 11 yards. Tackled by L.Tillery at ULM 14.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 14(0:27 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 14. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 14. Gain of -2 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 16.
|+12 YD
2 & 12 - USM 16(0:21 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 16. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 16. Gain of 12 yards. C.Cavallo ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 4(0:16 - 2nd) T.Lowe pass complete to ULM 4. Catch made by C.Cavallo at ULM 4. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Vigers at ULM 1.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Bourgeois kicks 65 yards from USM 35 to the ULM End Zone. Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(15:00 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 25. Catch made by B.Knight at ULM 25. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by N.Brooks at ULM 21.
|+3 YD
2 & 14 - LAMON 21(14:27 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 24 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; A.Habas at ULM 24.
|+7 YD
3 & 11 - LAMON 24(13:47 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by N.Quinlan at ULM 24. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts at ULM 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAMON 31(13:11 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 37 yards to USM 32 Center-T.Corley. Fair catch by T.Mims.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 32(13:02 - 3rd) T.Lowe rushed to USM 34 for 2 yards. Tackled by Q.Drake at USM 34.
|+15 YD
2 & 8 - USM 34(12:25 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 49 for 15 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at USM 49.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49(11:50 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to ULM 40 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at ULM 40.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - USM 40(11:22 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to ULM 42 for -2 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; Q.Drake at ULM 42.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - USM 42(10:52 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 33 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Hines at ULM 33.
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - USM 33(10:18 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 32 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; C.Vigers at ULM 32.
|No Gain
4 & 2 - USM 32(9:40 - 3rd) J.Dean rushed to ULM 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Campbell; Z.Woodard at ULM 32.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(9:36 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to ULM 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Habas; T.Newsome at ULM 33.
|+34 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 33(8:59 - 3rd) C.Rogers scrambles to USM 33 for 34 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 33(8:25 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 28 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Williams; J.Ratcliff at USM 28.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAMON 28(7:47 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by E.Scott; A.Habas at USM 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - LAMON 24(7:27 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 21 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Knight at USM 21.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 21(7:09 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 21(7:01 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 18 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; S.Latham at USM 18.
|Sack
3 & 7 - LAMON 18(6:20 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at USM 19 for -1 yards (Q.Bivens)
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LAMON 27(5:28 - 3rd) C.Sutherland 37 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Corley Holder-B.Garcia.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 3rd) C.Sutherland kicks 65 yards from ULM 35 to the USM End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - USM 25(5:24 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to USM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by M.Batton at USM 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 36(5:00 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - USM 36(4:55 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Caston.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - USM 36(4:49 - 3rd) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Punt
4 & 10 - USM 36(4:43 - 3rd) M.Hunt punts 39 yards to ULM 25 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 25(4:36 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 36 for 11 yards. Tackled by J.Jones; J.Stanley at ULM 36.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 36(4:08 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 37 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Newsome at ULM 37.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - LAMON 37(3:29 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 40 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; N.Brooks at ULM 40.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - LAMON 40(2:48 - 3rd) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by Z.Rasmussen at ULM 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by C.Harrell at ULM 48.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 48(2:16 - 3rd) A.Henry rushed to ULM 50 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley; Q.Bivens at ULM 50.
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - LAMON 50(1:50 - 3rd) M.Jackson rushed to USM 48 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Cooley at USM 48.
|Sack
3 & 6 - LAMON 48(1:21 - 3rd) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 47 for -5 yards (A.Habas)
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAMON 47(0:40 - 3rd) D.McCormick punts 42 yards to USM 11 Center-T.Corley. Downed by D.Godsey.
|Result
|Play
|+59 YD
1 & 10 - USM 11(0:30 - 3rd) T.Lowe pass complete to USM 11. Catch made by L.Jones at USM 11. Gain of 59 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Vigers at ULM 30.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - USM 30(0:01 - 3rd) F.Gore rushed to ULM 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at ULM 26.
|+11 YD
2 & 5 - USM 26(15:00 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULM 15 for 11 yards. Tackled by D.Mayberry at ULM 15.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - USM 15(14:28 - 4th) F.Gore pass complete to ULM 15. Catch made by J.Caston at ULM 15. Gain of 13 yards. Pushed out of bounds by Q.Drake at ULM 2.
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - USM 2(13:55 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to ULM 5 for -3 yards. Tackled by K.Snyder at ULM 5.
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - USM 5(13:24 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULM 7 for -2 yards. F.Gore FUMBLES forced by ULM. Fumble RECOVERED by USM-F.Gore at ULM 7. Tackled by ULM at ULM 7.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - USM 7(12:38 - 4th) T.Lowe steps back to pass. T.Lowe pass incomplete intended for J.Brownlee.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - USM 14(12:34 - 4th) B.Bourgeois 24 yard field goal attempt is good Center-T.Harvey Holder-J.Lange.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:30 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 40 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 25. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Clemons at ULM 32.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 32(12:22 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by USM at ULM 40.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAMON 40(11:42 - 4th) A.Henry rushed to ULM 43 for yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens; T.Newsome at ULM 43. PENALTY on ULM-E.Fisher Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 12 - LAMON 30(11:35 - 4th) C.Rogers scrambles to ULM 39 for 9 yards. C.Rogers ran out of bounds.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - LAMON 39(10:41 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 39. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 39. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by Q.Bivens at USM 44.
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(10:04 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 42. Catch made by B.Knight at USM 42. Gain of -5 yards. Tackled by E.Scott at USM 49.
|+2 YD
2 & 17 - LAMON 49(9:19 - 4th) M.Jackson rushed to USM 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Booth; J.Stanley at USM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - LAMON 47(8:37 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers sacked at ULM 46 for -7 yards (D.Quewon; D.Gill)
|Punt
4 & 20 - LAMON 46(7:49 - 4th) D.McCormick punts yards to ULM 46 Center-T.Corley. B.Toles blocked the kick. C.Knox recovered the blocked kick. Tackled by ULM at ULM 33.
|Result
|Play
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - USM 33(7:41 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to ULM End Zone for 33 yards. F.Gore for 33 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:36 - 4th) B.Bourgeois extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:32 - 4th) B.Bourgeois kicks 55 yards from USM 35 to the ULM 10. A.Luke returns the kickoff. Tackled by A.Habas at ULM 24.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 24(7:28 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 24. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 24. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by B.Toles at ULM 32.
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAMON 32(6:53 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for J.Frett.
|+8 YD
3 & 2 - LAMON 32(6:47 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 40 for 8 yards. Tackled by D.Gill; M.Shorts at ULM 40.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LAMON 40(6:21 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 40. Catch made by W.Derrick at ULM 40. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by USM at USM 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 44(6:05 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
|-4 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 44(5:59 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to USM 44. Catch made by N.Quinlan at USM 44. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by M.Shorts; J.Ratcliff at USM 48.
|-1 YD
3 & 14 - LAMON 48(5:18 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to USM 49 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Latham; J.Williams at USM 49.
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAMON 49(4:29 - 4th) D.McCormick punts 49 yards to USM End Zone Center-T.Corley. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - USM 20(4:19 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 29 for 9 yards. Tackled by M.Batton; T.Odom at USM 29.
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - USM 29(3:37 - 4th) J.Dean rushed to USM 30 for 1 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet; C.Thomas at USM 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - USM 30(2:54 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard at USM 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - USM 30(2:48 - 4th) F.Gore rushed to USM 35 for 5 yards. Tackled by Q.Ledet at USM 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - USM 35(2:43 - 4th) T.Lowe rushed to USM 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by Z.Woodard; K.Calligan at USM 36.
|Punt
4 & 4 - USM 36(2:42 - 4th) M.Hunt punts 34 yards to ULM 30 Center-T.Harvey. Fair catch by B.Knight.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 30(2:36 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for F.Lloyd.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAMON 30(2:32 - 4th) C.Rogers rushed to ULM 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Clemons at ULM 33.
|+17 YD
3 & 7 - LAMON 33(2:11 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 33. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 33. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by USM at ULM 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAMON 50(1:59 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for B.Knight.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LAMON 50(1:57 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for ULM.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LAMON 50(1:51 - 4th) C.Rogers steps back to pass. C.Rogers pass incomplete intended for W.Derrick.
|+1 YD
4 & 10 - LAMON 50(1:46 - 4th) C.Rogers pass complete to ULM 50. Catch made by T.Howell at ULM 50. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stanley at USM 49.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - USM 49(1:36 - 4th) T.Lowe kneels at the USM 48.
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - USM 48(0:54 - 4th) T.Lowe kneels at the USM 47.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - USM 47(0:27 - 4th) T.Lowe kneels at the USM 46.
-
APLST
GAS
38
31
4th 13:03 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:25 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:11 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 8:54
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 13:52 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:22 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 10:48 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 5:54 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 5:38 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0