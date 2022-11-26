|
Pavia accounts for 6 TDs in NMSU's 49-14 win over Liberty
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) Diego Pavia passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as New Mexico State handed Liberty its third straight loss 49-14 on Saturday.
The Aggies (5-6) have been on a roll, winning four of their last five games under first-year coach Jerry Kill and reaching five wins for just the second time since 2005.
Pavia was 16 of 21 in the air, throwing for 214 yards with touchdown passes to Jonathan Brady, Kordell David and Star Thomas. Pavia was the Aggies' leading ground gainer with 125 yards on 20 carries. The Aggies rushed for 214 yards.
The Aggies rolled up 21 points in the second quarter on a 2-yard Pavia run and his TD passes of 39 yards to Thomas and 42 yards to David. Pavia's 2-yard TD run and Jamoni Jones' 42-yarder made it 42-7 in the third quarter.
Three quarterbacks combined for 207 yards passing, a TD and an interception for Liberty (8-4), which was outgained 428-315. The Flames, who had three straight wins over the Aggies, lost two fumbles and were sacked five times.
While this was Liberty's regular-season finale, New Mexico State is hoping to line up an opponent for next Saturday to replace postponed game versus San Jose State. Both teams join Conference USA next season.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|23
|22
|Rushing
|10
|7
|Passing
|8
|14
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-12
|6-13
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-3
|Total Net Yards
|428
|315
|Total Plays
|64
|74
|Avg Gain
|6.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|214
|108
|Rush Attempts
|43
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|214
|207
|Comp. - Att.
|16-21
|25-39
|Yards Per Pass
|9.5
|4.0
|Penalties - Yards
|4-25
|8-85
|Touchdowns
|7
|2
|Rushing TDs
|4
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-37.7
|3-49.0
|Return Yards
|23
|32
|Punts - Returns
|1-24
|1-32
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1--1
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|214
|PASS YDS
|207
|
|
|214
|RUSH YDS
|108
|
|
|428
|TOTAL YDS
|315
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|16/21
|214
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Pavia 10 QB
|D. Pavia
|20
|125
|3
|24
|
J. Jones 3 RB
|J. Jones
|13
|74
|1
|49
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|7
|11
|0
|8
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|2
|6
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Brady 12 WR
|J. Brady
|5
|4
|52
|1
|34
|
K. David 11 WR
|K. David
|4
|3
|51
|1
|42
|
S. Thomas 4 RB
|S. Thomas
|1
|1
|39
|1
|39
|
E. Marsh 48 TE
|E. Marsh
|1
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
T. Whitford 85 TE
|T. Whitford
|3
|2
|23
|0
|12
|
T. Warner 7 WR
|T. Warner
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Bellamy 1 WR
|C. Bellamy
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
J. Powers 6 WR
|J. Powers
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Childress 81 WR
|B. Childress
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
A. Watkins 8 RB
|A. Watkins
|1
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ojoh 3 LB
|C. Ojoh
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Seldon 8 DB
|A. Seldon
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Miller 20 DB
|M. Miller
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Dumas 6 DB
|S. Dumas
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
L. Williams 10 DL
|L. Williams
|2-2
|2.5
|0
|
M. McLean 2 S
|M. McLean
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kirklin 1 DB
|D. Kirklin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Crump 9 DB
|L. Crump
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 57 LB
|B. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stinson 17 DB
|J. Stinson
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. McCullough 7 DB
|D. McCullough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Early 11 DB
|D. Early
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Brohard 80 LB
|T. Brohard
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Tamayo 37 DB
|J. Tamayo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Peleti 40 LB
|B. Peleti
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Giacolone 24 LB
|N. Giacolone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Sculark 4 DB
|B. Sculark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Webb 26 DL
|S. Webb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 32 DB
|B. Jackson
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
G. Bishop 96 DL
|G. Bishop
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Elliott 22 LB
|K. Elliott
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Arinze 42 DL
|N. Arinze
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thomas 93 DL
|T. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Reed 98 DL
|I. Reed
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|
T. Union 15 DB
|T. Union
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Albertson 84 K
|E. Albertson
|0/0
|0
|7/7
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Carlson 35 P
|J. Carlson
|3
|37.7
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Dixon 83 WR
|L. Dixon
|1
|24.0
|24
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|12/17
|101
|1
|0
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|8/13
|72
|0
|0
|
C. Brewer 16 QB
|C. Brewer
|5/9
|34
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Green 2 RB
|T. Green
|9
|55
|1
|31
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|11
|38
|0
|8
|
C. Brewer 16 QB
|C. Brewer
|2
|10
|0
|11
|
J. Bennett 11 QB
|J. Bennett
|6
|7
|0
|10
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
K. Salter 7 QB
|K. Salter
|6
|-7
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|12
|7
|78
|0
|19
|
C. Snead 8 WR
|C. Snead
|7
|6
|45
|0
|10
|
J. Jackson 88 TE
|J. Jackson
|3
|3
|24
|0
|11
|
N. Frith 5 WR
|N. Frith
|4
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|3
|3
|15
|0
|11
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|4
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
J. Lofton 6 WR
|J. Lofton
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
T. Sibley 21 WR
|T. Sibley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Henderson 83 TE
|A. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Crawford 82 WR
|D. Crawford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Smith Jr. 7 LB
|M. Smith Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 10 DE
|T. Clark
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 29 S
|A. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Osagiede 90 DL
|D. Osagiede
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jolly Jr. 0 LB
|J. Jolly Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rahimi 6 S
|R. Rahimi
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
P. Hodge 28 CB
|P. Hodge
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Johnson 11 DE
|D. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dupree 35 LB
|T. Dupree
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Charles 91 DT
|K. Charles
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|
J. Treadwell 9 S
|J. Treadwell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hardy 94 DE
|J. Hardy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Singleton 20 CB
|K. Singleton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Megginson 4 CB
|C. Megginson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Yarbrough 13 WR
|C. Yarbrough
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 24 LB
|A. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Scruggs 1 S
|J. Scruggs
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Dixon 99 DL
|B. Dixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Green 15 S
|B. Green
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Walker 34 LB
|A. Walker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
N. Brown 42 K
|N. Brown
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
J. Stricker 90 K
|J. Stricker
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Alves 46 P
|A. Alves
|3
|49.0
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Louis 1 RB
|S. Louis
|4
|17.8
|32
|0
|
B. Hanshaw 15 TE
|B. Hanshaw
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Douglas 3 WR
|D. Douglas
|1
|32.0
|32
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 24 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at NMS 24.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 24(14:39 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 32 for 8 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; J.Scruggs at NMS 32.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - NMEXST 32(13:53 - 1st) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 31 for -1 yards. Tackled by K.Charles; A.Walker at NMS 31.
|Punt
4 & 4 - NMEXST 31(13:28 - 1st) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to LIB 32 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 32(13:02 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 32. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 32. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson at LIB 33.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 33(12:34 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough.
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - LIB 33(12:25 - 1st) C.Brewer rushed to LIB 32 for -1 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 32.
|Punt
4 & 10 - LIB 32(11:53 - 1st) A.Alves punts 60 yards to NMS 8 Center-LIB. Downed by T.Sibley.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 8(11:40 - 1st) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 9 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Dixon at NMS 9.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 9(11:18 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 9. Catch made by K.David at NMS 9. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; R.Rahimi at NMS 13.
|+12 YD
3 & 5 - NMEXST 13(10:31 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 13. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 13. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at NMS 25.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:54 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 25. Catch made by T.Whitford at NMS 25. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at NMS 36.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 36(9:11 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by T.Warner at NMS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by K.Singleton at NMS 45.
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NMEXST 45(8:31 - 1st) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for K.David.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 45(8:24 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 47 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Hardy at NMS 47.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(7:48 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 47. Catch made by C.Bellamy at NMS 47. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by C.Megginson at LIB 46.
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 46(7:06 - 1st) D.Pavia scrambles to LIB 34 for 12 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at LIB 34.
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(6:22 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 34. Gain of 34 yards. J.Brady for 34 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:11 - 1st) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:11 - 1st) G.Eberle kicks 43 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 22. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dervil at LIB 41.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 41(6:03 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 41. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by T.Brohard at NMS 48.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(5:49 - 1st) S.Louis rushed to LIB 49 for -3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh; A.Seldon at LIB 49.
|+15 YD
2 & 13 - LIB 49(5:27 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 49. Gain of 15 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 36.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 36(5:05 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by C.Snead at NMS 36. Gain of 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 29.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - LIB 29(4:47 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-C.Snead False Start 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LIB 34(4:19 - 1st) C.Brewer pass complete to NMS 34. Catch made by S.Louis at NMS 34. Gain of 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 34.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LIB 34(3:59 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Good
4 & 8 - LIB 42(3:46 - 1st) N.Brown 52 yard field goal attempt is no good Center-LIB Holder-LIB.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(3:40 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 36 for 2 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at NMS 36.
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - NMEXST 36(3:00 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 36. Catch made by J.Brady at NMS 36. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 45.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 45(2:29 - 1st) J.Jones rushed to NMS 43 for -2 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; J.Hardy at NMS 43.
|+6 YD
2 & 12 - NMEXST 43(1:40 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 49. Catch made by B.Childress at NMS 49. Gain of 6 yards. B.Childress FUMBLES forced by J.Scruggs. Fumble RECOVERED by LIB-T.Clark at NMS 49. Tackled by NMS at NMS 49. The Replay Official reviewed the fumble and the play was upheld.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 49(1:36 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 49 for 0 yards. Tackled by S.Webb at NMS 49.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 49(1:05 - 1st) C.Brewer scrambles to NMS 38 for 11 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at NMS 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38(0:44 - 1st) C.Brewer steps back to pass. C.Brewer pass incomplete intended for T.Sibley.
|+31 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 38(0:42 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 7 for 31 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 7.
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - LIB 7(0:27 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS 1 for 6 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson; T.Brohard at NMS 1.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 1(0:07 - 1st) T.Green rushed to NMS End Zone for 1 yards. T.Green for 1 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:03 - 1st) N.Brown extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:03 - 1st) J.Stricker kicks 65 yards from LIB 35 to the NMS End Zone. Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(0:03 - 1st) PENALTY on LIB-B.Green Defensive Offside 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 30(0:03 - 1st) D.Pavia pass complete to NMS 30. Catch made by A.Watkins at NMS 30. Gain of -4 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at NMS 26.
|+24 YD
2 & 14 - NMEXST 26(15:00 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 50 for 24 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at NMS 50.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 50(14:21 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to LIB 45 for 5 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 45.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NMEXST 45(13:39 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 31 for yards. Tackled by A.Jones at LIB 31. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Illegal Formation 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 50(13:06 - 2nd) A.Watkins rushed to LIB 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at LIB 49.
|+8 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 49(12:25 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 49. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by LIB at LIB 41.
|+4 YD
4 & 1 - NMEXST 41(11:42 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 37 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 37.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 37(11:01 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 30 for 7 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 30.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - NMEXST 30(10:16 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by K.David at LIB 30. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi; J.Treadwell at LIB 25.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 25(9:36 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 29 for -4 yards. Tackled by D.Johnson at LIB 29.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEXST 29(8:55 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford. PENALTY on LIB-T.Clark Illegal Use of Hands / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NMEXST 14(8:47 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-A.Walker Defensive Targeting 7 yards accepted. No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NMEXST 7(8:42 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 7 for yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs at LIB 7. PENALTY on NMS-A.Vaipulu Offensive Holding 10 yards accepted. No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 17 - NMEXST 17(8:18 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 14 for 3 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at LIB 14.
|Penalty
2 & 14 - NMEXST 14(7:26 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-D.Anthony Defensive Pass Interference 12 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 2(7:21 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Pavia for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:16 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:16 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(7:16 - 2nd) D.Douglas rushed to LIB 30 for 5 yards. Tackled by L.Williams; T.Brohard at LIB 30.
|Int
2 & 5 - LIB 30(6:50 - 2nd) C.Brewer pass INTERCEPTED at LIB 38. Intercepted by B.Jackson at LIB 38. Tackled by C.Yarbrough at LIB 39.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:29 - 2nd) E.Albertson kicks 63 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 2. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by J.Dervil; T.Union at LIB 34.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(6:22 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at LIB 34. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 40.
|+9 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 40(5:57 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 40. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.Early at LIB 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 49(5:42 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by M.McLean at NMS 46.
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 46(5:20 - 2nd) K.Salter rushed to NMS 41 for 5 yards. K.Salter FUMBLES forced by M.McLean. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-K.Elliott at NMS 41. Tackled by LIB at NMS 41.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 41(5:14 - 2nd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 42 for 1 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at NMS 42.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NMEXST 42(4:48 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Brady.
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 42(4:29 - 2nd) D.Pavia scrambles to NMS 48 for 6 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at NMS 48.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - NMEXST 48(3:43 - 2nd) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - NMEXST 43(3:41 - 2nd) J.Carlson punts 37 yards to LIB 20 Center-L.MacGregor. Fair catch by D.Douglas.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 20(3:36 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 20. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 20. Gain of 19 yards. Tackled by B.Sculark at LIB 39.
|Sack
1 & 10 - LIB 39(3:18 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 29 for -10 yards (J.Stinson)
|No Gain
2 & 20 - LIB 29(2:30 - 2nd) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith.
|+9 YD
3 & 20 - LIB 29(2:26 - 2nd) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 29. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 29. Gain of 9 yards. Tackled by D.McCullough at LIB 38.
|Punt
4 & 11 - LIB 38(1:53 - 2nd) A.Alves punts 38 yards to NMS 24 Center-LIB. Fair catch by L.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 24(1:45 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 25 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith; T.Clark at NMS 25.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 25(1:42 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 39 for 14 yards. Tackled by LIB at NMS 39.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 39(1:10 - 2nd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 39(1:02 - 2nd) J.Jones rushed to NMS 42 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Charles at NMS 42.
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - NMEXST 42(0:58 - 2nd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 42 for 16 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 42.
|+42 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 42(0:50 - 2nd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by K.David at LIB 42. Gain of 42 yards. K.David for 42 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:43 - 2nd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:43 - 2nd) G.Eberle kicks 35 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 30. B.Hanshaw returns the kickoff. Tackled by NMS at LIB 30.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 30(0:41 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 30. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 30. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by L.Crump at LIB 36.
|+12 YD
2 & 4 - LIB 36(0:21 - 2nd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 36. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 36. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 48.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 48(0:20 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 42 for 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas; T.Brohard at NMS 42.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(0:16 - 2nd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by B.Jackson at NMS 41.
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LIB 41(0:06 - 2nd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for A.Henderson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 33 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 33.
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 33(14:35 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 38 for 5 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 38.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 38(14:17 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 38(14:12 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 38. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 38. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon at LIB 46.
|Sack
3 & 2 - LIB 46(13:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett sacked at LIB 34 for -12 yards (L.Williams)
|Punt
4 & 14 - LIB 34(12:47 - 3rd) A.Alves punts 49 yards to NMS 17 Center-LIB. L.Dixon returned punt from the NMS 17. Tackled by LIB at NMS 41. PENALTY on LIB-A.Jones Offensive Facemask 15 yards accepted.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(12:04 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to LIB 41 for 3 yards. Tackled by T.Clark at LIB 41.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - NMEXST 41(11:34 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 41. Catch made by J.Powers at LIB 41. Gain of 6 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 35.
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NMEXST 35(10:52 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at LIB 34.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 34(10:24 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for T.Whitford.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 34(10:20 - 3rd) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by J.Brady at LIB 34. Gain of 1 yards. Tackled by J.Treadwell at LIB 33.
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 33(9:37 - 3rd) D.Pavia scrambles to LIB 11 for 22 yards. Tackled by R.Rahimi at LIB 11.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 11(8:54 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to LIB 13 for -2 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at LIB 13.
|Penalty
2 & 12 - NMEXST 13(8:16 - 3rd) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers. PENALTY on LIB-A.Williams Defensive Pass Interference 11 yards accepted. No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 2(8:08 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 2 yards. D.Pavia for 2 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:02 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:03 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 63 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 2. Out of bounds.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 35(8:03 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 43 for 8 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at LIB 43.
|+4 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 43(7:44 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 47 for 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at LIB 47.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 47(7:32 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to LIB 49 for 2 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; S.Webb at LIB 49.
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - LIB 49(7:10 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 49. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 49. Gain of 5 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 46.
|-1 YD
3 & 3 - LIB 46(6:53 - 3rd) T.Green rushed to NMS 47 for -1 yards. Tackled by J.Stinson; S.Dumas at NMS 47.
|No Gain
4 & 4 - LIB 47(6:22 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas (M.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 47(6:14 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to LIB 49 for 4 yards. Tackled by T.Dupree at LIB 49.
|+49 YD
2 & 6 - NMEXST 49(5:36 - 3rd) J.Jones rushed to LIB End Zone for 49 yards. J.Jones for 49 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:28 - 3rd) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:28 - 3rd) E.Albertson kicks 65 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB End Zone. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by T.Union at LIB 19.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 19(5:24 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 19. Catch made by J.Jackson at LIB 19. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 27.
|+7 YD
2 & 2 - LIB 27(5:12 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to LIB 34 for 7 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at LIB 34.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(4:56 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 34. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 34. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by NMS at LIB 45.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 45(4:39 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to LIB 45. Catch made by C.Snead at LIB 45. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by S.Dumas at NMS 45.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 45(4:23 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for C.Snead.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 45(4:15 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 45 for 0 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 45.
|+12 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 45(3:51 - 3rd) J.Bennett pass complete to NMS 45. Catch made by D.Douglas at NMS 45. Gain of 12 yards. Tackled by A.Seldon; D.Early at NMS 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 33(3:38 - 3rd) J.Bennett steps back to pass. J.Bennett pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas (A.Seldon).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 33(3:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett scrambles to NMS 30 for 3 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 30.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - LIB 30(15:00 - 3rd) S.Louis rushed to NMS 23 for 7 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at NMS 23. PENALTY on NMS-NMS Defensive Too Many Men on Field 5 yards declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 23(2:25 - 3rd) J.Bennett rushed to NMS 18 for 5 yards. J.Bennett FUMBLES forced by C.Ojoh. Fumble RECOVERED by NMS-S.Dumas at NMS 18. S.Dumas ran out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 18(2:01 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 17 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at NMS 17.
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NMEXST 17(1:33 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 25 for 8 yards. Tackled by A.Washington at NMS 25.
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NMEXST 25(1:15 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 23 for yards. Tackled by T.Clark; C.Bazile at NMS 23. PENALTY on LIB-C.Bazile Personal Foul / Defense 15 yards accepted. No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 40(0:51 - 3rd) S.Thomas rushed to NMS 41 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at NMS 41.
|-1 YD
2 & 9 - NMEXST 41(0:08 - 3rd) D.Pavia rushed to NMS 40 for -1 yards. Tackled by A.Jones at NMS 40.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - NMEXST 40(14:56 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 44 for 16 yards. Tackled by P.Hodge at LIB 44.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NMEXST 44(14:20 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 38 for 6 yards. Tackled by P.Hodge at LIB 38.
|-1 YD
2 & 4 - NMEXST 38(13:33 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LIB 39 for -1 yards. Tackled by D.Osagiede at LIB 39.
|Sack
3 & 5 - NMEXST 39(12:48 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia sacked at LIB 44 for -5 yards (K.Charles)
|Penalty
4 & 10 - NMEXST 44(11:50 - 4th) PENALTY on NMS-NMS Delay of Game 5 yards accepted. No Play.
|Punt
4 & 15 - NMEXST 49(11:50 - 4th) J.Carlson punts 39 yards to LIB 10 Center-L.MacGregor. D.Douglas returned punt from the LIB 10. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 42.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 42(11:32 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 42. Catch made by S.Louis at LIB 42. Gain of 4 yards. Tackled by C.Ojoh at LIB 46.
|Sack
2 & 6 - LIB 46(11:05 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 40 for -6 yards (L.Williams)
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LIB 40(10:36 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Douglas.
|No Gain
4 & 12 - LIB 40(10:25 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter sacked at LIB 35 for -5 yards (L.Williams; I.Reed)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NMEXST 35(10:17 - 4th) D.Pavia steps back to pass. D.Pavia pass incomplete intended for J.Powers.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NMEXST 35(10:11 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LIB 34 for 1 yards. Tackled by A.Washington; B.Dixon at LIB 34.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - NMEXST 34(9:26 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LIB 33 for 1 yards. Tackled by M.Smith at LIB 33.
|+25 YD
4 & 8 - NMEXST 33(8:43 - 4th) D.Pavia pass complete to LIB 33. Catch made by E.Marsh at LIB 33. Gain of 25 yards. Tackled by J.Jolly at LIB 8.
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - NMEXST 8(7:58 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LIB 7 for 1 yards. Tackled by J.Scruggs; K.Charles at LIB 7.
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NMEXST 7(7:14 - 4th) J.Jones rushed to LIB 3 for 4 yards. Tackled by B.Green at LIB 3.
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - NMEXST 3(6:30 - 4th) D.Pavia rushed to LIB End Zone for 3 yards. D.Pavia for 3 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:23 - 4th) E.Albertson extra point is good.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:23 - 4th) E.Albertson kicks 42 yards from NMS 35 to the LIB 23. S.Louis returns the kickoff. Tackled by S.Thomas; N.Giacolone at LIB 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 24(6:10 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for N.Frith (B.Sculark).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LIB 24(6:12 - 4th) T.Green rushed to LIB 28 for 4 yards. Tackled by G.Bishop; N.Arinze at LIB 28.
|+6 YD
3 & 6 - LIB 28(5:45 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 28. Catch made by N.Frith at LIB 28. Gain of 6 yards. N.Frith ran out of bounds.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 34(5:29 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 37 for 3 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; N.Arinze at LIB 37.
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - LIB 37(5:09 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 43 for 6 yards. Tackled by D.Kirklin at LIB 43.
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - LIB 43(4:47 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to LIB 40 for -3 yards. Tackled by B.Peleti at LIB 40.
|+10 YD
4 & 4 - LIB 40(4:21 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to LIB 40. Catch made by D.Douglas at LIB 40. Gain of 10 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at LIB 50.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 50(3:41 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to NMS 49 for 1 yards. Tackled by K.Elliott; N.Giacolone at NMS 49.
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - LIB 49(3:11 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to NMS 45 for 4 yards. Tackled by M.Miller; T.Thomas at NMS 45.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LIB 45(2:36 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 45. Catch made by B.Hanshaw at NMS 45. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by N.Giacolone at NMS 37.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 37(2:20 - 4th) K.Salter rushed to NMS 32 for 5 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NMS 32.
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LIB 32(1:47 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 32. Catch made by C.Yarbrough at NMS 32. Gain of 8 yards. Tackled by T.Union; M.McLean at NMS 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LIB 24(1:42 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for D.Crawford.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LIB 24(1:39 - 4th) K.Salter steps back to pass. K.Salter pass incomplete intended for C.Yarbrough (M.Miller).
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - LIB 24(1:31 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 24. Catch made by S.Louis at NMS 24. Gain of 11 yards. Tackled by D.Kirklin at NMS 13.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LIB 13(1:26 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to NMS 8 for 5 yards. Tackled by J.Tamayo at NMS 8.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LIB 8(0:58 - 4th) S.Louis rushed to NMS 6 for 2 yards. Tackled by M.Miller at NMS 6.
|+6 YD
3 & Goal - LIB 6(0:19 - 4th) K.Salter pass complete to NMS 6. Catch made by J.Lofton at NMS 6. Gain of 6 yards. J.Lofton for 6 yards TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:15 - 4th) J.Stricker extra point is good.
0