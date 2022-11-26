|
|
|WAKE
|DUKE
Leonard's late TD toss sinks Wake Forest 34-31
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a 34-31 victory over Wake Forest on Saturday.
Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Duke's Jalon Calhoun. As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards. With the win, the Blue Devils (8-4, 5-3 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak in their series with the Demon Deacons and recorded their first eight-win regular season since 2014.
Wake Forest (7-5, 3-5) quarterback Sam Hartman completed 26-of-42 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns but was intercepted late in the fourth by Duke defensive back Darius Joiner. Demon Deacon wide receiver A.T. Perry had eight catches for 87 yards and a score in the loss.
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: In late October, the Demon Deacons were 6-1 and ranked 10th nationally. Coach Dave Clawson's team then lost four of its final five regular-season contests, and defense was once again a big issue for Wake Forest on Saturday. Wake Forest now has given up 30-plus points in four straight games, and Duke had multiple offensive playmakers with career days.
Duke: The Blue Devils closed out first-year coach Mike Elko's first regular season in grand fashion. Punctuated by Leonard and Hagan's big days, Duke once again illustrated their impressive turnaround after going 3-9 last year and showed that there's a lot of young talent around for the years to come as well.
UP NEXT
Both Wake Forest and Duke await bowl invitations. Wake Forest has played in a bowl every season since 2016, and Duke is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
S. Hartman
10 QB
347 PaYds, 3 PaTDs, INT, 25 RuYds
|
R. Leonard
13 QB
391 PaYds, 4 PaTDs, INT, 15 RuYds
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|26
|25
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|17
|15
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|453
|507
|Total Plays
|74
|71
|Avg Gain
|6.1
|7.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|106
|116
|Rush Attempts
|32
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|347
|391
|Comp. - Att.
|26-42
|29-41
|Yards Per Pass
|7.7
|9.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-32
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|3
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-30.0
|3-43.7
|Return Yards
|7
|3
|Punts - Returns
|1-7
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|347
|PASS YDS
|391
|
|
|106
|RUSH YDS
|116
|
|
|453
|TOTAL YDS
|507
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|26/42
|347
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ellison 6 RB
|J. Ellison
|10
|42
|1
|7
|
S. Hartman 10 QB
|S. Hartman
|9
|25
|0
|14
|
C. Turner 0 RB
|C. Turner
|7
|24
|0
|9
|
Q. Cooley 28 RB
|Q. Cooley
|5
|17
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|7
|6
|93
|1
|31
|
A. Perry 9 WR
|A. Perry
|14
|8
|87
|1
|31
|
B. Whiteheart 85 TE
|B. Whiteheart
|7
|4
|60
|0
|30
|
D. Greene 11 WR
|D. Greene
|5
|3
|48
|1
|33
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|4
|3
|41
|0
|20
|
J. Bull 83 TE
|J. Bull
|2
|2
|18
|0
|12
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Smenda, Jr. 5 LB
|R. Smenda, Jr.
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Holmes 7 DB
|G. Holmes
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carson 1 DB
|C. Carson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Davis 30 DL
|J. Davis
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Martin Jr. 25 DB
|J. Martin Jr.
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|
E. Slocum 14 DB
|E. Slocum
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Turner 0 DL
|K. Turner
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jones 10 DB
|D. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Wayman 35 DL
|K. Wayman
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johns 4 DL
|J. Johns
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jones 21 LB
|C. Jones
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Garnes 9 DB
|C. Garnes
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Bryant 26 LB
|Q. Bryant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 15 LB
|J. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Wingfield 8 DB
|I. Wingfield
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 18 DB
|B. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|1/1
|32
|4/4
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dennis 99 K
|M. Dennis
|4
|30.0
|0
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Williams 13 WR
|K. Williams
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Morin 2 WR
|T. Morin
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|29/41
|391
|4
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|6
|62
|0
|24
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|12
|37
|0
|9
|
R. Leonard 13 QB
|R. Leonard
|7
|15
|0
|9
|
J. Waters 7 RB
|J. Waters
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calhoun 5 WR
|J. Calhoun
|11
|11
|174
|1
|46
|
S. Hagans 85 WR
|S. Hagans
|13
|8
|139
|2
|30
|
J. Moore 8 QB
|J. Moore
|13
|8
|76
|1
|30
|
J. Coleman 22 RB
|J. Coleman
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Moore 20 RB
|J. Moore
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Young 5 DB
|D. Young
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
S. Heyward 42 LB
|S. Heyward
|5-7
|0.5
|0
|
C. Dillon 35 LB
|C. Dillon
|4-6
|0.0
|0
|
A. Nelson 93 DE
|A. Nelson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Joiner 1 DB
|D. Joiner
|2-4
|0.0
|1
|
C. Rivers 0 DB
|C. Rivers
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Carter 90 DT
|D. Carter
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Johnson 30 DB
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 26 DB
|J. Pickett
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Anthony Jr. 19 DE
|V. Anthony Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hall 96 DT
|A. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 17 DB
|D. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pickett 77 OL
|J. Pickett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Oben 94 DE
|R. Oben
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Peebles 92 DT
|A. Peebles
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Freeman 12 LB
|T. Freeman
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Franklin 55 DT
|J. Franklin
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Pelino 29 K
|T. Pelino
|2/2
|42
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Wilson 98 P
|P. Wilson
|3
|43.7
|1
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Stinson 2 DB
|J. Stinson
|3
|27.3
|35
|0
|
T. Moore 23 RB
|T. Moore
|2
|17.5
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 63 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 2. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Hudson at DUK 32.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 32(14:54 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 41 for 9 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at DUK 41.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - DUKE 41(14:09 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 48 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at DUK 48.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(13:48 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 48. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 48. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda I.Wingfield at WF 45.
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - DUKE 45(13:01 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 45. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 45. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 41.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 41(11:56 - 1st) J.Coleman rushed to WF 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Hudson at WF 38.
|Penalty
2 & 7 - DUKE 38(11:15 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 38. Gain of yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 23. PENALTY on DUK-C.Lytle Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - DUKE 48(10:50 - 1st) R.Leonard scrambles to WF 39 for 9 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Garnes C.Jones at WF 39.
|+9 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 39(10:22 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 39. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 39. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 30.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(9:44 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to WF 30 for 0 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 30.
|Sack
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(8:58 - 1st) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard sacked at WF 37 for -7 yards (J.Davis)
|+12 YD
3 & 17 - DUKE 37(8:17 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 37. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 37. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by WF at WF 25.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - DUKE 32(7:38 - 1st) T.Pelino 42 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:01 - 1st) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(7:01 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to WF 29 for 4 yards. Tackled by D.Young; C.Dillon at WF 29.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - WAKE 29(6:42 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - WAKE 29(6:35 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 29. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at WF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(6:11 - 1st) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 33 for -3 yards (D.Carter; J.Franklin)
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - WAKE 33(5:12 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by D.Young at WF 39.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - WAKE 39(4:54 - 1st) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 39. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 39. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; D.Joiner at DUK 31.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 31(4:41 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 24 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; C.Rivers at DUK 24.
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 24(4:30 - 1st) S.Hartman rushed to DUK 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 14.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 14(4:10 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 13 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 13.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 13(3:41 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 6 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner S.Heyward at DUK 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 6(3:02 - 1st) J.Ellison rushed to DUK End Zone for 6 yards. J.Ellison for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:56 - 1st) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:56 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 3. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by WF at DUK 29. PENALTY on DUK-DUK Defensive Holding 5 yards offset. PENALTY on WF-WF Offensive Facemask 15 yards offset. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(2:47 - 1st) M.Dennis kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 3. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by E.Slocum; J.Hudson at DUK 38.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 38(2:40 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to WF 48 for 14 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 48.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(2:25 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 48. Gain of yards. Tackled by WF at WF 40. PENALTY on DUK-C.Finney Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+15 YD
1 & 20 - DUKE 42(1:46 - 1st) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 42. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Johns at WF 43.
|+10 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 43(1:04 - 1st) J.Moore rushed to WF 33 for 10 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum; I.Wingfield at WF 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(0:22 - 1st) J.Waters rushed to WF 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at WF 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(15:00 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 30(14:20 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 30. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 30. Gain of 30 yards. S.Hagans for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:16 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:16 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(14:16 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 15 yards. Pushed out of bounds by V.Anthony; C.Dillon at WF 40.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(14:06 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to WF 49 for 9 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; D.Joiner at WF 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 1 - WAKE 49(13:48 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to DUK 46 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 46.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(13:25 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 46. Catch made by K.Williams at DUK 46. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by D.Joiner at DUK 33.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 33(13:08 - 2nd) C.Turner rushed to DUK 34 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Carter at DUK 34.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - WAKE 34(9:04 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF. PENALTY on WF-S.Hartman Intentional Grounding 8 yards accepted.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - WAKE 42(12:23 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Punt
4 & 19 - WAKE 42(12:13 - 2nd) M.Dennis punts 22 yards to DUK 20 Center-WF. Downed by WF.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(12:06 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 20. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Jones at DUK 26.
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 26(11:35 - 2nd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 22 for -4 yards. Tackled by K.Turner; C.Jones at DUK 22.
|+31 YD
3 & 8 - DUKE 22(10:55 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 22. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 22. Gain of 31 yards. Pushed out of bounds by B.Harris; A.Williams at WF 47.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 47(10:17 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 47. Catch made by J.Coleman at WF 47. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at WF 46.
|+46 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 46(9:34 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 46. Gain of 46 yards. J.Calhoun for 46 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:04 - 2nd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:04 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(9:04 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at WF 31.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(8:53 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 34 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Young; C.Dillon at WF 34.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 34(8:33 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 34. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 34. Gain of 6 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Young at WF 40.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(8:24 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 40. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by C.Rivers at DUK 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(8:04 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 29(7:40 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 29. Catch made by T.Morin at DUK 29. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by B.Johnson at DUK 13.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 13(7:29 - 2nd) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 10 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Hall at DUK 10.
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 10(7:11 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to DUK 8 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson at DUK 8.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - WAKE 8(6:38 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 8. Catch made by D.Greene at DUK 8. Gain of 8 yards. D.Greene for 8 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:02 - 2nd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:02 - 2nd) M.Dennis kicks 62 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 3. J.Stinson returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Peterson; A.Williams at DUK 20.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 20(5:56 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 20. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 20. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WF at DUK 21.
2 & 9 - DUKE(5:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on WF-WF Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Defense 15 yards offset.
2 & 9 - DUKE(5:47 - 2nd) PENALTY on DUK-DUK Unsportsmanlike Conduct / Offense 15 yards offset.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DUKE 21(5:47 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans. PENALTY on WF-WF Defensive Pass Interference 9 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(5:40 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 30(5:37 - 2nd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Bothroyd at DUK 33.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 33(4:53 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 7 - DUKE 33(4:50 - 2nd) P.Wilson punts 54 yards to WF 13 Center-DUK. T.Morin returned punt from the WF 13. Tackled by T.Freeman at WF 20.
|Result
|Play
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(4:37 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 20. Gain of 20 yards. Tackled by DUK at WF 40.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 40(4:20 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 40. Catch made by K.Williams at WF 40. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at WF 48.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 48(3:56 - 2nd) S.Hartman rushed to DUK 48 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Freeman; S.Heyward at DUK 48.
|+31 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 48(3:33 - 2nd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 48. Catch made by A.Perry at DUK 48. Gain of 31 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(2:56 - 2nd) Q.Cooley rushed to DUK 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward; R.Oben at DUK 14.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WAKE 14(2:09 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for K.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WAKE 14(2:04 - 2nd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - WAKE 22(1:55 - 2nd) M.Dennis 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-WF Holder-WF.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:50 - 2nd) M.Dennis kicks 61 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 4. Fair catch by T.Moore.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 25(1:50 - 2nd) R.Leonard scrambles to DUK 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by WF at DUK 31.
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - DUKE 31(1:33 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 31. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 31. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at DUK 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 39(1:18 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 39(1:11 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 39. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 39. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by I.Wingfield at WF 48.
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(0:54 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 48. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 48. Gain of 19 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Jones at WF 29.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 29(0:48 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 29. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by E.Slocum at WF 18.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 18(0:35 - 2nd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 18. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 18. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 15.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DUKE 15(0:28 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DUKE 15(0:22 - 2nd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DUKE 22(0:18 - 2nd) T.Pelino 32 yard field goal attempt is good Center-DUK Holder-DUK.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:14 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 63 yards from DUK 35 to the WF 2. K.Williams returns the kickoff. Tackled by DUK at WF 24.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 24(0:09 - 2nd) WF kneels at the WF 22.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at WF 28.
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - WAKE 28(14:34 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to WF 31 for 3 yards. Tackled by V.Anthony C.Dillon at WF 31.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAKE 31(14:07 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAKE 31(14:00 - 3rd) M.Dennis punts 36 yards to DUK 33 Center-WF. Fair catch by J.Calhoun.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(13:53 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 33. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 33. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at DUK 33.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 33(13:08 - 3rd) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Davis at DUK 34.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - DUKE 34(12:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on DUK-S.Hagans False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DUKE 29(12:07 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 14 - DUKE 29(11:59 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 42 yards to WF 29 Center-DUK. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 29(11:52 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 29. Catch made by D.Greene at WF 29. Gain of 7 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Rivers at WF 36.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - WAKE 36(11:30 - 3rd) C.Turner rushed to WF 41 for 5 yards. Tackled by D.Young D.Joiner at WF 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 41(11:09 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to DUK 41 for yards. S.Hartman FUMBLES forced by D.Joiner. Fumble RECOVERED by DUK-B.Johnson at DUK 41. Tackled by WF at WF 14. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was overturned. S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WAKE 41(11:05 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 41. Catch made by A.Perry at WF 41. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by DUK at WF 46.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAKE 46(10:41 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAKE 46(10:33 - 3rd) M.Dennis punts 30 yards to DUK 24 Center-WF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 24(10:25 - 3rd) J.Waters rushed to DUK 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Jones K.Turner at DUK 25.
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - DUKE 25(9:37 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 25. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda I.Wingfield at DUK 35.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(8:59 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 38 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda C.Garnes at DUK 38.
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 38(8:17 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to DUK 46 for 8 yards. Tackled by J.Johns E.Slocum at DUK 46.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 46(7:38 - 3rd) J.Moore rushed to WF 30 for 24 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 30.
|-8 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 30(6:55 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to WF 38 for -8 yards. R.Leonard FUMBLES out of bounds.
|+8 YD
2 & 18 - DUKE 38(6:10 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 38. Catch made by J.Calhoun at WF 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 30.
|+30 YD
3 & 10 - DUKE 30(5:30 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 30. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 30. Gain of 30 yards. J.Moore for 30 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:24 - 3rd) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:24 - 3rd) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Fair catch by K.Williams.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(5:24 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by DUK at WF 31.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - WAKE 31(5:04 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 31. Catch made by J.Bull at WF 31. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Young S.Heyward at WF 43.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 43(4:49 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to DUK 49 for 8 yards. Tackled by DUK at DUK 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - WAKE 49(4:25 - 3rd) J.Ellison rushed to DUK 44 for 5 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward at DUK 44.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 44(4:03 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 44. Catch made by A.Perry at DUK 44. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Young at DUK 32.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(3:45 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 32. Catch made by T.Morin at DUK 32. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett C.Rivers at DUK 17.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 17(3:15 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 17(3:08 - 3rd) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for T.Morin.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 17(3:03 - 3rd) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 17. Catch made by T.Morin at DUK 17. Gain of 17 yards. T.Morin for 17 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:57 - 3rd) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:57 - 3rd) M.Dennis kicks 54 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 11. T.Moore returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Peterson at DUK 31.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 31(2:53 - 3rd) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 30 for -1 yards. Tackled by WF at DUK 30.
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - DUKE 30(2:17 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 30. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 30. Gain of 18 yards. Tackled by D.Jones at DUK 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 48(1:42 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 48(1:33 - 3rd) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 48. Catch made by J.Moore at DUK 48. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at DUK 49.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DUKE 49(0:48 - 3rd) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|Punt
4 & 9 - DUKE 49(0:38 - 3rd) P.Wilson punts 35 yards to WF 16 Center-DUK. Fair catch by T.Morin.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 16(0:32 - 3rd) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 20 for 4 yards. Tackled by A.Nelson A.Peebles at WF 20.
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - WAKE 20(0:19 - 3rd) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by DUK at WF 25.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 25(15:00 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at WF 27.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 27(14:30 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to WF 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at WF 32.
|+14 YD
2 & 5 - WAKE 32(14:15 - 4th) S.Hartman scrambles to WF 46 for 14 yards. Tackled by DUK at WF 46.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 46(13:59 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 46(13:54 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for WF.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - WAKE 46(13:47 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 46. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 46. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at DUK 42.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 42(13:30 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 42. Catch made by D.Greene at DUK 42. Gain of 33 yards. Tackled by J.Pickett at DUK 9.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - WAKE 9(13:09 - 4th) Q.Cooley rushed to DUK 6 for 3 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward C.Dillon at DUK 6.
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - WAKE 6(12:36 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to DUK 6. Catch made by A.Perry at DUK 6. Gain of 6 yards. A.Perry for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:31 - 4th) M.Dennis extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:31 - 4th) M.Dennis kicks 58 yards from WF 35 to the DUK 7. T.Moore returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Alston J.Gilbert at DUK 22.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(12:26 - 4th) R.Leonard rushed to DUK 31 for 9 yards. Tackled by Q.Bryant at DUK 31.
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - DUKE 31(11:46 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 33 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Wayman at DUK 33.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 33(11:06 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda A.Williams at DUK 38.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DUKE 38(10:33 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 38. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 38. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Martin at DUK 41.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - DUKE 41(9:55 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Williams at DUK 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(9:20 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 44 for yards. Tackled by WF at DUK 49. PENALTY on DUK-G.Barton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - DUKE 34(8:52 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for S.Hagans.
|+22 YD
2 & 20 - DUKE 34(8:47 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 34. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 34. Gain of 22 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda J.Martin at WF 44.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 44(8:17 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DUKE 44(8:14 - 4th) J.Waters rushed to WF 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Turner D.Jones at WF 41.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - DUKE 41(7:32 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to WF 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by J.Martin R.Smenda at WF 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DUKE 34(6:37 - 4th) R.Leonard scrambles to WF End Zone for 34 yards. R.Leonard for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on DUK-G.Barton Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - DUKE 44(6:37 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 44. Catch made by J.Moore at WF 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Carson at WF 40.
|+2 YD
2 & 16 - DUKE 40(6:00 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WF 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Williams at WF 38.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - DUKE 38(5:20 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore.
|Int
4 & 14 - DUKE 38(5:12 - 4th) R.Leonard pass INTERCEPTED at WF End Zone. Intercepted by J.Martin at WF End Zone. Tackled by DUK at WF End Zone. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 20(5:05 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 22 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Carter D.Joiner at WF 22.
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - WAKE 22(4:41 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 22. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 22. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon at WF 29.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - WAKE 29(4:03 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 32 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Young; C.Dillon at WF 32.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 32(3:20 - 4th) C.Turner rushed to WF 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by S.Heyward A.Peebles at WF 33.
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - WAKE 33(3:17 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 33. Catch made by T.Morin at WF 33. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon C.Rivers at WF 40.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WAKE 40(3:09 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman sacked at WF 33 for -7 yards (D.Carter; S.Heyward)
|Punt
4 & 9 - WAKE 33(3:04 - 4th) M.Dennis punts 32 yards to DUK 35 Center-WF. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DUKE 35(2:57 - 4th) R.Leonard steps back to pass. R.Leonard pass incomplete intended for J.Moore. PENALTY on WF-T.Williams Roughing the Passer 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+30 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 50(2:52 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 50. Catch made by J.Calhoun at DUK 50. Gain of 30 yards. Tackled by WF at WF 20.
|+20 YD
2 & 40 - DUKE 20(2:10 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to WF 20. Catch made by S.Hagans at WF 20. Gain of 20 yards. S.Hagans for 20 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:04 - 4th) T.Pelino extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:04 - 4th) C.Ham kicks 65 yards from DUK 35 to the WF End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAKE 25(2:04 - 4th) S.Hartman pass complete to WF 25. Catch made by B.Whiteheart at WF 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by C.Dillon D.Young at WF 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAKE 36(1:53 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for A.Perry.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAKE 36(1:44 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for B.Whiteheart.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAKE 36(1:37 - 4th) S.Hartman steps back to pass. S.Hartman pass incomplete intended for D.Greene.
|Int
4 & 10 - WAKE 36(1:30 - 4th) S.Hartman pass INTERCEPTED at DUK 19. Intercepted by D.Joiner at DUK 19. Tackled by WF at DUK 22.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 22(1:22 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to DUK 25 for 3 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at DUK 25.
|+26 YD
2 & 7 - DUKE 25(1:16 - 4th) R.Leonard pass complete to DUK 25. Catch made by S.Hagans at DUK 25. Gain of 26 yards. Tackled by G.Holmes at WF 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DUKE 49(0:45 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WF 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by K.Turner at WF 45.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - DUKE 45(0:39 - 4th) J.Coleman rushed to WF 43 for 2 yards. Tackled by R.Smenda at WF 43.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - DUKE 43(0:34 - 4th) R.Leonard kneels at the WF 45.
-
APLST
GAS
38
31
4th 13:03 ESP+
-
MTSU
FIU
27
21
3rd 4:25 ESP3
-
NEVADA
UNLV
16
17
3rd 0:00
-
5LSU
TXAM
10
17
2nd 1:10 ESPN
-
22UCF
SFLA
28
0
2nd 1:11 ESP2
-
CUSE
BC
0
10
2nd 8:54
-
15ND
6USC
0
10
2nd 13:52 ABC
-
OKLA
TXTECH
14
0
2nd 13:22 FS1
-
10TENN
VANDY
14
0
2nd 10:48 SECN
-
TULSA
HOU
6
14
2nd 12:39 ESPU
-
KANSAS
12KSTATE
7
7
1st 5:54 FOX
-
PITT
MIAMI
7
0
1st 5:38 ACCN
-
AF
SDGST
0
043.5 O/U
+2
Sat 9:00pm CBSSN
-
13WASH
WASHST
0
060 O/U
+2.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
BYU
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+6
Sat 11:00pm FS1
-
BALLST
MIAOH
17
18
Final ESP+
-
BGREEN
OHIO
14
38
Final ESPU
-
MISSST
20MISS
24
22
Final ESPN
-
BAYLOR
23TEXAS
27
38
Final ESPN
-
CMICH
EMICH
19
38
Final CBSSN
-
TOLEDO
WMICH
14
20
Final ESPU
-
19TULANE
24CINCY
27
24
Final ABC
-
UTAHST
BOISE
23
42
Final CBS
-
ARIZST
ARIZ
35
38
Final FS1
-
ARK
MIZZOU
27
29
Final CBS
-
NCST
17UNC
30
27
Final/2OT ABC
-
NMEX
COLOST
0
17
Final CBSSN
-
NEB
IOWA
24
17
Final BTN
-
18UCLA
CAL
35
28
Final FOX
-
FLA
16FSU
38
45
Final ABC
-
WYO
FRESNO
0
30
Final FS1
-
ARMY
UMASS
44
7
Final ESP+
-
CSTCAR
JMAD
7
47
Final ESPU
-
GAST
MRSHL
23
28
Final ESP+
-
GATECH
1UGA
14
37
Final ESPN
-
3MICH
2OHIOST
45
23
Final FOX
-
NMEXST
LIB
49
14
Final ESP+
-
ODU
SALA
20
27
Final ESP+
-
RUT
MD
0
37
Final BTN
-
SC
8CLEM
31
30
Final ABC
-
WKY
FAU
32
31
Final/OT CBSSN
-
WVU
OKLAST
24
19
Final ESP2
-
ECU
TEMPLE
49
46
Final ESP+
-
KENTST
BUFF
30
27
Final/OT ESP+
-
AKRON
NILL
44
12
Final ESP3
-
RICE
NTEXAS
17
21
Final ESP+
-
25LVILLE
UK
13
26
Final SECN
-
AUBURN
7BAMA
27
49
Final CBS
-
HAWAII
SJST
14
27
Final
-
ILL
NWEST
41
3
Final BTN
-
MEMP
SMU
31
34
Final ESP2
-
MINN
WISC
23
16
Final ESPN
-
9OREG
21OREGST
34
38
Final ABC
-
PURDUE
IND
30
16
Final BTN
-
TROY
ARKST
48
19
Final ESPU
-
UAB
LATECH
37
27
Final CBSSN
-
UTEP
TXSA
31
34
Final
-
WAKE
DUKE
31
34
Final ACCN
-
IOWAST
4TCU
14
62
Final FOX
-
MICHST
11PSU
16
35
Final FS1
-
14UTAH
COLO
63
21
Final PACN
-
UL
TXSTSM
41
13
Final ESP+
-
USM
LAMON
20
10
Final ESP+
-
UVA
VATECH
0
0