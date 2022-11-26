|
|
|MICHST
|PSU
Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan St
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and No. 11 Penn State's defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale on Saturday.
Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP).
Penn State evened the all-time series with the Spartans at 18-18-1, but needed a fourth-quarter push to do so.
The Spartans (5-7, 3-6) were down a handful of players due to injuries and suspensions; seven of those suspended in the melee after the Michigan game on Oct. 29 were charged Wednesday.
Penn State held Michigan State to just eight rushing yards and were up 14-3 at halftime. But the Spartans cut Penn State's lead to 21-16 with 10:52 to play after quarterback Payton Thorne led back-to-back 10- and 11-play touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters.
Thorne threw to Maliq Carr who made a one-handed catch for a nine-yard score late in the third. The Spartans quarterback kept the ball himself for a two-yard touchdown on their next possession, though his two-point conversion pass failed.
But Penn State's offense took control from there.
Clifford, a four-year starter in his sixth collegiate season, led an 11-play drive of his own to ice the game on senior day. He found Singleton in the flats and the rookie running back skipped through the Spartan defense for a 12-yard score. He also threw a 35-yard dart to Lambert-Smith between defenders with 3:56 to play as a finale.
The first quarter featured early miscues from both teams. The Spartans turned the ball over on their opening drive when linebacker Tyler Elsdon recovered a backward pass. Four plays later, Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar pushed a 37-yard field goal try wide right.
The teams traded punts until Singleton took over on Penn State's third possession. The freshman carried five times for 54 yards to steer the offense into the red zone where Clifford threw over the middle to a wide open Johnson. The 11-yard touchdown pass capped an 11-play, 90-yard drive with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
The Nittany Lions got creative on their next possession.
They pulled up to midfield, where Clifford threw backward to Lambert-Smith along the sideline. The wideout then threw deep to an uncovered Johnson for a 48-yard touchdown that made it 14-0 with 11:22 left in the half.
The Spartans finally responded when Jack Stone kicked a 51-yard field goal to finish an 11-play drive over the last 1:27 before halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: This game was going to be tough for the Spartans no matter what, being down three offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, two corners, a tight end, a safety and a long snapper.
Eight other players had been suspended indefinitely after the fight in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Of the seven charged, defensive back Khary Crump facing a felony assault charge and the other six, including standout linebacker Jacoby Windmon, face misdemeanor assault charges. It's an unceremonious end for a squad that won 11 games a season ago.
Penn State: The Nittany Lions have played with their ears pinned back since they let a fourth-quarter lead slip away against Ohio State on Oct. 29. In their final four games, opponents scored just five offensive touchdowns. The offense also is hitting on all cylinders with Allen and Singleton co-starring. They should be a formidable opponent for whoever they draw in their bowl game, which could come in a sunny location on New Years Day.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Season complete.
Penn State: Awaiting its final AP Top 25 ranking and its bowl assignment.
---
AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF
|
P. Thorne
10 QB
229 PaYds, PaTD, INT, -21 RuYds, RuTD
|
S. Clifford
14 QB
202 PaYds, 4 PaTDs
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|24
|Rushing
|5
|8
|Passing
|11
|14
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|8-16
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|254
|410
|Total Plays
|69
|70
|Avg Gain
|3.7
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|25
|160
|Rush Attempts
|25
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.0
|3.6
|Yards Passing
|229
|250
|Comp. - Att.
|24-44
|20-25
|Yards Per Pass
|4.3
|8.3
|Penalties - Yards
|5-40
|6-46
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-54.4
|4-50.0
|Return Yards
|32
|0
|Punts - Returns
|4-32
|1-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|229
|PASS YDS
|250
|
|
|25
|RUSH YDS
|160
|
|
|254
|TOTAL YDS
|410
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|24/43
|229
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|10
|33
|0
|11
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|7
|14
|0
|5
|
J. Broussard 3 RB
|J. Broussard
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|1
|-7
|0
|-7
|
P. Thorne 10 QB
|P. Thorne
|5
|-21
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Coleman 0 WR
|K. Coleman
|12
|8
|91
|0
|23
|
T. Mosley 17 WR
|T. Mosley
|5
|4
|62
|0
|25
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|11
|6
|36
|0
|14
|
M. Carr 6 TE
|M. Carr
|3
|2
|21
|1
|12
|
M. Foster 83 WR
|M. Foster
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
E. Collins 24 RB
|E. Collins
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Hunt 97 TE
|T. Hunt
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Berger 8 RB
|J. Berger
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Haladay 27 LB
|C. Haladay
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 S
|X. Henderson
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Speed 6 CB
|A. Speed
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Brooks 33 DB
|K. Brooks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mallory 94 DT
|D. Mallory
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. VanSumeren 13 LB
|B. VanSumeren
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hansen 97 DT
|M. Hansen
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Slade 64 DT
|J. Slade
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Barrow 8 DT
|S. Barrow
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
D. Tatum 21 DB
|D. Tatum
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harmon 41 DT
|D. Harmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dunn 98 DE
|A. Dunn
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Brule 7 LB
|A. Brule
|1-3
|1.0
|0
|
S. Brown 13 WR
|S. Brown
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Barker 9 TE
|D. Barker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fletcher 5 DE
|M. Fletcher
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kimbrough 12 CB
|C. Kimbrough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Baringer 99 P
|B. Baringer
|5
|54.4
|2
|72
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Henry 11 WR
|T. Henry
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
|
G. Bernard 5 WR
|G. Bernard
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 1 WR
|J. Reed
|4
|8.0
|16
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|19/24
|202
|4
|0
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|1/1
|48
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|21
|82
|0
|14
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|17
|78
|0
|31
|
S. Clifford 14 QB
|S. Clifford
|7
|0
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lambert-Smith 1 WR
|K. Lambert-Smith
|6
|5
|83
|1
|35
|
T. Johnson 84 TE
|T. Johnson
|3
|3
|62
|2
|48
|
N. Singleton 10 RB
|N. Singleton
|3
|3
|30
|1
|16
|
K. Allen 13 RB
|K. Allen
|3
|3
|24
|0
|16
|
T. Warren 44 TE
|T. Warren
|3
|2
|17
|1
|14
|
B. Strange 86 TE
|B. Strange
|2
|2
|17
|0
|12
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
H. Wallace III 6 WR
|H. Wallace III
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Brown 16 S
|J. Brown
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Carter 11 LB
|A. Carter
|5-2
|2.0
|0
|
K. King 4 CB
|K. King
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. King 41 LB
|K. King
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Elsdon 43 LB
|T. Elsdon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Isaac 20 DE
|A. Isaac
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mustipher 97 DT
|P. Mustipher
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Jacobs 23 LB
|C. Jacobs
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Robinson 44 DE
|C. Robinson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sutherland 0 LB
|J. Sutherland
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Beamon 51 DT
|H. Beamon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 7 S
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Tarburton 46 DE
|N. Tarburton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Katshir 45 LB
|C. Katshir
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izzard 99 DT
|C. Izzard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dixon 3 CB
|J. Dixon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Wheatley 6 S
|Z. Wheatley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Porter Jr. 9 CB
|J. Porter Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Pinegar 92 K
|J. Pinegar
|0/2
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Amor 96 P
|B. Amor
|4
|50.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Tinsley 5 WR
|M. Tinsley
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 64 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU 1. T.Henry returns the kickoff. Tackled by D.DeLuca; M.Meiga at MSU 17.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 17(14:54 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to MSU 19 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MSU 19.
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - MICHST 19(14:25 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 19. Catch made by M.Carr at MSU 19. Gain of 12 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PSU at MSU 31.
|-7 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 31(13:55 - 1st) J.Reed rushed to MSU 24 for -7 yards. J.Reed FUMBLES forced by PSU. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-T.Elsdon at MSU 24. Downed by T.Elsdon.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 24(13:46 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MSU 26 for -2 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 26.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - PSU 26(13:17 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MSU 20 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at MSU 20.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - PSU 20(12:58 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for K.Lambert-Smith.
|No Good
4 & 6 - PSU 27(12:47 - 1st) J.Pinegar 37 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(12:42 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 20. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MSU 25.
|+9 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 25(12:08 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 34 for 9 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at MSU 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 34(11:39 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 34(11:34 - 1st) E.Collins rushed to MSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by C.Robinson at MSU 33.
|Sack
3 & 11 - MICHST 33(10:57 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 24 for -9 yards (A.Isaac)
|Punt
4 & 20 - MICHST 24(10:26 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 59 yards to PSU 17 Center-M.Donovan. M.Tinsley returned punt from the PSU 17. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 17.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(10:14 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 17. Catch made by B.Strange at PSU 17. Gain of 5 yards. Pushed out of bounds by D.Tatum at PSU 22.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - PSU 22(9:49 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 26 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; D.Tatum at PSU 26.
|+14 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 26(9:14 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 40 for 14 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at PSU 40.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 40(8:59 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to PSU 42 for 2 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; C.Haladay at PSU 42.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - PSU 42(8:24 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PSU 42(8:17 - 1st) PENALTY on PSU-S.Wormley False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - PSU 37(8:17 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for PSU.
|Punt
4 & 13 - PSU 37(8:10 - 1st) B.Amor punts 42 yards to MSU 21 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 21. Pushed out of bounds by C.Robinson at MSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 35(7:58 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 35. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 40.
|+17 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 40(7:22 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 40. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 40. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by C.Katshir at PSU 43.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 43(7:07 - 1st) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 43(7:00 - 1st) J.Berger rushed to PSU 48 for -5 yards. Tackled by C.Izzard at PSU 48.
|-4 YD
3 & 15 - MICHST 48(6:24 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 48. Catch made by J.Berger at PSU 48. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 48.
|Punt
4 & 19 - MICHST 48(5:42 - 1st) B.Baringer punts 42 yards to PSU 10 Center-M.Donovan. Downed by M.Foster.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 10(5:31 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 16 for 6 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; M.Hansen at PSU 16.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 16(5:02 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 30 for 14 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at PSU 30.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 30(4:33 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 31 for 1 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at PSU 31.
|+31 YD
2 & 9 - PSU 31(3:59 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 38 for 31 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 38.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(3:31 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 38. Catch made by H.Wallace at MSU 38. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at MSU 34.
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - PSU 34(3:04 - 1st) S.Clifford scrambles to MSU 32 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 32.
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - PSU 32(2:30 - 1st) K.Allen rushed to MSU 30 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 30.
|+7 YD
4 & 2 - PSU 30(2:01 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at MSU 30. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PSU 23(1:33 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace. PENALTY on MSU-C.Kimbrough Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 13(1:27 - 1st) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for M.Tinsley.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 13(1:22 - 1st) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 11 for 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay; K.Brooks at MSU 11.
|+11 YD
3 & 8 - PSU 11(0:45 - 1st) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 11. Catch made by T.Johnson at MSU 11. Gain of 11 yards. T.Johnson for 11 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:40 - 1st) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 1st) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(0:40 - 1st) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 31 for 6 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MSU 31.
|+14 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 31(0:13 - 1st) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 31. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 31. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at MSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 45(15:00 - 2nd) J.Broussard rushed to MSU 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Carter; T.Elsdon at MSU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 45(14:27 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on MSU-S.Brown Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 20 - MICHST 35(14:19 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 35. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by J.Porter; C.Jacobs at MSU 41.
3 & 14 - MICHST(13:30 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on MSU-B.Baldwin Personal Foul / Offense 15 yards offset. No Play. PENALTY on PSU-A.Isaac Defensive Offside 5 yards offset.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - MICHST 41(13:44 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|Punt
4 & 14 - MICHST 41(13:39 - 2nd) B.Baringer punts 39 yards to PSU 20 Center-M.Donovan. Out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20(13:30 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 23 for 3 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at PSU 23.
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 23(12:59 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 23. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 23. Gain of 16 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks; D.Mallory at PSU 39.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 39(12:31 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 47 for 8 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at PSU 47.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - PSU 47(11:58 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 48 for 5 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; M.Hansen at MSU 48.
|+48 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 48(11:30 - 2nd) K.Lambert-Smith pass complete to MSU 48. Catch made by T.Johnson at MSU 48. Gain of 48 yards. T.Johnson for 48 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:22 - 2nd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 2nd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:22 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 25. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by C.Jacobs at MSU 30.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 30(10:49 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 30. Catch made by J.Berger at MSU 30. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MSU 34.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - MICHST 34(10:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne rushed to MSU 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by T.Elsdon at MSU 36.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:39 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 36(9:35 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 36. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 36. Gain of 14 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:17 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 50(9:10 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 39 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by P.Mustipher at PSU 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 39(8:25 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 39 for 0 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher; H.Beamon at PSU 39.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 39(8:08 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 39. Catch made by J.Reed at PSU 39. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - MICHST 32(7:25 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 33 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 33.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - MICHST 33(7:01 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 33(6:56 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 39 for 6 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 39.
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 39(6:10 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at PSU 42.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - PSU 42(5:30 - 2nd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 44 for 2 yards. Tackled by B.VanSumeren at PSU 44.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 44(4:50 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 44. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 44. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at MSU 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 45(4:06 - 2nd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for T.Warren.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 45(3:58 - 2nd) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 45. Catch made by K.Allen at MSU 45. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by C.Haladay at MSU 29.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PSU 29(3:28 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 29 for 0 yards. Tackled by A.Brule; M.Hansen at MSU 29.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PSU 29(2:59 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 24 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 24.
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 24(2:23 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 14 for 10 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at MSU 14.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 14(1:52 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Fletcher; A.Brule at MSU 12.
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 12(1:40 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 9 for 3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; S.Barrow at MSU 9.
|-2 YD
3 & Goal - PSU 9(1:36 - 2nd) K.Allen rushed to MSU 11 for -2 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at MSU 11.
|No Good
4 & 7 - PSU 18(1:31 - 2nd) J.Pinegar 28 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-C.Stoll Holder-B.Amor.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 20(1:27 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 20. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 20. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by K.King at MSU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(1:14 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger. PENALTY on PSU-J.Brown Defensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 42(1:11 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 42(1:06 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for D.Barker.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - MICHST 42(0:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on PSU-Z.Durant Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - MICHST 47(0:59 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by K.Coleman at MSU 47. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by K.King at PSU 49.
|+1 YD
4 & 1 - MICHST 49(0:40 - 2nd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 48 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at PSU 48.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 48(0:30 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 48(0:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on MSU-C.McDonald False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 15 - MICHST 47(0:26 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 47. Catch made by M.Foster at MSU 47. Gain of 16 yards. Pushed out of bounds by PSU at PSU 37.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 37(0:20 - 2nd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 37(0:16 - 2nd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 37. Catch made by E.Collins at PSU 37. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 34.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MICHST 34(0:02 - 2nd) P.Thorne spikes the ball.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - MICHST 41(0:01 - 2nd) J.Stone 51 yard field goal attempt is good Center-M.Donovan Holder-B.Baringer.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 55 yards from MSU 35 to the PSU 10. Fair catch by K.Allen.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by N.Singleton at PSU 25. Gain of 2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 27.
|-2 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 27(14:27 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 25 for -2 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay J.Slade at PSU 25.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - PSU 25(13:45 - 3rd) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 36 for 11 yards. Pushed out of bounds by X.Henderson at PSU 36.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(13:25 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 34 for -2 yards. Tackled by D.Harmon at PSU 34.
|Sack
2 & 12 - PSU 34(12:41 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 28 for -6 yards (S.Barrow)
|+3 YD
3 & 18 - PSU 28(12:00 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 28. Catch made by T.Johnson at PSU 28. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson at PSU 31.
|Punt
4 & 15 - PSU 31(11:26 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 49 yards to MSU 20 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 20. J.Reed FUMBLES out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 22(11:11 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to MSU 27 for 5 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at MSU 27.
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - MICHST 27(10:39 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 27. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 27. Gain of 1 yards. Pushed out of bounds by J.Brown at MSU 28.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MICHST 28(9:56 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|Punt
4 & 4 - MICHST 28(9:51 - 3rd) B.Baringer punts 72 yards to PSU End Zone Center-M.Donovan. Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20(9:42 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 25 for 5 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay M.Fletcher at PSU 25.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PSU 25(9:19 - 3rd) S.Clifford rushed to PSU 25 for 0 yards. Tackled by J.Slade at PSU 25.
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - PSU 25(8:43 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by M.Tinsley at PSU 25. Gain of 13 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at PSU 38.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 38(8:24 - 3rd) K.Allen rushed to PSU 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at PSU 41.
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 41(8:02 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 41. Catch made by K.Allen at PSU 41. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by X.Henderson; C.Kimbrough at PSU 46.
|Sack
3 & 2 - PSU 46(7:16 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 39 for -7 yards (A.Dunn)
|Punt
4 & 9 - PSU 39(6:40 - 3rd) B.Amor punts 53 yards to MSU 8 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 8. J.Reed FUMBLES forced by PSU. Fumble RECOVERED by PSU-C.Robinson at MSU 17. Tackled by MSU at MSU 17. PENALTY on MSU-MSU Illegal Block Above the Waist 10 yards declined.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 17(6:27 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 17. Catch made by K.Allen at MSU 17. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow J.Slade at MSU 14.
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - PSU 14(5:46 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 14. Catch made by T.Warren at MSU 14. Gain of 14 yards. T.Warren for 14 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:42 - 3rd) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:42 - 3rd) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(5:42 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Berger.
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(5:38 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 25. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 25. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 50.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 50(5:03 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - MICHST 50(4:59 - 3rd) J.Berger rushed to PSU 46 for 4 yards. Tackled by J.Sutherland at PSU 46.
|+4 YD
3 & 6 - MICHST 46(4:20 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 46. Catch made by J.Reed at PSU 46. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by PSU at PSU 42.
|+10 YD
4 & 2 - MICHST 42(3:36 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 32 for 10 yards. Tackled by A.Isaac at PSU 32.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MICHST 32(3:24 - 3rd) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on PSU-PSU Illegal Substitution 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 5 - MICHST 27(3:16 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 26 for 1 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher; A.Carter at PSU 26.
|+17 YD
2 & 4 - MICHST 26(2:40 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 26. Catch made by K.Coleman at PSU 26. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Dixon at PSU 9.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - MICHST 9(2:23 - 3rd) E.Collins rushed to PSU 9 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.King; P.Mustipher at PSU 9.
|+9 YD
2 & Goal - MICHST 9(1:45 - 3rd) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 9. Catch made by M.Carr at PSU 9. Gain of 9 yards. M.Carr for 9 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:37 - 3rd) S.Rusnak extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:37 - 3rd) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(1:37 - 3rd) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at PSU 36.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(1:18 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 35 for -1 yards. Tackled by S.Barrow at PSU 35.
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - PSU 35(0:48 - 3rd) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 36 for 1 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 36.
|Sack
3 & 10 - PSU 36(0:11 - 3rd) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford sacked at PSU 30 for -6 yards (A.Brule)
|Punt
4 & 16 - PSU 30(15:00 - 4th) B.Amor punts 56 yards to MSU 14 Center-C.Stoll. J.Reed returned punt from the MSU 14. Pushed out of bounds by J.Van Den Berg at MSU 30.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 30(14:48 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 33 for 3 yards. Tackled by A.Carter at MSU 33.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 33(14:12 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Hunt.
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - MICHST 33(14:06 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 33. Catch made by T.Mosley at MSU 33. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by Z.Wheatley at MSU 41.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 41(13:55 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to MSU 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by H.Beamon at MSU 45.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - MICHST 45(13:41 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman. PENALTY on PSU-M.Wilson Defensive Pass Interference 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 40(13:33 - 4th) J.Berger rushed to PSU 39 for 1 yards. Tackled by N.Tarburton at PSU 39.
|Sack
2 & 9 - MICHST 39(12:59 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at PSU 48 for -9 yards (A.Carter)
|+23 YD
3 & 18 - MICHST 48(12:17 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 48. Catch made by K.Coleman at PSU 48. Gain of 23 yards. Tackled by J.Reed at PSU 25.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:43 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for M.Carr.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:37 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for K.Coleman.
|+17 YD
3 & 10 - MICHST 25(11:33 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to PSU 25. Catch made by T.Mosley at PSU 25. Gain of 17 yards. Tackled by J.Brown at PSU 8.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - MICHST 8(11:01 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed. PENALTY on PSU-J.Dixon Defensive Pass Interference 6 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - MICHST 2(10:56 - 4th) P.Thorne rushed to PSU End Zone for 2 yards. P.Thorne for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:52 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:52 - 4th) J.Stone kicks 65 yards from MSU 35 to the PSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(10:52 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at PSU 32.
|+1 YD
2 & 3 - PSU 32(10:16 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at PSU 33.
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - PSU 33(9:36 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 33. Catch made by T.Warren at PSU 33. Gain of 3 yards. Tackled by C.Haladay at PSU 36.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 36(9:02 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to PSU 38 for 2 yards. Tackled by K.Brooks at PSU 38.
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - PSU 38(8:34 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to PSU 38. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at PSU 38. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by D.Tatum at MSU 43.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 43(7:57 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 43. Catch made by B.Strange at MSU 43. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by MSU at MSU 31.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 31(7:23 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to MSU 25 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 25.
|Penalty
2 & 4 - PSU 25(6:49 - 4th) S.Clifford steps back to pass. S.Clifford pass incomplete intended for H.Wallace. PENALTY on MSU-M.Fletcher Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 20(6:43 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to MSU 14 for 6 yards. Tackled by A.Speed at MSU 14.
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - PSU 14(6:06 - 4th) K.Allen rushed to MSU 12 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Hansen at MSU 12.
|No Gain
3 & 2 - PSU 12(5:26 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to MSU 12 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at MSU 12.
|+12 YD
4 & 2 - PSU 12(4:41 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 12. Catch made by N.Singleton at MSU 12. Gain of 12 yards. N.Singleton for 12 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 65 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU End Zone. Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MICHST 25(4:31 - 4th) E.Collins rushed to MSU 28 for 3 yards. Tackled by P.Mustipher at MSU 28.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MICHST 28(4:17 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for J.Reed.
|Int
3 & 7 - MICHST 28(4:13 - 4th) P.Thorne pass INTERCEPTED at MSU 35. Intercepted by K.King at MSU 35. Tackled by D.Barker at MSU 35.
|Result
|Play
|+35 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 35(4:04 - 4th) S.Clifford pass complete to MSU 35. Catch made by K.Lambert-Smith at MSU 35. Gain of 35 yards. K.Lambert-Smith for 35 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:56 - 4th) J.Pinegar extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:56 - 4th) J.Pinegar kicks 64 yards from PSU 35 to the MSU 1. G.Bernard returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Sutherland at MSU 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MICHST 27(3:50 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for T.Mosley.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - MICHST 27(3:44 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne pass incomplete intended for MSU. PENALTY on MSU-B.Baldwin Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|Sack
2 & 20 - MICHST 17(3:37 - 4th) P.Thorne steps back to pass. P.Thorne sacked at MSU 10 for -7 yards (A.Carter)
|+5 YD
3 & 27 - MICHST 10(2:58 - 4th) P.Thorne pass complete to MSU 10. Catch made by J.Reed at MSU 10. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by PSU at MSU 15.
|Punt
4 & 22 - MICHST 15(2:15 - 4th) B.Baringer punts 60 yards to PSU 25 Center-M.Donovan. Fair catch by M.Tinsley.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PSU 25(2:07 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 32 for 7 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at PSU 32.
|No Gain
2 & 3 - PSU 32(1:22 - 4th) N.Singleton rushed to PSU 32 for 0 yards. Tackled by D.Mallory at PSU 32.
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - PSU 32(0:41 - 4th) S.Clifford scrambles to PSU 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by MSU at PSU 38.
-
