Mims runs for 3 TDs, Fresno St. beats Wyoming 30-0
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Jordan Mims scored touchdowns on runs of 4, 1 and 2 yards and Fresno State beat Wyoming 30-0 Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams.
The Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), who have won seven consecutive games after losing four of five to open the season, play at Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship game Dec. 3. Fresno State's four losses this season have all come against bowl-eligible teams - No. 21 Oregon State, No. 6 Southern California, Connecticut and Boise State.
Fresno State took the opening kickoff and went 66 yards - with the help of a personal foul and a pass interference penalty against the Cowboys - in five plays to take a 7-0 lead on Mims' first touchdown with 12:59 to play in the first quarter. Mac Dalena partially blocked a punt that gave the Bulldogs possession at the Wyoming 41 and eight plays later Jake Haener hit Nikko Remigio for a 6-yard touchdown before Evan Williams blocked another punt that went out of the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0 early in the second quarter.
Malik Sherrod returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards and Mims 1-yard TD run made it 23-0 with 8:28 left in the first half.
Wyoming (7-5, 5-3), which finished with 191 total yards and just 12 first downs on 13 possessions, drove to the Fresno State 9 in the fourth quarter but Williams and Malachi Langley stopped Titus Sven for a loss of 1 on fourth-and-3 and the Cowboys never again got the ball back.
---
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|12
|18
|Rushing
|4
|8
|Passing
|6
|8
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|191
|297
|Total Plays
|58
|66
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|87
|114
|Rush Attempts
|29
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.0
|3.4
|Yards Passing
|104
|183
|Comp. - Att.
|12-29
|21-32
|Yards Per Pass
|3.2
|4.7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-70
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|4
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-33.1
|7-43.6
|Return Yards
|0
|16
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-10
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|
|104
|PASS YDS
|183
|
|
|87
|RUSH YDS
|114
|
|
|191
|TOTAL YDS
|297
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|12/29
|104
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|24
|75
|0
|16
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
A. Peasley 6 QB
|A. Peasley
|4
|5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. O'Brien 88 TE
|C. O'Brien
|3
|2
|31
|0
|17
|
J. Cobbs 8 WR
|J. Cobbs
|7
|4
|30
|0
|14
|
J. Gyllenborg 84 TE
|J. Gyllenborg
|3
|3
|21
|0
|10
|
N. Miles 86 TE
|N. Miles
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Marcotte 82 TE
|J. Marcotte
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
W. Wieland 11 WR
|W. Wieland
|5
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Braasch 22 RB
|J. Braasch
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Swen 2 RB
|T. Swen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
O. Omotosho 44 DE
|O. Omotosho
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Meyer 90 NT
|G. Meyer
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Harris 93 DE
|D. Harris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Stewart 39 P
|C. Stewart
|8
|37.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|21/32
|183
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|16
|52
|3
|8
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|9
|48
|0
|12
|
E. Gilliam 49 RB
|E. Gilliam
|4
|33
|0
|18
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Haener 9 QB
|J. Haener
|3
|-19
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
Z. Pope 2 WR
|Z. Pope
|6
|6
|83
|0
|21
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|6
|5
|39
|1
|13
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|4
|3
|20
|0
|10
|
J. Moreno-Cropper 5 WR
|J. Moreno-Cropper
|10
|3
|20
|0
|9
|
J. Mims 7 RB
|J. Mims
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Brooks 3 WR
|E. Brooks
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
R. Pauwels Jr. 87 TE
|R. Pauwels Jr.
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Boust 86 TE
|J. Boust
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Norris 43 DB
|M. Norris
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Lockridge 20 DB
|C. Lockridge
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Montano 48 K
|A. Montano
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. King 45 P
|C. King
|7
|43.6
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Sherrod 22 RB
|M. Sherrod
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dalena 0 WR
|M. Dalena
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Remigio 1 WR
|N. Remigio
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|
E. Williams 32 DB
|E. Williams
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Hoyland kicks 31 yards from WYO 35 to the FRE 34. Fair catch by R.Pauwels.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 34(15:00 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 34. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 34. Gain of yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 41. PENALTY on FRE-J.Isaia Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 29(14:54 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 29. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 29. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 46.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 46(14:10 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 49 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 49.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - FRESNO 49(13:39 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 49. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 49. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 35. PENALTY on WYO-W.Ekeler Horse Collar Tackle 15 yards accepted.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(13:25 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to WYO 19 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 19.
|Penalty
2 & 9 - FRESNO 19(13:11 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio. PENALTY on WYO-I.White Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 4(13:04 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to WYO End Zone for 4 yards. J.Mims for 4 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:59 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(12:59 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 27 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 27.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - WYO 27(12:21 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+10 YD
3 & 8 - WYO 27(12:22 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by J.Gyllenborg at WYO 27. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 37.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 37(11:53 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 37. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 41.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 41(11:22 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 41. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 45.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 45(10:38 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 45.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 45(10:00 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 44 yards to FRE 11 Center-WYO. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 11(9:50 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 11. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 11. Gain of 21 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 32.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 32(9:29 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to FRE 36 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 36.
|No Gain
2 & 6 - FRESNO 36(9:00 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+1 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 36(8:49 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 36. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 37.
|Punt
4 & 5 - FRESNO 37(8:06 - 1st) C.King punts 54 yards to WYO 9 Center-FRE. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 9(7:49 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to WYO 12 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 12.
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 12(7:10 - 1st) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 16.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - WYO 16(6:26 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Marcotte.
|Punt
4 & 3 - WYO 16(6:22 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 25 yards to WYO 41 Center-WYO. Downed by WYO.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 41(6:10 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 41. Catch made by J.Mims at WYO 41. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - FRESNO 34(5:33 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to WYO 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 32.
|Penalty
3 & 1 - FRESNO 32(4:57 - 1st) PENALTY on FRE-B.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+13 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 37(4:37 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 37. Catch made by N.Remigio at WYO 37. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 24.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 24(3:51 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 24. Catch made by M.Dalena at WYO 24. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 15.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 15(3:30 - 1st) J.Mims rushed to WYO 9 for 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - FRESNO 9(3:06 - 1st) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Mims.
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 9(2:59 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 9. Catch made by J.Boust at WYO 9. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - FRESNO 6(2:22 - 1st) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 6. Catch made by N.Remigio at WYO 6. Gain of 6 yards. N.Remigio for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:17 - 1st) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(2:17 - 1st) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 25. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 25. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 39.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 39(1:48 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland. PENALTY on FRE-C.Johnson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 46(1:43 - 1st) T.Swen rushed to FRE 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 43.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - WYO 43(1:14 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for C.O'Brien.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - WYO 43(0:57 - 1st) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - WYO 43(0:52 - 1st) PENALTY on WYO-C.Stewart Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - WYO 48(0:52 - 1st) C.Stewart punts 36 yards to FRE 12 Center-WYO. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(0:45 - 1st) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 16 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 16.
|+9 YD
2 & 6 - FRESNO 16(15:00 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 16. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 16. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 25.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(14:43 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 25. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 33.
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 33(14:11 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 36 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(13:57 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for E.Brooks.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - FRESNO 36(13:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-B.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - FRESNO 31(13:52 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 31. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 31. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 37.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - FRESNO 37(13:05 - 2nd) PENALTY on FRE-B.Nelson False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - FRESNO 32(12:44 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Punt
4 & 14 - FRESNO 32(12:37 - 2nd) C.King punts 46 yards to WYO 22 Center-FRE. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 22(12:22 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 15 for -7 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 15.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - WYO 15(11:46 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|Sack
3 & 17 - WYO 15(11:38 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley sacked at WYO 6 for -9 yards (M.Norris)
|Punt
4 & 26 - WYO 6(10:59 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts yards to FRE End Zone Center-WYO. E.Williams blocked the kick. SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:50 - 2nd) J.Hoyland kicks 57 yards from WYO 20 to the FRE 23. M.Sherrod returns the kickoff. Tackled by WYO at WYO 27.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(10:37 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 27. Catch made by Z.Pope at WYO 27. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 19.
|-1 YD
2 & 2 - FRESNO 19(10:03 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to WYO 20 for -1 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 20.
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - FRESNO 20(9:27 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to WYO 12 for 8 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 12.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 12(9:08 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to WYO 6 for 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 6.
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 6(8:58 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to WYO 6. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at WYO 6. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 1.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 1(8:30 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to WYO End Zone for 1 yards. J.Mims for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:28 - 2nd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:28 - 2nd) D.Lynch kicks 65 yards from FRE 35 to the WYO End Zone. Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(8:28 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 35 for 10 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 35.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 35(8:04 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 37 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 37.
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - WYO 37(7:10 - 2nd) A.Peasley rushed to WYO 41 for 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 41. PENALTY on FRE-FRE Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 44(6:47 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to FRE 44. Catch made by W.Wieland at FRE 44. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - WYO 40(6:44 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to FRE 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 37.
|-4 YD
3 & 3 - WYO 37(6:20 - 2nd) T.Swen rushed to FRE 41 for -4 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 41.
|Punt
4 & 7 - WYO 41(5:35 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 36 yards to FRE End Zone Center-WYO. Downed by C.DeMarzo. PENALTY on WYO-R.Marquez Kick Catch Interference 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(5:24 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 20. Catch made by R.Pauwels at FRE 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 25.
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - FRESNO 25(4:41 - 2nd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 37 for 12 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 37(4:09 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 37(4:03 - 2nd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 37. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 37. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 38.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - FRESNO 38(3:18 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 38(3:13 - 2nd) C.King punts 32 yards to WYO 30 Center-FRE. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 30(3:05 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 30. Catch made by J.Gyllenborg at WYO 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 36.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - WYO 36(2:43 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 36. Catch made by J.Marcotte at WYO 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 43(2:33 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 43(2:29 - 2nd) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 43. Catch made by J.Gyllenborg at WYO 43. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 48.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WYO 48(2:03 - 2nd) PENALTY on WYO-N.Tulafono False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - WYO 43(1:38 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Gyllenborg. PENALTY on FRE-M.Langley Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 42(1:37 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 42(1:32 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for W.Wieland.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 42(1:27 - 2nd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Braasch.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 42(1:19 - 2nd) C.Stewart punts 42 yards to FRE End Zone Center-WYO. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 20(1:11 - 2nd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for M.Dalena. The Replay Official reviewed the pass completion and the play was upheld.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 20(1:07 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 24 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 24.
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - FRESNO 24(0:23 - 2nd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 27.
|Punt
4 & 3 - FRESNO 27(0:15 - 2nd) C.King punts 39 yards to WYO 34 Center-FRE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 61 yards from FRE 35 to the WYO 4. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 28.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 28(14:29 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 33.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - WYO 33(13:47 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 33 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 33.
|Punt
4 & 2 - WYO 33(13:09 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 49 yards to FRE 18 Center-WYO. N.Remigio returned punt from the FRE 18. Tackled by WYO at FRE 28.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - FRESNO 28(12:50 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for N.Remigio. PENALTY on FRE-B.Schmidt Ineligible Downfield Pass 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - FRESNO 23(12:50 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 27 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 27.
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - FRESNO 27(12:18 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 27. Catch made by Z.Pope at FRE 27. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 40.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 40(11:44 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to FRE 43 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 43.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 43(11:26 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 33 for -10 yards (D.Harris)
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - FRESNO 33(10:38 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 33. Catch made by E.Brooks at FRE 33. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 39.
|Punt
4 & 11 - FRESNO 39(9:52 - 3rd) C.King punts 53 yards to WYO 8 Center-FRE. Downed by N.D'Ambra.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 8(9:36 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 8(9:30 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 10 for 2 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 10.
|Int
3 & 8 - WYO 10(8:45 - 3rd) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at WYO 15. Intercepted by M.Langley at WYO 15. Tackled by WYO at WYO 4.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - FRESNO 4(8:36 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to WYO 2 for 2 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 2.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - FRESNO 2(7:59 - 3rd) J.Mims rushed to WYO End Zone for 2 yards. J.Mims for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:55 - 3rd) A.Montano extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:55 - 3rd) D.Lynch kicks 53 yards from FRE 35 to the WYO 12. Fair catch by J.Cobbs.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WYO 25(7:55 - 3rd) PENALTY on WYO-F.Crum False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - WYO 20(7:55 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Marcotte.
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - WYO 20(7:51 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 25.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - WYO 25(7:02 - 3rd) A.Peasley scrambles to WYO 31 for 6 yards. A.Peasley ran out of bounds.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WYO 31(6:48 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 33 yards to FRE 36 Center-WYO. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 36(6:38 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 36 for 0 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 36.
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - FRESNO 36(5:48 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 36. Catch made by N.Remigio at FRE 36. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 49.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 49(5:31 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to WYO 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 47.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - FRESNO 47(4:58 - 3rd) PENALTY on FRE-B.Schmidt False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - FRESNO 48(4:37 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|+10 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 48(4:31 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 48. Catch made by M.Dalena at FRE 48. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by WYO at WYO 42.
|No Gain
4 & 1 - FRESNO 42(3:51 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 42(3:44 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 42.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WYO 42(3:07 - 3rd) T.Swen rushed to WYO 42 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 42.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WYO 42(2:19 - 3rd) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for T.Swen. PENALTY on WYO-T.Swen Offensive Pass Interference 10 yards declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - WYO 42(2:14 - 3rd) C.Stewart punts 33 yards to FRE 25 Center-WYO. Fair catch by N.Remigio.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 25(2:08 - 3rd) J.Haener pass complete to FRE 25. Catch made by J.Moreno-Cropper at FRE 25. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 31.
|+7 YD
2 & 4 - FRESNO 31(1:33 - 3rd) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 38 for 7 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(0:59 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Sack
2 & 10 - FRESNO 38(0:53 - 3rd) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 36 for -2 yards (O.Omotosho)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - FRESNO 36(15:00 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener pass incomplete intended for J.Moreno-Cropper.
|Punt
4 & 12 - FRESNO 36(14:52 - 4th) C.King punts 40 yards to WYO 24 Center-FRE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 24(14:45 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 40 for 16 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 40(14:13 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 39 for yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 39. PENALTY on WYO-J.Walsh Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+17 YD
1 & 20 - WYO 30(13:48 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 30. Catch made by C.O'Brien at WYO 30. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 47.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - WYO 47(13:06 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 47. Catch made by C.O'Brien at WYO 47. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 39(12:29 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to FRE 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 39.
|Int
2 & 10 - WYO 39(11:46 - 4th) A.Peasley pass INTERCEPTED at FRE 7. Intercepted by C.Lockridge at FRE 7. Tackled by WYO at FRE 2.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 2(11:38 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 11 for 9 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 11.
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - FRESNO 11(11:00 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 17 for 6 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 17.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 17(10:43 - 4th) M.Sherrod rushed to FRE 20 for 3 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 20.
|Sack
2 & 7 - FRESNO 20(9:54 - 4th) J.Haener steps back to pass. J.Haener sacked at FRE 13 for -7 yards (G.Meyer)
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - FRESNO 13(9:08 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 18 for 5 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 18.
|Punt
4 & 9 - FRESNO 18(8:27 - 4th) C.King punts 41 yards to WYO 41 Center-FRE. Fair catch by W.Wieland.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 41(8:18 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 44 for 3 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 44.
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - WYO 44(7:44 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to WYO 45 for 1 yards. Tackled by FRE at WYO 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - WYO 45(7:02 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to WYO 45. Catch made by J.Cobbs at WYO 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 47.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WYO 47(6:30 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - WYO 47(6:25 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to FRE 38 for 9 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 38.
|+12 YD
3 & 1 - WYO 38(5:43 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to FRE 26 for 12 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 26.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 26(5:09 - 4th) A.Peasley pass complete to FRE 26. Catch made by N.Miles at FRE 26. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 15.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WYO 15(4:28 - 4th) W.Wieland rushed to FRE 8 for 7 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 8.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WYO 8(3:45 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Marcotte.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - WYO 8(3:40 - 4th) A.Peasley steps back to pass. A.Peasley pass incomplete intended for J.Cobbs.
|-1 YD
4 & Goal - WYO 8(3:34 - 4th) T.Swen rushed to FRE 9 for -1 yards. Tackled by FRE at FRE 9.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 9(3:27 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 27 for 18 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 27.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 27(2:40 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 25.
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - FRESNO 25(1:50 - 4th) M.Dalena rushed to FRE 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 26.
|+12 YD
3 & 11 - FRESNO 26(1:02 - 4th) E.Gilliam rushed to FRE 38 for 12 yards. Tackled by WYO at FRE 38.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - FRESNO 38(0:28 - 4th) L.Fife kneels at the FRE 37.
